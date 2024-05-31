Famous Mormons: 11 stars you didn't know were raised Mormon

Mormonism is the religious beliefs and practices of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There are many religious groups, such as Christians, Muslims, and Hindus. Mormons believe in a Christian view of God and Jesus. Many celebrities belong to this religious group. Some were raised in this religion and still practice it, while others left the church but still abide by the teachings. This article will list famous Mormons.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was founded by Joseph Smith on 6 April 1830 in Fayette, New York. The religion is practised worldwide and has more than 16 million members. Some celebrities, such as actresses, actors, and musicians, are known for practising this religion. While others keep their religious lives private, others have chosen to be open about it.

Famous Mormons

What is Mormonism famous for? Mormonism is famous for doctrines such as baptism for the dead, Sabbath observance, eternal marriage, and eternal progression. Among the teachings of this religion is that there are many gods, with the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit being three separate gods. Below are celebrities who are Mormon.

1. Ryan Gosling is a Mormon

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor known for his notable roles in films such as La La Land and Half Nelson, which earned him Academy Award nominations. He has also appeared in popular movies such as The Notebook, The Nice Guy, and First Man.

Is Ryan Gosling LDS? The actor was raised Mormon by his mother, who also practices the same religion. He spent his childhood living and practising the faith. The actor, however, does not identify with Mormonism despite growing up knowing no other religion. His mother was religious and raised him alongside his sister in a spiritual way.

2. Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is one of the most famous Mormons. She is an American standup comedian, actress, author, and television host best known for her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately. Chelsea was born and raised by a Jewish father and a Mormon mother.

She had to learn about both religions and, after learning about them, chose to be Jewish. This is what she said in a conversation with Judy Blume at The 2020 MAKERS Conference.

I grew up as a Jew and Mormon. My mom was Mormon, and my dad was Jewish, so we had to choose; I chose Jewish, obviously, because Mormonism is so ridiculous. Jew and

3. Derek Hough is a Mormon

Derek Hough is an American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director who was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America. He is known for Dancing with the Stars, Kiss the Girl, and Jane the Virgin. He earned a world championship title in the U-21 Latin American Dance competition.

The American actor was raised alongside his sister Julianne Hough in a Mormon religious background. Is Derek Hough still a member of the LDS Church? He is no longer a member. However, the choreographer describes in his August 2014 memoir, Taking the Lead: Lessons From a Life in Motion, that his childhood was 'very Mormon.'

4. Amy Adams

Who is a Mormon in Hollywood? Amy Adams is an LDS member in Hollywood. She is an American actress who made her acting debut in the 1999 black comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous. She is widely known for films such as King of the Hill, The Slaughter Rule, and Providence.

Amy Adams' religion is Mormon. However, she does not practice the religion anymore. She was raised in the church by her parents until they divorced in 1985. The actress stopped going to church when her parents divorced but still says that she feels guilty every time she does something that is not in accordance with Mormonism.

The actress was afraid to have fun because every time she did that, she would feel guilty afterwards. According to reports, the actress was not confident after her first breakthrough in Hollywood because of her then religion, which had an impact on her values rather than her beliefs.

5. Katherine Heigl is a Mormon

Katherine Heigl is also one of the Mormon celebrities. She is an actress known for playing Izzie Stevens on the ABC television medical drama Grey's Anatomy. She was born in Washington, D.C.

She was raised Mormon since the age of 7. The actress's father was Lutheran, and her mother was Catholic. They decided to convert to the Mormon Church as a way of finding an answer when her brother died.

She is no longer practising the Mormon religion but practices its teachings. In an interview, she said how religion plays a vital role in her life and that the teachings of the church still stay with her.

I always say grace is my favourite word, my favourite concept, and I think it exists wholly in every part of my life… I feel that the connection that my parents sought helped to foster, and the church helped to foster for me as a child stays in me, and I'm incredibly grateful for it.

6. Julianne Hough is a Mormon

Julianne Hough is among the famous LDS people. She was born in Orem, Utah, United States of America, and is a renowned actress, dancer, and television personality. Her brother, Derek Hough, raised her in a Mormon family.

According to the New York Post, she said that she was strictly raised in a community where smoking, swear words and drinking were not allowed. Julianne Hough is, however, not practising the religion anymore.

I'm not practising, but I'm so glad I was raised Mormon,"

7. Paul Walker

Paul Walker is among the famous Mormon actors. He was born in Glendale, California, United States of America. Some of his well-known films include Brick Mansion, Running Scared, and Fast & Furious. The American actor was raised Mormon but later converted to a non-denominational Christian. He was a Christian until his demise in 2013.

8. David Archuleta

David James Archuleta is also among the ex-Mormon celebrities. He was born in Miami, Florida, United States of America. David is an American singer known for songs such as My Little Player, Touch My Hand, and Afraid to Love. His parents are Lupe Marie Mayorga and Jeff Archuleta.

The singer was raised as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints member but stepped back after coming out as an LGBTQ+ member. He gave the following as his reason for stepping away in an interview with Jennifer Hudson.

I did have to take a step away because, you know, after trying to talk to some of the church leaders and explaining to them my situation, I realized there is a lot of lack of understanding with LGBT people because when I talked to them, it seems like their assumption were that LGBT people all that they think...so people think its an evil thing and so you think there must be something evil about me and I need to change this about me.

David Archuleta's mom also left the church when her son opened up to her about being an LGBTQ member. She felt like God was not in that church because God loves all his children and does not discriminate. This is what she said in a podcast video.

I sat in church one day in sacrament meeting, and I looked around; I didn't see any LGBTQ people sitting around, so why is that? Am I ever going to see them…if they were sitting there, they were probably hiding… I thought God loves his children; God is not here because God is Love; there is no way he is just saying, 'Yep, you belong here and not you; you don't belong here.' I don't want anything to do with these beliefs anymore.

9. Eliza Dushku

Eliza Dushku is an actress known for True Lies, The New Guy, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She was born in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States of America. She was raised with Mormon beliefs because her mother practised the religion. However, she does not consider herself to be 'very Mormon' anymore.

The actress chose a different path, but according to reports, she is grateful for the fact that she was raised in the LDS church and even had a Mormon tattoo.

10. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight, famous as Empress of Souls, is an American singer, actress, and songwriter. She is renowned for songs such as I Hope You Dance, The Makings of You, and I Don't Want to Know.

The actress was introduced to the church by her son, Jimmy and his wife, unlike other celebrities who were raised in the religion and chose a different path when they grew up. Jimmy was a priest and was the one who baptized her mother in 1997.

11. Aaron Eckhart

Aaron Eckhart is an American actor best known for his role as Two-Face in The Dark Knight. He has also appeared in movies such as London Has Fallen, Thank You for Smoking, and The Bricklayer. The actor was raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He served as a missionary in Europe for two years and studied at Bringham Young University, a school for Mormons. However, he said in an interview that he is no longer practising the religion and has not lived that lifestyle for many years.

Are there any celebrity Mormons?

Aaron Eckhart, David Archuleta, and Derek Hough are some of the Mormon celebrities. They grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Which influencers are Mormon?

Some of the influencers who practice the Mormon religion include Kilee Nickels, Rachel Parcel, and AI Carraway. These influencers are open about their faith. For instance, AI Carraway is an American author who writes books that focus on her religion. Some of them include Finding Yourself in the New Testament and More than the Tattooed Mormon.

Where is Mormonism most popular?

Religion is common in Salt Lake City, the capital of the United States of Utah. The headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located in downtown Salt Lake City.

Mormons belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of the above celebrities were raised in Mormon beliefs but chose a different path when they grew up. They include David Archuleta, Amy Adams, and Derek Hough.

