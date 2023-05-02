What is the most expensive thing on Amazon in 2023? Top 20 list (with images)

Amazon is inarguably one of the best-known online shopping platforms in the world. It is home to several rare, obscure and bizarrely expensive things. While the definition of expensive is often a matter of perspective, there are several items on the platform that most people will agree are pricey. What is the most expensive thing on Amazon, and what is its price?

There are 350 million items on Amazon at any given time. These items only stick around for a short time before being sold, and if the things are fakes, the listing will be pulled down once Amazon flags it.

What is the most expensive thing on Amazon?

From sports memorabilia and luxury fashion items to unique home décor, these are the most expensive items on Amazon in 2023.

1. 1884 S American Silver Morgan Dollar MS-67 Illinois Set ($995,000)

Just $5,000 shy of the million-dollar mark, this Silver Morgan Dollar is the most expensive thing on Amazon right now. Photo: @preciouselements_ on Instagram (modified by author)

This rare coin tops the charts as the most expensive item on Amazon. It is said to attract a hefty price tag due to its impressive detail, bright lustre and bearing CAC certification. The coin was graded by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS).

2. Cal Ripken Jr. Rookie MLB Debut Signed Game Used Jersey ($801,818)

Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles prior to a Major League baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo: Focus on Sport

This jersey has the signature of the legendary American baseball player Calvin Edwin Ripken Jr. He wore it for a real game, adding to the allure and the price tag it comes with.

3. T206 Christy Mathewson HOF Portrait Piedmont ($409,422.59)

Christopher Mathewson was among the most dominant pitchers in baseball history. Photo: @neatstuff74, @jrock1956topps on Instagram (modified by author)

The portrait is the most expensive item in Amazon’s Sports Memorabilia section. Christopher Mathewson was an MLB pitcher who played 17 seasons with the New York Giants and was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936.

4. 1969 Topps Johnny Bench PSA 10 ($363,639.99)

Bench was a ten-time Gold Glove Award winner. Photo: Michael Hickey via Getty Images, @antiques_horseshoe_ben on Instagram (modified by author)

This piece was graded by PSA, the most trusted card grading service in the world, as a GEM MT 10. This means it is in absolute mint condition and worth the seller's request.

5. Manhattan Oriental Antique Indian Carpet ($350,000)

Ornament of an ancient woollen oriental carpet. Photo: Armastas

This hand-knotted carpet has an octagon-like design and was produced by Manhattan Oriental. It has red, blue, white and green intricate designs.

6. Mickey Mantle Autographed Set ($327,275.99)

Mickey Mantle was nicknamed 'the Mick' and 'the Comet' because of his exploits in the sport. Photo: Bettmann via Getty Images, @lovehighendgolfbasketball on Instagram (modified by author)

Mickey Charles Mantle was an American professional baseball star. He was regarded by many as the greatest switch-hitter in baseball history. For this reason, his autographed memorabilia is among the most expensive product on Amazon.

7. Earliest Derek Jeter Game Used Photo Matched Signed Tampa Yankees Jersey JSA ($320,728.49)

Former baseball player Derek Jeter during an interview in 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung

The autographed jersey comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from James Spence Authentication. It was signed by Derek Sanderson, one of the best shortstops who ever played for the New York Yankees.

8. John Thomas Serres Painting ($285,000)

John Thomas Serres was a prominent painter and founder of the Royal Academy. Photo: @Dowle Fine Art on Facebook (modified by author)

John Thomas created this painting in the 1800s. It shows an English frigate flying the Blue Peter, signifying its imminent departure.

9. Audemars Piquet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Ceramic Watch ($283,500)

The watch's movement is automatic and uses the self-winding feature. Photo: @sashator35 on Instagram (modified by author)

This watch is made from hand-finished black ceramic and features the Royal Oak Perpetual calendar that shows the week of the year, astronomical moon, month, date and day.

10. The Daum Crystal ($280,500)

Daum Crystal is currently the only commercial crystal manufacturer still employing the glass paste process for crystal sculptures. Photo: @artedona_official on Instagram (modified by author)

The unique artefact is produced by blending fire with crystals and designing it into beautiful modelled structures. Adding to its stunning features is the fact that the statue is hand-modelled and stands 26 inches.

11. Fictitious Parrot ($275,000)

Nicolas Robert was one of the most influential painters of the 17th century. Photo: @collectible101 on Twitter, Jaap Arriens via Getty Images (modified by author)

Nicolas Roberts did the painting and professionally framed it using archival material encased in a gold leaf moulding and viewable through UV-resistant plexiglass. His works founded standards that combined aesthetic appeal and scientific accuracy.

12. Frank Chance Signed Baseball ($267,265)

Frank Chance, manager of the Boston Red Sox, poses for a portrait in 1923. Photo: The Stanley Weston Archive

Frank Chance was a renowned baseball player whose ardent fans widely adored this baseball with his signature. This piece was authenticated by PSA and is found in the collectable and fine arts section.

13. 17X34 Antique Circa 1880 Agra Hand-Knotted Area Rug Oriental Carpet ($250,000)

Rolled up traditional oriental rugs. Photo: Edwin Remsberg

This oriental carpet was hand-knotted in India using a wool and cotton blend. It features a golden field colour with burgundy as the primary border colour. Its accent colours are orange, ivory, copper, orange rust and midnight blue.

14. Metropolis 1927 Fritz Lang Brigitte Helm Sci-Fi Rare Original Lobby Card ($250,000)

A photo of Metropolis lobby card in 1927. Photo: LMPC

The card’s vibrant colours make it unique compared with other lobby cards in terms of graphics and appearance. In addition, the seller promises that the product has no tears, creases, tape or pinholes.

15. Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona Ice Blue Dial Automatic Men’s Chronograph Watch ($169,995)

Rolex's quality and timeless design make it a wise choice for anyone looking to invest in a luxury watch. Photo: @Local Kettle Brothers UK, @Fashion modal's on Facebook (modified by author)

This aesthetically pleasing watch is made of natural platinum with brown chestnut Cerachrom bezel and is designed with a tachymetric scale. This explains its high market price.

16. 1965 Help! Album Cover Signed by All Four Beatles ($169,000)

The Beatles are regarded as the most influential band of all time. Photo: @Xshippers on Facebook, Donald Kravitz via Getty Images (modified by author)

This Beatles memorabilia comes with the Certificate of Authenticity from Beckett Authentication Services. It features the authentic signatures of all four Beatles.

17. Tibetan Buddhism Genuine Three Eyes Dzi Bead Necklace Pendant ($149,000)

Tibetan Buddhism is a form of Buddhism practiced in Tibet and Mongolia. Photo: @Tibetan Natural Beauty on Facebook (modified by author)

Buddhists believe this necklace protects the owner and spreads positivity and power. It is also said to empower a person with the ability to defeat expectations with fame and recognition.

18. Real Russian Sable Fur Coat ($49,000)

The fur coat is lighter than any other type of fur and retains its smoothness in every direction it is moved. Photo: @furs-outlet.com on Facebook (modified by author)

The Russian sable is one of the most prized furs worldwide for its legendary silky quality, rarity and lightweight. This coat is typically reddish-brown with natural highlights.

19. Lladro Niagara Chandelier ($46,970)

Bodo Sperlein is a German-born designer. Photo: @Rue Royale Maison on Facebook, @commfab on Instagram (modified by author)

First designed by Bobo Sperlein, this gem features white porcelain fairies handmade matte with fibre optic modern technology. Trust it to elevate the visibility and vibe of your living room or office.

20. Roberto Clemente H&B Game Bat ($45,536)

National League President Warren Giles presents the 1965 National League Batting Champion, Roberto Clemente, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, with a silver bat before a game with the Mets. Photo: Bettmann

Roberto was the first Latino-American and Caribbean player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He used this rare piece in his last game before his early death. It was stamped with his name.

What is the most expensive item sold on eBay?

The most expensive item sold on eBay is a Gigayacht, which is sold for $168 million. The 405-foot-long yacht was bought by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in 2006.

What is the most expensive thing in the world?

The most expensive thing in the world is related to the Universe, and it is the International Space Station. The amount which has gone towards its existence in building and designing is $150 billion.

Spending thousands of dollars online sounded unrealistic a few decades ago. However, that rapidly changed, and the online retail space quickly evolved into what it now is. The list containing the most expensive thing on Amazon shows that one can now easily purchase a million-dollar item from an online retail store.

