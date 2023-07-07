List of the top 25 Forex brokers in South Africa in 2023

Lately, every second neighbour seems to be a Forex trader. With promises of instant riches and traders' Instagram accounts flooded with pictures and videos of expensive cars and designer clothing, the allure of the success of Forex trading has had many willing to risk it all.

Sandile Shezi and Jabulani "Cashflow" Ngcobo made headlines after fraud allegations were levelled against them regarding Forex deals that went bad. Forex trading involves high-risk losses, and scammers are always on the lurk. Due to its volatile nature, it is best to research further before making trading decisions.

What is Forex trading?

As per sources, Forex trading is when buyers and sellers transfer currency between each other at an agreed price. Most individuals do this to gain profit.

List of the top 25 Forex brokers in South Africa

The amount the currency is worth can change throughout the day, making forex risky. Below is the awaited list of the top brokers in South Africa.

25. EightCap

Minimum deposit - $100

Currency pairs - 40

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - $0

24. HYCM

Minimum deposit - $100

Currency pairs - 70

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - $10

23. BDSwiss

Minimum deposit - $100

Currency pairs - 50

FSCA regulated - Yes

Inactivity fee - 10% of the account balance

22. BlackBull Markets

Minimum deposit - $0

Currency pairs - 31

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - $0

21. FXTM

Minimum deposit - $10

Currency pairs - 63

FSCA regulated - Yes

Inactivity fee - $5

20. Admiral Markets

Minimum deposit - $100

Currency pairs - 80

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - £10

19. OANDA

Minimum deposit - $0

Currency pairs - 71

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - AUD 10

18. Pepperstone

Minimum deposit - $200

Currency pairs - 62

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - $0

17. CAPITAL.com

Minimum deposit - $20

Currency pairs - 124

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - $0

16. FOREX.com

Minimum deposit - $100

Currency pairs - 91

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - $15

15. OctaFX

Minimum deposit - $25

Currency pairs - 35

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - $0

14. Saxo Bank

Minimum deposit - $2,000

Currency pairs - 190

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - $150

13. Moneta Markets

Minimum deposit - $50

Currency pairs - 45

FSCA regulated - Yes

Inactivity fee - $0

12. Trade Nation

Minimum deposit - $0

Currency pairs - 33

FSCA regulated - Yes

Inactivity fee - 0

11. IC Markets

Minimum deposit - $200

Currency pairs - 60

FSCA regulated - No

Inactivity fee - $0

10. Plus500

A Plus500 account can be opened with $100. It has 60 pairs and is regulated by the FSCA. It has a user-friendly trading platform for beginners.

9. FP Markets

A minimum of $100 will get you started on your trading journey. FP Markets has a multilingual customer service team that can be contacted via email, live chat or phone.

8. XM Group

To start trading with XM Group, $5 is needed, and you can start trading immediately. There are no withdrawal or deposit fees.

7. FXCM

A live trade can be started with a $50 deposit. The FSCA regulates FXCM and has 42 currency pairs.

6. Exness

Opening a standard account requires $10. The raw spread account needs $500. The FSCA regulates Exness, and it has 100 currency pairs.

5. FxPro

First launched in 2006, FXPro has executed over 600 million orders. Clients can open a live trade account with a deposit of $100 and have access to 70 currency pairs.

4. HFM (HF Markets)

Formerly known as HotForex, for HFM, $5 are needed to open a micro account, and $100 are needed for the premium account. The deposit methods include credit or debit cards, Bitcoin, and bank wire transfers.

3. Tickmill

For all account types at Tickmill, $100 are needed, but clients will need a balance of $50,000 for the VIP account. There are no fees charged for withdrawals and deposits.

2. AvaTrade

AvaTrade trading accounts are regulated by the FSCA and can be opened with a deposit of $100. It has 60 currency pairs and Islamic account options.

1. IG Trading

IG trading has 80 currency pairs and is regulated by the FSCA. A live trading account requires $250, which can be transferred using a bank, debit, or credit card.

What is the minimum deposit in ZAR for IFX Brokers?

As per sources, the minimum deposit for the standard account is R160 and comes with a signup bonus. The premium account is R3800 but does not have a signup bonus.

Who is the number one forex trader in South Africa?

According to reports, Ref Wayne is the best forex trader in South Africa. He started trading after he dropped out of high school and has accumulated an estimated net worth of $500 million.

What is the best trading platform for South Africans?

As per reports, AvaTrade has the best and most trusted platform for forex trading. The platform is compatible with MT4 and MT5, which support several indicators, trading signals and chart drawing tools.

Forex brokers in South Africa give traders various investment options and educate them using videos and guides to understand markets better. For as little as $10 or less, clients can start trading.

