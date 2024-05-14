Global site navigation

Animals that start with A: an illustrated guide with facts & pictures
by  Rodah Mogeni

The animal kingdom offers a plethora of fascinating creatures with unique traits and adaptations. Many people find it relaxing to interact with animals because they lower cortisol levels, a stress hormone. These animals serve as pollinators, predators, prey and nutrient recyclers. Get ready to explore fascinating details about animals that start with A.

Antelope (L), Arctic fox (C), African elephant (R)
Antelope (L), Arctic fox (C), African elephant (R). Photo: Francisco Martín Martin Imagenes Naturales, John Conrad, Art Wolfe
TABLE OF CONTENTS

From the African elephant and aardvark to the Arctic fox, these A animals showcase the uniqueness and wonder of nature. Each of these animals offers a glimpse into the diversity of the natural world and plays a vital role in maintaining the balance of ecosystems.

Animals that start with A

This A animals list introduces a wide range of exotic creatures, each with its unique charm and adventure. Data from BBC Wildlife Magazine, A-Z Animals and Alphabetimals significantly influenced the research.

1. Aardvark

The Aardvark
Aardvarks are native to Africa. Photo: Martin Harvey
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Tubulidentata
  • Family: Orycteropodidae
  • Genus: Orycteropus

The aardvark, native to Africa, is a nocturnal mammal with a long snout, large ears, and a tubular, almost hairless body. Its diet consists of ants and termites, which it digs up with its powerful claws.

2. African elephant

An African elephant in a national reserve
African elephants are is found across sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: James Warwick
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Proboscidea
  • Family: Elephantidae
  • Genus: Loxodonta

The African elephant is the largest land animal on Earth. It is characterised by its long trunk, large ears, and distinctive tusks. The animal is found across sub-Saharan Africa, lives in herds, and is known for its social behaviours and complex communication.

3. Antelope

An antelope at dawn in Serengeti, Africa
Antelopes are known for their agility and speed. Photo: Alberto Cassani
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Artiodactyla
  • Family: Bovidae

Antelopes are a diverse group of herbivorous mammals native to Africa, but some live in Asia and the Middle East. They vary in size, shape, and habitat preferences but are generally known for their agility and speed.

4. Amazon dolphin

An Amazon dolphin swimming
Amazon dolphins are known for their distinctive pink colouration. Photo: Kevin Schafer
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Cetacea
  • Family: Iniidae
  • Genus: Inia

The Amazon dolphin, also known as the pink river dolphin or boto, is a freshwater dolphin native to the Amazon River basin in South America. It is known for its distinctive pink colouration. The Amazon dolphin can grow up to 9.2 feet long and weigh up to 450 pounds.

5. Albatross

Albatross in flight
Albatross feed on marine animals. Photo: Arthur Morris
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Aves
  • Order: Procellariiformes
  • Family: Diomedeidae

Albatrosses are large seabirds predominantly found in the Southern Ocean and the North Pacific Ocean. They are known for their impressive wingspans, which can exceed 10 feet. Albatrosses are carnivorous, feeding on marine animals such as crabs, small fish, krill, squid, and crustaceans.

6. Armadillo

Armadillo walking through grass
Armadillos live in warm and temperate habitats. Photo: Enrique Aguirre Aves
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Cingulata
  • Family: Dasypodidae

Armadillos are small to medium-sized mammals known for their distinctive armoured shell made of bony plates. They live in warm and temperate habitats, such as grasslands, rainforests, and semi-deserts. They are primarily nocturnal and feed on insects, plants, and small vertebrates.

7. African buffalo

An African buffalo at Kruger National Park
African buffalos are among the "Big Five" game animals. Photo: Paul Souders
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Artiodactyla
  • Family: Bovidae
  • Genus: Syncerus

The African buffalo, also known as the Cape buffalo, is a large bovine species found in sub-Saharan Africa. It is known for its robust build, distinctive horns, and unpredictable temperament. This gigantic A animal is considered one of the Big Five game animals.

8. Arboreal anteater

Arboreal anteater in Manuel Antonio National Park
Arboreal anteaters feed on ants and termites. Photo: Bkamprath
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Pilosa
  • Family: Myrmecophagidae
  • Genus: Tamandua

The arboreal anteater, also known as the silky anteater, is a small anteater species found in Central and South America. Adapted for life in the treetops, this animal has a prehensile tail and specialised claws for climbing and feeding on ants and termites.

9. Arctic fox

A white Arctic fox during winter
The Arctic fox feeds on small mammals, birds, eggs, and carrion. Photo: Enn Li Photography
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Carnivora
  • Family: Canidae
  • Genus: Vulpes

The Arctic fox is a small fox species native to the Arctic regions of the Northern Hemisphere. Its thick, insulating fur coat changes colour with the seasons, allowing it to camouflage effectively in its snowy habitat. Arctic foxes feed on small mammals, birds, eggs, and carrion.

10. Abyssinian Cat

Abyssinian Cat looking at the camera
Abyssinian Cats have a lifespan of 9–15 years. Photo: Manuel Romaris
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Carnivora
  • Family: Felidae
  • Genus: Felis

The Abyssinian cat is one of the zoo animals that starts with the letter A. They are a domestic cat breed known for their distinctive large, almond-shaped eyes, big ears, small oval paws, and a long, tapering tail. These cats are active, playful, and affectionate companions. They have a lifespan of 9–15 years.

11. Ant

An ant drinking water on a leaf
Ants play a crucial role in ecosystems as scavengers, predators, and seed dispersers. Photo: Rob Ault
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Arthropoda
  • Class: Insecta
  • Order: Hymenoptera
  • Family: Formicidae

Ants live in highly organised colonies found on every continent except Antarctica. They play a crucial role in ecosystems as scavengers, predators, and seed dispersers. Depending on the species, ant colonies can range in size from a few dozen individuals to millions.

12. Adélie penguin

Adélie penguin sitting on a nest
The Adélie penguin is known for their distinctive black and white plumage. Photo: Roger Tidman
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Aves
  • Order: Sphenisciformes
  • Family: Spheniscidae
  • Genus: Pygoscelis

The Adélie penguin is a species of penguin found along the coast of Antarctica and nearby islands. They are known for their distinctive black and white plumage, proficient swimmers, and agility on land. Adélie penguins primarily feed on krill and other small marine creatures.

13. Agouti

Agouti sitting in Costa Rica
Agoutis resemble large guinea pigs with long legs. Photo: Jeff R Clow
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Rodentia
  • Family: Dasyproctidae
  • Genus: Dasyprocta

Agoutis are small rodents native to Central and South America. They resemble large guinea pigs with long legs. These animals play an essential role in forest ecosystems as seed dispersers by using their sharp teeth to crack open nuts and seeds.

14. Anteater

Anteater in Mato Grosso, Brazil
Anteaters are known for their elongated snouts and tongues. Photo: Westend61
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Pilosa
  • Family: Myrmecophagidae
  • Genus: Myrmecophaga

Anteaters are mammals found in Central and South America. They are known for their elongated snouts and tongues, which they use to feed on ants, termites, and other insects. These animals are adapted for a specialised diet and have powerful claws for excavating insect nests.

15. Adder

An adder
Adders are characterised by its distinctive zigzag pattern. Photo: Erich Kuchling
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Reptilia
  • Order: Squamata
  • Family: Viperidae

The adder, also known as the common viper, is a venomous snake found across Europe and Asia. It is characterised by its distinctive zigzag pattern. Although adders are venomous, they are generally not aggressive towards humans unless provoked.

16. Alligator

An alligator at Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida
Alligators are closely related to crocodiles but have broader snouts. Photo: Moelyn Photos
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Reptilia
  • Order: Crocodilia
  • Family: Alligatoridae
  • Genus: Alligator

Alligators are giant reptiles native to the southeastern United States and parts of China. They are closely related to crocodiles but have broader snouts. These animals are apex predators in their ecosystems and feed on fish, amphibians, birds, and mammals.

17. Addax

Addax antelope in Souss-Massa National Park
Addax is recognised by its distinctive, twisted horns and pale coat. Photo: Martin Harvey
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Artiodactyla
  • Family: Bovidae
  • Genus: Addax

The addax, also known as the white antelope or screwhorn antelope, is a critically endangered species native to the Sahara Desert. It is recognised by its distinctive, twisted horns and pale coat. The addax is well adapted to its desert habitat and can survive for long periods without water.

18. Aardwolf

The side view of an aardwolf
Aarwolves are nocturnal carnivores. Photo: Martin Harvey
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Carnivora
  • Family: Protelidae
  • Genus: Proteles

The aardwolf is a small, insectivorous mammal native to eastern and southern Africa. It is a nocturnal carnivore that mainly eats termites but also other insects, larvae, eggs, and sometimes small mammals and birds.

19. African wild dog

A young African wild dog
African wild dogs are found in sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: David Fettes
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Carnivora
  • Family: Canidae
  • Genus: Lycaon

The African wild dog, also known as the painted wolf or Cape hunting dog, is a highly social carnivore found in sub-Saharan Africa. These carnivores are known for their distinctive coat patterns and strong pack bonds.

20. Angelfish

A colourful angelfish
Angelfish live in the Indian, Atlantic and western Pacific oceans. Photo: Stephen Frink
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Actinopterygii
  • Order: Perciformes
  • Family: Pomacanthidae
  • Genus: Pterophyllum

Angelfish are tropical fish with brightly coloured scales that come in dozens of species. Marine angelfish are known to live in the Indian, Atlantic and western Pacific oceans in warm, shallow saltwater habitats such as coral reefs.

21. Alpaca

A white alpaca
Alpacas are camelid species native to South America. Photo: Cbenapres/500px
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Artiodactyla
  • Family: Camelidae
  • Genus: Vicugna

The alpaca is among the domesticated animals with the letter A. It is a camelid species native to South America. They produce soft fleece used to make luxurious textiles. Alpacas can live up to 20 years and can provide fleece for a lifetime.

22. Alpine newt

An alpine newt in a natural habitat
Alpine newts are usually 7–12 cm long. Photo: Zdenek Macat
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Amphibia
  • Order: Caudata
  • Family: Salamandridae
  • Genus: Ichthyosaura

The alpine newt is a species of newt found in mountainous regions of Europe, including the Alps and the Carpathian Mountains. It is usually 7–12 cm long, with females slightly larger than males.

23. Angelshark

An angelshark in deep ocean
Angelsharks live in coastal and outer continental shelf sediment habitats. Photo: Douglas Klug
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Chondrichthyes
  • Order: Squatiniformes
  • Family: Squatinidae
  • Genus: Squatina

The angelshark is a shark species found in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. It has a flat body with wide, wing-like pectoral fins that make it look like a ray or skate. These animals live in coastal and outer continental shelf sediment habitats at depths of 16 to 492 feet.

24. Arabian oryx

A white Arabian oryx
Arabian oryx weighs up to 80 kilograms. Photo: Nimit Virdi
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Artiodactyla
  • Family: Bovidae
  • Genus: Oryx

The Arabian oryx is a medium-sized white antelope that lives in the Arabian desert. It can weigh up to 80 kilograms and has long, straight, or slightly curved horns. Arabian oryx can also survive for long periods without water by eating desert plants.

25. Aye-aye

Aye-aye in West Masoala forests, Madagascar
Aye-aye is a native of Madagascar. Photo: Thorsten Nero
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Primates
  • Family: Daubentoniidae
  • Genus: Daubentonia

The aye-aye is a unique species of lemur native to Madagascar. It is dark brown or black in colour and has bushy tails, big eyes, slender fingers, and large ears. In the wild, the aye-aye has an average lifespan of 20 years.

What is the longest animal name beginning with A?

Some of the longest animal names beginning with the letter A include the African Grey Parrot, Amazon River Dolphin, Andean Condor, American Alligator, and African Rhinoceros.

What animal starts with A?

Some of the popular animals that start with the letter A are ants, antelopes, African elephants, Amazon dolphins, and anteaters.

What is a mammal that starts with the letter A?

The A mammals list is extensive and includes the aardvark, antelopes, armadillos, African buffalo, and arboreal anteater.

What is a marine animal that starts with an A?

Some of the famous marine animals that start with the letter A include angel shark, angelfish, abalone and anchovy.

Above are some animals that start with A, including mammals, reptiles, and sea animals. Recognising and preserving the importance of these animals is essential for maintaining the health and sustainability of the planet.

