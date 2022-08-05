Top 10 best cheap data deals in South Africa 2022 | All you need to know

Determining the cheapest data bundle and service provider in South Africa can be challenging. The demand for deals continues to increase substantially as more individuals use smartphones, computers, and laptops, among other gadgets that enable them to connect. Network providers typically drop their prices from time to time to attract new customers. This article highlights ten of the best and cheapest data deals in 2022.

Internet users can now enjoy the privilege of cheap data deals. However, finding the cheapest data deals in South Africa in 2022 can be a hustle, to say the least.

One of the major factors promoting how tedious the process has become is the surplus number of options of service providers available in South Africa. Briefly.co.za has compiled this list to help consumers understand the cheapest and best data deals in South Africa 2022 based on their service provider.

Top 10 cheapest data bundles in South Africa

ISPs are measured and evaluated based on speed scores and customer satisfaction. Speed score mainly relies on consumers' speed, good network, and consistency.

The list below shows companies that offer very competitive data deals. Find out which one has the best offer for you below.

1. Vodacom

Vodacom has often been the ISP of scrutiny in public due to their different prices. However, they have some of the most affordable prepaid mobile data.

Among their most economical bundles are the 30-day one-time packages. Their monthly package starts from R29 for 240 MB, weekly from R17 for 120MB, and daily internet bundle from R5 for 20MB.

2. Telkom

Telkom is among the most renowned network providers with the cheapest data bundles in South Africa in 2022. They have a massive package of hybrid, post-paid, and prepaid subscriptions with exciting bundle offers.

How do I get 60GB of data on Telkom? Dial *180# and choose your preferred bundle package. You get 60GB for R459. For example, SmartBroadband Wireless prepaid 60GB is valid for 61 days. For night surfers, it is suitable for 31 days at R459.

3. Rain

Rain was the country's first data-only network before becoming a multi-faceted firm. Fun fact; Vodacom uses Rain's 4G network. Rain is considered one of the most affordable data bundle packages with several offers of unlimited data deals in South Africa.

For just R250 a month, you can get unrestricted off-peak for any device, which grants you 19 hours per day of unlimited (between 11 nights and 6 pm the following day). You pay R50 per gig for the remaining five hours of the day (between 6 pm and 11 pm). Additionally, you may establish a monthly gig cap to ensure that you always have control over your spending.

4. MTN

MTN is the most renowned South African brand outside the nation. Its business is primarily dominant outside South Africa than within its borders.

Their bundle gives one a set amount of daily minutes or bundles for a month. The daily bundle is valid for a day and expires at 11:59 pm the same day. Their monthly data ranges from 30GB for R299, 60GB for R399, and 90GB for R599. MTN has one of the cheapest data in South Africa 2022.

5. Cell C

Cell C is another alternative for internet providers in SA. It is one of the most popular deals for the younger generation attracted to extended validity and free night data.

Their exciting offers include 10GB for R599, while 30GB is R899; both deals are valid for 365 days. Cell C also recently introduced a new contract, get 50GB Anytime data and a free 50GB Nite bundle for six months, for just R549!

6. SmartMobile data deals

SmartMobiles has one of the best deals in South Africa in 2022. It is among the most reliable ISP companies in South Africa. For 1GB, the rate is R89, valid for 30 days.

7. Afrihost

Afrihost is a company that offers uninterrupted internet connections all through South Africa at very affordable prices. R54 per month for personal use wifi, R205 when subscribing for premium, and R316 when subscribing for business.

8. Web Africa

Web Africa is an internet provider in South Africa; they have unlimited data, 1MB per second. For R 49 if one purchase for personal use, R69 for premium users, and R209 for business users.

9. Vox Africa

Vox Africa has deals from R99 for unlimited internet access at speeds of 1MB per second. They do not differentiate from personal, business, to premium subscribers.

10. Axxess

Axxess is another ISP in South Africa that offers competitive bundle deals. They offer unlimited internet access for R84 monthly when purchasing for personal use. The prices gradually increase to R317 when purchasing for premium users and R417 for business use.

What are the most expensive data deals in South Africa?

From a basic overview, SmartMobile has the most expensive 1GB bundle compared to other networks at any time. However, their package does not include after-hour bundles like Cell C and Telkom.

Moreover, the after-hours data services provided by Cell C and Telkom are time-limited, which means they are frequently underutilized and serve more as a promotional tool than anything else for its clients.

Which network has the cheapest unlimited data?

Mint Mobile has the best-complete bundle that costs only $30 per month. However, it is only valid for the first three months; after that, one has to pay for an entire year to maintain the $30 monthly rate.

Above is a list of the top ten service providers in South Africa in 2022 and the cheapest deals each company offers, in no particular order. Have you found the cheapest data deal that suits your needs?

