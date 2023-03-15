Top 20 illegal places to visit in the world in 2023 (with images)

Some places worldwide are described as points of no return due to how hazardous they are. Some restrict entry to people based on their social status, and attempting to access such places can be considered illegal. In this article, we learn more about the top 20 illegal places to visit in the world.

While certain places are forbidden, there are also those that setting foot on is illegal. Such places are the USA’s Area 51 and Room 39 in North Korea. These areas remain highly guarded, with danger looming for trespassers.

Which places on earth are forbidden to visit?

The love for adventure often leads people to explore places in the world that are picturesque and a breath of fresh air. However, there are places on earth that are classified as forbidden and where even the air is poisonous.

1. Dulce Base, USA

The Dulce Base is said to be a laboratory used for unbelievable experiments, which also houses advanced technologies and human-animal hybrids. Since this place is among the most forbidden, it reportedly has tight security.

2. Pravcicka Brana, Czech Republic

This landmark has the biggest sandstone arch in Europe and used to attract local and international tourists. Notably, the country’s geologists believe that the arch will soon collapse. Thus, visiting this area is a safety threat.

3. Surtsey, Iceland

Surtsey is a small island that formed after a volcanic eruption that began in 1963 and lasted till 1967. Today, the island is only used for scientific research, whose purpose is to understand how ecosystems form without being influenced by humans.

4. Heard Island, Australia

Home to various animal species, the island was flagged as a no-go zone after researchers noticed a lava flow from its massive volcano and it is said to be unsafe due to how remote it is. Reaching the nearest landmass takes a two-week sail, which would prove concerning should one need emergency medical assistance.

5. Vatican Secret Archive

The Vatican Secret Archive acts as storage for a number of documents relating to the Catholic Church. It is said to have an archive of confidential information from the world’s notorious. In this regard, members of the general public are barred from accessing the secret archives. Researchers who are allowed entry have a limitation on what they can and cannot view.

6. Niihau Island, Hawaii

Years back, the island faced a polio breakout and a ban on leaving or entering the island was issued to control the situation. Since then, getting access to the island as of 2023 has remained a challenge for everyone, including the rich.

7. Pluto’s Gate, Turkey

According to reports, no one can survive in this place, and this has been confirmed by scientists whose research showed that carbon emissions rise with a decrease in temperature. Breathable air gets contaminated by these emissions.

8. Chichen Itza Pyramid, Mexico

The Chinchen Itza Pyramid has remained a tourist attraction site for years. Following the tragedy of a woman who tumbled down the pyramid after making it to the top, the pyramid has been closed for the public to avoid similar tragedies from happening.

9. Morgan Island, South Carolina, USA

Known as Monkey Island, this island is home to four thousand rhesus monkeys who were relocated to the island from Puerto Rico because of a spreading virus. As of 2023, people are prohibited by law from visiting Morgan Island due to safety concerns.

10. Chernobyl, Ukraine

Chernobyl experienced an explosion on 26 April 1986 that caused severe casualties to residents and it has been estimated that more than 9,000 people will die of cancer from radiation. Thirty years later, this area remains inhabitable.

11. Fort Knox Vaults, Kentucky

Home to most U.S gold reserves, the Fort Knox Vaults are a heavily guarded place on the planet and no one can make it into the vaults, staff members included. Several pin code combinations are required and are known by a select few.

12. North Brother Island, United States of America

The American island is today one of the most deserted places in the country. It was previously built as a quarantine hospital but became a bird sanctuary after its abandonment. The island is currently shut down forever for the general public.

13. Doomsday Vault, Norway

This seed bank is located in the middle of the Arctic Svalbard archipelago and stores various seeds to protect them from a worldwide food shortage emergency. Entry into the vault is only granted to special guests.

14. Coca-Cola Vault, Atlanta

The recipe for Coca-Cola is reportedly the world’s top secret and is secretly kept in the Atlanta vault. While tourists and locals are welcome to visit the facility, access to the vault is impossible.

15. Bhangarh Fort, India

India’s former kingdom was built by a ruler of Amber Kachwaha for his son. The royal family fled the kingdom for undisclosed reasons. However, locals believe that the reason is that the kingdom fell apart because it was cursed. In present times, visitors are restricted from visiting the fort as wild animals roam in the wild.

16. The White’s Club, UK

Among other groups, women are forbidden from entering this club, let alone being granted membership. It is commonly known to include a membership of political leaders, senior bankers and heirs to the British throne.

17. Jiangsu National Security Education Museum, China

This educational museum houses China’s history of espionage and security intelligence. Furthermore, photography in the museum is prohibited and foreigners are strictly forbidden from entering it.

18. Diego García, British Overseas Territories

Diego Garcia is an essential asset for the U.S Navy as its military base is located there. Inhabitants of the island have been expelled and were unsuccessful in demanding their rights to return there.

19. Death Valley National Park, USA

Death Valley is arguably the most forbidden place to visit in the USA due to how life-threatening the place is. The valley has recorded a record-high temperature of 56.7 degrees Celsius, which is enough to cause a killing heat stroke. Dave Legeno, an actor from Harry Potter, is one of the people who lost his life there.

20. Lake Natron, Tanzania

Lake Natron has salt water that is extremely high in alkaline and it is known to calcify animals into stones. A helicopter pilot is reported to have suffered the same fate after crashing into the deadly lake and was corroded by water.

Illegal places you cannot go to

The world has places that going to is strictly prohibited and one such place is Area 51, a U.S Air Force facility that is commonly associated with alien conspiracy theories. In addition to people not being allowed there, a photo seen online showed erected signs near this area that warned people against photographing Area 51.

Similarly, North Korea’s Room 39 reportedly houses counterfeit goods and is used for running illegal activities like insurance scams and narcotics production.

Which places should you never visit?

Located in São Paulo, Brazil, Snake Island is one of the places humans are discouraged from visiting due to the island being infested with snakes. According to sources, at least 5,000 snakes are on the island and the last family to live there was killed by them when they attempted to flee the island.

Secret places on earth impossible to visit

The Lascaux Caves in France and the Tomb of Qin Shi Huang in China are said to be on the list of the secret places on earth impossible to visit. Archaeologists believe that the presence of humans in these caves might destroy the art that was discovered in them. Thus, they are closed to the general public.

The Tomb of Qin Shi Huang, China’s first emperor, has been prohibited from being excavated in efforts to pay respect to the ancient site. Furthermore, its contents are said to have been left unexplored.

Which countries can you not visit?

Various countries around the world are flagged with a Do Not Travel tag for reasons that mostly concern the safety of travellers. One such country is Afghanistan, which is experiencing civil unrest, armed conflict, and kidnappings. Reports state that U.S citizens are restricted from visiting this country due to being targets of kidnapping and violence.

What is the most restricted place on earth?

Vale do Javari in Brazil is the most restricted place on earth. This region houses the country’s indigenous tribes. The Brazilian government has restricted access to this forest to protect the heritage and lifestyle of these indigenous tribes, including their safety.

Are there places no one can ever visit?

Japan is among the countries that receive a lot of tourists or visitors annually. However, one of its shrines, the Ise Grand Shrine, is said to not allow members of the general public access to it. It is the most important shrine in Japan and entrance is limited to members of the Japanese imperial family.

Also on this list is Poveglia, a small island popularly known for being used as a dumping place for dead bodies. Today, the island is abandoned and tourists and locals are banned from visiting this this place.

Which countries do not allow entry to outsiders?

Somalia and Saudi Arabia are among the countries where outsiders are not allowed entry. For Somalia, the country is rife with piracy and terrorism such that outsiders remain the biggest targets. With Saudi Arabia, reports state that citizens of Qatar and Israel are denied entry due to the Arab-Israeli tensions that have existed for a long time.

Which island is off-limits to humans?

The Northern Sentinel Island is reportedly off-limits to humans and India has banned its citizens from visiting or trying to make contact with those who live on the island. In this regard, sources suggest it is illegal to go within three miles of the island.

Which country in Africa is the least visited?

Equatorial Guinea, located on the west coast of Africa, is the least visited country in Africa. The country receives only 6,000 international visitors annually and efforts have been made to boost tourism, but this has not yielded the desired outcomes.

This article has given a list of the top 20 illegal places to visit in the world and pointed out that the world has scenic areas to offer that adventurous people would die to be in. However, these places remain a threat to the lives of humans.

