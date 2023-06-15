Cheapest small cars in South Africa in 2023: top list to consider

South Africa's vibrant automotive marketplace offers an array of choices to meet a spectrum of needs. But for the budget-conscious buyer, finding that sweet spot of affordability and quality can be daunting. Hence, car manufacturers have produced the cheapest small car in South Africa that will not make you break the bank while enjoying comfort. What are the cheapest small cars and their prices?

When purchasing a car in South Africa, buyers often consider fuel efficiency, maintenance costs, durability, safety, and tech features. These affordable small cars in hatchbacks, sedans, or SUVs do not disappoint. With impressive fuel economy, resilient builds, and low-cost servicing, they are ideal for South Africa's varied road conditions.

Top five cheapest cars in South Africa

Whether you are a student looking for your first car, a city dweller needing an agile vehicle for tight parking spaces, or a budget-conscious family wanting a second car, below is a list of the affordable cars in South Africa:

1. Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo - From R132,995

Displayed at the 2014 Indian Auto Expo, the Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo, a sedan and hatchback duo, is the cheapest car in South Africa marketed by Accordian Investments (Pty) Ltd. The base model price starts at R132,995.

Also, both models, sharing the same platform, are equipped with a Revotron 1.2-litre, turbocharged MPFi petrol engine. This engine provides a maximum power of 66kW at 5000 RPM and a peak torque of 140Nm between 1500-4000 RPM, combined with multi-drive technology.

2. Baic D20 - R149,990

China's sixth largest car manufacturer, BAIC (Beijing Automotive Group Co), has sold vehicles in South Africa since 2017. Their Baic D20 was launched in April 2017 and comes in sedan and hatchback versions. Its prices range from R149,990 to R209,990.

The D20 Hatch 1.3 Comfort variant also features a four-cylinder 1.3-litre petrol engine that produces 75 kW of power and 128 Nm of torque. Despite its relatively high fuel consumption of 6.8 L/100 km, the D20 offers basic amenities like air conditioning, a CD player, and safety features, including ABS with EBD. Despite no service plan, it has a five-year/120,000 km warranty.

3. Suzuki S-Presso - R169,900

The Suzuki S-Presso in 1.0GL trim is among the cheapest mini-SUV in South Africa in 2023. It is good for first-time car buyers and is among the cheapest passenger cars, with low fuel consumption of 4.6 L/100km. Recently upgraded, this car model introduced in 2020 now boasts a stylish appearance.

It offers impressive performance and comfort. The S-Presso is available in three trims, GL, GL+, and S-Edition, with prices ranging from R169,900 to R208,900 for the top S-Edition automatic. Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, it has a 2-year/30,000km service plan and a 5-year/200,000km warranty.

4. Volkswagen Up - R169,900

As part of Volkswagen's small family chain, the VW Up was introduced at the 2011 International Motor Show in Germany. It quickly gained popularity as an affordable option in South Africa. The latest model offers 44kW of power and 95Nm of torque, with prices starting at R169,900.

5. Mahindra KUV 100NXT - from R172,999

The Mahindra KUV100NXT, a budget crossover, often goes unnoticed but stands as one of the most affordable automatic cars in South Africa. Originally introduced by the Indian manufacturer as the Mahindra KUV 100 in 2016, it has since undergone modifications with the NXT extension.

This compact vehicle offers impressive fuel efficiency, driving comfort, and a striking design. Priced around R172,999, it is 3,700mm and boasts a powerful 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine producing 61kW/115Nm. The KUV100NXT is available in petrol and diesel variants, with three trim levels: K2+, K6+, and K8.

Cheapest new cars in South Africa

Are you looking for new cheap cars in South Africa to cruise with or carry passengers? Below are some of the best upgrades with basic technology, low fuel consumption, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Suzuki S-Presso 1.0GL - from R169,900

Suzuki Celerio 1.2 GL Auto - from R183,900

Renault Kwid 1.0 Climber Auto - from R184,999

Toyota Vitz 1.0 XR - from R189,900

Suzuki DZire 1.2 GL - from R193,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL - from R194, 900

Which car brand has the cheapest price?

Suzuki is the cheapest car brand for hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

Which car is best at lowest price?

The best car can vary significantly depending on your individual needs and circumstances. You can choose the cheapest Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Renault. But the Mazda 3 Hatchback, despite costing twice as much as these most affordable vehicles, is also among the best in the country that you can get from a slightly average budget.

What is the cheapest second-hand car to buy?

The cost of a second-hand car in South Africa varies significantly based on its make, model, year, mileage, condition, and where it is being sold. So, you can get any of these highly sought-after second-hand cars to aid transportation and comfort.

Ford Fiesta

Volkswagen Polo

Toyota Corolla

Hyundai i10

Renault Clio

What car has the cheapest monthly payment in South Africa?

Suzuki S-Presso 1.0GL is one of the cheap new cars in South Africa. Anyone can get it with an estimated monthly instalment of R4,554.

As South Africa's car market continues to grow in 2023, the competition is heating up in the segment of small cars. Manufacturers are going the extra mile to offer value-packed features and fuel-efficient designs at a reasonable price. You can leverage this and get the cheapest small car in South Africa to tailor your needs.

