How did Shaun So and Anna Chlumsky meet? Everything you ought to know

Anna was thrust to fame at age nine when she starred in My Girl. However, she took a hiatus from acting when she went to college. Little did she know that this was the opportune moment for her to meet her dream guy, who would later become her husband of more than ten years. So, how did Shaun So and Chlumsky meet?

Shaun So and Anna Chlumsky have been married for 14 years. Photo: @Bryan Bedder and @Bennett Raglin (modified by author)

Even though she is back on the screens and has co-starred in Shonda Rime's Inventing Anna, she has found the perfect balance between her family and her job. This new version of Anna is interesting since she looks and sounds more composed. It is also interesting to witness her transition from being a teen actress to an adult. Shaun So seems to be her perfect match since she seems and looks happy and content about this phase of her life.

Shaun So's profiles and bio

Full name Shaun So Year of birth 1980 Age 42 as of August 2022 Place of birth The United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in cm 174 cm Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kg 64 kg Weight in pounds 141 lbs Shoe size 7 (US) Education Graduate in political science Occupation Entrepreneur Marital status Married Spouse Anna Chlumsky

Shaun So's age

Shaun So's exact date of birth is unclear. However, he is insinuated to have been born in 1980. Judging by this year, he turned or will be turning forty-two years old in 2022. Meanwhile, his wife is forty-one years old.

Shaun So's nationality

Shaun was born in the United States of America, so he is an American citizen. He also belongs to the Asian ethnic group.

Shaun So's family

Who is Anna Chlumksy’s husband, Shaun So? Unlike his wife, Shaun maintains a low profile. Therefore, not much information about his family background is available online. He is married to Anna Chlumsky, and they have three children together. Their love story is one of a kind, so read on for more details.

Education

Shaun is an alumnus of the University of Chicago. He met the love of his life while in university.

What does Shaun So do for a living?

Shaun So is a veteran military officer and an entrepreneur. Before he ventured into entrepreneurship, he was in the military and was deployed to Afghanistan. According to details on So's Forbes contributor bio, he relocated to the private sector after ten years as a counterterrorism expert. He was also a special agent for the U.S Army and the Department of Defense. He left the military service in 2011.

As an entrepreneur, he is the founder and CEO of The So Company. His roles include growing revenue, forming strategies and managing company employees that improve public services for users. It appears that this is the third company he has founded. His profile on LinkedIn, he is the CEO of Cubby, an urban logistics startup and Digital Services Coalition, a non-profit organization.

Shaun So's net worth

Shaun has worked hard enough to afford a luxurious life for his family. His net worth is approximately $3 to $5 million.

How did Anna Chlumsky meet Shaun So?

Vivian Kent from Inventing Anna. Photo: @Bryan Bedder

Anna and Shaun met in college. Anna had taken a hiatus from acting to focus on her education. Shaun was also a student at the University of Chicago. She had attended a rare dance party on the university quad when they bumped into each other. They kicked it off as friends and eventually admitted they were romantically attracted to each other.

Long distance relationship

Anna Chlumsky and Shaun So knew they would stay together after graduating. However, that was not the case. Anna relocated to New York to pursue her post-grad-fact-checking position. Meanwhile, Shaun remained in Chicago to finalize his last year of college. They were committed to making the relationship work and would often commute by bus to see each other. After school, Shaun joined the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C.

The dynamics of their long-distance relationship changed even further in their third year of dating. In 2014, during an interview with Glamourpiece, Shaun described that phase of their lives, saying,

If long-distance dating is a sport, deployment is the X Games. When she got the news, she emailed her friends in New York City, telling them she’d be 'building a fortress around myself to stay strong for my soldier.

Shaun was determined to keep the relationship afloat. So was Anna. Despite their uncertainties, they agreed that life would only be better being in each other's lives. When he returned from the mission in January 2006, he continued to serve in the Army Reserve for five more years.

Shaun Sol's marriage

Shaun asked her to marry him four months after his return from overseas. They had their wedding on 8th March 2008. They marked their fourteenth wedding anniversary in March 2014.

Did Anna Chlumsky have a baby?

Vivian Kent from Inventing Anna and her husband have three children. Their eldest was born in 2013, and the second was born in 2016. Not much is known about her youngest baby, even though she was heavenly pregnant while recording Inventing Anna.

In the nine episodes of Inventing Anna, Vivian Kent plays the role of a struggling Manhattan reporter. While heavily pregnant with her first child, she becomes obsessed with deciphering the truth about Anna Delvey. Delvey is a con artist behind bars for orchestrating a fraud and duping people off hundreds of thousands of dollars from New York's most elite socialites.

Her obsession with the case derails her so much that she forgets she is on the last stretch of her pregnancy journey. The story gets to an exhilarating ending when she goes through emotional labour under the care of her on-screen husband, Jack, a role played by Andres Holm.

Anna Chlumsky and Shaun So have been through the test of time in their relationship. Nonetheless, they did not lose sight of their goal. They chose each other then and still do. Fourteen years of marriage have never looked this spectacular.

