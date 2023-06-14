Top 70+ best outdoor braai stands designs in stock (2023)
A braai is a favourite classic outdoor event for most South Africans, especially on warm nights during the weekend or holidays. Nothing beats the smokey smell of grilled meat over an open fire. You need the perfect braai stand designs for the best results.
A braai is not just about the stands, the meat, and the fire but about the shared experience with loved ones. It has become part of South African culture and a cherished heritage in households across the country.
Outdoor braai stand designs
Before purchasing a braai stand, consider factors like quality, size, height, maintenance, and chimney positions. Finding the right design for wood, gas, and a combination of fuels is also crucial. The following braai stands ideas will help you make an informed decision. The designs are popular in stores across South Africa.
1. Concrete Braai Rabat
The Rabat stand is a free-standing non-permanent braai for outdoor cooking. It is made from lightweight concrete, known for being resistant to high temperatures and ensures even heat distribution. The appliance costs around R10,000.
2. Concrete/Masonry Braai Kos
Kos is made from lightweight concrete for high-temperature resistance and even heat distribution. The appliance has an adjustable stainless-steel grill, drop saver, chimney, and two side worktop areas. It costs approximately R12,500.
3. Pyro dual fuel combo braai
The dual fuel combo gives you the option to use wood or gas. The stand has a spit grid rotisserie, an ember maker, a slide-in door system, and a potjie hook. The price ranges from R59,000 to R90,800.
4. 1200MM Premium Contractors Wood Braai
It features a coal maker, 430 stainless steel frame and door, an ash pan, and a wood insert. The door doubles as a spacious countertop for food preparation and serving. The appliance sells at approximately R14,000.
5. 1200MM Premium Contractors Combo Braai
The equipment has a mild steel body and comes with a 390 BBQ gas griller, coal maker, 800mm wood insert, and integrated ash pan. The wood and gas combo gives you cooking options. You can buy one for approximately R19,000.
6. Wedgetail BBQ
A Wedgetail BBQ is made from stainless steel and coated with black weatherproof paint. It is durable and corrosion-resistant hence ideal for both indoor and outdoor cooking. It costs about R26,400 in South Africa.
7. Lifespace Ember Maker Braai and Grid
This ember maker and grid can be used as a built-in or patio braai. It features an adjustable rotisserie bracket and motor, a potjie hook, and a chrome-plated grid. It is available in SA stores for about R1,500.
8. Smoker braai with two grates
The stand features foldable side and front tables, air vents on the lid and fire bowl, wheels, an ash cup, and a charcoal grid. The appliance costs approximately R2,430 in South Africa.
9. Charcoal braai Icarus Alpha
A charcoal Icarus Alpha has wheels for easy movement and is great for camping or picnics. It is affordable, and you can find one at around R2,000 in stores across South Africa.
10. Stainless steel drum braai adjustable
The product has a 304-grade stainless steel grill measuring 600 by 900mm. It has aluminium legs, a handy side shelf, and wheels for flexible mobility. The grill height is adjustable. The small size costs around R5,600, while a large one costs about R6,200.
11. LK's big barrel braai
The equipment is a half drum size made from 2mm mild steel. It uses charcoal and is ideal for catering, camping, or picnics. It sells for about R1,900 in Mzansi shops.
12. Countertop gas braai
This appliance uses lava rocks in combination with gas burners to ensure a charcoal flavour and grilling experience. It is wall mountable and comes with a regulator and pipe kit. A 3-burner stand costs around R5,000, while a 4-burner stand costs approximately R6,500.
13. Chef Octane mobile gas stand
This braai has a grilling area of 800 by 480 mm and a dome lid. It has stainless steel side shelved for extra workspace. A built-in thermometer helps control heat. A 4-burner costs around R17,000, while a 3-burner costs about R14,000.
14. Camper mobile H-burner gas
Camper mobile H-burner gas is an affordable outdoor kitchen gear with heat collector panels and a high-pressure gas system. The aluminium legs and chrome-plated grills are removable. The appliance costs around R6,000 in Mzansi stores.
15. Built-in gas slim line
The equipment is designed to fit into a counter cavity for a modern braai experience. It has a spacious grilling area, a removable steel lid, and a high-pressure gas system. A 4-burner stand is approximately R12,000.
16. Zodiac mobile gas braai
The equipment has a primary grilling area with a dome lid and an additional side burner for extra cooking. It comes with warming drawers, steel cabinets for storage, and a side shelf for extra workspace. A 4-burner gas braai costs about R27,000.
17. LK's Porch Braai
LK's Porch is a steel charcoal braai stand with a height-adjustable grill and potjie hook. The equipment costs around R3,000 at stores across South Africa.
18. LK's Charcoal Entertainer Braai
LK's Charcoal Entertainer is a charcoal braai with a zinc-plated grid, heat shield, and lockable hook wheels. This simple yet sophisticated appliance goes for around R4,000.
19. Chargriller braai stand
The stand has a heavy-duty steel construction with dual damper control. It has a warming rack, front and side shelves, a temperature gauge, and a utensil hook. You can get one for over R4,000, depending on size.
20. Chef Camper stainless steel on-the-go braai
This versatile equipment can be placed on a tabletop or ground and is ideal for picnic grilling. Its foldable design ensures flexible portability and easy storage. You can buy it for over R1,000.
21. Stainless steel charcoal econo braai
The appliance uses charcoal and has a chrome-plated grid, removable aluminium legs, and zinc plated grill lifter. The stand costs R700 to R1,000, depending on size.
22. Stainless steel charcoal leisure braai
It has a chrome-plated grid, a windbreaker system to block unwanted wind, aluminium legs, and rotisserie brackets. The grill height is adjustable. It costs between R1,000 and R1,500, depending on size.
23. Metalix 420 2-burner gas mobile braai
The appliance is designed with an enamel-coated cooking grill, a bottom drain grill, and an electric ignition system. The two-burner stand costs around R1,500.
24. Alva Kalahari 4-burner braai stand with side burner
The stand has an integrated thermometer, cast iron cooking grills, and auto-ignition. It uses LPG gas and costs around R8,500 in Mzansi stores.
25. Sunbeam Mastercook burner with warming oven
This Sunbeam Mastercook burner has five stainless steel burners, a side burner, a warming oven, and a warming rack. The two attached wheels make it easy to move. The stand costs approximately R5,000.
26. Totai Helix black charcoal braai drum
This black charcoal stand has a steel barrel drum for a great grilling experience. You can find it in stores across South Africa at approximately R1,000.
27. LK's mild steel mobile braai
The appliance has mild steel material that can withstand extreme heat. It is lightweight with two wheels for easy transportation. You can remove the legs and use the stand as an in-built braai—the appliance costs around R2,500.
28. Braai campers
The stand features an electroplated grid, framed grid, and holes for drainage and ventilation. It is collapsible for easy storage. You can purchase the appliance for approximately R350.
29. Drum braai with lid and wheels
The equipment has an iron grid frame, a thick mesh grid, and iron legs. The wheels make mobility easier. The price varies with size, and you can get one from over R2,000.
30. Limo braai on wheels
The stand design is ideal if you are cooking for many people. The wheels ensure flexible movement, while the side tables are for extra storage. You can find one in Mzansi stores for around R15,000.
31. LK's compact charcoal rotisserie braai
This charcoal stand has a chrome-plated dishwasher-safe basket, a stainless-steel body, and a removable drip tray for easier cleaning. The price in South Africa varies with size.
32. Veld braai (flat pack)
This flat-pack design is easy to store and perfect for camping or picnics. It has zinc-plated grids and legs, a mild steel ash pan, and adjustable grid height. The appliance costs around R500.
33. LK's Charcoal bachelor braai stand
The LK equipment has mild steel material with an electroplated grid. It is portable and easy to assemble. The smaller size costs around R330.
34. LK's Sit braai stand
This LK design is made with 1.6 mm mild steel material. It is fully collapsible and easy to store or transport. The appliance costs approximately R830 in Mzansi stores.
35. LK's steak stainless steel wall mountable braai
The LK stand has lava rocks, a tray, a chrome-plated grill, and a stainless-steel body. You can get a 3-burner braai from R5,000 in shops across South Africa.
36. LK's gas braai mild steel and cast iron
This LK equipment has a mild steel body and a chrome-plated grid. It comes with lava rocks and a lava tray. A single burner stand goes for around R1,900 in stores.
37. Chef mini spit
The Chef mini spit has rotisserie brackets, a ceramic infrared burner, and a flat rotisserie basket. It has an LPG regulator and 220v spit motor. You can get it for about R6,500 in Mzansi stores.
38. Chef yacht braai
The Chief yacht has a stainless-steel body and grill construction. It comes with detachable legs that allow you to turn the yacht braai into a mobile braai. Its durability and versatility make it ideal for any outdoor occasion. The appliance costs around R12,100 in South Africa.
39. Chef Drop-in indoor/outdoor countertop gas braai
The appliance has a hinged lid, a removable dip tray, and dishwasher-safe removable grills. It is ideal for indoor and outdoor cooking. You can find one from around R17,900 in Mzansi.
40. Chef Octane built-in stainless-steel stand
It features a built-in thermometer, a removable drip tray, a piezo electronic ignitor, unique heat collector panels, and rotisserie brackets. A 2-burner stand costs around R13,200, a 3-burner goes for about R16,950, while a 4-burner will cost you around R20,500.
41. Chef 2-burner compact braai
A Chef 2-burner compact stand has a hinged lid, removable drip tray, stainless steel burners, a piezo electronic ignitor, and independent micro-adjustable burner control. Ideal for small patios or balconies. The appliance costs around R7,300.
42. Weber Traveler LP black portable braai
The appliance has a large grilling area designed to optimize gas usage. The compact fold ensures minimal storage space is needed, making it ideal for picnics and camping. The stand costs approximately R10,000.
43. Weber Original Kettle black charcoal stand
The stand features a plated steel cooking grate, porcelain-enamelled bowl, built-in lid thermometer, and aluminized steel one-touch cleaning system. The ash catcher and aluminium damper are rust-resistant. You can get one at around R4,200.
44. Weber MasterTouch Spring Green Charcoal Braai
The equipment features a triple-plated Gourmet BBQ System cooking grate, rust-proof aluminium lid vents with heat-resistant plastic handles, and a porcelain enamelled bowl and lid. The stand design costs about R5,700 in South Africa.
45. LK's Kiddies braai set
The LK Kiddies set is the ideal stand for children under adult supervision. It has foldable legs for easy storage and comes with a kiddies' grid, short tongs, and a short grid brush. You can purchase it from R430.
46. Traeger Pro 780 pellet grill
A Traeger Pro-780 is a smart pellet grill using WiFIRE technology. It has porcelain-coated grill grates, all-terrain wheels, locking caster wheels, and Turbo Temb. The appliance requires an electrical connection and costs around R18,400.
47. Weber braai Q3000 gas grill series
The Weber Q3000 series features an electronic ignition system, glass-reinforced nylon frames, two folding worktables, and an infinite control burner valve. The product price varies; you can purchase one for as low as R11,500.
48. Weber 37cm Smokey Joe charcoal braai
Smokey Joe is a charcoal stand with a plated steel cooking grate and a porcelain enamelled bowl and lid for superior heat retention. You can easily control temperature by adjusting the damper. The stand costs around R1,300.
49. Weber Go-Anywhere portable charcoal grill
The Go-Anywhere stand features rust-proof porcelain enamelled lid and base for optimum heat retention. The lid locks for flexible portability. You can control the temperature inside the grill using the damper. The appliance goes for about R2,100 in Mzansi.
50. Cadac Grillogas reversible grill
This Cadac Grillogas stand design can be used for a braai or making pancakes. It has a 37cm reversible grill ribbed on one side and flat on the other.
The appliance has a stainless-steel burner and a rust-proof porcelain-enamelled support pan. It also has a solid pot stand for boiling water. You can purchase one for around R1,000.
51. Cadac Skottel braai
A Skottel braai is designed to cook various outdoor meals and is ideal for any outdoor activity. It features a hard porcelain enamel-coated Skottel dish, removable aluminium legs, and a stainless-steel stem. You can buy one for about R900.
52. Weber Q12000 gas grill
It has an electronic ignition system, removable catch pan, built-in thermometer, foldable side working tables, and a cast aluminium lid. The appliance sells for around R5,799.
53. Weber Spirit Ii E310 black
A Weber Spirit Ii E310 features infinity ignition, porcelain-enamelled flavourizer bars, a grease management system, and a gourmet braai system. The appliance is iGrill compatible and has a foldable left-side table. You can buy one for around R12,000.
54. Weber Genesis Ii E410 with GBS
The appliance comes with a Gourmet BBQ system cooking grate that allows you to cook various meals. Replace the removable centre of the GBS cooking grate with any of the seven provided accessories to make breakfast or grill. You can find one in SA stores for around R24,600.
55. Big Green Egg
The Big Green Egg can be used as a braai, an outdoor oven, and a smoker. The ample cooking area and large fire capacity allow you to prepare several meals at once or cater to a large group of people. The larger stand design costs around R25,000, while the extra-large appliance costs about R37,700.
56. Megamaster 900 Crossover braai stand
The appliance has a stainless-steel body, reinforced crossover construction for stability, adjustable grill heights for temperature control, and ventilation holes on both sides. You can easily access coals with a rod without lifting the plated grid. The product sells for about R2,600.
57. Alva braai hotwheel 3-burner
The Alva 3-burner hot wheel has a reversible 380mm cast iron grid with one side a steak griddle and a breakfast pan on the other. The three high-pressure burners distribute heat evenly and can be used on most gas cylinders. The appliance costs around R1,900.
58. Weber Genesis EPX-435 smart grill
The Genesis EPX-435 has the latest technology featuring infinity ignition, high-performance burners, a grease management system, and new flavourizer bars. You can bake, roast, stirfry, or steam by replacing the cooking grate with custom-fit Weber-crafted grillware.
Receive real-time food temperature alerts with Weber-Connect smart technology. The appliance costs around R54,700 in South Africa.
59. Weber Genesis E-435
Weber Genesis E-435 allows you to grill multiple steaks on the extra-large sear zone. You can prepare another meal on the side burner while the improved grease management system makes greasing easy and quick. The appliance costs around R44,000 in Mzansi stores.
60. Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker 47 cm
The appliance features a built-in thermometer, briquette measuring cup, charcoal chamber, two cooking levels, and heavy gauge steel fuel grate. It costs around R9,400 in South Africa.
61. LK's trolley braai
LK's trolley is a charcoal grill made from mild steel. The wheels make it easy to move around, and storage is easy when the appliance is not in use. It is one of the most affordable stand designs and costs around R400.
62. Bush Baby trolley kettle braai
The Bush Baby trolley kettle stand design is ideal for camping. It features wheels for easy movement and side tables for extra workspace. The appliance costs approximately R 1,300.
63. Bush Baby folding kettle braai
Outdoor cooking is easier and more flexible with the Bush Baby folding kettle stand. You can prepare your meal anywhere away from home. The product costs approximately R500 in South Africa.
64. Kamado Jan braai
The thick-walled cooker ensures your meals have a rich smokey flavour. The ceramic glaze finish ensures increased heat storage capacity and even cooking of your steak inside the dome while the inbuilt thermometer updates you on temperature levels. The smaller appliance costs around R8,750, the large design costs about R21,950, while the x-large is approximately R27,450.
65. Chad-O-Chef Freestanding Boma Braai
The Freestanding Boma Braai combines contemporary European design with advanced materials knowledge. It features an 8mm thick cooking surface that retains and spreads heat evenly to cook your meal away from the fire.
You can add more wood to the fire while cooking through the large central aperture. The product costs between R21,000 and R24,000.
66. Chad-O-Chef 6B Entertainer Gas Braai (Natural Draught)
This built-in braai has a built-in stainless-steel box to provide the ideal setting for the sizzler gas insert. The 6-burner entertainer allows you to prepare meals for many people. The additional rotisserie kit gives more cooking options—the appliance costs between R43,000 and R60,000.
67. Chad-O-Chef 6-Burner Hob Grill
The 6-Burner Hob Grill has 2x3 burner grills that work independently. It is easily fixed into the countertop of your indoor or outdoor entertainment area, giving the place a minimalist design appeal. The cost ranges between R35,000 and R45,500.
68. Chad-O-Chef Hybrid Braai
Hybrid Braai's ember drawer allows you to prepare meals with wood, smoker chips, charcoal, or gas. It has dual-layer stainless steel for extra heat tolerance and comes with a dust cover and a drip tray. A 4-burner Hybrid grill costs up to R76,600, while a 3-burner can cost up to R67,000.
69. Chad-O-Chef Sizzler Mobile
The product has a stainless-steel body, reversible wooden prep board, dual door cabinet, and a dust cover included with Sizzler Insert. The industrial-strength castor wheels ensure flexible mobility. The price varies with the number of burners and can cost you over R36,500.
70. SAFire Modi Freestanding Braai
SAFire Modi can be mounted on a countertop or level slab or fitted on a special Modi log box stand. It is also wall-mountable, with or without the stand. The appliance is in SA stores at approximately R50,000. It can be ordered as a wood and gas combination braai or a gas-only braai.
Which of the above braai stand designs excites you the most? After eliminating the tiring task of getting a suitable stand, the only thing that remains is for you to offer your loved ones a memorable braai experience.
