Top 10 most expensive McLaren car models ever sold (with prices)

Mclaren Automotive is a British-based manufacturer of supercars and luxury sports cars. The company is known for producing vehicles that are not only high-performance but also great looking, which means you will have to part with huge cash to own one. This article looks at the most expensive McLaren models ever sold.

The history of supercars dates back to the 1920s, but it was until the 1950s that high-performance models were made. The McLaren F1 model was a game changer when it hit the market in the 1990s, but only 106 cars were produced between 1992 and 1998. The manufacturer later introduced P1 and Speedtail models.

What is the most expensive McLaren 2023?

McLaren automobiles are among the world's best sports cars, with an excellent competition record, technical merit, and aesthetic appeal. The rarity of F1 models makes them expensive, but supercar enthusiasts are willing to pay the hefty price tag. The following are the top 10 McLaren's most expensive models ever sold.

10. 2020 McLaren Speedtail 036 - $3.277 million

The 2020 McLaren Speedtail 036 was sold at RM Sotheby's Arizona auction in 2021 for $3,277,500. The model is the 21st-century re-imagination of the 106 McLaren F1 cars produced in the 1990s. It is one of the company's fastest cars, with 250 mph speed and 1035 horsepower.

9. 1995 McLaren F1 Chassis No. 062 - $3.575 million

The 1995 F1 chassis No. 062 was among the manufacturer's supercars driven in the United States.

This 1995 McLaren F1 model was sold in 2010 at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Auctions for $3.575 million. The California-registered car is one of the few F1 models delivered to the United States. The automobile's technical specs include the following;

A 6064 CC DOHC BMW S70/2 V-12 engine

Sequential closed-loop fuel injection

627 BHP at 7500 RPM

4-wheel drilled and vented Brembo brakes

Independent double-wishbone suspension front and rear

8. 1974 McLaren M16C Indianapolis Chassis No. M16C-5 - $3.52 million

The 1974 McLaren M16C Indianapolis was sold at RM Sotheby's Monterey auction in August 2013 for $3.52 million. Johnny Rutherford drove it during his 1974 Indianapolis 500 series victory and later at the 2009 and 2011 Goodwood Festivals of Speed. Only six models were built for the Indianapolis 500 and USAC Racing series.

7. 1997 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail Chassis No. 021R - $5.28 million

The 1997 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail was sold at Gooding & Company's Scottsdale Auctions in 2014 for $5.28 million. It was primarily driven by F1 drivers Steve Soper and JJ Lehto in five FIA GT Championship races. The model's technical specs include;

A 5995 CC BMW Motorsport DOHC S70/3 60° V-12 engine

604 BHP at 6500 RPM

6-speed sequential XTRAC Gearbox

4-wheel Brembo carbon-fibre disc brakes

4-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension with light-alloy dampers and coaxial coil springs

6. 2010 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-25 Formula 1 Chassis No. 25A-01 - $6.1 million

This Lewis Hamilton grand-prix winning McLaren was sold at RM Sotheby's Silverstone UK auction for £4.73 million (approx. $6.1 million) in July 2021. It was the first Mp4-25A built for the 2010 Formula 1 World Championship and was driven by Hamilton and Jenson Button in nine races across three continents.

The car was restored to track readiness in 2019 before being presented for auction. Its technical specs include a Mercedes-Benz FO 108 X engine, McLaren moulded carbon fire composite and electronic systems, Enkei race wheels, and Akebono brake callipers.

5. 1997 McLaren F1 Chassis No. 066 - $8.47 million

This 1997 McLaren F1 automobile was sold at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Auctions in 2013 for $8.47 million. The EPA and DOT-certified model is an original F1 with 627 BHP at 7,500 RPM, a 6-speed manual gearbox, sequential closed-loop fuel injection, and a 6064 CC DOHC BMW S70/2 V-12 engine.

4. 1998 McLaren F1 LM Chassis No. 073 - $13.75 million

The 1998 McLaren F1 is a fully street-legal F1 model with LM performance upgrades. It has an additional Extra High Downforce Package, an LM-specific engine, a 4-millimetre Gurney flap, a Phillips satellite navigation system, and a helicopter-grade car-to-car radio and intercom system. This rare automobile collective was sold in August 2019 at Sotheby's Monterey Auction for $13.75 million.

3. 1995 McLaren F1 Chassis No. 044 - $15.62 million

The 1995 McLaren F1 Chassis No. 044 was sold at Bonhams' Quail Lodge Auction in August 2017 for $15.62 million. It was being offered by the original owner and was the first McLaren F1 to be imported to the United States.

The model is a fully federalized US road-legal F1 car. Its technical specs include 627bhp at 7500RPM, 6-speed manual transaxle, 4-wheel independent suspension, sequential closed-loop fuel injection, and a 6064CC DOHC V12 engine.

2. 1994 McLaren F1 LM Chassis No. 018 - $19.805 million

The 1994 McLaren F1 Chassis No. 018 model is one of two automobiles upgraded by the manufacturer to meet LM specifications. It has an unrestricted GTR racing engine with an extra-high downforce kit.

The supercar has undergone several modifications and upgrades, including HDK installation, transmission cooler, modified exhaust system, and special 18-inch GTR wheels mounted with Michelin Pilot Sport tires. The model was sold at Sotheby's Monterey Auction in August 2019 for $19.805 million.

1. 1995 McLaren F1 Chassis No. 029 - $20.465 million

The 1995 McLaren F1 Chassis No. 029 is the most expensive McLaren in the world. It was sold at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Auctions in August 2021 for $20.465 million, making it McLaren's highest price tag.

The car had just 240 miles on the clock at the time of the auction. The model's technical specs include;

627 BHP at 7500 RPM

sequential closed-loop fuel injection

6-speed manual transaxle

4-wheel ventilated Brembo disc brakes

4-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension

A 6064 CC S70/2 DOHC V-12 engine

What is the fastest McLaren?

The McLaren Speedtail is the fastest model the company has ever produced. It can go over 250 mph and is powered by a hybrid powertrain that reaches 1070 PS. Speedtail is the manufacturer's first Hyper-GT and the most aerodynamic efficient model.

What is the most legendary McLaren?

The McLaren F1 sports car is considered the most legendary supercar model ever built by the company because of its superior speed, technological masterpiece, and great aesthetics. Only 106 units were built between 1992 and 1998.

What is the most expensive McLaren road-legal car?

The 1994 McLaren F1 LM Chassis No. 018 is the most expensive road-legal car ever built by the sports car company. It was sold for $19.805 million at Sotheby's Monterey Auction in August 2019. Out of the 106 F1 units built, only 64 were road legal.

The most expensive McLaren cars are among the world's most loved and best-performing supercars. However, only a few enthusiasts have fulfilled the dream of owning the original F1 models.

