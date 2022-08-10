40 beautiful Swati traditional attire for men and women in 2022

The Swazi or Swati are a Bantu ethnic group in a sovereign kingdom in Southern Africa. Different cultures have unique ways of dressing that make them stand out from the rest. Swati attire is also called Emahiy. The Swati traditional attire for men and women is both beautiful.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Several attires are exclusively meant for a certain ethnic group or country. Photo: @Swaziattires (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Often than not, many people are of the perception that African traditional clothing is the same for any ethnic group on the continent. However, several attires are exclusively meant for a certain ethnic group or country. This narrative is true among the Swazi people, who value traditional garments. Below is a list with pictures of traditional Swati attire for men and women.

40 beautiful traditional attire for men and women

Occasionally, Swazis wear either traditional or modern-day clothing for special events. There are assorted adornments for special occasions like weddings. The Swati wedding attire includes a colourful cloth covered by ab emajobo (leather apron), Oumgaco (ties), ligcebesha (neckband) and sagibo (walking stick).

How do you wear Swati attire?

Some outfits include a long-sleeved shirt, a long skirt, and a head wrap. Shoes are not typically worn, but some prefer leather sandals. The tradition has a rich cultural heritage, and they are also known for their beaded accessories, especially necklaces.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

1. Traditional Emahiya for men

The Swati attire, also known as Emahiy, is heavily influenced by the country’s location near the equator, which results in a hot and humid climate. Photo: @Swaziattires (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Material is tied over the shoulder and worn over fabrics tied on the waist as undergarments. It is accompanied by a wooden spear and a feathered headband and is mostly worn during special events.

2. Patterned Swati fabric

Ideal for many occasions. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Any man can adopt the style. It is well-fitting and classy, making it desirable for many traditional events.

3. Groom outfit

Looking elegant! Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The outfit is wrapped around the man's bare body and tied over the shoulder. The outfit is paired with a headband made of leopard skin.

4. Modern-styled outfit

The bride is wearing an elaborate headpiece with spikes. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The groom adorns a two-piece kaftan set made of deep blue fabric. He also has a string headband that compliments his looks with white sneakers. The bride is all set for the big day ahead.

5. Swazi man in Swati fabric shorts

The adornment is simple and elegant. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The man is in simple shorts and a piece of material over his shoulders. The woman is wearing the local Emahiya outfit that blends well with the man's outfit.

6. Groom in a white short-sleeved tunic

The groom's adornment is simple and elegant. The bride's dress is a masterpiece created by combining yellow Swazi fabric, white feathers, black tulle and lace.

7. Traditional wedding outfit

Looking gorgeous! Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The groom wears a tiny headband and pairs his white tunic with blue jeans and brown brogue shoes. The bride is also elegant with a dramatic headdress made of feathers and intricate beadwork.

8. Groom in a white long-sleeved tunic

An animal print headband compliments his looks. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The man is wearing an animal print headband with extended feathers and compliments that with skinny white jeans and red shoes to match. The woman is wearing a white linen dress.

9. Swazi fabric tunic

The couple is all happy! Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple looks magnificent in the royal blue coordinated outfits. The bride wears a cloth cap and uses a white shawl as a cape.

10. Black, yellow and white styled outfit

The couple looks happy and comfortable in their outfit. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The bride's dress is made with Swazi fabric in tones of yellow. The high-top Swati headdress in yellow designed with little black beats completes her looks. The groom is adorned in a black kaftan designed with yellow fabric.

11. The red-themed attire

The couple is dressed for the occasion. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The groom is wearing a simple kaftan. The top is a patterned fabric in red, white and black. The bride looks amazing with her red skirt with flares at the knees.

12. Feathered cape Eswatini makoti ensemble

Looking elegant! Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The woman is wearing a feathered hat and has stamen pieces of jewellery on her neck and ears. She looks gorgeous.

13. Umakoti Lobola outfit

Looking stylish. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This Swati woman is adorned in a mono strap, pleated and belted at the waist. She compliments her looks with a thick single-strand beaded necklace and a beaded blue and white staff.

14. Umtsimba wedding outfit

For traditional occasions. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit is often worn during a traditional Swati wedding ceremony where the bride commits herself to her new family.

15. Makoti-inspired outfit

For wedding occasions. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The wedding gown perfectly combines Swati fabric and the conventional white wedding dress.

16. Bell-sleeved dress

Designed for wedding occasions. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This unique and beautiful dress is designed for wedding occasions. The bride completes the look with a statement bespoke neckpiece.

17. Beaded ball gown

The bridal dress is outstanding. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This bridal dress is impressive due to its unconventional red colour. The look is topped off with the traditional Swazi-style headdress in red, white, and black.

18. Peplum dress

Stunning dress! Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This stylish dress combines elements of the traditional Swazi fabrics and the classic white wedding dress.

19. Crepe dress

Exquisitely made in mermaid style. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The bodice is strapless and embellished with beads, giving a subtle but rich look. The lower part is exquisitely made in mermaid style.

20. A-line dress

Simple and elegant. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The conventional white dress in the A-line is overlaid with a short cape made from Swati fabric. Simple and elegant describes this outfit and is pulled together for a perfect finish.

21. Gold-themed outfit

Ideal for curvy women as it will flatter their physique. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This neckline wedding dress is made from gold-threaded damask and embellished with gold feathers. This Swati traditional attire for women is best for curvy women as it brings out their perfect shape.

22. Umhlambiso African print

Made of African print fabric. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The outfit is fun and beautiful, made with a colourful African print fabric. She compliments the looks with a handbag made of colourful tiny beads and gold earrings.

23. Golden headpiece & dress

The outfit looks lavish in its rich colours. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The golden sun rays headpiece is stunning and gives the outfit an elegant look. The outfit looks stylish in its appealing colours.

24. Mermaid style cut-out pattern

Looking stunning with its fitted design. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The dress is stylish with its fitted design. The neckline and long sleeves give it a lush look.

25. Two-piece-outfit

A funny and flirty outfit. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a two-piece with a sleeveless crop top, button-down, and sporting a square neckline. It is a stylish and flirty outfit.

26. Armless short ball

Looking stylish. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Both outfits are made with blue patterned fabric. The short dress is held up with two fabrics tied up to form the sleeves.

27. Styled joggers and jacket set

Ideal wear when out with friends. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit is ideal for joggers who want to look stunning while maintaining their tradition. The wear is trendy, funky and serves as ideal wear when out with friends.

28. Fabric blend

You can wear the outfit without accessories. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The black and white traditional fabric blends well with the rich red colour of the gown. You can choose to wear the outfit without accessories.

29. Emahiya dress with a fur coat

Looks fashionable and stunning. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit is elegant, fashionable, and stunning. It is an eye-turner any day, time, and occasion.

30. Halter neck gown

Best worn at a wedding for a dinner date. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit is best worn at a wedding for a dinner date. It requires minimal outfits.

31. Emahiya fabric for causal occasions

Perfect for casual occasions. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit is a perfect and fun way of wearing the Emahiya fabric for casual occasions. This traditional outfit is ideal for casual occasions and outings.

32. Mermaid midi dress

Ideal for both slim and plus-sized ladies. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This dress is deceptively simple but has many details that make it elegant. This style of outfit is perfect for both slim and plus-sized ladies.

33. Designed gown

The Grecian cut. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Both dresses look amazing, one on the waist in a peplum style and the other on the neck, emphasizing the Grecian cut.

34. Pleated waist dress with a twist

ideal for a wedding guest. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This sleeveless dress features a fitted bodice in the red patterned fabric. This attire is perfect for a wedding occasion.

35. Thigh-high

Suits almost all body types. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This long pleated Swati skirt is paired with a turtle-necked long-sleeved top. As a result, the outfit can be adapted to suit all body types.

36. Yellow, white and black traditional dress

A pearl headband and yellow beaded bracelet complete the look. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit is a twist on the traditional Emahiya dress. A pearl headband and yellow beaded bracelet are all you need to stand out from the crowd.

37. Grecian style printed dress

Good Summer wear. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This casual, fun dress is ideal for a date with friends. The total complements well with strappy heeled sandals with a pair of red dangly earrings.

38. Swati fabric combined with yellow crepe

The mermaid flare is stunning. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This sleeveless silhouette style dress with the mermaid flare is stunning with its elegance and simple cut. The vibrant yellow and blue patterned fabric gives this outfit a rich array of colours.

39. Swati off-shoulder pleated dress

This outfit is perfect for outings. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit is ideal for slim ladies as it shows off the shoulders. It is perfect for outdoor occasions.

40. Emahiya one-shoulder dress

Ideal for weddings and casual events. Photo: @swatdrescode (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a common Swati attire for ladies, and young women increasingly wear it for weddings and casual events. It gives a unique blend of modern and traditional looks.

Frequently asked questions

The Swati tradition and history is rich in culture and ceremonies can sometimes last for days. Here are some of the most common questions:

1. What is traditional attire in Zulu?

Zulu men traditionally wear animal skins and feathers. Because the Zulu revere leopards as the king of all predators, only royalty are allowed to wear leopard skin.

2. What is Swati traditional?

In Swazi culture, the highest traditional political, economic, and ritual powers are shared between a hereditary male ruler and his mother or a mother substitute who holds the official position of Queen Mother. Polygyny is the traditional ideal, each marriage involving the payment of a bride price.

3. Is Swati the same as Zulu?

It is one of the Bantu languages of the Nguni Group and is spoken in Swaziland and South Africa. Swati is closely related to Xhosa, Zulu and Ndebele but is a separate language and one of South Africa's eleven official languages.

4. What nationality is Swazi?

The Swazi or Swati (Swati: Emaswati, singular Liswati) are a Bantu ethnic group in Southern Africa. EmaSwati is part of the Nguni language-speaking people, and their origins have been traced through archaeology to East Africa, where similar traditions, beliefs and cultural practices have been found.

Above are the 40 beautiful Swati traditional attire for men and women in 2022. To complement the gorgeousness of these outfits, beaded jewels, headbands and other accessories are worn on the neck and wrist to make them beautiful and complete.

READ ALSO: Second-hand clothing bales in Randburg 2022 | All you need to know

Briefly.co.za shared everything you need to know about second-hand clothing bales in Randburg. Anyone who wants to experience current and old fashion trends can get merchandise from second-hand shops in South Africa.

If you have been considering starting a second-hand retail store but are unsure where to begin, there are several sources to buy cheap, high-quality apparel. Old is not always considered out of style. So how do you get these bales? How much do they go for in 2022?

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News