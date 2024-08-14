Global site navigation

How much do NASCAR drivers make? Salaries, bonuses, and other earnings
by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

NASCAR, short for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, is currently one of the most prestigious motorsports organizations, known primarily for stock car racing. Their racers are also among the highest-paid, though not as high as Formula 1 racers. This article looks at how much NASCAR drivers make.

How much NASCAR drivers make
Drivers racing during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond Raceway on August 10, 2024, in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Logan Whitton/Sean Gardner (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

There is no fixed amount that NASCAR drivers make per season. They usually participate in different races, series, and championships. The highest-paying race today is the Daytona 500, also called the Great American Race. Major series include the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.  

How much do NASCAR drivers make?

NASCAR driver salary varies depending on factors like experience, position, performance, team funding, contracts, and marketability. The base salary for developmental drivers is somewhere between $50,000 and $10 million, according to SalarySport. Newer drivers and those in lower-tier teams earn significantly less compared to established racers.

How much do NASCAR drivers make a year?

The average salary of NASCAR drivers per year is approximately $112,000. Full-time racers make between $200,000 and $17 million, which comes from a combination of winnings, salaries, bonuses, and sponsorships.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
Drivers during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 20, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline
Source: Getty Images

How much do NASCAR drivers make per race?

NASCAR stopped disclosing race earnings in 2016, but on average, racers make between $5,000 and $100,000 per race. The exact amount depends on sponsorship deals and the driver's contract terms.

NASCAR winnings per race also vary significantly depending on the type of race and the purse amount. Larger and more prestigious races offer a higher NASCAR payout per position. For example, the total purse for the 2023 Daytona 500 was approximately $26.9 million. The winner of the Daytona 500 typically earns between $1.5 million and $2 million. 

Who is the highest-paid driver in NASCAR?

Kyle 'Rowdy' Busch is considered one of the highest-earning NASCAR racers today, making around $16.9 million annually. In 2020, Kyle Busch's salary was estimated to be $17.8 million, landing him a feature on Forbes as the highest-paid driver.

Busch's salary per race is estimated at around $444,000. Denny Hamlin is currently the second highest-earning racer, with total annual earnings of $13.1 million.

Kyle Busch at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Kyle Busch during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 22, 2024, in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo: Jonathan Bachman
Source: Getty Images

Corey LaJoie's salary of $200,000 per year makes him one of the lowest-earning NASCAR racers. The table below highlights the top 25 highest-paid NASCAR drivers, according to Ranker.

RankRacerTeamAnnual earnings
1Kyle BuschHendrick Motorsports$16.9 million
2Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing$13.1 million
3Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas Racing$10.9 million
4Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing$10.4 million
5Brad KeselowskiRFK Racing$9.4 million
6Joey LoganoTeam Penske$9 million
7Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports$8 million
8Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports$8 million
9Kurt Busch23XI Racing$7.5 million
10Daniel SuarezTrackhouse Racing Team$4.5 million
11Alex BowmanHendrick Motorsports$4.5 million
12Michael McDowellFront Row Motorsports$3.7 million
13Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing$3.5 million
14Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing$3 million
15Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas Racing$2.5 million
16Eric JonesPetty GMS Motorsports$2.3 million
17Bubba Wallace23XI Racing$2.2 million
18Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing Team$2.1 million
19Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske$1.9 million
20William BryonHendrick Sports$1.85 million
21Chris BuescherRoush Fenway Keselowski Racing$1.5 million
22Tyler ReddickRichard Childress Racing$1.3 million
23Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing$1.2 million
24Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing$800,000
25Cole CusterStewart-Haas Racing$500,000

Who is the richest NASCAR driver?

The richest NASCAR driver as of 2024 is Dale Earnhardt Jr with an estimated net worth of $300 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Dale Jr, a third-generation driver, is a 2-time Daytona 500 winner and a 2-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion.

Dale Jr retired from full-time racing in 2017 but continues to compete part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Below are the top 20 richest NASCAR racers of all time with their respective net worths, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

RankRacerNet worth
1Dale Earnhardt Jr.$300 million
2Jeff Gordon$200 million
3Jimmie Johnson$160 million
4Kevin Harvick$110 million
5Tony Stewart$90 million
6Danica Patrick$80 million
7Kyle Busch$80 million
8Carl Edwards$70 million
9Mark Martin$70 million
10Kurt Busch$70 million
11Dale Earnhardt Sr$70 million
12Richard Petty$65 million
13Denny Hamlin$65 million
14Matt Kenseth$60 million
15Jeff Burton$55 million
16Cale Yarborough$50 million
17Kasey Kahne$50 million
18Michael Waltrip$35 million
19Greg Biffle$30 million
20Ken Schrader$25 million

How much does a NASCAR pit crew make in a year?

The pit crew typically consists of specialized mechanics responsible for performing quick maintenance and repairs on a race car during a race. Key roles include tyre changers, tyre carriers, jackmen, gasmen, and spotters.

Generally, the pit crew makes between $80,000 and $300,000 per season, according to FlowerRacers. The amount they earn depends on the team they are working for, their role, and experience.

Pit crew working on Martin Truex Jr.'s race car
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the number 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 11, 2024, in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Logan Whitton
Source: Getty Images

NASCAR driver bonuses

The average sponsorship salary for a NASCAR driver is $500,000, states Worldmetrics. NASCAR drivers' salaries are influenced by performance-based bonuses. Some NASCAR drivers earn over $1 million in bonuses per year.

The amount NASCAR drivers make features a combination of on-track success and off-track endorsements. Their overall salaries reflect their skill, track success, and marketability. 

