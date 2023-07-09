100+ unique Japanese names for boys and girls and their meanings

Japanese names are loved by people globally, including non-Japanese-speaking individuals. The culture has beautiful and diverse monikers with unique meanings that parents can adopt for their kids. Names are not just identifiers, but they also help people connect with their heritage or the traditions of other communities.

Japan has one of the most fascinating civilizations in the world, and its influence on other societies is evident.

Japanese names for boys and girls

The Japanese people are mainly known for technological advancements and the origin of popular anime. However, their deep connection to traditional values is what sets them apart.

Japanese names for girls

Japanese first names have special meanings that reflect a rich and beautiful history. The monikers are noted with kanji characters that can be read in various ways. Girls' baby names often use less kanji compared to those for boys.

Names Meanings Mirai The future/time that is yet to come Takarra Precious one Akari Light/brightness Aia One who is famous/ruler of the house Aina Beautifully eyed woman Akira or shortened to Aki Clear/bright/intelligent individual Mitsuki The gracious moon/the beauty of the moon Akemi Bright and beautiful Anzu Apricot/sweet child Amaya Beautiful night rain Aneko A spontaneous and versatile older sister Arisu Righteous/kind Asami Morning beauty Asuga Swift like wind Ayaka Scented colourful flower Ayame The one who can see perfectly/Iris Ayumu One who has a dream and vision Bashira Predictor of good news/joyful Ran An orchid flower Chihiro Thousand springs Chika One who is filled with intellect and wisdom Chizue Long life/durability/endurance Chouko/Cho Butterfly Chuya Pure and clear like water Emica She who is charming, beautiful, and blessed Ena She who is graceful and passionate Fuji Flourishing opinion/prosperous objective Fumiko Intellectual Gen Lady of the congregation

Names Meanings Haia She who is quick/nimble Hana/Hanae/Hanako Flower/blossom Haruhi Spring day/blooming Hatsuko First born child Tonica To the people/something to the race Hikari Shining brilliance/light Hiroko Rich and generous child Hisa/Hisano Long lasting/from a long story/everlasting Junko Sincere child/obedient/pure/genuine Tsunade She who is like the young thunder/confident Kaida Little dragon Natsuko One who is born during the summer Kana The one who has power Kata Worthy one Kayo The beautiful generation Keiko She who is celebrated and respected Kerriann Yellow Japanese Rose Kimi Beautiful story Kirika Natural beauty Kiyoko She who is pure and clean Maiko She who loves to dance

Japanese names for boys

Male Japanese names often embody ancient Japanese customs, but the community is slowly adopting modern monikers due to modernization. The name chosen could reflect art, birth order, nature, nobility, or character.

Names Meanings Tatsuya Sign of the dragon Akio Bright man/manly/hero Arata Fresh and new individual Asa/Asas Physician/healer Yoshiaki To be happy/to be righteous Benjiro He who enjoys peace Chikafusa The close one Chikao He who is clever and wise Takeo A warrior/one who fights for his kingdom Chimon Gate of wisdom Dai He who shines Natsuo He who came into the world during the summer Daido The greatest way possible Daiki The noble one/he who is filled with radiance and light Danno To put together/gathering Denji He who has electromagnetic powers Eito A prosperous and kind-hearted individual Enmei Bright circle/life sustaining Genkei He who deserves honour and integrity Giichi He who is righteous/One rule Ginjiro Good silver Goku Aware of emptiness Goro An enlightened son/He who is outgoing, informative, and enthusiastic Gou He who is powerful and strong like a mountain Habiki/Hibiki Echo/Sound Hachiro The eighth son Hakaku White crane Haku White/older brother Hansuke A helpful friend

Names Meanings Haru Born in the spring/sunlight/clear Hayate Fresh breeze/smooth Hekima Clever/knowledgeable Hideaki/Hideki/Hideo Excellent/bright/esteem Hideyoshi Good luck Hinata Sunflower/facing the sun Hirohito Abundant benevolence/goodwill Hiroki Large sparkle/Lots of joy and strength Hironori Tolerant and benevolent ruler Hiroto Fly far Hiryur He who is versatile and spontaneous/a dragon who flies Hisato One with a long life Hisoki He who is reserved and secretive Hyousuke A helpful soldier Jiro Next son/second son Jobon He who enjoys cleanliness Junichiro He who takes Kaemon Right-handed Kamaye Enthusiastic Katsuro The victory of the son Kazu/Kazuo The first one

Unisex Japanese names

Several Japanese baby names can be used for both girls and boys. Choose any of these culturally rich unisex monikers for your child.

Name Meaning Akiara A bright individual Akito A bright individual like the autumn season Aoi Holly flower Aoki Evergreen blue tree Chiharu Springs and clear skies Danuja A rule/a knight Doi Mountain or earth Hachi Bee/flowerpot/Eight Harue Sunshine/spring bough Hikaru Shining brilliance Hitomu Beautiful/wisdom/intellect Japana One who is energetic, ambitious, and drive-oriented Jona Dove bird/God is gracious Kaede Maple Kairi Ocean village Kaoru/Karou Fragrant Katsumi To overcome/to win Kazumi Beautiful harmony Kei Square jewel/wise/blessing Kohaku Amber Kosuke The rising sun Kyo Unite/village Makoto Someone who is sincere Mana Someone who is full of spirit Michi The upright path Miyo/Miyoko A charming and beautiful child Natsu Very warm season of the year Ohta In the eyes of Almighty God/one who is free from impurities Reiko The thankful child

Names Meanings Ren The love of the lotus Saku Remembrance of the Divine Sana Brilliance/intelligence/exceptional talent Sanyu Happiness Shiki Four seasons of the year Shinobu An enduring individual Shun An individual who is fast and talented Subaru A uniting person Suzuki Bell of wood (a common surname in Japan) Taru/Toru Sea of water Yuka A bright star

Anyone fascinated by rich cultural values and customs can adopt the above unique Japanese names and meanings. The moniker chosen could reflect the circumstances the child was born in or reveal their character.

