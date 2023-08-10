CS:GO most expensive knife (2023): Top 10 knife skins ranked

Knife skins for CS:GO are a significant component of the game. Because of their iconic significance, many players continue to adore them. However, they can be costly. But what is the most expensive knife in CS? Here is a list with the top 10 knife skins, including CS:GO's most expensive knife ranked as of 2023.

What is the most expensive item in CS? It must be the knife! With sharp aim as the game's main idea, it is no surprise that a knife can be pretty costly in CS:GO. Discover CS:GO most expensive knife in 2023 in this read.

What is the most expensive CS:GO weapon ever?

The Valve The Case Hardened (Blue Gem) Karambit is CSGO's most expensive weapon. It allegedly goes for over $2 million.

What is the top 1 knife in CS:GO?

Unfortunately, this varies depending on the site you visit. After visiting dozens of prolific sites, we have compiled this list and only settled on those with updated Factory New skins with StatTrack. Here is the list:

1. Butterfly Knife | Crimson Web (Factory New) $6,800

The Butterfly Knife is regarded as the finest of all and CS:GO's most expensive knife as of 2023. It is the most expensive butterfly knife in CS:GO, mainly because of its craft.

The knife's handles are glossy jet black in factory new condition, and all but the blade's edge is coated in a red base coat with black spider web patterns.

The premium over the market price is determined by the number of webs on the blade, which significantly rises as the number of webs on the blade rises.

2. M9 Bayonet | Crimson Web (Factory New) $6,617

Another elite knife in the game is the M9 Bayonet, whose name and real-life counterpart served as creative inspiration. The blade of the M9 bayonet with the Crimson Web finish is coated in a vivid crimson base coat.

The metal base of the grip and hilt are also painted in the same colour. The handle's remaining portion is entirely black. Black spider web patterns are painted on top of the red base coat.

3. Butterfly Knife | Lore (Factory New) $5,942

Another expertly constructed design is the Lore finish for the Butterfly Knife. It comes in at number two on this list and costs slightly less than the top contender in Factory New condition.

Its blade has an intricate knotted design carved into it that appears to have been inspired by ancient Nordic art with a pale gold hue. The grips appear to have a dull gold marble finish, while the handle is metallic army green.

4. Karambit | Crimson Web (Factory New) $4,870

The Karambit design is based on a real-life equivalent created as part of the Silat martial arts style of South East Asia. It is gripped with a reverse grip and features a curved blade.

There are now just 38 Karambits with the Crimson Web finish remaining in Factory New condition, even though it has been available from its initial release in 11 cases. Due to its extraordinary rarity, it is considered the rarest knife in CS:GO.

5. Talon Knife Doppler Sapphire: $4,600 to $9,600

The Talon Knife Doppler Sapphire also makes it in this list of the most expensive knife in CS:GO. It resembles the Karambit quite a bit and even has a saw. However, the handle is not as finely made.

Sapphire designs are always considered distinctive, explaining the high price of the Talon Knife Doppler Sapphire. Less than five replicas will be on sale in 2023, each strikingly contrasting the handle and edge.

6. Bayonet Gamma Doppler: $4,600 to $5,300

Regardless of phase, the Bayonet Gamma Doppler looks magnificent and has a military aesthetic. However, when combined with the Emerald phase, it goes to a new level. Its finished appearance, marked by the brilliant green shine and smoke-like lines, makes it a must-have piece!

7. Skeleton Knife | Crimson Web (Factory New) $4,151.73

The Crimson Web finish for the Skeleton Knife was shown after the launch of the Shattered Web Case in 2019. The tape on the handle is black.

The entire metal portion is covered in a red base coat with black spider web patterns. It is one of the most costly knives in CSGO right now because there are only 25 of these in existence.

8. M9 Bayonet | Lore (Factory New) $3,371.60

Another well-liked and well-regarded finish is the Lore finish on the M9 Bayonet. The light gold blade of the M9 bayonet with the Lore finish has a beautiful knotted design carved into it that is modelled after ancient Nordic art.

Just above the edge, from tip to bottom, the pattern goes over the lower portion of the blade. The blade has a slight gold tint that is lighter at the tip and grows darker as it approaches the hilt. The handle is painted green, but the metal hilt and base are left unpainted.

9. Butterfly Knife | Fade (Factory New) $3,371.60

The Butterfly Knife with the Fade finish and in Factory New condition ranks 9th on this list of the most expensive CS:GO knife skin. Although there are more than 10,000 of these knives in existence, their extraordinary demand and popularity have maintained their prices high for the duration of their life.

10. Talon Knife | Crimson Web (Factory New) $2,898.86

One of the most well-liked knives in the game is the Talon, which has a good reputation among players. Despite its early reputation as a cheap alternative to the Karambit, it is now regarded as a high-tier weapon in the hierarchy.

If you are seeking to invest, your best bet is to get your hands on any masterpiece from this list of CS:GO most expensive knives. Their prices are predicted to increase further over time.

