100+ unique Japanese names for boys and girls and their meanings
Japanese names are loved by people globally, including non-Japanese-speaking individuals. The culture has beautiful and diverse monikers with unique meanings that parents can adopt for their kids. Names are not just identifiers, but they also help people connect with their heritage or the traditions of other communities.
Japan has one of the most fascinating civilizations in the world, and its influence on other societies is evident.
Japanese names for boys and girls
The Japanese people are mainly known for technological advancements and the origin of popular anime. However, their deep connection to traditional values is what sets them apart.
Japanese names for girls
Japanese first names have special meanings that reflect a rich and beautiful history. The monikers are noted with kanji characters that can be read in various ways. Girls' baby names often use less kanji compared to those for boys.
|Names
|Meanings
|Mirai
|The future/time that is yet to come
|Takarra
|Precious one
|Akari
|Light/brightness
|Aia
|One who is famous/ruler of the house
|Aina
|Beautifully eyed woman
|Akira or shortened to Aki
|Clear/bright/intelligent individual
|Mitsuki
|The gracious moon/the beauty of the moon
|Akemi
|Bright and beautiful
|Anzu
|Apricot/sweet child
|Amaya
|Beautiful night rain
|Aneko
|A spontaneous and versatile older sister
|Arisu
|Righteous/kind
|Asami
|Morning beauty
|Asuga
|Swift like wind
|Ayaka
|Scented colourful flower
|Ayame
|The one who can see perfectly/Iris
|Ayumu
|One who has a dream and vision
|Bashira
|Predictor of good news/joyful
|Ran
|An orchid flower
|Chihiro
|Thousand springs
|Chika
|One who is filled with intellect and wisdom
|Chizue
|Long life/durability/endurance
|Chouko/Cho
|Butterfly
|Chuya
|Pure and clear like water
|Emica
|She who is charming, beautiful, and blessed
|Ena
|She who is graceful and passionate
|Fuji
|Flourishing opinion/prosperous objective
|Fumiko
|Intellectual
|Gen
|Lady of the congregation
|Haia
|She who is quick/nimble
|Hana/Hanae/Hanako
|Flower/blossom
|Haruhi
|Spring day/blooming
|Hatsuko
|First born child
|Tonica
|To the people/something to the race
|Hikari
|Shining brilliance/light
|Hiroko
|Rich and generous child
|Hisa/Hisano
|Long lasting/from a long story/everlasting
|Junko
|Sincere child/obedient/pure/genuine
|Tsunade
|She who is like the young thunder/confident
|Kaida
|Little dragon
|Natsuko
|One who is born during the summer
|Kana
|The one who has power
|Kata
|Worthy one
|Kayo
|The beautiful generation
|Keiko
|She who is celebrated and respected
|Kerriann
|Yellow Japanese Rose
|Kimi
|Beautiful story
|Kirika
|Natural beauty
|Kiyoko
|She who is pure and clean
|Maiko
|She who loves to dance
Japanese names for boys
Male Japanese names often embody ancient Japanese customs, but the community is slowly adopting modern monikers due to modernization. The name chosen could reflect art, birth order, nature, nobility, or character.
|Tatsuya
|Sign of the dragon
|Akio
|Bright man/manly/hero
|Arata
|Fresh and new individual
|Asa/Asas
|Physician/healer
|Yoshiaki
|To be happy/to be righteous
|Benjiro
|He who enjoys peace
|Chikafusa
|The close one
|Chikao
|He who is clever and wise
|Takeo
|A warrior/one who fights for his kingdom
|Chimon
|Gate of wisdom
|Dai
|He who shines
|Natsuo
|He who came into the world during the summer
|Daido
|The greatest way possible
|Daiki
|The noble one/he who is filled with radiance and light
|Danno
|To put together/gathering
|Denji
|He who has electromagnetic powers
|Eito
|A prosperous and kind-hearted individual
|Enmei
|Bright circle/life sustaining
|Genkei
|He who deserves honour and integrity
|Giichi
|He who is righteous/One rule
|Ginjiro
|Good silver
|Goku
|Aware of emptiness
|Goro
|An enlightened son/He who is outgoing, informative, and enthusiastic
|Gou
|He who is powerful and strong like a mountain
|Habiki/Hibiki
|Echo/Sound
|Hachiro
|The eighth son
|Hakaku
|White crane
|Haku
|White/older brother
|Hansuke
|A helpful friend
|Haru
|Born in the spring/sunlight/clear
|Hayate
|Fresh breeze/smooth
|Hekima
|Clever/knowledgeable
|Hideaki/Hideki/Hideo
|Excellent/bright/esteem
|Hideyoshi
|Good luck
|Hinata
|Sunflower/facing the sun
|Hirohito
|Abundant benevolence/goodwill
|Hiroki
|Large sparkle/Lots of joy and strength
|Hironori
|Tolerant and benevolent ruler
|Hiroto
|Fly far
|Hiryur
|He who is versatile and spontaneous/a dragon who flies
|Hisato
|One with a long life
|Hisoki
|He who is reserved and secretive
|Hyousuke
|A helpful soldier
|Jiro
|Next son/second son
|Jobon
|He who enjoys cleanliness
|Junichiro
|He who takes
|Kaemon
|Right-handed
|Kamaye
|Enthusiastic
|Katsuro
|The victory of the son
|Kazu/Kazuo
|The first one
Unisex Japanese names
Several Japanese baby names can be used for both girls and boys. Choose any of these culturally rich unisex monikers for your child.
|Akiara
|A bright individual
|Akito
|A bright individual like the autumn season
|Aoi
|Holly flower
|Aoki
|Evergreen blue tree
|Chiharu
|Springs and clear skies
|Danuja
|A rule/a knight
|Doi
|Mountain or earth
|Hachi
|Bee/flowerpot/Eight
|Harue
|Sunshine/spring bough
|Hikaru
|Shining brilliance
|Hitomu
|Beautiful/wisdom/intellect
|Japana
|One who is energetic, ambitious, and drive-oriented
|Jona
|Dove bird/God is gracious
|Kaede
|Maple
|Kairi
|Ocean village
|Kaoru/Karou
|Fragrant
|Katsumi
|To overcome/to win
|Kazumi
|Beautiful harmony
|Kei
|Square jewel/wise/blessing
|Kohaku
|Amber
|Kosuke
|The rising sun
|Kyo
|Unite/village
|Makoto
|Someone who is sincere
|Mana
|Someone who is full of spirit
|Michi
|The upright path
|Miyo/Miyoko
|A charming and beautiful child
|Natsu
|Very warm season of the year
|Ohta
|In the eyes of Almighty God/one who is free from impurities
|Reiko
|The thankful child
|Ren
|The love of the lotus
|Saku
|Remembrance of the Divine
|Sana
|Brilliance/intelligence/exceptional talent
|Sanyu
|Happiness
|Shiki
|Four seasons of the year
|Shinobu
|An enduring individual
|Shun
|An individual who is fast and talented
|Subaru
|A uniting person
|Suzuki
|Bell of wood (a common surname in Japan)
|Taru/Toru
|Sea of water
|Yuka
|A bright star
Anyone fascinated by rich cultural values and customs can adopt the above unique Japanese names and meanings. The moniker chosen could reflect the circumstances the child was born in or reveal their character.
