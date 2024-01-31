25 Japanese tiger tattoo designs and their meaning and symbolism

What does the Japanese tiger tattoo mean? Japanese tiger tattoos are more than just an artistic representation of a tiger inked on the body as they are a testament, a story, and a personal emblem. Tigers, called 'Tora' in Japan, are often associated with strength, courage, and protection. These symbolic storytelling illustrations carry a hefty weight of cultural significance and personal meaning.

Japanese tiger tattoos are a marvel to behold, and they are exceptional as they blend beauty and strength beautifully. Photo: @cuded (modified by author)

A tiger tattoo can be worn by all genders, and it is also used to ward off evil spirits, bad luck, and disease. Tigers also symbolise wind – nature's swift, unseen force embodying power and grace.

25 Japanese tiger tattoo designs and their meaning

In Japanese tattoo culture, tigers are considered a symbol of courage, strength, and power. Discover the 25 most famous Japanese tiger tattoo designs along with their meanings and symbolism:

1. Bengal tiger

A Bengal tiger represents power, strength, and authority. Photo: @Men's Tattoos Ideas (modified by author)

Bengal tigers are known for their striking appearance, characterised by a bright orange coat with dark stripes. It also symbolises dominance and fearlessness, showcasing the tiger's beauty and majesty.

2. Siberian tiger

A Siberian tiger tattoo showcases the tiger's imposing and majestic presence. Photo: @World Tattoo Gallery (modified by author)

Siberian tigers are recognised for their large size, robust build, and pale orange to golden fur. They are associated with the ability to overcome challenges and also symbolise resilience and adaptability.

3. White Japanese tiger tattoo

It signifies rarity, uniqueness, and divine power. Photo: @cuded (modified by author)

The White tiger, known as Byakko, is one of the four symbolic beasts guarding the cardinal directions. It signifies rarity, uniqueness, and divine power and is often associated with celestial beings.

4. Black tiger

It symbolises the unknown and the hidden. Photo: @Our Mindful Life (modified by author)

A black tiger tattoo is unique and visually striking, often depicting a tiger with a black or dark-coloured fur coat. The tattoo may amplify the symbolism of the tiger as a creature of raw strength, courage, and dominance. It also represents mystery and unpredictability.

5. Traditional tiger

This is a classic design featuring bold lines. Photo: @allabouttattoo (modified by author)

Traditional tattoos are known for their bold and defined outlines. In a traditional tiger tattoo, you can expect strong, thick black lines and vibrant colours that help create a clear and easily recognisable design. It symbolises courage, protection, and good fortune.

6. Koi and tiger

It symbolises the union of opposites, creating a sense of completeness. Photo: @cuded (modified by author)

This design combines the tiger's strength with the koi fish's perseverance and determination. It symbolises overcoming obstacles and achieving success.

7. Cherry blossom tiger

It symbolises the fleeting nature of life. Photo: @Tattoofilter (modified by author)

The tiger symbolises strength, courage, and power, while cherry blossoms symbolise beauty, transience, and the fleeting nature of life. The combination represents the harmonious union of strength and beauty.

8. Watercolour tiger

A modern and artistic approach to tiger tattoos using watercolour techniques. Photo: @Freepik (modified by author)

A watercolour tiger tattoo is a vibrant and visually striking design that incorporates the fluid and expressive qualities of watercolour techniques. It represents creativity and freedom.

9. Tiger and dragon

The tiger and dragon symbolise a harmonious balance of opposing forces. Photo: @seoulink (modified by author)

This design combines the tiger's power with the dragon's wisdom and magic, symbolising balance and harmony. The dragon represents wisdom, strength, and benevolence, while the tiger symbolises courage, protection, and power.

10. Tiger and bamboo

Represents the tiger in its natural habitat, symbolising strength in harmony with nature. Photo: @cuded (modified by author)

Bamboo is known for its flexibility and resilience. The combination of the tiger and bamboo can indicate the wearer's ability to adapt to challenges, bounce back from adversity, and move forward with strength.

11. Geometric tiger

Geometric designs convey a sense of order and precision. Photo: @X.com (modified by author)

Incorporates geometric shapes into the tiger design, representing order and balance. Combining these patterns with a tiger might symbolise the balance between life's wild and structured aspects, strength with precision.

12. Tiger in a storm

Symbolises resilience and strength in the face of adversity. Photo: @Tattoofilter (modified by author)

A tiger in a storm tattoo combines the power and intensity of a tiger with the dynamic and tumultuous nature of a storm. The tattoo may symbolise the ability to survive and thrive in life's storms, demonstrating resilience and inner strength.

13. Tiger and peony

The peony is a symbol of beauty, grace, and femininity. Photo: @cuded (modified by author)

The peony is a symbol of beauty, grace, and femininity. Combining the tiger with the peony flower symbolises wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

14. Tiger and waves

Waves can also symbolise adaptability and the ability to navigate life's ups and downs. Photo: @cuded (modified by author)

Represents the dynamic and robust nature of the tiger, combined with the ever-changing and unpredictable waves. It also represents resilience in the face of life's tumultuous journey.

15. Tiger roaring

It signifies authority and dominance. Photo by Iuliia Isaieva

Source: Getty Images

The roar of a tiger is a symbol of its strength and power. A tattoo capturing this moment emphasises the tiger's dominance and ability to command attention.

16. Tiger eyes

It focuses on the intensity of the tiger's gaze, symbolising awareness, vigilance, and perception. Photo: @World Tattoo Gallery (modified by author)

A tiger eyes tattoo may symbolise the wearer's ability to stay focused on goals and navigate challenges with unwavering determination. This design is a subtle yet impactful way to carry the tiger's power with you every day.

17. Tiger and skull

It juxtaposes life and death, symbolising the cycle of life, transformation, and the inevitability of death. Photo: @X.com (modified by author)

The skull is a universal symbol of mortality and the transitory nature of life. Paired with a tiger, it can emphasise the impermanence of strength and power, reminding the wearer of their mortality.

18. Tiger and sword

Combining the tiger with a sword symbolises strength, courage, and the warrior spirit. Photo: @cuded (modified by author)

The sword is a classic symbol of a warrior's code, honour, and bravery. Paired with a tiger, it symbolises a warrior's fierce, disciplined, and courageous spirit.

19. Tiger in traditional Japanese art style

It reflects the traditional Japanese art style, often seen in woodblock prints. Photo: @Tattoofilter (modified by author)

Traditional Japanese tattoos, influenced by ukiyo-e art, typically feature bold outlines, vibrant colours, and intricate details. A tiger tattoo in this style embodies cultural heritage and history to create a visually stunning and dynamic design.

20. Tiger in a circle

Symbolises the cycle of life, death, and rebirth. Photo: @TeePublic (modified by author)

The circle represents the eternal nature of existence. Placing a tiger within a circle may symbolise the interconnectedness of various aspects of life, creating a harmonious and complete composition.

21. Tiger in a Zen garden

Combines the tiger's strength with the tranquillity of a Zen garden, symbolising inner strength and peace. Photo: @Tattoofilter (modified by author)

Zen gardens are designed to evoke a sense of tranquillity and balance. Combining a tiger with a Zen garden may represent the balance between strength and calmness, fierceness and serenity.

22. Tiger and lotus flower

Combining a powerful and fierce tiger with the delicate and serene lotus flower represents the balance of dualities. Photo: @World Tattoo Gallery (modified by author)

Represents the tiger rising above challenges and difficulties, similar to the lotus flower growing from muddy waters. The contrasting imagery creates an intriguing blend of power and gentleness, making this design a remarkable piece of art.

23. Tiger and Kanji

Kanji characters are logographic characters used in the modern Japanese writing system. Photo: @TeePublic (modified by author)

A tiger and Kanji tattoo combines the strength and symbolism of the tiger with the artistic and expressive characters of Japanese Kanji. Integrating Japanese kanji characters into the design adds a personalised and meaningful touch.

24. Tiger and claw

It depicts the aftermath of a tiger's presence, symbolising power, destruction, and impact. Photo: @cuded (modified by author)

Tiger claw marks are often associated with hunting and survival. Getting such a tattoo may signify the wearer's tenacity, adaptability, and survival instincts in the face of adversity.

25. Yokai Japanese tiger tattoo

A Yokai Japanese tiger tattoo could symbolise transformation, personal growth, or the ability to adapt to different circumstances. Photo: @About Tattoo (modified by author)

Yokai are supernatural beings in Japanese folklore, ranging from benevolent to malevolent. Integrating yokai elements into a Japanese tiger tattoo can introduce a mythical and otherworldly dimension to the design.

What does a tiger Yakuza tattoo mean?

The Yakuza is a Japanese organised crime syndicate with a long and complex history. Yakuza tattoos are intricate and often cover a significant portion of the body, conveying information about the wearer's rank, achievements, and affiliations.

What does the tiger symbolise in Japan?

In Japan, the tiger is seen as a symbol of strength and power. They are also known for their courage and bravery, which are admired in Japanese culture. The tiger's fearless nature has made it a symbol of overcoming obstacles and facing challenges with determination.

Is a tiger tattoo good or bad?

Like any other tattoo, the goodness or badness of a tiger tattoo is subjective and depends on the individual's perspective, cultural context, and personal beliefs. What matters most is how the tattoo resonates with the wearer and positively impacts their self-esteem and identity.

If you are considering getting a tiger tattoo, take the time to reflect on its meaning to you. Also, choose a reputable tattoo artist and ensure the design aligns with your values and cultural awareness.

Japanese tiger tattoos are a marvel to behold, and they are exceptional as they blend beauty and strength beautifully. The choice of a tattoo should be personalised, and it should tell your story, embody your spirit, and represent your strength and beauty.

