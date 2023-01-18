The top 20 tallest statues in the world ranked (as of 2023)

The world's tallest monuments may bring in millions of admirers annually, but there is more to these iconic landmarks than their sizeable height. The rich history surrounding the sculptures is also noteworthy, especially since they mark life-changing historical moments. Here, we list the top 20 tallest statues in the world and what they represent.

Millions of tourists flock to these monuments annually. Photo: M_a_y_a

Source: Getty Images

The largest statues in the world are massive tourist attractions, mainly due to their colossal size, stunning design and cultural significance to the location. Since they are largely located near already-established cultural tourist attractions, one can take photos of the large monument and learn about the area's rich history.

For those who want to jump the full list and know what the biggest statue in the world is before going into more detail, that title is held by the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, India, coming in at a massive 182 m. So, besides this iconic landmark, what are the other tallest statues globally that attract those from far and wide?

What are the three tallest statues in the US?

Let us discuss the most impressively-sized monuments in the United States of America. The top three spots belong to the Statue Of Liberty in New York at 93 m, the Pegasus And Dragon monument in Florida at 34 m, and Our Lady Of The Rockies sculpture in Montana at 27 m.

What is the tallest statue in Africa?

The tallest statue in Africa is the African Renaissance Monument, located on one of the two iconic twin hills of Collines des Mamelles on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal. Representing the triumph of African liberation, the monument stands at 49 m.

What is the smallest statue in the world?

The award for the most impressionable, pint-sized historical marker goes to the Frog Traveler, situated outside of Hotel Tomsk in Russia. Coming in at a minute size of 44 mm or 4.4 cm, the sculpture was created as a nod to the world's travellers and a salute to their wanderlust.

Top 20 tallest statues in the world

Now that you know why people find these figures so fascinating, here is a detailed list of the tallest statues globally from smallest to biggest:

20. Ukrainian Motherland Monument (Height: 62 m)

The Ukrainian Motherland Monument is a historical landmark. Photo: Luke Mackenzie

Source: Getty Images

Kyiv, Ukraine, is home to the historical landmark, the Ukrainian Motherland Monument. Sitting on top of The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, the figure was created to symbolise the accomplishments and bravery of civilians during the war. The figure is 62 m, and when paired with the museum it stands on, the entire structure stands at 102 m.

19. Statue of Equality (Height: 66 m)

You can find the Statue of Equality in Hyderabad, India. Photo: Naveen Nelluri

Source: Getty Images

The Statue of Equality, also known as the Ramanuja statue, is located in the Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. It depicts the 11th-century vaishnavaite Ramanuja, a Bhakti saint who strived for equality for all.

18. Leshan Giant Buddha (Height: 71 m)

The Leshan Giant Buddha was carved from stone and created in 803 AD. Photo: John W Banagan

Source: Getty Images

Nestled in Sichuan, China, lies the Leshan Giant Buddha, a stone-based figure carved out of a cliff of Cretaceous red bed sandstone at the Min River and Dadu River joint. It was created in 803 AD, making it the oldest monument on the list.

17. Confucius of Mount Ni (Height: 72 m)

People visit the memorial ceremony on the anniversary of the birth of Confucius. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

World-renowned philosopher and writer Confucius is the inspiration behind this monument in Shandong, China. After beginning construction in May 2012, it was finished in 2018, and it has seen admirers from far and wide ever since.

16. Awaji Kannon (Height: 80 m)

The Awaji Kannon is located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. Photo: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

The Awaji Kannon figure can be found in Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan and is also referred to as the World Peace Giant Kannon. It represents Kannon, a popular Buddhist goddess known in Chinese as Guanyin. It has been abandoned in recent years, and its future remains unknown.

15. Grand Buddha at Ling Shan (Height: 88 m)

It is one of the biggest Buddha statues in China. Photo: apidechphoto

Source: Getty Images

The Grand Buddha, located near Ling Shan Wuxi in China, is a remarkable 88 m bronze Amitabha standing figure that finished at the end of 1996. The sculpture nods to the famous leader, and the raised hand represents comfort and security.

14. Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako park (Height: 88 metres)

The Dai Kannon of Kita figure is located in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo: @Bigmozel on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Also known as the Hokkaido Kannon or the Byakue Kannon, this sculpture is located in Hokkaido, Japan and showcases Kannon, Goddess of Mercy, or Avalokitesvara. The figure looks on towards admirers in a protective way. It is believed that when it was unveiled in 1989, it was the tallest figure in the world, finally being knocked off the top spot in 1991.

13. Great Buddha of Thailand (Height: 92 m)

The Great Buddha of Thailand stands at 92 m. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

The Great Buddha of Thailand can be admired at the Wat Muang Monastery in Ang Thong province of Thailand, with construction beginning in 1990 and finally being completed in 2008. It depicts Buddha in sitting form, and online reports state it was created to celebrate the King Bhumibol of Thailand. According to most reports, it is also believed to be the biggest sitting statue in the world.

12. Peter the Great (Height: 98 m)

The figure is nestled in the heart of Moscow, Russia. Photo: Frédéric Soltan

Source: Getty Images

Nestled in the heart of Moscow, Russia is the Peter the Great figure, standing at 98 m. Georgian designer Zurab Tsereteli designed it to honour Peter the Great and commemorate 300 years of the Russian Navy, which the famous Tsar of Russia established. It was built in 1997.

11. The Guishan Guanyin of the Thousand Hands and Eyes (Height: 99 m)

The Guishan Guanyin represents the world's suffering and offers a token for hopes of salvation. Photo: @Bigmozel on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Located in Changsha, Hunan province, this sizeable figure is another Buddist tribute on the list. The concept depicts a holy figure with one thousand arms and hands, each hand having an eye in its palm, representing the world's suffering and offering a token for hopes of salvation.

10. Sendai Daikannon (Height: 100 m)

The breathtaking Sendai Daikannon represents the Goddess of Mercy. Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

The breathtaking Sendai Daikannon is as culturally significant as it is large. The figure is in Sendai, Japan and depicts the Japanese Buddhist bodhisattva, the Goddess of Mercy, holding a gem in her hand. She represents compassion and kindness in Japanese Buddhism.

9. Emperors Yan and Huang Statue (Height: 106 metres)

The Emperors Yan and Huang Statue figure is a tribute to past iconic emperors. Photo: Barry Kusuma

Source: Getty Images

You will find Emperors Yan and Huang Statue, carefully carved on top of a mountain near the Yellow River in He Nan Sheng, China. It took a whopping 20 years to build and finally opened to the public in 2007. It depicts Yan Di, one of China's first emperors, and Huang Di, a former emperor and national hero.

8. Guanyin of Nanshan (Height: 108 m)

The figure can be found in China's island province of Hainan. Photo: hqrloveq

Source: Getty Images

The Guanyin of Nanshan can be found in China's island province of Hainan, close to the Nanshan Temple of Sanya. This figure was enshrined on 24 April 2005 and is considered a guardian statue representing blessings, wisdom, peace and compassion.

7. Birth of the New World (Height: 110 m)

Birth of the New World is located on the coastline of Arecibo, Puerto Rico. Photo:@Irkutyanin1 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Atlantic coastline of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, holds the impressive birth of the New World monument, which was completed in 2016 and is one of the biggest sculptures in the Americas. Designed by Zurab Tsereteli, it was created to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus's first voyage into the unknown.

6. Laykyun Sekkya Buddha (Height: 116 m)

The Laykyun Sekkya Buddha depicts the 'passing into eternity'. Photo: Frank Bienewald

Source: Getty Images

Coming in at number five is the Laykyun Sekkya Buddha, which can be found at Khatakan Taung in Myanmar. The full concept sees a standing Gautama Buddha standing next to a reclined Gautama Buddha figure, which depicts the scene of Mahaparinirvana (Mahaparinibbana). This concept depicts the 'passing into eternity' after an earthly death. Work first began in 1996 and was completed on 21 February 2008.

5. Ushiku Daibutsu (Height: 120 m)

The Ushiku Daibutsu was finished in 1995 and made of bronze-coated steel. Photo: Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

Standing at the same height as our fourth spot is the Ushiku Daibutsu landmark, which can be found in Ushiku, Japan. Finalised in 1995 and made of bronze-coated steel, it commemorates the Birth and life of Shinran, the founder of the Jodo Shinshu sect of Japanese Buddhism.

4. The Spire (Height: 120 m)

The Spire is located in the heart of Dublin. Photo: Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

Initially named The Monument of Light, the Dublin Spire is located in Dublin, Ireland; it was conceptualised to commemorate and symbolise the re-invention of O'Connell Street. The famous street is located right in the heart of Dublin and is a famous landmark within the city and globally.

3. Garuda Wisnu Kencana (Height: 122 m)

The Garuda Wisnu Kencana is a huge attraction in Bali. Photo: Sonny Tumbelaka

Source: Getty Images

Also known as the GWK statue, this massive sculpture is located at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in Bali, Indonesia. The figure is inspired by a story within Hindiusim about Garuda's search for Amrita, the elixir of life. The total height includes the pedestal that the figure resides on.

2. Spring Temple Buddha (Height: 128 m)

The Spring Temple Buddha is the second-largest sculpture globally. Photo:@culturaltutor and @IndiaTales7 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do you know which is the second-tallest statue in the world? This title goes to the Spring Temple Buddha. The second tallest statue in the world can be found in Haocun Township of Lushan County, China, and is designed to honour the Vairochana Buddha. The monument was built between 1997 and 2008.

1. Statue of Unity (Height: 182 m)

This sculpture takes the number one spot at 182 m. Photo: @BrianRoemmele and @Ash18537355 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To date, the world's biggest statue is the colossal Statue of Unity. Located in the heart of Gujarat, India, it is a nod to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly nicknamed the Iron Man of Indi. He was the first home minister of independent India who invited all 562 princely states of the country and successfully created the Republic of India.

The tallest statues in the world are breathtaking and hold major cultural significance. Be sure to check out one of these figures if you ever travel to one of the destinations where they are located.

READ ALSO: Top 25 biggest stadiums in the world in 2023: Which country has the largest?

While on the topic of impressive structures, Briefly.co.za listed the top 25 biggest stadiums in the world as of 2023 and their respective countries.

These structures are a testament to the love of football globally and which country has the most impressive stadium to date.

Source: Briefly News