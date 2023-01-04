Top 30 most popular podcasts in 2023: What podcast has the most listeners?

While many people think of podcasts as the domain of opinionated people with a mic, they can take a vast range of topics and forms. Subject matters may range from celebrity gossips to romance, and just about everything in between. So, which are the most popular podcasts in 2023?

With the evolution of technology, it is crucial to keep track of the podcast industry. A proper understanding of podcast statistics will help you make an informed decision as a marketer and podcaster this year.

The top 30 most popular podcasts in 2023

Are you interested in getting into the world of podcasts but need help figuring out where to start looking for new recommendations to refresh your queue of old favourites? Below is a list of podcasts ranked based on popularity.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

What is currently the most popular podcast? Hosted by Joe Rogan, this podcast is the most popular. It is mainly followed by people interested in a 3-hour-long conversation on History, psychology, politics, stand-up comedy, UFOs, psychedelics, and other topics.

2. Pod Save The World

Its early episodes mainly focused on the Trump presidency immediately after he took over. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden include some of the iconic figures interviewed in this show.

3. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast

This podcast is hosted by Alaina Urquhart, an autopsy technician, and Ashleigh Kelley, a hairdresser. Although it mainly involves creepy History, scary myths and haunted places, there is also a healthy dose of humour in the show.

4. On Purpose

Jay Shetty is famous for his wisdom, which he delivers in every episode of his show. He talks about all areas of life from a wide range of renowned guests.

5. Planet Money

The show was launched on September 6th, 2008, by Adam Davidson and Alex Blumberg to cover the financial crisis of 2007 to 2008.

6. My Favourite Murder

My Favourite Murder talks about real-life crime cases. Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff talk about sexual abuse, women's struggles, sex work and mental health. The two podcasters also discuss their personal lives, addiction and religious struggles.

7. Why Won't You Date Me?

Ever wondered why you are single? Nicole Byer asked herself the same question and later started this podcast. The hilarious host and her guests talk about sex, dating, relationship, and love in an attempt to figure out why she is still single.

8. The Daily

This was one of the most successful podcasts of 2022, hosted by Michael Barbaro, with two million downloads per episode.

9. Call Her Daddy

This is a sex-positive dating and relationship podcast popular among women. Its topics are raunchy and explicit and feature millennial culture and girl talk. The show started in 2018 and was acquired by Spotify in 2021 for $60 million.

10. Crime Junkie

Crime Junkie is hosted by Brit Prawat and Ashley Flowers. The two hosts have great chemistry, and listening to them feels like two friends discussing their favourite topic. Some of its topic include missing persons, murder, and serial killers.

11. Office Ladies

Are you missing the good old days of The Office and want to bring back the nostalgia? Check out Office Ladies, hosted by Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer.

12. The Ben Shapiro Show

Based on podcasts popularity, The Ben Shapiro Show is the most popular podcast on the opposite side of the political spectrum, the conservative side. The host became famous after he debated with Piers Morgan on gun control.

13. Stuff You Should Know

This podcast has two hosts who have a great banter, making the hour-long show enjoyable. Some of the topics they discuss include, ''How Money Laundering Works.''

14. This American Life

Popularly known as TAL, The American Life is hosted by Ira Glass, a radio personality. The podcast talks about the true stories of everyday people in America using unusual music, field recordings, and essays.

15. The Dave Ramsey Show

The host, Dave, is famous for his strong bias toward not getting into any debt. Instead, he encourages his viewers to work hard, earn more, save and invest. He also takes live calls, which he answers for his listeners to benefit.

16. Man In The Window: The Golden State Killer

This podcast reveals details about The Golden State Killer, one of California's most prevalent serial killers. The host, Paige, showcases the killer's path through the eyes of his victims.

17. To Live And Die In LA

This podcast investigates the death and disappearance of an Albanian actress in LA. The actress was last seen leaving her apartment with her boyfriend.

18. Overheard at National Geographic

Do you ever wonder what type of conservation occurs in the National Geographic headquarters? Then this podcast will answer your questions.

19. The Clearing

This is the biggest podcast in the world. It involves the story of April Balasio, who, at 40, finds out his father is a serial killer. After years of suspicion, she contacted a detective to help her unveil her dad's deepest secrets. The host, Jon Dean, talks about how April dealt with the pain.

20. IT Visionaries

The host's mission is to discover the technological future at the frontiers of every industry and then bring that information to you in a way that's easy to implement.

21. Dr Death

Christopher Duntsch, nicknamed Dr Death, killed two patients during an operation and seriously injured 31 patients after the operation.

22. 1619

The 1619 project was launched in 2019 in a bid to shed light on the 400th anniversary of the first slave ship landing on American shores. It is hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, who interviews the paper's writers and critics to try and dissect the legacy of slavery in the country.

23. Noble Blood

Noble Blood discusses tyrants, tragedy, and murders. The podcast also educates their listeners.

24. Hell and Gone

Hosted by Catherine Townsend, the podcast uncovers the truth about the 2004 murder of Rebekah Gould. Catherine, a licensed private investigator, moved to Mountain View to find out who killed Rebekah 14 years ago.

25. The Shrink Next Door

The Shrink Next Door is about the story of a professional physiotherapist, Isaac Herschkop, who used his professional abilities for all the wrong reasons. He would often abuse his patients for personal gain and throw lavish house parties to entertain celebrities.

26. Revisionist History

The podcaster is a renowned author of five New York Times bestsellers. He starts each episode with a question about a person or event, making the show even more enjoyable.

27. Hidden Brain

Hidden Brain discusses how unconscious patterns that drive human behaviour reflect in their choices and relationships.

28. Serial

This podcast is hosted by Sarah Koeing. For example, season one investigated the murder of Hae Min Lee, an 18-year student that disappeared in Baltimore, Maryland.

29. 22 Hours: An American Nightmare

This is among the most intriguing podcast of its time. It is centered on a family which was murdered in cold blood after being held hostage for 22 hours.

30. The Dropout

Elizabeth claimed that she would change the medical industry. The story of her lies and fall has been chronicled in an upcoming Jennifer Lawrence film, an HBO documentary, a book, and The Dropout podcast.

What are the top 10 podcasts?

Here is a quick recap of the top 10 podcasts in 2023. Find some time off your busy schedule and tune in to some enlightening stories.

The Joe Rogan Experience Pod Save The World Morbid: A True Crime Podcast On Purpose Planet Money My Favourite Murder Why Won't You Date Me? The Daily Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie

What is the number 1 podcast in the world?

As of 2023, The Joe Rogan Experience is the number one podcast. It is exclusive to Spotify, with about 11 million listeners per episode.

Most downloaded podcasts

The Daily is the most downloaded podcast in the world; it receives 2 million downloads per episode and consistently tops the Spotify and Apple Podcasts charts. Coming in second is My Favourite Murder, with over 35 million monthly downloads.

What podcast has the most listeners?

The Joe Rogan Experience is the most listened-to podcast in the world, with over 11 million listeners per episode.

This article has everything you need to know about the most popular podcasts in 2023. It is no surprise that the above podcasts made it to this list, as they are all exciting and fun to listen to.

