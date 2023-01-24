Biggest stadiums in the US in 2023: Top 20 ranked by capacity

Football is the most popular sport in the United States, resulting in the biggest stadiums in the US being used by teams competing in the NCAA or NFL. Stadium capacity is listed as actual seats where spectators can buy tickets for a sporting event. This does not include standing room, press box seats, and added chair capacity.

Massive crowds of fans are one of the reasons soccer has some of the biggest stadium capacities in the world. This article has the 20 biggest stadiums in the US, learning when and where they were built and how many people they can hold.

Top 20 biggest stadiums in the US in 2023

The following is a list of the biggest stadiums in the US in 2023. They are ranked by the maximum number of spectators they can accommodate. Most US stadiums are used for American football, either in college football or the NFL. They are listed in descending order.

1. Michigan Stadium

What stadium has the largest capacity? Nicknamed The Big House, the Michigan facility in Ann Arbor is the largest stadium in the USA. It has a capacity of 107 601 and mainly hosts American football college matches. It was officially opened on October 1, 1927. The original capacity was 72,000, and was built with footings to enable future expansion.

2. Beaver Stadium

Beaver has a capacity of 106, 572 making it slightly smaller than Michigan stadium and is the 4th largest stadium in the world. As the second biggest stadium in the US, it is home to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Pennsylvania State University football team. It also hosts college athletics occasionally.

3. Ohio Stadium

The Ohio State University in Columbus is home to Ohio Stadium. It has a capacity of 102,780 and is the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. It also hosts music concerts.

4. Kyle field

Located in College Station, it is one of the biggest stadiums in America and sits on the campus of Texas A&M University. It was constructed in 1927 and currently has a current capacity of 102,733. It is the home venue of the Texas A&M Aggies football team.

5. Neyland stadium

Nayland stadium is in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. It serves as the home of the Tennessee Volunteers football team. It has a capacity of 102,455 and was originally constructed in 1921 and was named the Shields-Watkins Field.

6. Tiger Stadium

It is located on the campus of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and has been the home of the LSU Tigers football team. Tiger has a capacity of 102,321, making it the third-largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference and the eighth-largest in the world.

7. Darrell K Royal

Formerly Texas Memorial Stadium is located in Austin, Texas, on the campus of the University of Texas. It was completed in 1924 and currently has a capacity of 100,119.

8. Bryant-Denny stadium

It is an outdoor stadium on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. It is the home field of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. It was completed in 1929 and currently has a capacity of 100,077.

9. Sanford Stadium

It is known for its numerous expansions that have been carefully planned to fit with its existing look. It is on the campus playing venue for the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, United States. It has a capacity of 95,723 and was recently named the Dooley Field in honour of Vince Dooley, an athletic director.

10. Cotton Bowl

It is an outdoor stadium in Dallas, Texas and was opened in 1930 at Fair Park, a recreational complex just east of downtown Dallas. It has a seating capacity of 92,100 and has been home to many football teams, including Dallas Tornado, Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas, etc.

11. Rose Bowl

It is located in Pasadena, California and was opened in October 1922. It has a capacity of 90,888 and has hosted many significant sporting events, including FIFA World Cup matches, the 1984 Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Match, and numerous CONCACAF matches.

12. Ben Hill Griffin

It was originally known as Florida Filed when it opened as a 22,000-seat facility in 1930. It currently boasts a capacity of 88,548, making it the largest stadium in Florida, the 12th largest stadium in the US, and the 18th largest in the world.

13. Jordan – Hare

This is an American football stadium in Auburn, Alabama and serves as the home venue of the Auburn Tigers football team. It boasts a seating capacity of 87,451 following its 2004 expansion and is the 10th largest stadium in the NCAA.

14. Family Oklahoma Memorial

It is located on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman and serves as the home of the Oklahoma Sooners football team. It boasts a seating capacity of 86, 112 and its architecture is likened to a bowl as its ends are all enclosed and have beautiful scenery.

15. Memorial Stadium (Lincoln)

Nicknamed The Sea of Red, it is an American football stadium located on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was opened in 1923 with a capacity of 31,080 but has now been expanded to accommodate 86,047 people.

16. MetLife Stadium

This is a giant multi-purpose facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was opened in 2010 and is the home of the New York Giants. It has also hosted several international football matches and will also host several matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was opened in 2010 and currently has a seating capacity of 82,500.

17. FedExField

The FedExField is located in Maryland, United States and is the home of the Washington Redskins NFL Team. It is in the Summerfield census-designated place and has a Landover postal address. It currently boasts a seating capacity of 82,000.

18. Frank Howard Field

Also known as Death Valley, Frank Howard Field at Clemson Memorial is home to the Clemson Tigers of Clemson, South Carolina. With a seating capacity of 81,500, it is the largest in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

19. Lambeau Field

This is an outdoor athletic facility in the north-central United States, located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With a seating capacity of 81,435, it is the 5th largest stadium in the NFL and is the oldest continually operating NFL facility.

20. Camp Randall

It is located on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and has been the home of the Wisconsin Badgers since 1895. Camp Randall is the 41st largest stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of 80,321.

What is the largest stadium in the NFL?

With a peak capacity of over 100,000 spectators, AT&T Stadium has the highest capacity of any NFL stadium, while MetLife Stadium has the highest listed seating capacity at 82,500.

Which are the 10 biggest stadiums in the world?

Narendra Modi in India - 132,000

Rungrado May 1 Stadium in North Korea - 114,000

Michigan Stadium - 107, 601

Beaver - 106, 572

Ohio - 102, 780

Kyle Field - 102, 733

Neyland - 102, 544

Tiger Stadium - 102, 321

Darrell K Royal - 100, 119

Bryant-Denny - 100, 077

Who has the biggest Premier league stadium?

Old Trafford, home to Manchester United, is the biggest stadium in the English Premier League, with a capacity of 74,310. It is the second-largest football stadium in England, behind only the national stadium, Wembley, which has a capacity of 90,000.

Which is the most beautiful stadium in the world?

Christ the Redeemer statue overlooks the imposing Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, officially called the Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, is one of the most historic football stadiums in the world.

Above are the top 20 biggest stadiums in the US in 2023. They are both massive yet wonderfully designed to reflect the beautiful games within the grounds.

