Reality shows are often characterized by drama, endless fights and friends throwing one another under the bus. However, if you were keen enough, you would notice concepts such as luxurious living and how most cast members give a glimpse of how much happiness money can afford you. A glance at Sfiso Ncwane's house and cars, as portrayed in one of the reality shows in the country, confirms this.

The late Sfiso Ncwane has been making headlines lately after his wife, Ayanda Ncwane, rose to the limelight. She is gradually becoming one of the most celebrated South African celebrities. Ayanda was thrust to fame in the backdrop of her marriage to her late husband but has established herself as a renowned model, actress and business mogul. A look into Sfiso Ncwane's house and cars depict how much she has held the forte after her husband's demise in 2016.

Sfiso Ncwane's house and cars

The acclaimed Gospel artist's wife, Ayanda Ncwane is part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban, the new reality show, although this is not her first TV role. She boasts of an illustrious career spanning years and has had roles in shows like Generations. In the reality show, she shares snippets of her everyday life; undoubtedly, she is living the dream.

Even though she left the show after falling out with Nonku, Sfiso Ncwane's ex-wife, fans could not resist the urge to know more about her home. So, this article addresses your curiosity while demystifying what she does for a living.

Does Ayanda Ncwane have a house?

Yes, she does. The actress, model and business mogul owns a multi-million Rand mansion. How did she afford it?

First, Ayanda hails from a humble background. She grew up in Ndwedwe but later relocated to Johannesburg after her high school education. She got a job as a waitress and later found her way into the acting industry.

Along the way, she met Sfiso a celebrity Gospel artist, who showed interest in her and marked the beginning of their relationship. Sfiso later married her and made her his manager. As the late Sfiso Ncwane's wife, Ayanda inherited a mansion and a fleet of vehicles when her husband died. Currently, she runs Ayanda Ncwane Women's Carnival and Ncwane Communications, which explains her ability to afford her luxurious lifestyle.

Where is Ayanda Ncwane's house?

The multi-million Rand home is situated in the suburbs of Dainfern, Sandton, northern Johannesburg. It is located in a luxurious neighbourhood. Luckily, she shares photos of the home on social media, so we have compiled snippets of how elegant and classy its features are.

First, the palatial house's architectural design cannot go unnoticed. Its style makes it look like a palace with a maroon roof and ivory cream exterior walls. Its compound has a well-manicured lawn, well-maintained paving slabs and perfectly trimmed shrubs. The greenery blends perfectly with the house's exterior ivory walls.

Interior

Inside Ayanda Ncwane's house is where all the magic is. First, a large living room is donned with luxurious cream leather couches. The living room's floors are perfectly covered with a soft grey carpet. The entrance to the living room is a massive glass door that lets light into the mansion.

The curved tufted couches have been decorated with colourful throw pillows. In front of them is a dainty round glass table that complements the beautiful hanging chandeliers. The house also has expansive windows with beautiful cream curtains matching the walls. Other notable features include gorgeous mirrors mounted on the wall to create a beautiful pattern. A section of the house is marble-tiled and has golden staircase rails.

Ayanda Ncwane's cars

Apart from the mansion, Ayanda has a white Range Rover sport which you can easily spot on her Instagram posts. She also owns a red Ferrari.

What is Ayanda Ncwane doing for a living?

Ayanda is an actress, model and business mogul. However, Sfiso Ncwane's house is among the assets she inherited from her late husband. Sfiso Ncwane, the Gospel singer and composer died in 2016 after suffering a heart attack. He was only thirty-seven years of age when he passed away.

Ayanda Ncwane's net worth

Even though Ayanda inherited the house from her late husband, she affords to maintain it and keep it in good shape. Details about her net worth are not publicly available. The house is allegedly worth a whopping R8 million. In addition to this asset she inherited a fleet of cars which includes a Range Rover and a Ferrari.

Did Sfiso Ncwane have 6 fingers?

The late Gospel singer had a rare condition where he was born with six fingers on each hand. He was never ashamed of his unique trait.

Who raised Sfiso Ncwane?

Sfiso was born in the South of KwaZulu Natal, Mthwalume, to a humble family background. His mum left him when he was two years old, so he grew up under his aunt's care.

These details about the Gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's house and cars mirror how luxurious Ayanda's life is. She inherited the palatial home from her late husband but strives to make it a comfortable home for their children. It is unclear how many rooms the mansion has, but everything about it radiates luxury.

