Best dishwashers in South Africa: top 10 list with images

Investing in a dishwasher will help you save time and effort on the gruelling task of washing dishes, the time you could have spent doing something you enjoy. Skip out on hours of washing dishes by getting one of the best dishwashers in South Africa in 2023. Here are our top 10.

The best dishwashers you can purchase on the market offer value for money through a quality machine that does not break the bank. Looking at aspects like how many dishes a dishwasher can hold and any other valuable benefits are a good guide for what you should consider.

Purchasing a dishwasher from a reputable brand is also something to prioritise. Doing that will ensure you have a reliable warranty on your chosen appliance and that it is authentic. Here, we go into some of the best options available in the country as of 2023.

How do I choose a dishwasher in South Africa?

The best dishwasher in South Africa would require the abovementioned benefits of: affordability, functionality, and warranty. The machine's capacity and cost are key factors you should always consider, along with checking out your choice's reviews.

Which brand of dishwasher is best?

The best dishwasher brand depends entirely on your preference. Some prefer high-end items that offer state-of-the-art displays and various functions. Others consider a great brand one that does its job and is affordable. Generally, Bosch, Smeg, Samsung, and Miele are always highly-rated.

What is the longest-lasting dishwasher brand?

According to member surveys by Consumer Reports, Bosch and Miele stood out as the most reliable among the 24 brands. Unsurprisingly, these brands were some of the country's top picks in 2023.

Which is the best dishwasher, Bosch or Siemens?

Bosch dishwashers in South Africa are hugely popular. Siemens are also highly-rated, with consistently positive reviews. According to a study, although Bosch has more general reviews, Siemens scored higher, with an average rating of around 4.7. This study is specifically related to the Bosch Series 4 and Siemens iQ300.

Does a dishwasher use a lot of electricity in South Africa?

Using a dishwasher does cause a significant increase in your electricity usage. But, some brands are eco-conscious and are designed to use less electricity where possible.

Top 10 best dishwashers in South Africa

After in depth research, these are the top 10 best dishwashers in 2023, in no particular order:

10. Bosch 13 Place Dishwasher Series 4

The Bosch 13 Place Dishwasher Series 4 is a freestanding, stainless steel machine that offers many benefits at an affordable price. The 13-place appliance has multiple features like water protection, a hygiene plus option, and a 10-year warranty. The machine retails for around R7,000.00.

9. Whirlpool WDT730HAMZ Dishwasher

The Whirlpool WDT730HAMZ model has 14 place settings, five different wash cycle settings, and a third rack, giving users up to 35% more basket space. There is also minimal noise and fan-drying technology to avoid extra work after cleaning the dishes. The appliance costs around R7,000.00.

8. Smeg DW6QWSA-1 Dishwasher

If you are looking for a simple, easy-to-use machine, look no further than the Smeg DW6QWSA-1 model. The 13-place setting allows you to wash plenty of dishes at once, with an option that cleans half a regular load, saving electricity and water. It also has a quick wash option. The model retails for about R8,499.00.

7. Hisense 13 Place Dishwasher (with LED Display)

This dishwashing appliance mixes practicality and affordability to create a helpful machine you can depend on. Complete with an LED display, adjustable racks, a half-load function and a cutlery tray to save space on the rack; you will be satisfied with your purchase. It retails for around R6,000.00.

6. Swan Countertop Dishwasher SDW6S

Those with minimal space and fewer dishes to wash can take advantage of the Swan Countertop Dishwasher SDW6S model. It has countertop installation, six place settings and cleaning programmes, electronic controls, and a concealed heating element. You can pick one of these up for around R4,599.00.

5. Toshiba 8 Place Dishwasher

The Toshiba 8 Place model is ideal for those wanting a high-quality appliance that offers extra features for the hygiene-conscious. Enjoy a three-stage hygiene combination which gives washing power at 70 degrees Celsius, sterilisation through UV and gets rid of 99.99% of bacteria with its antibacterial filter. The model costs over R5,000.00.

4. Defy DDW236 13-Place Setting A+ Inox Dishwasher

The Defy DDW236 functions like a high-performance appliance with minimal noise. With a self-cleaning filter, this make is also considered energy-efficient, so you spend less time on maintenance. With a 13-place setting and five advanced washing modes, it costs around R6,000.00.

3. Midea 14 Place Deluxe Dishwasher

The Midea 14 Place Deluxe provides you with excellent value for money. With 14 place settings, eight programmes and low noise, it is easy to see why it makes the list. The machine usually costs around R9,699.00, but at the time of writing, it is on sale for R6,199.00 at AC Direct.

2. Miele G 5000 SC Active Dishwasher

The G 5000 SC Active model is considered an entry-level option but will still cost you a hefty price. Miele is regarded as a high-end brand of dishwashers but has a cult following thanks to its high quality. The water supply design decreases power usage and water and has 14 place settings. It will cost you R16,999.00.

1. Samsung DW60M5070FS Dishwasher

Samsung is a reputable brand, often coming out on top regarding appliances. Their Samsung DW60M5070FS model is no exception. With 14 place settings, a comprehensive LED display, a moveable third rack and an express wash option, you truly get your money's worth. It costs around R9,000.00.

If you want the best dishwasher in South Africa, choosing these brands will ensure you have one of the best dishwashing appliances available. From high-end options to more budget-friendly ones, there is something for everyone.

