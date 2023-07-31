20+ stylish cowgirl outfit designs and attires for different occasions (2023)

Cowgirl outfits have been a staple of Western culture for generations. No matter what occasion you need a costume for, whether it is a rodeo, country concert, Halloween or a themed party, dressing up as a cowgirl is always a safe bet. This article highlights some of the best-looking cowgirl outfit designs.

Here are some cowgirl outfit designs and attires for different occasions. Photo: Blake Little, Laura M, Rick Gomez via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cowgirls are renowned for their distinctive and unique sense of style. Discover some outfit ideas you can incorporate into your wardrobe, whether in the depth of winter, the blossoming of spring or the heat of summer.

Cowgirl outfit ideas

Cowgirl outfits can be worn for any event. Here are some fun ideas for these outfits.

Crop top, shorts and boots

A cowgirl is a woman who herds and tends cattle on a ranch. Photo: Cyberhawk, Milorad Kravic via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit is a classic, casual look perfect for summer days outdoors. The shorts provide a comfortable yet stylish base, while the crop top adds a crisp, clean design. Add a cowgirl hat to complete the look and provide protection from the sun.

Flannel shirt, jeans, and cowgirl hat

Cowgirls are renowned for their distinctive and unique sense of style. Photo: Galina Zhigalova, Steve Smith via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a classic Western look that always stays in style. The jeans provide a casual and versatile base for the outfit. Additionally, the flannel shirt offers warmth during the colder weather.

Sundress, cowgirl hat and boots

Cowgirl outfits continue to be timeless fashion choices that are both stylish and functional. Photo: Dml5050, Olga PS via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This look combines femininity and Western style. The dress provides a breathable option for hot summer days. To finish the look, pair it with boots and a hat.

Long sleeve shirt, jeans and hat

Cowgirl outfits can be worn for any event. Photo: Blake Little via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The long sleeve shirt is perfect for layering as it provides comfort and warmth. Conversely, the jeans are a classic and functional base for the outfit if you want to make a statement.

All denim outfit

A hat would add a charm of Bohemian charm to the look. Photo: Rick Gomez, Ariel Skelley via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This combo offers a mix of traditional and modern elements. It is a classic design that is perfect for hot summer days, while the timeless features ensure it will always stay in style.

Devan jacket and jeans

Belts are functional and can add a touch of style to any cowgirl outfit. Photo: Blake Little, 4x6 via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The jacket provides a cosy comfort while the jeans are a sleek and classic base for the look. Its simplicity allows versatility and easy accessorizing, making it a go-to option for semi-formal and casual events.

Bell-Bottom outfit

You can spice up any simple outfit with a funky belt and cowgirl boots. Photo: Roger W Downes Photography, Tony Anderson via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These wide-legged pants offer a classy yet effortless look. Combining these pants with a plain shirt and hat creates a unique and trendy outfit. For a more elevated look, pair them with a Western belt.

Skirt paired with cowgirl hat

Use jewellery to add a touch of sparkle and shine to any cowgirl outfit. Photo: Laura M, Seth Goldfarb via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Whether you are going to a rodeo or just a day out, this look is sure to turn heads and make a statement. It is not only versatile but also comfortable and easy to wear. It makes a perfect choice during spring.

Graphic T-shirt and jeans outfit

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in cowgirl fashion. Photo: Medios Media via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This look combines the classic elements of cowgirl fashion with modern twists. The graphic tee provides a fresh take on the traditional Western look. Break the monotony of boring white T-shirts with this style.

All-black outfit

This outfit is the epitome of Western style. Photo: Instants, Hex via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For a bolder look, opt for all-black cowgirl outfits. This unique, classy design will make you stand out in any social occasion.

Blue jeans and a vintage jacket

Add a touch of edginess to this outfit for an edgier look. Photo: Patryce Bak, Seth Goldfarb via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This look showcases a perfect blend of contemporary and vintage styles. The vintage jackets provide a touch of vintage flair, while the jeans add to the versatility of the design.

Cow print and rodeo boots

This summer cowgirl outfit is perfect for a casual day out in the sun. Photo: @estiloboots_, @sunshinegirlsboutique on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a perfect outfit for those who love to show off their wild side. The boots provide comfort and durability, while the skirt adds a playful touch of tradition. It is an ideal country concert look.

What to wear to be a cowgirl

Wear a denim skirt or jeans for a classic cowgirl look and add a plaid shirt. Throw on a cowboy hat and boots, and you are ready.

What did real cowgirls wear?

In the early 1990s, cowgirls wore ankle-to-floor-length skirts and dresses made in calico and gingham. They wore this for riding, roping or branding cattle.

Now that you know some cowgirl outfit designs, you can create a stylish and functional look. Express your style and celebrate Western heritage with these fashionable designs.

READ ALSO: Best 60+ Shweshwe traditional dresses for 2023 (with images)

Briefly.co.za highlighted the top 60 conventional Shweshwe attire designs that are trending in 2023. Shweshwe is one of the most adored traditional cotton fabrics on the continent. It was originally indigo, but it currently comes in various colours and prints.

Shweshwe traditional ensembles can be worn to any event, depending on the style. In 2023, the attire is mixed with other fabrics to create a modern fashion piece while maintaining its traditional vibe.

Source: Briefly News