Longest road in South Africa 2023: Top 10 list (with images)
Our beautiful country has many scenic views, from breathtaking mountainous views and vast hills to pristine beaches and tranquil nature reserves. The longest roads in the country effortlessly wind through these areas and quickly take you from one point of the country to another. Here is the Longest road in South Africa, along with nine others on the list.
Many roads in South Africa get a bad reputation for being dilapidated, with various potholes and constant constructions that show no signs of wrapping up anytime soon. But, the national roads that are most frequently used are somewhat looked after in comparison with other more minor roads within the country.
However, the longest street in South Africa, in particular, has a notoriously bad reputation for being the most dangerous in the country and even makes the list of some of the most dangerous roads in the world. Nevertheless, driving cautiously, staying observant of your surroundings, and resting when necessary can reduce potential risks.
Which is the longest road in Africa?
Before we detail the top 10, what is considered the longest road in Africa? This title goes to the Trans-African Highway, 8,636 km long. The Trans-African Highway is a predominantly coastal route that stretches along the Mediterranean coast of North Africa down to the Atlantic coast of North-West Africa.
Where is the longest straight road in South Africa?
There is some debate surrounding the longest straight road in South Africa, but it is most widely reported to be the N14. For those wondering, the shortest national road in South Africa is listed as the N5 online, but it still needs to be confirmed.
What is the longest tar road in South Africa?
The N1 takes the spot of being the lengthiest tar road you can travel on within the country.
Which is the longest road in South Africa?
So, which essential roads make the list? Here is the top 10 list of the longest roads in the country, according to most sources.
10. The N3
Length: 579 km
The N3 starts in Durban CBD and stretches throughout the KwaZulu-Natal and Free State. It goes through Gauteng with a final stop at the Buccleuch Interchange in Johannesburg. It often has high traffic volumes since it is interlinked with the country's financial hub, Johannesburg.
9. The N4
Length: 650 km
Beginning at Skilpadshek on the Botswana border, the N4 runs past Rustenburg, Pretoria, eMalahleni and Mbombela, finishing at Komatipoort on the Mozambique border. This is an essential highway linking east and west.
8. The N11
Length: 660 km
The N11 also begins on the Botswana border, beginning at Groblersbrug. It travels through the areas of Mokopane, Middelburg, Ermelo and Newcastle. Finally, it ends at the N3, right after Ladysmith, making travelling within the country's northern parts easier.
7. The N7
Length: 666 km
Starting from Cape Town, the N7 winds through the areas of the West Coast and Namaqualand, all the way to the Namibian border at Vioolsdrif. It does not stop there; changing the designation to B1. It then goes north through Windhoek and the northern region of Namibia.
6. Route 62
Length: 850 km
Route 62 begins in the famous wine areas, Wellington, Tulbagh, Worcester, Robertson and the Klein Karoo. It ends at the last quaint town in Humansdorp within the Eastern Cape province. It is a scenic route due to travelling right through the stunning Winelands of the Western Cape.
5. The N10
Length: 998 km
Beginning at Nakop on the Namibian border, the N10 travels through the Eastern Cape town of Port Elizabeth before crossing the Orange River in the Northern Cape. It then passes the historic small towns of Upington and De Aar before finishing at Cradock in the Great Karoo.
4. The N12
Length: 1,170 km
Coming in at number four on the list, the N12 begins at George, going through Beaufort West, Kimberley, Klerksdorp and Johannesburg. It finally ends in eMalahleni and is the only other route besides the N1 that links The Western Cape and Gauteng.
3. The N14
Length: 1,186 km
The N14 is one of the longest streets in the country, winding through a large chunk of the land. It starts at the quaint town of Springbok in the Northern Cape and ends in the country's administrative capital city of Pretoria, Gauteng. Upington, Kuruman, Vryburg, Krugersdorp and Centurion are all stops along the way.
2. The N1
Length: 1,937 km
As the second-longest road in South Africa, the N1 is arguably one of the busiest roads to travel on and seeing all the cities it travels through, it is easy to see why. It begins in Cape Town and travels to the Beit Bridge border post by the Limpopo River between South Africa and Zimbabwe. It also forms the first section of the famous 'Cape to Cairo' route.
1. The N2
Length: 2,255 km
The longest national road in South Africa is the N2, with an impressive 2,255 km length. Starting at the Cape Town docks, it winds through the country, going from one end to the other and ending in Ermelo in Mpumalanga.
The longest road in South Africa, a considerable 2,255 km, connects many essential parts of the country, providing unforgettable scenic views. The other well-travelled roads on the list offer views just as noteworthy.
