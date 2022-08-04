10 leading high schools in Gauteng 2022 | What is the biggest school?

The goal of every parent is to take their child to the best learning institutions in the region. So are you a parent surfing the internet for the best high school for your child? Search no more as the Province of Gauteng stands out as the best region with high academic performance records. That is the reason parents keep transferring their children to these institutions. This article has a list of 10 leading high schools in Gauteng.

The Province of Gauteng is the best region with high academic performance records. Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM

Source: Getty Images

A good school is defined by the academic and co-curriculum activities, infrastructure and modern technology in education, well-structured curriculum, and furnished facilities, among other things. Enrolling your child in these institutions is geared to achieving a greater academic, intellectual, and in-depth knowledge of education. So which are the leading high schools in Gauteng?

Top 10 high schools in Gauteng 2022

What are the top 10 high schools in South Africa? For a child to develop his full potential, he must be given quality education to increase their critical thinking, develop his mind, increase his problem-solving skills, and learn how to deal with pressure. But with so many learning institutions, it might not be easy to choose. So, this article has narrowed down the 10 best schools in Gauteng.

1. Barnato Park High School

Students from Park High have consistently performed well and gone on to excel in their chosen careers. Photo by Demetrius Freeman

Source: Getty Images

The institution was established in 1990 and currently holds about 1000 students with an average class population of 45. The institution is famous for its high-quality education. Students are well disciplined, confident, fluent in expression, and exhibit critical thinking abilities. Students from Park High have consistently performed well and gone on to excel in their chosen careers.

2. Hillview

This public learning institution is located in Roseville, Pretoria, Gauteng Province, South Africa. It was established in 1966 and currently has a population of 1500 students. The place has a beautiful landscape and calming environment, creating an enabling environment for learners.

Due to its strategic location, it is convenient for government people to send their children to get a quality education. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best high schools in Johannesburg, South Africa and a highly reputable learning place.

3. Pro Arte Alphen Park

Enrolling your child in a leading institution is geared to achieving a greater academic, intellectual, and in-depth knowledge of education. Photo by MEGA

Source: Getty Images

This private bilingual institution is located in Pretoria, Gauteng Province, and was established in 1994. The education centre has continually produced students who have excelled in their national exams, and it is a choice for many parents who want the best for their children.

4. Springs Boys High School

Springs is one of the best public high schools in Johannesburg and was established in 1940. The institution has a population of 800 students and offers a great education, evidenced by the consistently good performances on national exams. In addition, the learning institution has produced the country's greatest leaders and business people.

5. Lyttelton Manor

Lyttelton Manor is a public institution in Centurion, Pretoria, Gauteng Province in South Africa. It was established in 1962, making it among the great old learning institutions in the country. The institution boasts of producing high flyers in their national exams, enabled by the quality education and top-class infrastructure.

6. Willowridge High School

Willowridge is located in Pretoria and was established in 1987. It currently boasts a population of around 1000 students. The learning institution provides quality education and a good amount of physical activities. Their modern sporting facilities enhance students' physical development while nurturing their sports careers.

7. Marais Viljoen

The institution has a conducive environment for learning, making it a centre of excellence, and producing some of the best brains in the country. Photo by Demetrius Freeman

Source: Getty Images

This public institution is located in Johannesburg and was established in 1961. The institution, which boasts over 1500 students, offers quality learning enabled by ultra-modern learning facilities. This, coupled with its conducive environment for learning, makes it a centre of excellence, producing some of the best brains in the country.

8. Germiston

The institution, located in Johannesburg, was established in 1917, making it one of the oldest in the country. It has high-standard facilities enabling learners to perform exemplary in their studies. Additionally, many highly-regarded personalities in the country are former students.

9. Athlone Boys High School

This is a boys' public learning institution located in Johannesburg and was established in 1915. The facility has continuously performed well in the national exams over the years, producing some of the prominent people in the country.

10. Holy Family College

The institution boasts some of the finest facilities, and the quality of education is the best. Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM

Source: Getty Images

This is a girl's only learning institution located in Parktown, Gauteng. Initially known as Parktown Convent, it was established in 1905. It is the oldest girls' learning institution in South Africa and Africa. It boasts some of the finest facilities, and the quality of education is the best.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about the top leading learning institutions in Gauteng, South Africa. They are thoroughly researched to give credible information. See them below:

1. What should you look for in a high school?

People have different choices when it comes to the choice of a learning institution. But the key things to consider should be the availability of subject choice, sports facilities, extra murals, matric results and convenience.

2. How many schools are there in Gauteng?

Gauteng has 365 independent schools, making it the Province with the highest number of learning institutions. The country has more than 25 000 learning institutions catering to more than 14 million learners.

3. How many public schools are there in Johannesburg?

The South African city of Johannesburg has 269 schools, all suburbs and townships. They range from pre-schools and primary to high schools and beyond.

4. What qualifies a school to be leading?

The leading learning institutions are defined by their academic and co-curriculum activities, infrastructure and modern technology in education, well-structured curriculum, and furnished facilities, among other things.

6. What is the oldest high school in South Africa?

SACS is the oldest institution in South Africa, founded in September 1829.

7. What is the biggest high school in South Africa?

Ngangolwandle Senior Secondary is considered the biggest school in South Africa. It is located in Elliotdale and has a population of 3795.

8. What are the admissions requirements for schools in Gauteng?

Admission requirements vary from one institution to another, so it is important to check with the learning institution you are interested in. Generally speaking, most schools require your child to take an entrance exam; some may also require an interview.

9. How do I choose the right school for my child?

You will need to consider your child's individual needs and preferences and find a learning institution that can meet those needs. It is also important to visit the schools you are considering, to get a feel for the environment and the teaching style.

10. Which school is famous in South Africa?

King Edward VII is one of the most famous schools in SA.

11. Which school has the highest fees in South Africa?

Hilton College, more commonly referred to as Hilton, is the most expensive learning institution in South Africa. The boys' school is located near the town of Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Annual fees for the 2022 academic year are a whopping R343 155.

12. What are Curro school fees?

Curro Schools: They cater to children from age three to Grade 12 and cost R5 200 per month. The learners write the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams. Curro Select Schools: They cater for babies aged three months and go up to Grade 12. The fees range from R3 200 to R6 700.

Above is a quick guide to some of the leading high schools in Gauteng. The region is convenient for many families as it is close to major cities like Pretoria and Johannesburg. Parents can give their children the chance to experience all that the Province has to offer by choosing a school in Gauteng. Whatever learning institutions you choose, you will get a high-quality education to help your child excel.

Source: Briefly News