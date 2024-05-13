11 unmissable activities in Cape Town: A guide for every traveller

Cape Town is known for its pristine beaches, bustling nightlife and plentiful activities for locals and internal tourists. With all that there is to see and do in the city, what activities stand out from the rest as a must? Here are 11 unmissable activities in Cape Town for couples, families, and solo travellers.

Cape Town has a seemingly endless supply of exciting activties to enjoy. Photo: Jon Hicks and Mike Korostelev (modified by author)

There are plentiful fun activities in Cape Town for adults and kids to enjoy, from visiting historical landmarks and tourist hotspots to relaxing days on the beach and exciting family-friendly activities to try.

What is there to do in Cape Town?

With everything that Cape Town has to offer, what activities are a must? Here are 11 unmissable things to see and do in the Mother City to help you make the most of your trip.

Activity Address Table Mountain National Park Cape Town V&A Waterfront Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town Cape Town Diamond Museum Clock Tower District, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town Boulders Beach Simon's Town, Cape Town Klein Roosboom Boutique Winery Tygerberg Valley Road, Durbanville, Cape Town Free Walking Tours Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Atlantis Dunes Atlantis, Cape Town Clay Café Main Road, Hout Bay, Cape Town Lion’s Head Signal Hill Road, Cape Town HintHunt Cape Town 17 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town Robben Island Museum Robben Island, Cape Town

11. Table Mountain National Park

Visit Table Mountain National Park for hiking, bird watching, and riding cable cars. Photo: @tablemountainnationalpark on Instagram (modified by author)

and Address: 2 Tokai Road, Cape Town

2 Tokai Road, Cape Town Contact: 021 712 7471

021 712 7471 Price: R100 for adults and R50 for children

R100 for adults and R50 for children Rating: 4.8/5 on Google reviews

For enjoyable outdoor activities in Cape Town, visit Table Mountain National Park. Some exciting activities include taking a challenging hike and appreciating the wildlife through bird watching. Those wanting to enjoy the scenery without the effort of a hike can take a cable car up the mountain and take in the breathtaking surroundings with a view. The ride is free on your birthday.

10. V&A Waterfront

Enjoy various activities on-site, including paddling and skateboarding. Photo: @vandawaterfront on Instagram (modified by author)

and Address: Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town

Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town Contact: 021 408 7600

021 408 7600 Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

If you want to get out and about but are unsure what you feel like doing, take a trip to the famous V&A Waterfront for endless options. Enjoy retail therapy by shopping at the various shops near the ocean's edge, dining with loved ones while observing the ocean's calm, playing giant chess outdoors, admiring the view on the Ferris wheel, or viewing the various artworks on full display. There is also a skate park, basketball court, and paddling.

9. Cape Town Diamond Museum

Admire the finer things in life at the Cape Town Diamond Museum. Photo: Cape Town Diamond Museum on Facebook (modified by author)

and Address: Clock Tower District, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town

Clock Tower District, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town Contact: 021 421 2488

021 421 2488 Price: R120 per person

R120 per person Rating: 4.7/5 on Google reviews

Admire the finer things in life at the Cape Town Diamond Museum, dedicated to the world's most precious gem. The museum explores the history of diamonds in South Africa, prominent figures in diamond mining, and the entire diamond-making process. Various sources report free entry, but others have listed an R120 entrance fee, so it is best to contact the museum.

8. Boulders Beach

You can visit Boulders Beach for under R45 per adult and R25 for children between the ages of two and eleven. Photo: Sebastian Sternemann

Website

Address: Simon's Town, Cape Town

Simon's Town, Cape Town Contact: 021 786 2329

021 786 2329 Price: R45 for adults, R25 for children between two and eleven years old

R45 for adults, R25 for children between two and eleven years old Rating: 4.6/5 on Google reviews

No unmissable Cape Town activities list is complete without Boulders Beach, a gorgeous beach with a unique edge. It is home to a colony of African penguins, which settled there in 1982 and has become the beach's main attraction. The beach also provides visually appealing rock formations, which add to its allure.

7. Klein Roosboom Boutique Winery

Klein Roosboom Boutique Winery is a hidden gem. Photo: Klein Roosboom Boutique Winery on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

and Address: Tygerberg Valley Road, Durbanville, Cape Town

Tygerberg Valley Road, Durbanville, Cape Town Contact: 086 057 2572

086 057 2572 Price: From R215 per person (subject to change)

From R215 per person (subject to change) Rating: 5/5 on Tripadvisor

Cape Town has no shortage of world-class wineries, but Klein Roosboom provides a memorable wine-tasting experience with a twist. Considered a hidden gem, the boutique winery offers incredible wines you can taste and savour in one of its eight caves, fashioned from old concrete wine tanks. Each cave is decorated according to its unique theme, providing a cosy and unique wine-tasting experience.

6. Free Walking Tours

Free Walking Tours is a daily event that is free of charge. Photo: Cape Town Free Walking Tours on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Contact: 076 636 9007

076 636 9007 Price: Free (tips encouraged)

Those on a tight budget who still wish to make the most of their Cape Town trip can take full advantage of Free Walking Tours. Free Walking Tours is an educational tourism organisation that, as the name suggests, provides free tours of Cape Town's must-see spots. These include a Bo Kaap tour, a historical city tour, and an Apartheid to Freedom tour. The organisation believes that those on all budgets should get access to see all the city offers, and tips are encouraged.

5. Atlantis Dunes

Take a walk on the wild side with Atlantis Dunes. Photo: @atlantisdunescapetown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: 0 Dassenberg Drive, Atlantis, Cape Town

0 Dassenberg Drive, Atlantis, Cape Town Contact: 021 054 0123

021 054 0123 Price: R1,990 per person for sandboarding and quad biking, R5,000 for 4X4 ride

Take a walk on the wild side at Atlantis Dunes, where you can explore a sandy oasis on a quad bike, 4x4 vehicle, or a sandboard. Located 45 km outside Cape Town's city centre, these adrenaline-inducing activities give you an authentic desert experience close to home.

4. Clay Café

Clay Café is a great place for the entire family to have fun. Photo: Clay Cafe Hout Bay on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

and Address: Main Road, Hout Bay, Cape Town

Main Road, Hout Bay, Cape Town Contact: 076 810 5120

076 810 5120 Price: R45 (studio fee)

R45 (studio fee) Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Visiting Clay Café is an ideal choice if you want to have fun for the whole family. Bring the kids to a family bonding session, where you can choose various ceramics to decorate and make your own. Grab a bite to eat while there to complete the experience with delicious favourites, including burgers and pizzas. They also have highly rated branches in the city centre and Paarl.

3. Lion’s Head

Lion’s Head offers breathtaking views of the city and the Atlantic Ocean. Photo: Nardus Engelbrecht

and Address: Signal Hill Road, Cape Town

Signal Hill Road, Cape Town Contact: 081 762 5551

081 762 5551 Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Few attractions in Cape Town are as popular as Lion's Head, a tourist attraction with an otherworldly view of the City and the Atlantic Ocean stretching as far as the eye can see. The view stands on a mountain top and is reached after a 5 km hike, which is also highly rated. Hikers can see the sun rising on one side of the hike and the sun setting on the other, making for a memorable trip.

2. HintHunt Cape Town

Grab your partner and a couple of friends and experience an immersive escape room at HintHunt. Photo: HintHunt Africa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

and Address: 17 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town

17 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town Contact: 076 187 2764

076 187 2764 Price: R315 to R395 per person

R315 to R395 per person Rating: 4.8/5 on Google reviews

HintHunt Cape Town is the ideal spot for anyone looking for fun things to do in Cape Town for young adults. HintHut offers six exciting escape rooms for you to navigate and mentally fight your way out of, with themes including torpedo, shipwreck, cursed treasure, the old hotel, escape plan, and marble. Children under 13 must be accompanied by at least one adult per team, and children under seven play free of charge.

1. Robben Island

Venture onto Robben Island for a history lesson on South African politics. Photo: Charles O'Rear

and Address: Robben Island Museum, Cape Town

Robben Island Museum, Cape Town Contact: 021 413 4200

021 413 4200 Price: R1,000 per adult and R620 per child (South African citizens)

R1,000 per adult and R620 per child (South African citizens) Rating: 4/5 on Tripadvisor

Travel off the mainland to the famous Robben Island, which once housed former president Apartheid activist and later president Nelson Mandela. The must-see UNESCO World Heritage site takes you on a trip through Nelson Mandela's time incarcerated at the former prison and provides more insight into prisoners' lives.

What are the big 6 attractions in Cape Town?

With all the exciting things to see and do in the area, it is challenging to pick six attractions to ensure you see. However, according to Cape Town Tourism, the 'big 6' of the area include Cape Point's The Flying Dutchman Funicular, Groot Constantia, Kirstenbosch, Robben Island Museum, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, and the V&A Waterfront.

Is Cape Town good for young people?

Thanks to its plentiful activities, Cape Town is a popular attraction for people of all ages. The area has a particularly buzzing nightlife, perfect for younger adults looking for a good time. There are also family-friendly activities for the entire family to enjoy.

What is the most famous thing in Cape Town?

Many attractions, such as the Table Mountain Nature Reserve and V&A Waterfront, are synonymous with Mother City. However, the V&A Waterfront is arguably one of the city's biggest attractions.

What is a famous attraction near Cape Town called?

Robben Island is a historical landmark and UNESCO World Heritage site on a small island close to Cape Town. The UNESCO World Heritage Centre reported that the island was used for multiple purposes between the 17th and 20th centuries, including as a prison, hospital for 'socially unacceptable groups, and military base.

Cape Town has many exhilarating activities, but these 11 unmissable activities are essential for local and international tourists. These 11 choices offer something for everyone, from couples looking for a unique date night idea to family-friendly fun and ideas for solo dates.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

