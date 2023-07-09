Global site navigation

100+ unique Japanese names for boys and girls and their meanings
Top 10

100+ unique Japanese names for boys and girls and their meanings

by  Alice Wabwile

Japanese names are loved by people globally, including non-Japanese-speaking individuals. The culture has beautiful and diverse monikers with unique meanings that parents can adopt for their kids. Names are not just identifiers, but they also help people connect with their heritage or the traditions of other communities.

Japanese names for boys and girls
Japanese names have deep-rooted meanings and can be adopted by non-Japanese parents. Photo: d3sign
Source: Getty Images

Japan has one of the most fascinating civilizations in the world, and its influence on other societies is evident.

Japanese names for boys and girls

The Japanese people are mainly known for technological advancements and the origin of popular anime. However, their deep connection to traditional values is what sets them apart.

Japanese names for girls

Japanese first names have special meanings that reflect a rich and beautiful history. The monikers are noted with kanji characters that can be read in various ways. Girls' baby names often use less kanji compared to those for boys.

Read also

Did Sekyiwa Shakur inherit her brother's wealth? How much is she worth?

NamesMeanings
MiraiThe future/time that is yet to come
TakarraPrecious one
AkariLight/brightness
AiaOne who is famous/ruler of the house
AinaBeautifully eyed woman
Akira or shortened to AkiClear/bright/intelligent individual
MitsukiThe gracious moon/the beauty of the moon
AkemiBright and beautiful
AnzuApricot/sweet child
AmayaBeautiful night rain
AnekoA spontaneous and versatile older sister
ArisuRighteous/kind
AsamiMorning beauty
AsugaSwift like wind
AyakaScented colourful flower
AyameThe one who can see perfectly/Iris
AyumuOne who has a dream and vision
BashiraPredictor of good news/joyful
RanAn orchid flower
ChihiroThousand springs
ChikaOne who is filled with intellect and wisdom
ChizueLong life/durability/endurance
Chouko/ChoButterfly
ChuyaPure and clear like water
EmicaShe who is charming, beautiful, and blessed
EnaShe who is graceful and passionate
FujiFlourishing opinion/prosperous objective
FumikoIntellectual
GenLady of the congregation

NamesMeanings
HaiaShe who is quick/nimble
Hana/Hanae/HanakoFlower/blossom
HaruhiSpring day/blooming
HatsukoFirst born child
TonicaTo the people/something to the race
HikariShining brilliance/light
HirokoRich and generous child
Hisa/HisanoLong lasting/from a long story/everlasting
JunkoSincere child/obedient/pure/genuine
TsunadeShe who is like the young thunder/confident
KaidaLittle dragon
NatsukoOne who is born during the summer
KanaThe one who has power
KataWorthy one
KayoThe beautiful generation
KeikoShe who is celebrated and respected
KerriannYellow Japanese Rose
KimiBeautiful story
KirikaNatural beauty
KiyokoShe who is pure and clean
MaikoShe who loves to dance

Read also

Nikki Hakuta and Mari Hakuta's biography: Ali Wong's children

Japanese names for boys

Male Japanese names often embody ancient Japanese customs, but the community is slowly adopting modern monikers due to modernization. The name chosen could reflect art, birth order, nature, nobility, or character.

NamesMeanings
TatsuyaSign of the dragon
AkioBright man/manly/hero
ArataFresh and new individual
Asa/AsasPhysician/healer
YoshiakiTo be happy/to be righteous
BenjiroHe who enjoys peace
ChikafusaThe close one
ChikaoHe who is clever and wise
TakeoA warrior/one who fights for his kingdom
ChimonGate of wisdom
DaiHe who shines
NatsuoHe who came into the world during the summer
DaidoThe greatest way possible
DaikiThe noble one/he who is filled with radiance and light
DannoTo put together/gathering
DenjiHe who has electromagnetic powers
EitoA prosperous and kind-hearted individual
EnmeiBright circle/life sustaining
GenkeiHe who deserves honour and integrity
GiichiHe who is righteous/One rule
GinjiroGood silver
GokuAware of emptiness
GoroAn enlightened son/He who is outgoing, informative, and enthusiastic
GouHe who is powerful and strong like a mountain
Habiki/HibikiEcho/Sound
HachiroThe eighth son
HakakuWhite crane
HakuWhite/older brother
HansukeA helpful friend

Read also

Where is Alejandra Amarilla now? Everything you ought to know

NamesMeanings
HaruBorn in the spring/sunlight/clear
HayateFresh breeze/smooth
HekimaClever/knowledgeable
Hideaki/Hideki/HideoExcellent/bright/esteem
HideyoshiGood luck
HinataSunflower/facing the sun
HirohitoAbundant benevolence/goodwill
HirokiLarge sparkle/Lots of joy and strength
HironoriTolerant and benevolent ruler
HirotoFly far
HiryurHe who is versatile and spontaneous/a dragon who flies
HisatoOne with a long life
HisokiHe who is reserved and secretive
HyousukeA helpful soldier
JiroNext son/second son
JobonHe who enjoys cleanliness
JunichiroHe who takes
KaemonRight-handed
KamayeEnthusiastic
KatsuroThe victory of the son
Kazu/KazuoThe first one

Unisex Japanese names

Several Japanese baby names can be used for both girls and boys. Choose any of these culturally rich unisex monikers for your child.

NameMeaning
AkiaraA bright individual
AkitoA bright individual like the autumn season
AoiHolly flower
AokiEvergreen blue tree
ChiharuSprings and clear skies
DanujaA rule/a knight
DoiMountain or earth
HachiBee/flowerpot/Eight
HarueSunshine/spring bough
HikaruShining brilliance
HitomuBeautiful/wisdom/intellect
JapanaOne who is energetic, ambitious, and drive-oriented
JonaDove bird/God is gracious
KaedeMaple
KairiOcean village
Kaoru/KarouFragrant
KatsumiTo overcome/to win
KazumiBeautiful harmony
KeiSquare jewel/wise/blessing
KohakuAmber
KosukeThe rising sun
KyoUnite/village
MakotoSomeone who is sincere
ManaSomeone who is full of spirit
MichiThe upright path
Miyo/MiyokoA charming and beautiful child
NatsuVery warm season of the year
OhtaIn the eyes of Almighty God/one who is free from impurities
ReikoThe thankful child

Read also

Is Winky D still a fugitive in Zimbabwe? Here are the details

NamesMeanings
Ren The love of the lotus
SakuRemembrance of the Divine
SanaBrilliance/intelligence/exceptional talent
SanyuHappiness
ShikiFour seasons of the year
ShinobuAn enduring individual
ShunAn individual who is fast and talented
SubaruA uniting person
SuzukiBell of wood (a common surname in Japan)
Taru/ToruSea of water
YukaA bright star

Anyone fascinated by rich cultural values and customs can adopt the above unique Japanese names and meanings. The moniker chosen could reflect the circumstances the child was born in or reveal their character.

READ ALSO: 225+ original Afrikaans names and meanings for boys and girls

Briefly.co.za published unique Afrikaans monikers that parents can give their newborns. You do not have to be Afrikaans to give your child one of the tribe's interesting names.

Today's parents are slowly moving away from common names and taking up ones from different cultures across the globe. Check the article for a variety of cool and unique Afrikaans monikers that will look great on your child.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel