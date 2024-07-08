16 fun games to play on FaceTime: best virtual game ideas

Games are fun and enhance social connection, bonding, and bringing people closer. There are times when you have to be away from your loved ones. You can be on a journey or a job far away from home, and you do not want the connection you share with your loved ones to be affected. FaceTime games can help maintain the bond, bring excitement, and bring playful energy. This article has fun games to play on FaceTime.

Games to play on FaceTime can be a great way to enhance the connection with your loved ones. Photo: BlackCAT (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sometimes FaceTime can get boring fast, especially when you feel like there is nothing else to talk about, and therefore, you keep staring at each other in silence, making it awkward. With advanced technology today, you can connect and bond through FaceTime games even when you are not physically together.

Fun games to play on FaceTime

Does FaceTime have games? Yes, if you want some games which you can play on FaceTime, you can find them by downloading a Game Centre multiplayer game. There are also some games that you do not need to download, like Truth or Dare and Would You Rather. Below is a list of FaceTime games you can consider to reduce boredom during FaceTime fun.

1. Trivia

A trivia game is one in which competitors are asked questions about exciting things but essential facts about various subjects. Trivia can be fun to play during FaceTime, especially with your friends, family or co-workers. It becomes more fun with more participants.

One person is selected to read the questions to the person whose turn it is. The first person or team to answer correctly gains one point, and the emcee keeps the records. Players should put away their phones for honesty. The person with the most points at the end of the game becomes the winner. Trivia tests players' knowledge on a wide range of topics.

2. Masked Dancer

This is one of the fun games to play on call. Here, players guess the identity of the dancer behind a digital mask. Players wear gloves and sweatshirts to hide their outfits and body types. In order to disguise yourself, you choose an emoji from FaceTime's effects. After that, you dance around to music.

All the participants then guess the identity of the dancer based on the moves and choice of the music, and the dancer reveals themselves. Another player takes a turn.

3. Truth or dare?

Truth or dare can be one of the perfect FaceTime games for couples. The best thing about this game is that it does not necessarily require many participants. The instructions on how to play Truth or Dare may differ, but they are all about dares and truths. You can play with your partner, and you do not need to prepare. However, the more participants, the more fun it is. In this game participants are asked to choose between a truth or a dare.

If they choose a dare, you can ask them to do the most crazy things, which you can not imagine them doing, to make the game more fun. If they choose truth, you ask crazy and exciting questions, which they must answer truthfully. In order for the game to be more exciting, things like notes and contacts should be included.

4. Would you rather…?

A cheerful young adult playing an online game while wearing headphones. Photo: Travelism (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In this game, you have to choose between two difficult scenarios. This game can be a great way to connect with your best friends and your loved ones during FaceTime. To make the game more fun, you have to come up with interesting questions and scenarios. You fill in the blanks with two options from a list and let the participants choose one of the options. Participants take turns asking each other for their options.

5. Most Likely To

If you have been asking yourself the question, 'What games can I play over FaceTime?' Most Likely To is one of the games to consider. Here, participants are asked to identify the person who fits the description of the question.

Most Likely To can be exciting to play, and it is a great way to get to know each other. You can include the most hilarious questions to spice up the game. Coming up with questions that question about the participant's personality, interests or behaviour is advised so that you will not offend someone.

6. Pictionary

When thinking about the things to do on FaceTime, the Pictionary game should be at the top of the list. As the name suggests, it is a game where a person draws a word or a sketch, and the other participants have to guess what the drawing is about.

Participants require paper and a marker. One of the players should use a timer because the participants need to guess the word or sketch before time runs out.

7. Read My Lips

Read My Lips is a game where players use lip words and phrases to make the other players guess. The game can also be played during FaceTime, where the players put themselves on mute and then mention something for the participants to guess the word or what it is that they said.

Read My Lips can be fun to play with kids, too. You need to say the word 2-3 times because the participants need to read your lips. The one who guesses right becomes the next to play.

8. This or That

Horizontal side view of African young mother with kids using tablet device indoors. Photo: Vera Vita (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you have been wondering how to spice up FaceTime, do not think far because This or That game is one of the easiest and fun ways to do that. You can play this game with people of all ages.

Here, you do not need a score; it is played for fun rather than to get scores. Participants take turns to ask each other to choose between two related objects or options. You decide what you like between the two options.

9. Build a Story

Build a Story is one of the hilarious games to play with friends on FaceTime. The essence is to collaborate in order to create an exciting story. It is also a great way to develop creativity and expand imagination.

You all decide on the theme of the story. One of the players has to open the story by starting with a word or a phrase and tell another player to add to the story until all the players have contributed to the story. The few last members should try to bring the story to a natural conclusion.

10. Newlywed Game

Newlywed is one of the most exciting games for couples. Newlywed games can be played at weddings and engagement parties. However, you can decide to play it with your partner during FaceTime. The couple have to answer questions about their relationship, and the one who answers quickly becomes the winner.

This game strengthens the bond you share with your partner and is a way of showing that you remember crucial things about your relationship, such as the first day you met, went out or the first restaurant where you shared a meal. You can answer the questions by typing your response on iMessage or uploading photos to a shared album.

11. Charades

Charades is a word-guessing game where players act out a word or action without speaking, and the other participants should guess what the action or word is. In order for it to be fun, a timekeeper should be selected, and you all should agree on how many rounds to play.

It is fun to play with your family, both adults and children. You can select a famous person, place or object and then act it out for the others to guess. Two or more members can play the game.

12. Clap the Song

Young beautiful African-American woman with curly hair clapping while smiling. Photo: AaronAmat (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Clap the Song is fun for those who love music. As the name suggests, it involves the player clapping to a song of their choice, and then the other participants guess the song. You have to think of a song which you are sure the other players have a chance of recognizing.

You have to write the song down and then try to clap the song without hamming or singing and see if the participants can guess the music you are clapping. However, if the song is difficult, you can hum it so that the participants can recognize it.

13. Rainbow Race

If you are looking for ways to bond with your kids when you are not physically together, consider Rainbow Race. Children love playing with colours, and this game is all about rainbow colours. First, you agree on one of the colours of the rainbow, and the person who finds the object of that colour first gets a point.

It is advisable to have a timer to measure the time. If you find many of the objects of that agreed colour within the set time, you get more points.

14. Virtual Hide & Seek

Did you know that you can play hide and seek virtually? Yes, it is possible. However, it is a mental hide-and-seek rather than physical hiding. This game requires the participants to be more familiar with each other's spaces.

One of the players thinks of a place they are hiding, and the others try to find them by guessing where they are hiding. The one who guesses right takes a turn to play next.

15. Storyteller Pass-Along

This one is slightly similar to Build a Story. Unlike Build a Story, a timer is needed in this one. One person opens a story about whatever theme you all decide and is given one minute to do so.

One has to stop immediately, the timer goes off, and the next person will continue with the story. It goes on like that until all participants contribute because all players must be responsible for coming up with the story.

16. Two Truths and a lie

A beautiful young woman sitting at the table using a digital tablet to make a video call. Photo: Luis Alvarez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This game can be a great way to have fun during FaceTime and get to know interesting facts about each other. One player starts by sharing three statements about themselves: two truths and one lie. The others must guess which statement is a lie. This game is a great way to interact with your co-workers and friends and helps build relationships and improve team cohesion.

What is FaceTime, and how does it work?

It is a proprietary video and audio calling service developed by Apple. It is used on iOS, MacOS, and iPadOS devices. It allows you to make video calls to people on your iPhone who also have FaceTime on their devices. FaceTime does not have a contact list. Instead, it uses contacts from your phone, email, or tablet.

Can you play games on FaceTime?

You can play games on FaceTime and have fun with friends and families. Games are not only fun when you are physically together because others like Truth or Dare, charades and Build a Story can be played during FaceTime and make you enjoy the moment.

How to get games on FaceTime

You can get some of the FaceTime games by downloading a Game Centre multiplayer game in the App Store. Once you download, you can play with your friends and family on FaceTime calls. However, other games like Truth or Dare, Clap The Song and Rainbow Race do not need a Game Centre, and they are simple and easy to play.

How to make FaceTime interesting

FaceTime is a great way to keep up with your loved ones, but sometimes, it can be challenging to know what to talk about. To make your call enjoyable, consider some of the games above to spice up your video calls.

FaceTime games enable you to interact, have fun and bond with your friends, family and co-workers. Some of them are simple and do not require much to play, and therefore, anyone can easily participate. Find the best games to play on FaceTime from the list above.

READ ALSO: The dumbest animals in the world: a surprising list with facts and pictures

Briefly.co.za published an article about the dumbest animals in the world. Some animals have fewer nerve cells than others, and as a result, they have more sophisticated behaviours than others. The dumbest animals do not lack intelligence but tend to have behaviours that make them seem foolish.

Some animals, such as Turkey, Ostrich and Komodo Dragon, are considered among the dumbest animals in the world. However, what may be regarded as dumb behaviour in such animals can be clever in other contexts. Discover fascinating facts about the world's dumbest animals.

Source: Briefly News