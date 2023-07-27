Top 20 most expensive golf clubs in the world (updated for 2023)

There is no denying that golf can be a pretty expensive sport. Many players have long tried to buy a better game through pricey equipment and technology rather than lessons and practice. Although some of these pieces earn their price due to the precious metals used in their manufacture, some are highly priced due to their historical significance. This article highlights the most expensive golf clubs worldwide.

As a golf enthusiast, owning advanced equipment is vital to perfecting the skill. Also, these pieces are a valuable addition to individuals looking to boost their sport memorabilia collections.

What are the most expensive golf clubs in the world in 2023?

For hundreds of years, golf clubs were made out of wood. However, currently, there are more technologically advanced pieces.

1. Tiger Slam Irons and Wedges ($5,156,162)

As the biggest name in golf, it is no wonder that an ex-Tiger Woods' piece costs this much. The Tiger Slam was a particularly successful streak between 2000 and 2001, where he won four consecutive major victories. Currently, these rank as the most luxurious golf clubs in existence.

2. Tiger Woods' Backup Putter ($393,000)

Renowned for its superior materials, such as 303 stainless steel and milled titanium, this golf club was sold for $393,000 in 2021. It was one of Scotty Cameron's putters whose craftsmanship is second to none.

3. Andrew Dickson Long-Nosed Putter ($181,000)

Featuring the stamp of Andrew Dickson to verify its authenticity, this equipment dates back to the 1700s and was sold at a Sotheby's auction in 2007. Compared to modern golf clubs, it consists of a wooden shaft with a series of notches running along the bottom of the putter.

4. Simon Cossar Fruitwood Metal Headed Blade Putter ($165,000)

Simon Cossar was a famous golf club maker in the 18th and 19th centuries. He stamped his pieces with his name for authenticity. The golf club was made from fruitwood, one of USA's most profitable hardwoods.

5. Square Toe Light Iron Golf Club ($151,000)

This antique piece, dating back to around 1600, is one of the oldest verified golf clubs ever found. From its rudimentary appearance, it is clear that it was hand forged, mostly likely by a blacksmith.

6. Golden Putter First Lady Special Edition ($150,000)

Manufactured by Barth and Sons, this sporting item features 24-carat gold plating, diamonds and other gemstones perfect for bling lovers. In addition, it comes in a flashy cherry wood case with leather straps to secure the putter in the box.

7. Long-Nosed Scraper Golf Club ($91,000)

This sports memorabilia was sold in an auction in 2007 as part of the Jeffery B Ellis collection. Although this golf club was made from unidentified wood, it features an apple head with a ram's horn.

8. Palmer Patent Fork Shaft Wood ($49,000)

The Palmer Patent Fork Shaft Wood was manufactured by A.G. Spalding & Bros in 1907. It is one of the first advanced wooden clubs invented and revolutionized the sport by allowing for extra yardage on the course.

9. Honma Beres 5-Star Irons ($27,000)

Are you looking to optimize your game and look good while at it? Then, this golf club is an excellent option if you have $27,000 to spend. It has an advanced shaft, a large opening and increased face volume.

10. Maurman Majesty Sublime Irons 6-SW ($12,369)

This sporting item comprises thin steel faces with a 1.4-mm to 1.8-mm tapering to ensure excellent pace. Additionally, it produces high levels of spin and precision due to the high-density grooves on its faces.

11. Bentley Golf Complete Set 2021 ($11,999)

These golf clubs are hand-made in Ichikawa, Japan. Their craftsmanship is among the best worldwide, dating back to the samurai sword era. Crafted by a luxury car manufacturer, Bentley, their high price tags spill over to golf products.

12. Maruman Majesty Prestigio X Irons ($6,397)

If you are a senior golfer looking to invest in premium golf clubs, then the Maruman Majesty Prestigio X Irons will favour you. Takumi artisans manufacture these pieces with a low centre of gravity and explosive steel face built for slow-swinging golfers to launch high and low.

13. Maruman Majesty Prestigio X Driver ($4,371)

This equipment has a lightweight finish and an aerodynamic clubhead that accelerates swing speed. Its glamorous appearance is meant for golfers looking to make a statement.

14. Miura TC-201 QPQ Irons ($3,220)

The Miura TC-201 QPQ Irons are some of the most expensive sets of golf clubs. They possess an attractive glare-resistant black finish for fewer distractions on the links.

15. Callaway Great Big Bertha Irons ($3,149)

These pieces have flexible clubface to preserve spin and ball velocity for a boosted launch. Their manufacturer, Callaway, utilized patented urethane microspheres to drown vibrations on mishits and amplify acoustics.

16. XXIO 12 Women's Set ($2,999)

The XXIO 12 Women's Set launches high in the long irons and low for more control in the short irons and wedges. With their details-obsessed construction, forgiving clubfaces and aerodynamic designs, these sporting items provide value for money.

17. Callaway Apex Black Irons ($1,720)

Callaway engineers forged these irons from 1025 mild-carbon steel, delivering an exceptional feel and sound. Their urethane drowns shock felt on off-centre strikes and improves the audio for a crisp response off the turf.

18. TaylorMade P790 Irons ($1,714.99)

These irons possess classic golf blades' attractive and compact profiles but are equipped with modern technology. Some game improvement technology includes an enhanced sweet spot and a speed pocket for clubface flexibility.

19. Callaway Apex 21 ($1,479.99)

This golf club features an attractive and clean profile forged from 1025 mild carbon steel for a smooth feel on approach. Long irons generate high launch, while short ones are built for a superb spin and a controlled trajectory.

20. PRGR RS Red Driver ($1,359)

Owned and manufactured by Yokohama Rubbers, the PRGR RS Red Driver is divided into four parts containing varied face thicknesses for faster ball speeds and low spins on all shots.

What clubs do Tiger Woods use?

The renowned golfer uses a set of clubs from the brand TaylorMade, including the TaylorMade M5 3-wood, TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver, TaylorMade M3 5-wood, MG2 TW Grind wedges, TaylorMade MG3, TaylorMade P7MB irons and Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter.

What are the rare golf clubs?

Most of the old golf clubs are rare and are thus sold for astronomically high figures. Some include the Jeffery B Ellis' collection comprising an Andrew Dickinson Long-Nosed putter, a Square Toe Light Iron golf club and a Long-Nosed Scraper.

The most expensive golf clubs are purposefully inflated using gold and other precious metals. They offer exceptional acoustics, maximum forgiveness, lightweight design and a soft feel.

