Full list of Focalistic's songs and their videos: What are his latest hits?

Lethabo Sebe, popularly known as Focalistic or fondly known as the Pitori Maradona, is a South African recording artist and entertainer. He made his debut in the music industry in 2016. Since then, he has spoiled his fans with one hit after another. His music career has transformed over the years and granted him the opportunity to work with stars like Davido. Reviewing Focalistic's songs does more than reveal his musical career's growth.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lethabo Sebe, popularly known as Focalistic. Photo: @focalistic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Born and raised in Pretoria, Focalistic has established a cult following, and his longevity in the industry has been attributed to the popularity of AmaPiano music. His honesty in storytelling and how he genuinely expresses himself through his music have amassed a legion of fans. Music lovers enjoy how he takes up the responsibility to voice and reflect the society around them. Focalistic's songs have endeared him to the music industry of South Africa.

Full list of Focalistic's songs

Sebe's musical career started on an exciting note. He won the 2016 Artist on Rise award after his single, Fak'mali, debuted on the YFM Hip Hop music charts and topped the charts. Years later, one of his hits, Ke Star, was certified gold with more than 25K sold copies. He released his EP in April 2020.

Even though these are the highlights of his career, every step in the journey counts. These snippets of Focalistic's songs reflect his growth and journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

1. TTGO – Got ‘Em featuring Focalistic Medium

Got ‘Em was one of Focalistic's first projects. TTGO featured him in the song, and its audio was uploaded on YouTube in March 2019. It fetched 150K views.

2. Major League DJZ - Skhaftin featuring Focalistic and Cassper Nyovest

Skhaftin was one of Sebe's most significant projects. He got the opportunity to work with Cassper Nyovest and Major League DJz. The song was uploaded on 30th April 2019 and has garnered more than 875K views.

3. Tshego - Together (Audio) featuring Focalistic

Tshego featured Sebe in his 2019 Pink Panther album. The audio of the song Together was uploaded in September 2019 and gathered more than 40K views on YouTube.

4. Major League DJz x Focalistic - Overload

In September 2019, the Major League DJz and Sebe released Overload, one of the year's best AmaPiano hits. The hit gathered more than 648K YouTube views.

5. Focalistic - Klippa featuring Emtee

In October 2019, Focalistic and Emtee worked on another project, Klippa, whose official audio was uploaded on YouTube and fetched over 6K views.

6. Abidoza x Tumza D'kota - Manyonyoba featuring Focalistic & Major League

In October 2019, Abidoza and Tumza D'kota featured him and Major League DJz in the making of Manyonyoba.

7. Touchline - Quantum featuring Focalistic

In December 2019, Touchline featured him in Quantum, and the music video has garnered more than 15K views on YouTube.

8. Kamo Mphela – Punisher feat Focalistic

In December 2019, Kamo Mphela featured Sebe in her project, Punisher.

9. Phoyisa (freestyle) - Focalistic and DJ Maphorisa

Phoyisa was the first project Focalistic worked on in 2020. He worked on it alongside DJ Maphorisa. It has more than 23K views on YouTube.

10. Focalistic - Never Know featuring Cassper Nyovest

Never Know was his most significant project in 2020. He worked on it alongside Cassper Nyovest, and it fetched more than 630K views on YouTube.

11. K-Zaka Feat. Focalistic - Ngiyakhumbula [The KweNzeK Sessions]

In March 2020, K-Zaka featured him in the making of Ngiyakhumbula. The song was received warmly, and it has over 1.5K YouTube views.

12. Full Sette

Full Sette is one of the artist's best tracks. He released it in May 2020, and it has over 73K views on YouTube.

13. Christian Dior

Christian Dior is one of Focalistic's best projects in 2020. He released it in May 2020, and it has over 233K YouTube views.

14. NdiKuze featuring Major League DJz

Sebe collaborated with Major League DJz on NdiKuze. The hit has more than 503K views on YouTube.

15. Focalistic Ke Star featuring Vigro Deep

Focalistic's Ke Star has to be the singer's breakthrough hit. It exposed him to the rest of Africa. It features Vigro Deep and has accumulated over 9 million views on YouTube.

16. Focalistic & Davido - Ke Star [Remix] Featuring Vigro Deep

Ke Star was more than a success. The remix was received impressively and increased AmaPiano music's reach. Over a year and a half later, fans still listen to it during social functions. It has over 23 million views on YouTube.

17. Senzo Afrika - Taxi Driver featuring Focalistic

Senzo Afrika featured Sebe in his jam, Taxi Driver, in February 2021. It has fetched him over 79K views on YouTube.

18. Focalistic and Mr JazziQ - Gupta [Featuring Lady Du, Mellow & Sleazy]

Focalistic and Mr JazziQ featured Lady Du, Mellow & Sleazy in the making of Gupta. The song premiered on YouTube in May 2021 and has more than 3 million views.

19. Focalistic Blecke featuring JazziDisciples

In July 2021, he featured JazziDisciles in Blecke, which performed exceptionally well. The song premiered on YouTube in July 2021 and has over 560K views.

Focalistic's songs in 2022

2021 was a blissful year for the artist, but he has not slacked in his career. These are Focalistic's 2022 songs.

20. DJ Neptune x Focalistic - Hustle

Hustle was the first hit of Focalistic's 2022 songs. He collaborated with Nigeria's DJ Neptune. It audio premiered on YouTube in January 2022 and has over 11K.

21. Focalistic, Madumane and Mellow & Sleazy - 16 Days No Sleep [Featuring DJ Maphorisa]

In February 2022, Focalistic, Madumane, and Mellow & Sleazy featured DJ Maphorisa in 16 Days No Sleep. This hit is one of Focalistic's latest songs and has over 2 million YouTube views.

22. Pabi Cooper, Focalistic and Ch'cco - Banyana Ke Bafana featuring LuuDadeeja & Nobantu Vilakazi

In March 2022, Focalistic, Pabi Cooper and Ch'cco featured LuuDadeeja and Nobantu Vilakazi in Banyana Ke Bafana. The hit has gathered over 2K views on YouTube.

23. Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy and M.J - Sjepa

In April 2022, Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy and MJ collaborated in Sjepa. The song's audio has over 880K YouTube views.

24. Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy and Madumane - 3310

In May 2022, Sebe, Mellow & Sleazy and Madumane released 3310. The song's audio has over 370K views on YouTube.

Download Focalistic's songs

Evidently, Sebe has been putting enough effort into growing his musical career. He has been blessing his fans with one hit after the other. Even though these hits are available on streaming platforms, you can download them and listen to them offline.

You could download them on streaming sites by searching 'Focalistic songs mp3 download' on your browser.

This list of Focalistic's songs compiles all his projects, collaborations and features. His music has grown over the years. He has had the rare opportunity to work with the most prominent artists in the game while mentoring upcoming artists.

READ ALSO: Full list of Maskandi music artists 2022 | Top 10 best artists

Briefly.co.za compiled a list of Maskandi music artists in 2022. If you have been curious to know more about the genre's evolution, details of the artists are mentioned in the list.

Maskandi music has to be one of the oldest music genres in South Africa. It was characterized by traditional musical instruments, although over the years, the use of these instruments has evolved too.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News