How much do NASCAR drivers make? Salaries, bonuses, and other earnings
NASCAR, short for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, is currently one of the most prestigious motorsports organizations, known primarily for stock car racing. Their racers are also among the highest-paid, though not as high as Formula 1 racers. This article looks at how much NASCAR drivers make.
There is no fixed amount that NASCAR drivers make per season. They usually participate in different races, series, and championships. The highest-paying race today is the Daytona 500, also called the Great American Race. Major series include the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
How much do NASCAR drivers make?
NASCAR driver salary varies depending on factors like experience, position, performance, team funding, contracts, and marketability. The base salary for developmental drivers is somewhere between $50,000 and $10 million, according to SalarySport. Newer drivers and those in lower-tier teams earn significantly less compared to established racers.
How much do NASCAR drivers make a year?
The average salary of NASCAR drivers per year is approximately $112,000. Full-time racers make between $200,000 and $17 million, which comes from a combination of winnings, salaries, bonuses, and sponsorships.
How much do NASCAR drivers make per race?
NASCAR stopped disclosing race earnings in 2016, but on average, racers make between $5,000 and $100,000 per race. The exact amount depends on sponsorship deals and the driver's contract terms.
NASCAR winnings per race also vary significantly depending on the type of race and the purse amount. Larger and more prestigious races offer a higher NASCAR payout per position. For example, the total purse for the 2023 Daytona 500 was approximately $26.9 million. The winner of the Daytona 500 typically earns between $1.5 million and $2 million.
Who is the highest-paid driver in NASCAR?
Kyle 'Rowdy' Busch is considered one of the highest-earning NASCAR racers today, making around $16.9 million annually. In 2020, Kyle Busch's salary was estimated to be $17.8 million, landing him a feature on Forbes as the highest-paid driver.
Busch's salary per race is estimated at around $444,000. Denny Hamlin is currently the second highest-earning racer, with total annual earnings of $13.1 million.
Corey LaJoie's salary of $200,000 per year makes him one of the lowest-earning NASCAR racers. The table below highlights the top 25 highest-paid NASCAR drivers, according to Ranker.
|Rank
|Racer
|Team
|Annual earnings
|1
|Kyle Busch
|Hendrick Motorsports
|$16.9 million
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|$13.1 million
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|$10.9 million
|4
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|$10.4 million
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|$9.4 million
|6
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|$9 million
|7
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|$8 million
|8
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|$8 million
|9
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|$7.5 million
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|$4.5 million
|11
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|$4.5 million
|12
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|$3.7 million
|13
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|$3.5 million
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|$3 million
|15
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|$2.5 million
|16
|Eric Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|$2.3 million
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|$2.2 million
|18
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|$2.1 million
|19
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|$1.9 million
|20
|William Bryon
|Hendrick Sports
|$1.85 million
|21
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|$1.5 million
|22
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|$1.3 million
|23
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|$1.2 million
|24
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|$800,000
|25
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|$500,000
Who is the richest NASCAR driver?
The richest NASCAR driver as of 2024 is Dale Earnhardt Jr with an estimated net worth of $300 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Dale Jr, a third-generation driver, is a 2-time Daytona 500 winner and a 2-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion.
Dale Jr retired from full-time racing in 2017 but continues to compete part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Below are the top 20 richest NASCAR racers of all time with their respective net worths, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
|Rank
|Racer
|Net worth
|1
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|$300 million
|2
|Jeff Gordon
|$200 million
|3
|Jimmie Johnson
|$160 million
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|$110 million
|5
|Tony Stewart
|$90 million
|6
|Danica Patrick
|$80 million
|7
|Kyle Busch
|$80 million
|8
|Carl Edwards
|$70 million
|9
|Mark Martin
|$70 million
|10
|Kurt Busch
|$70 million
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Sr
|$70 million
|12
|Richard Petty
|$65 million
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|$65 million
|14
|Matt Kenseth
|$60 million
|15
|Jeff Burton
|$55 million
|16
|Cale Yarborough
|$50 million
|17
|Kasey Kahne
|$50 million
|18
|Michael Waltrip
|$35 million
|19
|Greg Biffle
|$30 million
|20
|Ken Schrader
|$25 million
How much does a NASCAR pit crew make in a year?
The pit crew typically consists of specialized mechanics responsible for performing quick maintenance and repairs on a race car during a race. Key roles include tyre changers, tyre carriers, jackmen, gasmen, and spotters.
Generally, the pit crew makes between $80,000 and $300,000 per season, according to FlowerRacers. The amount they earn depends on the team they are working for, their role, and experience.
NASCAR driver bonuses
The average sponsorship salary for a NASCAR driver is $500,000, states Worldmetrics. NASCAR drivers' salaries are influenced by performance-based bonuses. Some NASCAR drivers earn over $1 million in bonuses per year.
The amount NASCAR drivers make features a combination of on-track success and off-track endorsements. Their overall salaries reflect their skill, track success, and marketability.
