Top 16 things to do in Ballito: Discover the Dolphin Coast

The sunny, ever-bustling City of Ballito is a haven for all looking to rest and relax, along with some unmissable activities to enjoy. The Dolphin Coast is a top attraction for local and international tourists thanks to its pristine beaches, pleasant weather, and endless things to see and do. What are the top 16 things to do in Ballito?

South Africa.net reports that Ballito is known for its Blue Flag beaches, which are beaches given a certification from the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). The certification means the beach meets the organisation's environmental management standards regarding safety, water quality, and public environmental education.

The Dolphin Coast is also known for its seemingly endless variety of memorable activities, from relaxing beach days to thrill-seeking outdoor adventures. There are also many retail therapy markets with an inviting atmosphere.

16 fun things to do in Ballito

Where do you start with all that there is to see and do in Ballito? Here are 16 of the highest-rated activities at the Dolphin coast, in no particular order.

Activity Address Ballito Junction Leonora Drive, Ballito, Dolphin Coast Ballito Funworld Lower Oaklands Farm, Umhlali, Dolphin Coast The Litchi Orchard Seaforth Avenue, Umhlali, Dolphin Coast Tidal Tao Snorkelling Safaris 15 Main Road, Shaka's Rock, Dolphin Coast Crocodile Creek 77 Greylands Road, Greylands, oThongathi Comefly! Microlight Flights Adjacent Shell Ultra City N2 Northbound Mvoti, Groutville, KwaDukuza Sugar Rush Park Esenembe Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast Ballito Surf School 102C Compensation Beach Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast Simbiosis Ballito Simbithi Office Park, Sagilia Lane, Shaka's Rock Road, Ballito Ballito Promenade Ballito Drive, Ballito Adventure Valley Hopewell Farm, Esenembe Road, Ballito Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve Riverside Road, Prospect Hall, Durban Ballito Farmers Market Lower Oaklands Farm, Umhlali, Dolphin Coast Thompson's Bay Shaka's Rock, Dolphin Coast Burnedale Farm Centre 1 Old Main Road, Umhlali Beach, Dolphin Coast Alchemy Ballito Lifestyle Centre, Dolphin Coast

16. Ballito Junction

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Leonora Drive, Ballito, Dolphin Coast

Leonora Drive, Ballito, Dolphin Coast Contact: 032 586 1130

032 586 1130 Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

If you want to shop until you drop on your holiday, Ballito Junction is the ideal place for some retail therapy. The three-storey mall complex has everything you can think of, from popular clothing stores to beloved restaurants and a movie theatre, making it an ideal day out for the weather unsuitable for outdoor activities.

15. Ballito Funworld

Website

Instagram

Address: Lower Oaklands Farm, Umhlali, Dolphin Coast

Lower Oaklands Farm, Umhlali, Dolphin Coast Price: Tickets needed (price undisclosed)

Located in the Ballito Farmers Market is Ballito Funworld, one of the best things families can do in Ballito. The attraction is a standout activity, offering those visiting the market with children a chance to have as much fun as the adults. The attraction includes a train ride and other rides for young children, and it is also home to Choo-Choo’s Restaurant.

14. The Litchi Orchard

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Seaforth Avenue, Umhlali, Dolphin Coast

Seaforth Avenue, Umhlali, Dolphin Coast Contact: 032 866 0187

032 866 0187 Price: R160 per adult and R60 per child under four (limited litchis included in fee)

R160 per adult and R60 per child under four (limited litchis included in fee) Rating: 4.3/5 on Facebook reviews

The Litchi Orchard is a stunning Litchi farm that provides visitors with a fun litchi-picking experience for the entire family and other seasonal activities. Coffee lovers and couples looking for a cosy spot to enjoy quality time together can visit the Beanstruk Boutique Coffee Roastery on the premises, offering a cost spot to catch up and savour delicious artisanal coffee.

13. Tidal Tao Snorkelling Safaris

Website

Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Address: 15 Main Road, Shaka's Rock, Dolphin Coast

15 Main Road, Shaka's Rock, Dolphin Coast Contact: 079 307 0608

079 307 0608 Price: R320 per adult or child over 10, R150 for children between six and 10, and children under free (snorkelling safari)

R320 per adult or child over 10, R150 for children between six and 10, and children under free (snorkelling safari) Rating: 5/5 on Tripadvisor

Tidal Tao is an underwater adventure organisation perfect for thrill-seekers looking to explore the beautiful ocean surrounding Ballito. The organisation takes you on a memorable snorkelling trip off Ballito's coastline, exploring breathtaking coral reefs and gorgeous marine life. In addition to explorer and night snorkelling options, they offer night walks, underwater photo shoots, educational snorkel trips, and surfing lessons.

12. Crocodile Creek

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 77 Greylands Road, Greylands, oThongathi

77 Greylands Road, Greylands, oThongathi Contact: 032 940 4444

032 940 4444 Price: R120 for adults, R80 for pensioners (over 65) and teenagers between 13 and 17, and R70 for children between four and 12

R120 for adults, R80 for pensioners (over 65) and teenagers between 13 and 17, and R70 for children between four and 12 Rating: 4.1/5 on Google reviews

Get close to nature's most impressive apex predator, the crocodile, at the family-friendly Crocodile Creek. The attraction is home to over 2,000 Nile crocodiles, alligators, and snakes, offering an up close and personal experience. There is also a quaint restaurant, children's playing area and a novelty shop.

11. Comefly! Microlight Flights

Website

Facebook

Address: Adjacent Shell Ultra City N2 Northbound Mvoti, Groutville, KwaDukuza

Adjacent Shell Ultra City N2 Northbound Mvoti, Groutville, KwaDukuza Contact: 084 266 3359

084 266 3359 Price: Available on request

Available on request Rating: 5/5 on Tripadvisor

Push yourself to the limits and take a sky-high trip over the beautiful Ballito area with Comefly! Microlight Flights is located only eight minutes north of Ballito. You can train for a month to soar across the skies or be a passenger on one of these thrilling flights over Ballito's gorgeous scenery.

10. Sugar Rush Park

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Esenembe Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast

Esenembe Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast Contact: 060 997 9996

060 997 9996 Price: Free entry (prices for attractions start from R30)

Free entry (prices for attractions start from R30) Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

Bring the kids to Sugar Rush Park, a haven for children with everything from crafts, paintball, hiking trails, laser tag and a jumping arena for kids of all ages to enjoy. Sugar Rush Park is also home to Ndlondlo Reptile Park, which allows children and adults to have a hands-on experience interacting with the reptiles and learning more about them, their habitat, and conservation efforts.

9. Ballito Surf School

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 102C Compensation Beach Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast

102C Compensation Beach Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast Contact: 082 330 6216

082 330 6216 Price: R300 (subject to change depending on the lesson choice)

R300 (subject to change depending on the lesson choice) Rating: 5/5 on Google reviews

Channel your inner surfer at Ballito Surf School, which teaches surfers of all ages to ride a wave with top-notch equipment and world-class instructors. The school offers group, private, and intermediate lessons for those who can surf but wish to advance their skills.

8. Simbiosis Ballito

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Simbithi Office Park, Sagilia Lane, Shaka's Rock Road, Ballito

Simbithi Office Park, Sagilia Lane, Shaka's Rock Road, Ballito Contact: 032 815 0606

032 815 0606 Rating: 4.7/5 on Google reviews

Relax and unwind at Simbiosis, a boutique-style serene spa that offers various treatments for those looking to pamper themselves. Some spa treatments include massages, facials, waxing and threading, manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions and lifting.

7. Ballito promenade

Address: Ballito Drive, Ballito

Ballito Drive, Ballito Price: Free

Free Rating: 5/5 on Tripadvisor

If you want a simple activity that costs minimal money, stroll on the Ballito promenade and soak in the beauty of the area. Observe the ocean while walking on the promenade and freshen up at one of the various bars or restaurants within walking distance.

6. Adventure Valley

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Hopewell Farm, Esenembe Road, Ballito

Hopewell Farm, Esenembe Road, Ballito Contact: 082 414 2448

082 414 2448 Price: R449 per adult and R399 per child between four and 12 (prices changed to R599 after May 31, 2024)

R449 per adult and R399 per child between four and 12 (prices changed to R599 after May 31, 2024) Rating: 4.6/5 on Google reviews

Adventure Valley is filled with adrenaline-inducing activities for the whole family to enjoy. Nestled in a scenic valley along the Sampoya River, the attraction has a 1,5 km zipline tour and a world-first 'parazip'. You can also enjoy hiking and scuba diving courses.

5. Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve

Website

Facebook

Address: Riverside Road, Prospect Hall, Durban

Riverside Road, Prospect Hall, Durban Contact: 082 559 2839

082 559 2839 Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.3/5 on Google reviews

Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve provides anyone looking for a laid-back, adventurous day out thanks to the tranquil surroundings a stone's throw away from the city. Nestled alongside the Umgeni River, the nature reserve was declared a national monument in 1980 and provides scenic hikes suitable for those of all fitness levels.

4. Ballito Farmers Market

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Lower Oaklands Farm, Umhlali, Dolphin Coast

Lower Oaklands Farm, Umhlali, Dolphin Coast Contact: 078 601 7952

078 601 7952 Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.5/5 on Google reviews

Visiting a farmers market with loved ones is always fun, but the Ballito Farmers Market makes for a memorable day. You can explore various artistic stalls within the market or take some downtime while enjoying a delicious meal from one of the food vendors there. There are also many things for the kids, including Ballito Funworld, located on the premises.

3. Thompson's Bay

Website

Address: Shaka's Rock, Dolphin Coast

Shaka's Rock, Dolphin Coast Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.6/5 on Google review

Enjoy a relaxing day at Thompson's Bay, one of Ballito's must-see beaches. Thompson's Bay is a safe swimming beach with gorgeous scenery adorned with rocks, creating stunning cave-like structures. There is also a tidal pool for kids and adults to relax and splash around.

2. Burnedale Farm Centre

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 1 Old Main Road, Umhlali Beach, Dolphin Coast

1 Old Main Road, Umhlali Beach, Dolphin Coast Contact: 032 947 0133

032 947 0133 Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.6/5 on Google reviews

Burnedale Farm is one of the cheap things to do in Ballito that the entire family will enjoy. Nestled in tranquil gardens, Burnedale Farm Centre has stores for arts and crafts, clothing, and health and beauty. You can finish your retail therapy with freshly brewed coffee at the well-loved Burnedale Farm Coffee Shop.

1. Alchemy

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Ballito Lifestyle Centre, Dolphin Coast

Ballito Lifestyle Centre, Dolphin Coast Contact: 032 648 0032

032 648 0032 Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.6/5 on Google reviews

Visiting Alchemy is a must if you are looking for exciting things to do in Ballito at night. The cocktail bar offers a classy experience, with carefully crafted cocktails in a modern setting. You can also explore the 'The Other' Room', their cellar and retail store that provides world-class wines.

Is Ballito in South Africa safe?

Ballito is considered a safe, family-friendly holiday spot where you can walk to different areas close by, especially compared to other South African cities. However, due to the country's high crime rate, local and international tourists should always exercise vigilance when visiting any area within South Africa.

What is there to do in Ballito for kids?

Ballito is not only an ideal spot for young adults to soak up the sun while enjoying a refreshing cocktail. Some exciting things kids can do in the area include the various farms and markets mentioned above, including Adventure Valley, Ballito Farmers Market, Sugar Rush Park, and Crocodile Creek.

What is Ballito's best-kept secret?

Most unmissable activities in the Dolphin Coast are well known, but some hidden gems remain in Ballito. These include Tidal Tao Snorkeling Safaris, Ndlondlo Reptile Park, and Catfish Beach.

Can visitors swim at Ballito beaches?

Ballito beaches are generally well-kept and safe to swim in. Some of the best-maintained beaches include Salt Rock Beach, Willard Beach, and Catfish Beach. However, heavy rains or flooding in the area can make swimming unsafe, and lifeguards will have designated areas to swim in to keep a close eye on attendees.

Why is Ballito called the Dolphin Coast?

Ballito is often fondly referred to as the Dolphin Coast, thanks to frequent sightings of whales and dolphins in that stretch of water. Those looking to whale watch and admire playful pods of Dolphins should consider Ballito as one of the top spots for an almost guaranteed view of these majestic mammals.

There are endless things to do in Ballito that those of all ages can enjoy, from relaxing beach days to exhilarating adventure attractions. There are also options for those looking to paint the town road on a night out or for a relaxing spa day away from the city's hustle and bustle.

