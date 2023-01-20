Top 20 strongest and weakest currencies in the world in 2023 (ranked)

Have you ever thought about the strongest and weakest currencies in the world? The US dollar, British pound, and Euro come to mind when considering the world's highest currencies, but they are not. Surprisingly, despite being the most traded, they are not the strongest. So, which are the strongest and weakest currencies in the world?

The US dollar, the British pound, or the Euro come to mind when considering the world's highest currencies, but they are not. Photo: Yevgoo

The United Nations recognizes around 180 currencies as legal tender, but which are the strongest and weakest currencies in the world? The currency's strength is measured by several factors, such as currency rates, nominal gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, and inflation rate, among other economic and political issues.

Also, a more valuable foreign currency does not necessarily mean that the foreign economy is larger or stronger. Various factors, including the amount of money in circulation, set exchange rates.

Top strongest currency in the world 2023

The strongest currency here is the one that is the most expensive compared to the US dollar. Below are the highest currencies in the world in 2023, from the highest to the lowest.

1. Kuwait Dinar

Kuwait has the most valuable currency in the world, with 1KWD=3.26 USD. Substantial oil production has helped to augment Kuwait's wealth and support the value of the Kuwaiti dinar.

A more valuable foreign currency does not necessarily mean that the foreign economy is larger or stronger. Photo: Comstock

2. Bahraini Dinar

The second strongest currency in the world is the Bahrain dinar, with an exchange rate of 1BHD = 2.65 USD. The country's wealth comes from the oil and gas industry, which supports more than 85% of Bahrain's revenues.

The country's wealth comes from the oil and gas industry. Photo: Yevgoo

3. Omani Rial

The Omani rial has maintained its value against the dollar due to Oman's oil production and its historically tight monetary policy and financial restrictions. 1 OMR = 2.60 USD.

The country has maintained its value against the dollar due to Oman's oil production. Photo: Comstock

4. Jordan Dinar

The national currency of Jordan is the Jordanian dinar and is the 4th strongest currency in the world today. Jordan's economy is diversified in various sectors and does not majorly rely on oil exports alone. 1 JOD = 1.41 USD.

Jordan has fixed exchange rates. Photo: Comstock

5. British Pound

The pound sterling is the strongest currency in the world and is also the 4th most traded currency globally. 1 GBP = 1.25 USD. It is not just the oldest currency but among the most influential ones in global trade and finance.

GBP is now the fourth most traded currency in the world. Photo: Comstock

6. Cayman Islands Dollar

The Cayman Islands dollar was introduced in 1970 and is pegged to the US dollar at a fixed rate of 1 KYD = 1.21 USD. The Islands are known as the tax haven, as they offer offshore bank services for financial corporations and wealthy individuals.

The Islands offer offshore bank services for financial corporations. Photo: Nycretoucher

7. Euro

Being one of the youngest currencies, the Euro is the 2nd most used currency globally, both in reserve and circulation. 1 EUR = 1.02 USD. The EUR/USD is the most traded forex pair in the world.

Euro is the 2nd most used currency globally. Photo: Owen Franken

8. Gibraltar Pound

Gibraltar is exchangeable with the British pound sterling of face value. Gibraltar's economy increasingly relies on various industries, including tourism and e-gaming. 1 GIP = 1.2380 USD

Gibraltar's economy relies heavily on tourism. Photo: Comstock

9. Swiss Franc (CHF)

Switzerland is one of the most stable and wealthy countries in the world. Swiss Franc acts as a haven currency for investors in periods of economic stability, along with USD and JPY. 1 CHF = 1.04 USD.

Switzerland is one of the most stable countries in the world. Photo: Markus Ullius / EyeEm

10. United States dollar

It is the world's primary reserve currency held by most central and commercial banks globally. It is the world's most traded currency and is supported by the power of the United States.

The United States dollar is the world's primary reserve currency held by most central and commercial banks globally. Photo: IronHeart

What is the weakest currency in history?

Certain currencies are so weak to the point of being considered worthless and inconsequential in the global market. The value of a currency reflects the strength and stability of the country's legal tender.

Which country has the weakest currency? The world's weakest currencies belong to the world's third-world countries, where perhaps the economic crisis has hit the hardest. Below are the 10 least valuable currencies in the world in 2023 in descending order.

1. Venezuelan Bolivar

Which currency is the lowest in the world? The Venezuelan Boliver (VEF) ranks as the world's worst currency, with some of the highest exchange rates. 1 USD = 954,000 VEF.

The value of a currency reflects the strength and stability of the country's legal tender. Photo: Juan Silva

2. Iranian Rial

The Iranian Rial (IRR) ranks as the second worst currency in the world. It remains the weakest currency due to sanctions that prevent Iran from exporting petroleum into the global market. 1 USD = 41 850 IRR.

It has the weakest currency due to sanctions. Photo: Juan Silva

3. Vietnamese (VND)

Vietnam is amongst the poorest countries in the world and is still on its hard path from a centralized economy to a market one. 1 USD = 23 635 VND.

Ho Chi Minh's face on Vietnamese currency. Photo: John W Banagan

4. Sierra Leonean Leone Currency (SLL)

Sierra Leone has one of the world's currencies with the lowest value. 1 USD = 18,825 SLL. The currency has recently lost ground due to a disputed 2018 general election, unemployment, corruption, and weak governance.

It is subdivided into 100 cents. Photo: Comstock

5. Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)

Although Indonesia has a stable economy, it has meagre currency rates. The regulatory authorities have implemented all measures to strengthen the currency, but all efforts have only led to insignificant changes. 1 USD = 15,569 IDR.

Indonesia has meagre currency rates. Photo: tanukiphoto

6. Laotian Kip (LAK)

The Laotian Kip belongs to Laos in Southeast Asia. It is the only currency on this list that did not devalue but was originally issued at a very low rate. 1 USD = 17,346 LAK.

Lao Kip is a non-convertible currency, so if you take it out of the country, you cannot exchange it for other currencies. Photo: Noppawat Tom Charoensinphon

7. Uzbekistani Som (UZS)

Uzbekistan's currency continues to struggle since the government devalued its official currency by almost half in 2018 to improve the country's positioning for investors. 1 USD = 11,247 UZS.

The som has been the official currency of Uzbekistan since 1993 when it replaced the ruble at par. Photo: Comstock

8. Guinean Franc (GNF)

With a high inflation rate, increasing poverty, and the prevalence of gangsters, Guinea has been suffering from currency devaluation for a long time. 1 USD = 8,620 GNF.

Guinea has a heavy presence of valuable minerals. Photo: Nycretoucher

9. Paraguayan Guarani (PYG)

Paraguay is one of the poorest South-American countries. The country is an exporter of soybeans and cotton. However, the revenue earned from these exports is barely sufficient to cover the high cost of its imports. 1 USD = 7,364 PYG.

Paraguay is an exporter of soybeans and cotton. Photo: Yevgoo

10. Cambodian Riel (KHR)

The Cambodian Riel is the currency of this Monarch State in Southeast Asia. Many Cambodians prefer to use the US dollar for payments, which causes the local currency to devalue even more. 1 USD = 4,120.52 KHR

Cambodian riel has circulated in its current form since 1980. Photo: Manuel Augusto Moreno

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the questions regarding the strongest and weakest currencies in the world in 2023. See below!

Which currency has the highest value in the world?

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) is the world's most valuable currency. At present, one KWD is equal to Rs.260.00.

Which currency is the lowest in Africa?

The Zimbabwean dollar has been rated the worst-performing currency in Africa against the United States dollar. The Sudanese pound was rated the second worst-performing currency in Africa.

Which currency is the most stable in the world?

The Swiss Franc (CHF), the currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, is the most stable currency in the world.

Who has the strongest currency in Africa?

Tunisian Dinar, with a dollar conversion rate of 3.13 Dinars, is currently the highest currency in Africa. The TND was launched in 1958, two years after Tunisia's independence from France, while the Tunisian franc was in force.

Which currency is the most widely traded in the world?

The world's most traded currency is the US dollar, held by commercial and central banks worldwide for international trade, making it the world's main reserve currency.

Why is the Kuwaiti dinar so strong?

The KWD is valuable because the currency's demand is very high. The economy of Kuwait is primarily dependent on oil, but not only that, it is a stable country that uses its oil revenue efficiently, unlike many oil-rich countries.

With the above information about the strongest and weakest currencies in the world in 2023, it is clear that the popularity of a currency does not guarantee its high value. The economic dominance of a nation also does not warrant its currency to be the strongest.

