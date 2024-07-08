Best jobs for 12-year-olds: 12 ways to earn pocket money in the US

When schools close for the summer vacation, your 12-year-old needs to do something that keeps them busy and earns them a little pocket money. There are multiple age-appropriate tasks that pre-teens can do, which can be both fun and educational. This article highlights some of the best jobs 12-year-olds can do and get paid for it.

A boy fixing a car under supervision (L) and two girls washing utensils (R). Photo: Westend61/MoMo Productions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Before your pre-teen goes out to look for jobs for 12-year-olds, it is crucial to ensure the parents or guardians know where they are going. The child should also understand safety and who to call or what to do in case of an emergency. The best place to work would be within the neighbourhood.

12 best summer jobs for 12-year-olds that pay

While traditional jobs might be off-limits due to age restrictions, there are plenty of creative and rewarding opportunities available for pre-teens. Other than providing a source of income, these jobs teach your child valuable life skills like responsibility, time management, and entrepreneurship. Below are the 12 best ways on how to make money as a 12-year-old;

Job for 12-year-olds Main responsibilities Babysitting Ensuring baby's safety, feeding Pet sitting Feeding, exercise, companionship Plant sitting Watering, trimming, managing light and shade, checking soil Dog Walking Handling leash, cleaning after the dog, ensuring safety Car washing Wash the car, vacuum the interior, wipe surfaces Lemonade Stand Prepare and sell lemonade, and bake sales Pool skimming Remove debris and bugs, empty the skimmer basket Gardening Weeding, pruning, lawn mowing, raking leaves House cleaning Washing dishes, sweeping, taking out trash, organizing, dusting Craft sales Creating crafts, selling at craft fairs or online Recycling Sorting recyclables and taking them to recycling centres Errand running Collecting and delivering packages, light grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions

1. Babysitting

Babysitting is a common job among pre-teens, teens, and young adults. Depending on the specific State regulations, 12 years is considered old enough to look after a toddler. According to Care.com, the minimum age for babysitting is set at 13; in Illinois, it is set at 14, while in Oregon, it is set at 10.

Before a pre-teen goes out to look for babysitting jobs, it is important to gain some skills by looking after their younger siblings or cousins. Several organizations in the United States, including the American Red Cross, offer babysitting courses to kids interested in doing the job.

A boy babysitting twin babies. Photo: Irina Belova

Source: Getty Images

2. Pet sitting

A 12-year-old is old enough to handle pet sitting, especially if they grew up with pets. The job typically involves feeding, walking, and playing with pets. Before taking the job, it is crucial that the child bonds with the pet, whether a dog or a cat, before they can be left alone with it.

3. Plant sitting

Plant sitting involves tasks like watering, misting, trimming dead leaves or branches, checking for pests, and ensuring the plant gets the right amount of sunlight or shade. A pre-teen with a basic understanding of plant care can look after a plant while the owners are away. It is a low-risk job, but the owners should clearly explain and give the child manageable tasks.

4. Dog Walking

Dog walking jobs involve taking the dog for regular walks to ensure they get enough exercise. A 12-year-old should be able to clean up after the dog and dispose of the waste properly. They should also be able to keep it safe from traffic, potential hazards, and other animals.

The dog should be the right size for the pre-teen so that they can handle it physically, especially if it is strong or prone to pulling. To find a dog walking job, you can check with local pet services or pet stores or create flyers and distribute them in the neighbourhood.

A girl running with a dog on the lawn. Photo: Ippei Naoi

Source: Getty Images

5. Car washing

Generally, formal employment at a car wash across the United States might not be allowed for someone as young as 12. Pre-teens can make extra money washing cars for neighbours or family friends. Ensure the washing area is away from busy streets.

6. Lemonade Stand

Running a lemonade stand in the neighbourhood is one of the best ways a parent can let their pre-teen learn important entrepreneurial skills like marketing, communication, and financial management. Some of the tasks involved with a lemonade stand include the following;

Setting up the stand: This includes finding a good location, setting up a table, and creating signs to attract customers.

This includes finding a good location, setting up a table, and creating signs to attract customers. Making lemonade: This step involves mixing ingredients and ensuring the lemonade tastes good.

This step involves mixing ingredients and ensuring the lemonade tastes good. Handling money: Managing sales, giving correct change, and keeping track of earnings.

Managing sales, giving correct change, and keeping track of earnings. Customer service: Interacting with customers, being polite, and ensuring they have a good experience.

Interacting with customers, being polite, and ensuring they have a good experience. Inventory management: Keeping track of supplies like lemons, sugar, cups, and ice and restocking as needed.

Keeping track of supplies like lemons, sugar, cups, and ice and restocking as needed. Clean-up: Ensuring the stand and surrounding area are clean before and after selling.

A boy selling lemonade and cookies at a lemonade stand. Photo: Roberto A Sanchez

Source: Getty Images

7. Pool skimming

A pool skimming job primarily involves removing debris like leaves, bugs, and other particles from the surface of a swimming pool using a net or skimmer. It is mainly done to keep the pool clean and prevent the filtration system from getting clogged.

After skimming the pool, the child should be able to remove the collected debris from the skimmer baskets. To allow your pre-teen to work around a pool as a summer job, ensure they understand safety measures and can swim.

8. Gardening

A pre-teen can offer lawn mowing, weeding, planting, and other gardening services to neighbours during spring and summer. They can also rake leaves in the fall and shovel snow in the winter at a small fee while staying active.

9. House cleaning

Helping with light household chores like dusting, vacuuming carpets and floors, and organizing the house is a great way to earn some pocket money. A 12-year-old can also sweep and take out the trash but should avoid unsafe tasks like heavy lifting or using harsh chemicals

A boy sweeping the house. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

10. Craft sales

Crafty children who like to create handmade crafts like necklaces, bracelets, greeting cards, key chains, or artwork can sell their pieces at local craft fairs. The items can also be sold at local markets, setting up a small stand in the neighbourhood, or online with parental supervision.

11. Recycling

Several states in the United States offer a small refund for returned bottles and cans. A 12-year-old can collect them from family, friends, and neighbours and then take them to the nearest recycling centre.

Some community groups pay a small stipend to young people who participate in community clean-up events. Letting your pre-teen get involved in recycling activities helps instil environmental responsibility as they earn some money.

12. Errand running

A 12-year-old can run small errands for their neighbours like doing grocery shopping, picking up dry cleaning, picking up prescriptions, or delivering and picking up small packages. The errands should be done within the neighbourhood and with the approval of parents or guardians.

A boy picking up a package from the doorway. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Finding ways for 12-year-olds to earn pocket money is both fun and educational. Here are some frequently asked questions;

Can a 12-year-old get a job?

A 12-year-old can get a job. However, there are some limitations and restrictions, depending on a state’s labour laws.

What jobs can a 12-year-old get?

There are several tasks that a pre-teen can do for pocket money. They can do babysitting, pet sitting, yard work, lemonade stand, car washing, recycling, and craft sales.

What job is suitable for a 12-year-old?

Several jobs can be suitable for a 12-year-old, depending on their interests and the local regulations. The parent or guardian should ensure that the job their child takes is safe and does not involve heavy lifting or handling toxic materials.

How can a 12-year-old make money?

Pre-teens can make money by doing non-traditional light jobs. They can run small errands, babysit, walk dogs, sell crafts, garden, lemonade stands, and recycle.

Can a 12-year-old boy have a job?

A 12-year-old boy can have a job across various states in the United States. Depending on his passions, he can do yard work, skim the pool, do car washing in the neighbourhood, or shovel snow during winter.

What age can you work in DC?

In DC, minors can start working for money from the age of 14. The clause reads;

No minor under 14 years of age shall be employed, permitted, or suffered to work in the District of Columbia, in, about, or in connection with any gainful occupation, with the exemption of housework performed outside of school hours in the home of the minor’s parent or legal guardian or agricultural work performed outside of school hours in connection with the minor’s own home and directly for the minor’s parent or legal guardian; provided, that minors 10 years of age and over may be employed outside of school hours in the distribution or sale of newspapers.

A young girl helps paint the chicken coop at the farm. Photo: SolStock

Source: Getty Images

The above jobs for 12-year-olds to make money are crucial for their development. The skills learnt will help your child learn to solve real-life problems. They can also add the experience to their college applications to increase their chances of being accepted.

DISCLAIMER: Laws governing the employment of minors may vary by state. Readers should verify the regulations applicable in their specific state before taking any action.

READ ALSO: Making money online in South Africa

Briefly.co.za highlighted some of the best ways South Africans can make money online. The internet provides endless opportunities to earn, whether you are looking for a part-time or full-time job.

Before venturing into an online opportunity, it is crucial to do proper research based on your skills, interests, and the risks involved. Check the article for inspirational ideas.

Source: Briefly News