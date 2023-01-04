Regardless of how they got into music or what genre of music they sing, every recording artist has the same private dream: to become the top-selling artist of all time. While some become famous than others, all musicians, in their own way, change the face of music. Who are the most successful musicians of all time?

Musicians are diverse, and the genres of music are also different, but some end up selling more music than others. Is there an artist who has sold a billion records? Look at the 30 best-selling recording artists of all time, as determined by album sales.

30. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band — 44.5 million units

During his career that spans over 60 years, the American singer has sold over 44 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling musicians of all time.

29. Alabama — 46.5 million units

This is one of the most successful bands of the 1980s, with 27 number-one hits and countless awards. The band's combination of traditional country music and Southern rock appealed to its audience.

28. Kenny Rogers — 47.5 million units

Kenny had over 120 hit singles in other genres and topped the country and pop album charts. In 2013, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

27. Shania Twain — 48 million units

Shania is the best-selling female singer in country music history, selling over 48 million records.

26. Kenny G — 48 million units

The American musician is a modern-day top-selling instrumentalist. With his characteristic smooth jazz style, the renowned saxophonist rose to stardom in the mid-1980s.

25. Journey — 49 million units

The San Francisco-based band was a huge commercial success between 1978 and 1987. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017

24. Neil Diamond — 49.5 million units

He is an American singer-songwriter and another iconic musician. With ten No. 1 singles on the US Billboard, Neil can be considered one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

23. Fleetwood Mac — 49.5 million units

Fleetwood Mac is a British and American rock band formed in 1967. Almost every band member went on to have a successful solo career.

22. Celine Dion — 50 million units

Céline Dion is a singer and songwriter from Canada. She is considered the best solo artist of all time.

21. U2 — 52 million units

The Dublin-based Irish rock band has 14 studio albums to their credit and is one of the world's best-selling music groups.

20. Van Halen — 56.5 million units

In 2007, the American rock band created in Pasadena, California, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band is credited with bringing hard rock back to the forefront of the music industry.

19. Whitney Houston — 58.5 million units

Popularly known as The Voice, she is one of the most successful music artists. Houston is most outstanding and noted for her powerful and soulful vocals and is one of the best solo artists of all time.

18. Metallica — 63 million units

The American heavy metal band was founded in Los Angeles in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield.

17. Mariah Carey — 64 million units

Mariah is the highest-certified female artist and tenth overall recording artist in the United States. She has been the best-selling female artist in the United States since 1991.

16. Madonna — 4.5 million units

Madonna is the greatest female recording artist of all time. She is one of the few musicians that regularly reinvents her look and message to stay fresh or exciting.

15. Bruce Springsteen — 65.5 million units

The American singer-songwriter is also one of the best-selling musicians in the world.

14. Aerosmith — 66.5 million units

The group, formed in Boston in 1970, is the best-selling American hard rock band. They are the best-selling bands of all time

13. The Rolling Stones — 66.5 million units

The English rock band was founded in 1962 in London. They have been around for over 60 years and are among the most well-known and enduring rock bands.

12. Barbra Streisand — 68.5 million units

Barbara Joan Streisand, also known as Barbra, is a singer, actress, and producer from the United States. She has earned success in numerous entertainment sectors throughout her six-decade career.

11. George Str it — 69 million units

George is known for his realistic cowboy persona and roots-oriented sound at a time when country-pop crossover acts ruled the Nashville music scene. His considerable and record-breaking fame as the "King of Country Music" stems from his pioneering country style.

Who are the top 10 best-selling artists?

Throughout their careers, the following artists have sold over 50 million copies. This list is based on the total number of verified copies sold.

10. AC/DC — 72 million units

The heavy metal band's energetic concerts made them among the most well-known bands of the 1980s.

9. Pink Floyd —75 million units

The English rock band, formed in London in 1965, is known for its lengthy songs and spectacular live productions. In 1996, they were inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

8. Elton John — 78 million units

Among John's many accomplishments is the record for the bestselling single of all time in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

7. Michael Jackson — 81 million units

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is undoubtedly the most outstanding performer of all time and one of the most influential people of the twentieth century.

6. Billy Joel — 82.5 million units

The singer appreciated well-organized pop melodies and songwriting. He was influenced by early rock & roll and rhythm and blues musicians such as The Beatles, The Everly Brothers, and Elvis Presley.

Who are the Top 5 artists of all time?

The following list is five of the best musicians whose prominence is global. They have sold over 100 million units.

5. Eagles — 101 million units

The Eagles were one of North America's most successful musical acts throughout the 1970s, with five number-one singles, six number-one albums, six Grammy Awards, and five American Music Awards.

4. Led Zeppelin — 111.5 million units

They achieved eight UK number-one albums and six US Billboard 200 number-one albums. Led Zeppelin is one of the world's most successful bands.

3. Elvis Presley — 146.5 million units

Who is the best-selling solo artist of all time? In many ways, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson are comparable. Elvis Presley is a Rock 'n' Roll king and one of the twentieth century's most prominent cultural icons.

2. Garth Brooks — 148 million units

The American music singer and songwriter popularized the country genre by incorporating pop and rock influences.

Who is the #1 artist in the world?

The Beatles, a British rock band, is often considered the most significant band of all time. They are one of the world's best-selling musicians, having sold over 178 million units, making them the best-selling artists of all time.

The artists on the list of the top-selling artists of all time come from all around the world. They come from varied backgrounds but are united by music, which is one of the things they cherish.

