Top 25 best companies to work for in South Africa in 2023
LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top 25 best companies to work for in South Africa in 2023. These organisations allow employees to grow in their careers and keep up with current market trends. If you are a job seeker or are looking to switch careers or employers, consider going through this list.
Who is the best-paying employer in South Africa? This list of the best companies to work for in South Africa in 2023 factors LinkedIn's unique data for measuring different career progression elements. Go through these details as they unpack more on the subject.
Which is the best company in South Africa?
The list's ranking depends on a study methodology establishing how employees advance within a company. It also considers their upskilling while working there and while they leave.
Which companies are best for employees? This list does not include organisations that laid off more than 10% of their employees between January 2022 and July 2023. Meanwhile, these are the top 25 firms to work for in South Africa in 2023:
25. Roche
- Top location in South Africa: Johannesburg
- Notable skills: Physiology, genetic engineering and evolutionary biology
- Job title: Biochemist
- Job functions: Research, information technology and operations
With headquarters in Switzerland, Roche is a multinational pharmaceuticals and healthcare firm. It is one of the largest biotech companies and one of the best employers in South Africa in 2023.
24. Maersk
- Top locations in South Africa: Durban and Johannesburg
- Notable skills: Naval architecture, maritime operations, navy, delivery operations, international law
- Job functions: Operations, sales and customer success and support
Maersk offers logistics and end-to-end transportation services globally. It is also a freight forwarder.
23. SGS
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg and Pretoria
- Notable skills: Materials Science, organic chemistry, product testing
- Job title: Laboratory Assistant
- Job functions: Research, operations, engineering
SGS, a testing, certification and inspection company, performs retail and consumer goods testing. It also offers sustainability testing, chemical testing, and non-destructive and material testing.
22. Unilever
- Top locations in South Africa: Durban, Johannesburg and Germiston
- Notable skills: Food manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and competitive strategies
- Job titles: Merchandiser, account manager, brand manager
- Job functions: Operations marketing, sales, human resources
Unilever, a multinational fast-moving consumer goods company, deals with beverages, processed food, personal care products and cleaning agents. Unilever South Africa is one of the best employers in South Africa in 2023.
21. Woolworths
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria
- Notable skills: Apparel, retail and operational efficiency
- Job titles: Cashier, shop manager and salesperson
- Job functions: Operations, sales, customer success and support
The Woolworths Group is a South African retailer with a chain of outlets nationwide. It deals with a wide range of selected merchandise, clothing and food products sold under its label. The company also provides financial services.
20. Standard Bank South Africa
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban
- Notable skills: Commercial banking, persuasion and management consulting
- Job titles: Banker, account executive and finance officer
- Job functions: Finance, information technology, sales and consulting
Standard Bank South Africa, one of the largest banks in South Africa, offers financial services like transactional banking, borrowing, saving, lending, risk management, insurance, investment and wealth management. It is also among the best employers in South Africa.
19. Toyota Motor Corporation
- Top locations in South Africa: Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria
- Notable skills: Automotive, operational efficiency and product testing
- Job titles: Sales executive and mechanical technician
- Job functions: Sales, operations and research
Toyota Motor Corporation, a multinational company, manufactures and sells motor vehicles and parts. The company deals with the designing, manufacturing and assembling motor vehicle parts.
18. Sibanye-Stillwater
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston
- Notable skills: Mining, geotechnical engineering and materials science
- Job titles: Electrician, engineering manager and metal worker
- Job functions: Operations, engineering and human resources
Sibanye-Stillwater, one of 2023's LinkedIn top 25 companies, is a multinational mining and metals processing group. It deals with the mining and processing metals such as rhodium, palladium, platinum and gold. The company also produces and refines ruthenium, iridium, chrome, nickel, cobalt and copper.
17. Nampak
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Germiston and Durban
- Notable skills: Plastics, Food manufacturing and chemical processing
- Job titles: Electrician, mechanical technician, and computer numerical control machinist
- Job functions: Operations, engineering and information technology
National Amalgamated Packaging (Nampak) is a South African company that designs and manufactures packaging material made of paper, glass, metals and plastic. The company supplies the food and beverage industries, cosmetics and toiletries, household and industrial products and cigarette and tobacco industries. Nampak was named one of the best employers in 2023.
16. Discovery Limited
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban
- Notable skills: Insurance, software testing and mobile application development
- Job titles: Financial advisor, business development officer and business analyst
- Job functions: Finance, information technology and sales
Discovery Limited, another one of the top employers in South Africa, is a financial services organisation. It provides a portfolio of products in life assurance, short-term insurance, healthcare, banking and wellness and saving and investment services.
15. Tata Consulting Services
- Top location in South Africa: Johannesburg
- Notable skills: Software testing, artificial intelligence (AI), software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Job titles: Information technology analyst and system engineer
- Job functions: Information technology, engineering and consulting
Tata Consultancy Services offers business, engineering and technology services and solutions. It provides cognitive business operations, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital engineering and sustainability service.
14. Bayer
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Germiston and Pretoria
- Notable skills: Agronomy, genetic engineering and evolutionary biology
- Job titles: Sales manager
- Job functions: Sales, operations and research
Bayer, a multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products. It also deals with consumer healthcare products, seeds, biotechnology products, and agricultural chemicals.
13. PepsiCo
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Germiston and Durban
- Notable skills: Food manufacturing, evolutionary biology and chemical processing
- Job titles: Salesperson, merchandiser and sales manager
- Job functions: Operations and sales and marketing
PepsiCo, a large international corporation in the food and beverage market, is one of the best companies in South Africa. It deals in the manufacturing, marketing and distributing of its products, including energy drinks, soft drinks, snacks and breakfast cereals.
12. Mazars
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria
- Notable skills: Tax accounting, auditing and social perceptiveness
- Job titles: Audit supervisor and accountant
- Job functions: Accounting, finance and information technology
Mazars, an international tax, audit and advisory firm. It offers accountancy, audit, tax, advisory and legal services to organisations regardless of size.
11. Deutsche Post (DHL Group)
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Germiston and Pretoria
- Notable skills: Delivery operations, maritime operations and inventory management
- Job titles: Sales executive, driver and administrative assistant
- Job functions: Operations, sales, customer success and support
DHL deals with various local and international parcel and express services. It also offers freight transport and supply chain management services like e-commerce logistic solutions.
10. MTN
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban
- Job titles: Customer service representative, account manager and sales consultant
- Job functions: Sales, customer success and support and information technology
MTN, a multinational mobile telecommunications company, provides fintech, voice, digital, data, digital enterprise, API and wholesale services. It is one of the biggest employers in South Africa, with a formal employee population of up to 1,600 people.
9. Vodacom
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban
- Notable skills: Telecommunications, software development life cycle (SDLC) and software testing
- Job titles: Sales consultant, account manager and customer service representative
- Job functions: Information technology and sales, engineering
Vodacom is a telecommunications company which deals in digital products and services for businesses and consumers. It was listed as one of the best employers in South Africa.
8. Capitec
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban
- Notable skills: Commercial banking, artificial intelligence (AI) and software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Job titles: Banker, sales consultant and customer service representative
- Job functions: Consulting, finance and sales
Capitec is a South African-based commercial bank whose business model is similar to a retail bank. As one of the best employers in 2023, it provides low-cost banking services and competitive interest rates. However, it does not serve close corporations, trust funds, companies and partnerships.
7. Deloitte
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban
- Notable skills: Tax law, tax accounting and auditing
- Job titles: Actuary, audit assistant and business consultant
- Job functions: Accounting, consulting and finance
Deloitte, an international accounting firm, offers audit, tax, consultancy and advisory services. It is also considered one of the big four accounting firms globally and one of the best employers in 2023.
6. Mukuru
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg and Pretoria
- notable skills: Software testing, development tools and software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Job title: Sales Consultant
- Job functions: Customer success and support, sales and information technology
Mukuru, one of the top employers in South Africa, is one of the largest money remittance businesses in South Africa. It provides cost-effective and reliable money transfer services across the country, and its career opportunities focus on data analysis, software testing and customer service.
5. Sasol
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston
- Notable skills: Oil and Gas, chemical processing and fluid mechanics
- Job titles: Foreperson, process engineer and mechanical technician
- Job functions: Operations, engineering and information technology
Sasol, a top employer in South Africa in 2023, specialises in producing liquid fuels from natural gas, coal, synthetic fuels, chemicals and electricity. Its operations cut across the engineering and information technology fields.
4. KPMG
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria
- Job titles: Accountant, audit supervisor and tax consultant
- Job functions: Accounting, business development and information technology
KPMG, an international auditing firm, is another top employer in 2023. It provides tax, audit advisory services to clients globally. As one of the most sought-after audit firms in the country, it provides job opportunities in accounting, business development and information technology.
3. FNB South Africa
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston
- Notable skills: Software testing, commercial banking and software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Job titles: Banker, software engineer and banking advisor
- Job functions: Finance, information technology and sales
FNB South Africa, a division of FirstRand and one of the largest banks in South Africa, is also among the top employers in 2023. FNB provides a comprehensive suite of financial services which are highly sought-after in the South African financial market.
2. EY
- Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban
- Notable skills: Tax accounting, auditing and investor relations
- Job titles: audit supervisor, tax accountant and actuary
- Job functions: Accounting, business development and finance
Ernst & Young (EY) is one of the big four accounting firms globally and one of the top companies to work for in South Africa. The company deals with tax consulting, auditing, technology and strategy expertise solutions.
1. Absa
- Top locations: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston
- Notable skills: Commercial banking, software development life cycle (SDLC) and management consulting
- Job titles: Sales consultant, banker and customer service representative
- Job functions: Finance, information technology and sales
Absa Group topped the list of the best companies to work for in South Africa in 2023. The company comprises Absa Bank Limited and its subsidiaries. It is also the leading financial service provider in South Africa.
As highlighted, Absa Group tops this list of the best companies to work for in South Africa. It also provides a lucrative and rewarding opportunity for anyone in the financial world to grow in their career.
