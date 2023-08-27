What is the most-sold album of all time? Top 50 list ranked

The top 50 list of the most-sold albums worldwide comprises famous artists from the 1960s to the early 2000s. Some people might find it hard to believe, particularly Generation Z, but fans had to purchase physical copies of their favourite artist's music before streaming sites.

Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 by The Eagles is one of the most-sold. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

According to a new report, revenues from physical music formats, like CDs and vinyl, had a resurgence in 2021. The total earnings from physical copies sold increased from $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion in the USA.

Most albums sold of all time

Only one artist from the 21st century made the list of the top 50 most-sold albums—the rest date as far back as the 1960s. Read on to see what album has sold the most copies. The year of release and number of copies sold are included.

50. No Jacket Required by Phil Collins

1985

12 Million

No Jacket Required is Collins' third solo offering and the sixth best-selling LP in 1985.

49. Yourself or Someone Like You by Matchbox 20

1996

12 Million

Matchbox 20 sold 610 copies in its first week, but the success of the singles 3AM, Back 2 Good, and Push boosted sales and ultimately received diamond certification.

48. Led Zeppelin II by Led Zeppelin

1969

12 Million

Led Zeppelin II defined the band's sound and has their biggest hit single, Whole Lotta Love.

47. Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits by Kenny Rogers

1980

12 Million

Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits is still the best-selling compilation in the country music genre, beating out Garth Brooks.

46. Breathless by Kenny G

1992

12 Million

Kenny G won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition for the track Forever in Love.

45. Pieces of You by Jewel

1995

12 Million

Pieces of You failed to chart after its release in 1995, but 11 years after its release, it was certified 12 times platinum.

44. Wide Open Spaces by Dixie Chicks

1998

12 Million

Wide Open Spaces is the group's fourth studio offering, and it received diamond status in 2003.

43. Hysteria by Def Leppard

1987

12 Million

To date, Hysteria remains the English rock band's best-selling album and has seven hit singles.

42. II by Boyz II Men

1994

12 Million

This Boyz II Men offering features the hit singles I'll Make Love to You and On Bended Knee.

41. Slippery When Wet by Bon Jovi

1986

12 Million

Slippery When Wet is Bon Jovi's best-selling album to date, featuring their best-known song, Livin' on a Prayer.

Prince's Purple Rain is a soundtrack to a movie of the same name. Photo: Steve Campbell

Source: Getty Images

40. Whitney Houston by Whitney Houston

1985

13 Million

Whitney Houston is the first album by a solo female artist to produce three number-one singles.

39. Purple Rain by Prince & the Revolution

1984

13 Million

Purple Rain is the soundtrack for the 1984 film of the same name. Prince won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score.

38. Ten by Pearl Jam

1991

13 Million

Ten is considered the quintessential grunge album. It is also certified 13 times platinum.

37. Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-'85 by Bruce Springsteen

1986

13 Million

Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band's Live 1975-'85 consists of 40 songs recorded at various concerts.

36. Millennium by Backstreet Boys

1999

13 Million

Millennium sold nearly 500,00 on its first day and over a million copies in the first week.

35. Greatest Hits 1974-1978 by Steve Miller Band

1978

13 Million

The compilation features the band's most popular songs between 1974 and 1978, including the title track from The Joker.

34. Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits by Simon & Garfunkel

1972

14 Million

Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits is the duo's first compilation and was released two years after they split.

33. Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf

1977

14 Million

Bat Out of Hell was developed from the musical Neverland, a futuristic version of Peter Pan.

32. Ropin' The Wind by Garth Brooks

1991

14 Million

Ropin' The Wind is Garth Brooks' first studio album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

31. ...Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

1999

14 Million

This was Britney's debut and would propel the young artist to superstardom. It is often cited as one of the most influential pop records ever.

Adele's 21 is the only album from the 21st century on the top 50 list. Photo: Niklas Hallen

Source: Getty Images

30. 21 by Adele

2010

14 Million

21 was the world's best-selling album of the year in 2011 and 2012. Adele used her heartbreak as inspiration for her songwriting.

29. Backstreet Boys by Backstreet Boys

1996

14 Million

Backstreet Boys' self-titled debut combines R&B, pop, and dance sounds. It was a huge commercial success.

28. The Beatles 1962-1966 by The Beatles

1973

15 Million

The Beatles 1962-1966 is also known as The Red Album, and it is a compilation of the English band's hit songs.

27. Supernatural by Santana

Year: 1999

15 Million

Supernatural is a fusion of Latin, pop, and rock. It also features the hit track Maria, Maria.

26. Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd

1973

15 Million

Dark Side of the Moon explores themes like conflict, greed, death, time, and mental illness.

25. Greatest Hits by Journey

1988

15 Million

In 2008, the Greatest Hits compilation was certified 15 times platinum. It features popular songs like Wheel in the Sky and Don't Stop Believing.

24. Born In The U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen

1984

15 Million

This is Springsteen's most commercially successful album. It incorporated pop and rock sounds and included the songs My Hometown and Glory Days.

23. Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers

1984

15 Million

Legend is regarded as the best-selling reggae album of all time and features Marley's famous songs like No Woman, No Cry, Redemption Song, Buffalo Soldier, and Jamming.

22. Saturday Night Fever (Soundtrack) by Bee Gees

1977

15 Million

This is the soundtrack from the 1977 film of the same name starring John Travolta.

21. Metallica by Metallica

1991

16 Million

Metallica, notably known as The Black Album, received critical acclaim and became the band's top-selling album.

Led Zeppelin is an English rock band. Photo: Universal Archive

Source: Getty Images

20. Physical Graffiti by Led Zeppelin

1975

16 Million

Physical Graffiti was released as a double album and was certified 16 times platinum in 2006.

19. Cracked Rear View by Hootie & The Blowfish

1994

16 Million

Cracked Rear View is the rock band's debut and most successful offering. It received critical acclaim for its combination of rock and pop rock.

18. Hotel California by Eagles

1976

16 Million

The title track won a Grammy Award for Record of the Year. Eagles released a 40th-anniversary special edition of Hotel California in November 2017.

17. Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette

1995

16 Million

Alanis Morissette became the first Canadian to get double diamond sales. She won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

16. The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) by Whitney Houston

1992

17 Million

The Bodyguard took the number one position in 18 countries and is the best-selling soundtrack album ever.

15. The Beatles 1967-1970 by The Beatles

1973

17 Million

The compilation is also known as The Blue Album. It features hit tracks, including Strawberry Fields Forever and Penny Lane.

14. No Fences by Garth Brooks

1990

17 Million

Garth Brooks' No Fences is considered one of the best-selling country music albums ever.

13. Greatest Hits by Elton John

1974

17 Million

This is Elton John's second best-selling body of work to date and his first compilation. It has Elton's 10 most popular songs.

12. Boston by Boston

1976

17 Million

Boston became the best-selling debut LP and was awarded the RIAA Century Award for best-selling debut album.

11. Appetite for Destruction by Guns N' Roses

1987

18 Million

It took a year for Guns N' Roses' debut to attain commercial success. It features the hit track Sweet Child of Mine.

Michael Jackson's Thriller was released 41 years ago. Photo: Rolf Neeser

Source: Getty Images

10. The Beatles (The White Album) by The Beatles

1968

19 Million

More popularly known as The White Album, the band experimented with new sounds like blues, folk and avant-garde.

9. Come On Over by Shania Twain

1997

20 Million

Come On Over is influenced by pop and rock sounds. It was recognised by Guinness World Records as the biggest-selling studio album by a solo female artist.

8. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

1977

20 Million

Rumours was the band's first number-one album on the UK Albums chart, and they won a Grammy Award.

7. Double Live by Garth Brooks

1998

21 Million

This is Brooks's first live album, a two-disc compilation of live songs recorded on his world tour.

6. Back In Black by AC/DC

1980

22 Million

This is the band's first offering with new vocalist Brian Johnson after the death of their previous vocalist Brian Scott.

5. The Wall by Pink Floyd

1979

23 Million

The Wall explores themes of abandonment and isolation and features the tracks Run Like Hell, Comfortably Numb, and Another Brick in the Wall.

4. Led Zeppelin IV by Led Zeppelin

1971

23 Million

This is the English rock band's fourth body of work, influenced by the blues, rock, folk, and international sounds.

3. Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2 by Billy Joel

1985

23 Million

Greatest Hits Volume 1 & 2 is the first greatest hits album by songwriter Billy Joel and was certified double diamond by the RIAA.

2. Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) by Eagles

1976

Units sold: 29 Million

Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) was the first to receive the RIAA's platinum certification. It has a selection of songs from the band's first tour.

1. Thriller by Michael Jackson

1982

32 Million

Thriller established Michael Jackson as the King of Pop. By the end of 1983, Michael had the most albums sold.

Most listened to album of all time

Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Bad Bunny's 2022 Un Verano Sin Ti broke the record for the most streamed album ever. According to sources, as of July 2023, it has been listened to 13,728,207,115 times.

Bad Bunny at Billboard Women In Music. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

What is the number #1 selling album of all time?

Michael Jackson's Thriller is the number one-selling album of all time. It was released 41 years ago and featured the following hit singles: Billie Jean, Beat It, and Thriller. Jackson also won eight Grammy awards, including Album of the Year.

What is considered the greatest album of all time?

According to Rolling Stone, Marvin Gaye's What's Going On is the greatest album ever. It covered different themes like environmental issues, social upheaval and war.

Marvin Gaye with a Grammy award in 1982. Photo: Afro-American Newspapers

Source: Getty Images

What album has the most number-one hits?

For 23 years, Michael Jackson's Bad held the record for the most number-one hit singles as per statistics. The King of Pow shares that record with Katy Perry's Teenage Dream.

What is a Diamond album?

A Diamond album means more than 10 million copies have been sold and is the highest certification. The other two certifications are Gold and Platinum.

This article has identified the most-sold albums in the world, the most listened-to and the greatest album ever. All the artists named sold 12 million copies and more.

