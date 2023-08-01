20+ African modern Kaba styles for funerals in 2023 (with images)

Burial ceremonies come with plenty of emotions. It is the norm for people to dress modestly for these ceremonies to show respect to the departed and the grieving family. In reality, picking what to wear for a burial can be challenging for many. This article highlights modern Kaba styles for funerals worn by Ghanaian women.

Here are some stylish Kaba styles for funerals. Photo: @kabaandslits, @aladukehofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

In Ghana, burials are considered significant social occasions for celebrating the deceased's life. Wearing an appropriate outfit helps one cope with worldly losses. You can never go wrong wearing these Kaba styles in burials.

Latest Kaba styles for funeral

What are Kaba styles? Kaba is a traditional apparel worn by women in Ghana. It is worn to accentuate purity, modesty and elegance. Here are some Kaba designs.

Black and white Kaba styles for funerals

The Kaba style is common in West African countries. Photo: @bel_appmodish, @amewushika on Instagram (modified by author)

What is better than pure black? The combination of white and black! This design makes an effortless statement, breaking the norm of black dresses at funerals. To elevate the look, pair it with a pair of beautiful hoop earrings or sunglasses.

All-black dress paired with a head wrap

People attend burial ceremonies to pay their last respects to the deceased. Photo: @aladukehofficial, @jen_pokuaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Black is an ethereal colour and is a must-have for everyone's wardrobe. Most people associate the colour with funerals, perceiving it as dull and lifeless compared to other African prints and designs.

Therefore, pair an all-black Kaba dress with a head wrap or brightly coloured handbag to break the colour monotony.

Kaba off-shoulder styles for funeral

Kaba styles are worn to accentuate purity, modesty and elegance. Photo: @jen_pokuaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Instead of wearing a typical black funeral dress, which in most cases is boring, you can add a twist and have an off-shoulder design. For this look, braided hair, weaving or tying a Gele is entirely up to you because you will look stunning either way.

Colourful Kaba styles

You can never go wrong wearing these Kaba styles in burials. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Unlike before, when people wore all-black clothes to burial ceremonies, these days, people attend these functions in colourful outfits. Some people request their family and friends to celebrate their lives instead of sobbing during their last moments.

Classy and decent Kaba styles

Kaba styles for funerals are recommended because they are fashionable and modest. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

African fashion has evolved over the years. There are numerous African prints to choose from. Most people prefer cool or dull colours for funerals. Black outfits with a touch of African prints are ideal if you lie in this category.

Short dress style for funeral

One way of honouring the departed is wearing an appropriate outfit. Photo: @rekemashcasual on Instagram (modified by author)

Did you know you can wear a short dress but still look respectful and presentable? Short designs are those with a hemline at or above the knee. It is vital that you also feel comfortable in the outfit you wear.

Maxi Kaba styles for funeral

To make this outfit more fashionable, vary the neckline designs. Photo: @mjcaramel on Instagram (modified by author)

Maxi dresses are comfortable, decent and versatile. They are a perfect fit for burials because they cover the body well and are not revealing.

Black ensemble with a tinge of red

Kaba is a versatile style that can be worn to burials, church, or social events. Photo: @sed_collections, @dankyigarments on Instagram (modified by author)

Since black is a typical funeral colour, you can add a pop of colour to spice things up. Wearing bright red heels, earrings, or lipstick will do the magic for you.

Samira Bawumia inspired design

Samira is a Ghanaian politician. Photo: @sbawumia on Instagram (modified by author)

Samira, the wife of the Vice President of Ghana, is popularly known for her immaculate fashion sense. Although Bawumia mainly wears black outfits to burials, she adds an element of joy and serenity to her looks by adding Gele or accessories.

Touch of blue outfit designs

Kaba is a traditional apparel worn by women in Ghana. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for an alternative to your go-to black dress? Blue outfits will serve the purpose. Interestingly, funeral etiquette conveys that the colour blue symbolizes grief and depression.

Timeless funeral outfit

Kaba is a versatile style that can be worn to burials, church or social events. Photo: @nuvijaycouture on Instagram (modified by author)

A two-piece set will work if you are looking for an outfit that perfectly balances minimalism and charm. Since the look is a treat, no additional accessories are required to enhance its vibe.

Midi funeral dress styles

The length of midi dresses can be anywhere between two inches below the knees to just above the ankles. Photo: @nuvijaycouture on Instagram (modified by author)

In many communities, overly short dresses for burial ceremonies are often frowned upon. Try a midi dress if you hail from such a community and do not like maxi outfits.

How to look classy at a funeral

Avoid bright coloured clothes. Most bright-coloured outfits go against funeral etiquette except if it is the dress code. In addition, it is best to keep away from big statement accessories.

What is the best colour to wear to a funeral?

For most Western communities, wearing conservative attire in black is best for burials. However, dark colours such as navy blue, burgundy or dark grey are also acceptable.

The etiquette for burial ceremonies in most communities is almost similar. For ladies, modern Kaba styles for funerals are appropriate because they are decent and respectful.

Source: Briefly News