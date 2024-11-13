51 most popular anime characters with white hair ranked

In anime, white-haired characters are often portrayed as mysterious or powerful. This unique trait makes them visually striking and symbolically compelling to audiences. Their white hair suggests age, wisdom, or an intense inner struggle. Explore some of the most popular anime characters with white hair.

Noelle Silva (L), Hatsuharu Sohma (C), and Decim from Death Parade (R). White Hair anime characters are considered magnetic and mercurial. Photo: @CBR (modified by author)

White-haired anime characters carry an otherworldly charm that draws viewers into their tales. Their hair colour often signifies a deeper connection to supernatural or mythical elements. From stoic sages to tragic heroes, these characters embody complexity and nuance.

List of most popular anime characters with white hair

In anime, white-hair characters frequently represent unique archetypes; they often possess extraordinary abilities or profound wisdom, making them pivotal to the plot. The allure of anime characters with white hair lies in their visual impact.

Credible sources such as Beebom, Riotus, and Ranker greatly influenced the ranking of these white-haired anime characters. They include;

51. Noelle Silva - Black Clover

Unable to control her magic despite her lineage, Noelle's goal is to make her family acknowledge her. Photo: @X.com (modified by author)

Noelle Silva is a young woman with a slender build and pink eyes. She is the tritagonist and one of the key female characters in Yuki Tabata's Black Clover show. Noelle possesses long, silver-coloured hair, which is usually tied in pigtails, with her centre bangs over her forehead.

50. Sui/Souta - Darwin's Game

Sui and Souta are characters from Darwin's Game. Photo: @X.com (modified by author)

Sui is a skilled player in Darwin's Game, and Souta is her younger brother's soul who lives in her body. She is known for her strategic mind and combat abilities. Sui often uses her skills to protect Souta and navigate the challenges other players pose.

49. Hatsuharu Sohma - Fruits Basket

Sohma is generally steady, calm, and pleasant to sit by. Photo: @Shoichi 昇 on Facebook (modified by author)

Hatsuharu Sohma is a white-haired hero known for his laid-back personality and distinctive appearance, including his white hair. He is possessed by the spirit of the Ox, which influences his character traits and behaviour.

48. Juzo Suzuya - Tokyo Ghoul

Juzo Suzuya is known for his striking white hair and unique appearance. Photo: @Cosplay Sky on Facebook (modified by author)

Juzo Suzuya is recognised for his distinctive white hair and unique appearance, marked by stitches across his body. He is a special class investigator for the CCG and is best known for his exceptional combat skills and unorthodox methods, often displaying a playful yet dangerous demeanour.

47. Soul Eater Evans - Soul Eater

Soul Evans is a two-star demon weapon initially born in a family of famous musicians. Photo: @Soul Eater Evans Soundcloud Station on Facebook (modified by author)

Soul Eater Evans is a central character in the Soul Eater franchise and is the weapon partner to the protagonist, Maka Albarn. He is depicted with striking platinum blonde hair and a laid-back, calm demeanour. He often tries to maintain an image of nonchalance despite frequently embarrassing himself.

46. Licht - Black Clover

Licht is a kind and compassionate elf who sought peace between elves and humans. Photo: @Black Clover on Facebook (modified by author)

Licht is recognised as the leader of the Elf tribe and one of the strongest mages in the series. Initially portrayed as a villain, his true nature is revealed over time, showcasing him as a kind and tragic figure driven by a desire to avenge his fallen kin after a brutal massacre.

45. Gin Ichimaru - Bleach

Gin is Rangiku Matsumoto's childhood friend and love interest. Photo: @Just_Testedd on X (modified by author)

Gin Ichimaru is a complex aesthetic white-haired anime boy character from Bleach, known for his distinctive and enigmatic smile. Initially introduced as a member of the Gotei 13, he serves as the captain of the Third Division and later becomes an ally of Sosuke Aizen.

44. Garou - One Punch Man

Garo is a martial arts prodigy. Photo: @Just_Testedd on X (modified by author)

Garo is a self-proclaimed Hero Hunter and a famous antagonist who hunts down heroes in the One Punch Man series. He was a former student of the well-known hero and martial artist Bang.

43. Tengen Uzui - Demon Slayer

Tengen has a passion for justice and protecting the innocent. Photo: @CBR (modified by author)

Renowned for his flashy clothing, colourful accessories, and jewellery, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui depicts a flamboyant, eccentric, and loud personality. He is proud and dislikes associating with people and things he does not consider flashy.

42. Tobirama - Naruto

Tobirama played a crucial role in establishing the Hidden Leaf Village. Photo: @DeviantArt (modified by author)

Tobirama Senju is known as the Second Hokage for his white hair and pragmatic approach. He has also created several powerful jutsu, including the Reanimation Jutsu and the Flying Thunder God Technique.

41. Yaichi - House of The Five Leaves

Yaichi is a calm person who does not take things seriously if they are not related to shogi. Photo: @Armando_LI19 on X (modified by author)

Yaichi is the charismatic leader of bandits known as the Five Leaves, which kidnaps the heirs of wealthy businesses and holds them for ransom. In the show, he is depicted with light-coloured hair and a carefree attitude, often smoking a pipe, which complements his mysterious persona.

40. Atsushi Nakajima - Bungo Stray Dogs

Atsushi is a member of the Armed Detective Agency who possesses the ability Beast Beneath the Moonlight. Photo: @bsd.sushi on Instagram (modified by author)

Atsushi Nakajima is the protagonist of Bungo Stray Dogs and can transform into a giant white tiger. An underrated character, he was an orphan with a traumatic past who struggled with self-doubt and a sense of belonging. He initially lived on the streets before being recruited by the Armed Detective Agency.

39. Gintoki - Gintama

Gintoki is the founder and president of the Yorozuya and a highly skilled samurai. Photo: @DeviantArt (modified by author)

Gintoki Sakata is the main protagonist of Gintama and is known for his laid-back personality. A former samurai and member of the Joui War, he runs the Yorozuya, a freelance odd-jobs agency in Edo.

38. Jiraiya - Naruto

Jiraiya's charm is as boundless as his toad-summoning skills. Photo: @DeviantArt (modified by author)

Jiraiya is a beloved Naruto character known for his iconic white hair and carefree personality. As a member of the Legendary Sannin, he plays a crucial role in training Naruto Uzumaki, imparting essential ninja techniques like the Rasengan and Sage Jutsu.

37. Byakuya Ishigami - Dr. Stone

Ishigami Byakuya was Senku Ishigami's adoptive father. Photo: @hourlysenku on X (modified by author)

Meet Byakuya Ishigami, a character from the manga anime series Dr. Stone. He is Senku's father and has become a favourite among fans.

36. Griffith - Berserk

Griffith is the leader of the reborn Band of the Falcon. Photo: @CBR (modified by author)

Griffith is a purely evil villain in the Berserk franchise. His jealous nature pushes him into being reborn as a member of the God Hand, making him one of the most disliked characters in the anime series.

35. Sho Kusakabe - Fire Force

Sho is a major antagonist in Fire Force. Photo: @Joana David on Facebook (modified by author)

Sho Kusakabe is the brother of the Fire Force's protagonist, Shinra. He is one of the few Adolla Burst users in the series. Sho can seamlessly bend time and space to his will, making him almost undefeatable in battle.

34. Eri - My Hero Academia

Eri is a small girl with bluish, off-white hair, messy and unkempt, which is parted in the middle of her forehead. Photo: @CBR (modified by author)

Eri, commonly known as Eri-Chan, features large, expressive eyes, distinctive white hair, and a powerful quirk called Rewind. This quirk allows her to reverse the physical state of living beings, effectively healing injuries or reverting them to a younger age.

33. Ash Landers - Black Butler

Ash is a tall man with white hair, amethyst eyes, and a pale complexion. Photo: @FallenPxrity on X (modified by author)

Ash Landers, the butler of Queen Victoria, is a popular aesthetic-haired anime boy from the series Black Butler. Ash, a fallen angel, considers himself superior to others and is the main antagonist in the series.

32. Mirajane Strauss - Fairy Tail

Mirajane Strauss is a supporting protagonist in the Fairy Tail anime. Photo: @Mirajane Strauss - The Demon Princess on Facebook (modified by author)

Mirajane is a slim young woman of below-average height. She has long, white hair which curls slightly at the ends, with two bangs framing her face and reaching down to her chest. Mirajane possesses the unique ability to Take Over, allowing her to transform into powerful forms, notably her Satan Soul form.

31. Decim - Death Parade

Decim is the bar's bartender, Quindecim, and the arbiter of the dead. Photo: @Death Parade Fans on Facebook (modified by author)

Decim from Death Parade is recognised for his distinctive, emotionless demeanour as the bartender of Quindecim. He serves as an arbiter, judging the souls of the deceased through various games to determine their fate - reincarnation or oblivion.

30. Tomoe - Kamisama Kiss

Tomoe is a fox yokai, presently serving as the familiar Nanami Momozono. Photo: @Tomoe - Kamisama Hajimemashita on Facebook (modified by author)

Tomae is a popular silver-haired character with fox-like features reflecting her status as a powerful familiar. She serves as the protector and companion of Nanami Momozono, the series' protagonist, showcasing a mix of loyalty and playful teasing.

29. Altair - Re: Creators

Altair is a powerful and masculine figure who brings other fictional characters into the real world. Photo: @Altair re creators on Facebook (modified by author)

Altair is a main character in the Re: Creators franchise, known for her role as the Military Uniform Princess. She is driven by a desire to confront her creator and challenge the constraints of her existence.

28. Ban - The Seven Deadly Sins

Ban is a very tall, muscular man with pale tan skin, who possesses a set of well-developed abdominal muscles and usually has a slouch. Photo: @Anime Corner on Facebook (modified by author)

Set in the afterlife, The Seven Deadly Sins features Ban, a Fox Sin of Greed. Ban possesses immortality due to drinking from the Fountain of Youth, which allows him to recover from any injury, making him a formidable fighter.

27. Neferpitou - Hunter x Hunter

Neferpitou is a chimera ant and possesses features of a human and a cat. Photo: @DeviantArt (modified by author)

As a member of the Chimera Ants, Neferpitou serves as one of the Royal Guards to the Chimera Ant King, Meruem. She showcases immense strength and Nen abilities. The white-haired anime character is fiercely loyal and exhibits a chilling demeanour, particularly regarding her role in hunting down enemies and protecting her king.

26. Kanade Uryuu - Platinum End

As one of the God Candidates, Kanade strategically eliminates other candidates using sound battle tactics and coerced alliances. Photo: @CBR (modified by author)

Kanade Uryuu is an evil white-haired anime boy best recognised for his role as one of the God Candidates competing to become the next God. He is characterised by his strategic mind and ruthless tactics. Despite his cold demeanour, Kanade eventually dies through the combined efforts of Takehashi, the protagonists, and other candidates.

25. Makishima Shogo - Psycho-Pass

Makishima has amber-coloured eyes and messy white hair held back in a ponytail. Photo: @Makishima Shogo on Facebook (modified by author)

Shogo Makishima is the main antagonist in Psycho-Pass, known for his striking white hair and charismatic yet chilling demeanour. He opposes the Sybil System, advocating for free will and expressing human emotions, which he believes are suppressed in society.

24. Korai Hoshiumi - Haikyuu!!

Korai has light-coloured hair that he had kept very short. Photo: @Haikyuu on Facebook (modified by author)

Korai Hoshiumi, who has exceptional volleyball skills, joins the All Japan Youth Intensive Training Camp. He is recognised as one of the top spikers in the series and is often compared to Hinata Shoyo due to their similar heights and playing styles.

23. Kanade Tachibana - Angel Beats

Kanade is distinguished by her long white hair and calm demeanour. Photo: @Lalo_Dragon_Llo on X (modified by author)

Also known as Angel, Kanade Tachibana is the main character in Angel Beats. As the Student Council President in the afterlife, she possesses supernatural abilities to maintain order among the students, often clashing with the Afterlife Battlefront.

22. Yamato - One Piece

Yamato lifts spirits but never backs down from the good fight. Photo: @OneTrueYamato on X (modified by author)

Yamato is a significant character in the One Piece franchise who first appeared in the Wano Country Arc. Being assigned female at birth and not usually choosing to present as male explicitly, Yamato has typically been referred to as a woman by people when they first encounter him.

21. Jūshirō Ukitake - Bleach

Ukitake is the eldest son of the low-class aristocratic Ukitake family. Photo: @Bleach Animated World on Facebook (modified by author)

Another tough anime guy with white hair is Jūshirō Ukitake from the Bleach franchise. He was the captain of the 13th Division in Gotei 13 before he succumbed to tuberculosis.

20. Isaac Netero - Hunter x Hunter

Netero was the 12th chairman of the Hunters Association. Photo: @MangArt on Facebook (modified by author)

Isaac Netero is a pivotal character known for his distinctive and immense power as the 12th chairman of the Hunter Association. He is one of the most robust Nen users in the series, capable of challenging formidable opponents, including the Chimera Ant King, Meruem.

19. Kishō Arima - Tokyo Ghoul

Kishō is one of the two secondary antagonists. Photo: @Arima Kishou on Facebook (modified by author)

Kishō Arima is a protagonist character in Tokyo Ghoul, best known for his title of "White Reaper." As a highly skilled investigator for the CCG (Commission of Counter Ghoul), he is feared by ghouls for his unmatched combat abilities and relentless pursuit of justice.

18. Black Hanekawa - Monogatari

Hanekawa is playful, shameless, and rather sharp-tongued. Photo: @CBR (modified by author)

Black Hanekawa is a character from the Monogatari series, specifically in Bakemonogatari. She is the alter ego of Tsubasa Hanekawa, emerging when her suppressed emotions and desires manifest as a new aberration due to the influence of the Meddlecat.

17. Toge Inumaki - Jujutsu Kaisen

Toge is a slim young man with light skin, brown eyes, and mid-length straight hair. Photo: @Looper (modified by author)

Toge Inumaki is a character from Jujutsu Kaisen known for his unique white hair and reserved demeanour. He is a skilled Jujutsu Sorcerer specialising in cursed speech, allowing him to use phrases infused with cursed energy to control or manipulate his opponents.

16. Seishiro Nagi - Blue Lock

Nagi is a tall young man with a lean but muscular build. Photo: @Yoshioka on Facebook (modified by author)

Seishiro Nagi is a contender for the Blue Lock Project and the titular protagonist of the spin-off Blue Lock - Episode Nagi. After demonstrating his overwhelming soccer talent, high school sophomore Seishiro Nagi receives an invitation to the Blue Lock Project and meets strikers nationwide.

15. Yukichi Fukuzawa - Bungo Stray Dogs

Yukichi can use his All Men Are Equal skills to subdue his enemies. Photo: @Joana David on Facebook (modified by author)

Yukichi Fukuzawa, also known as the silver wolf, is a character from Bungo Stray Dogs, recognised for his calm demeanour. He is inspired by the real-life Japanese author and educator Yukichi Fukuzawa and serves as a member of the Armed Detective Agency.

14. Professor Oak - Pokémon

Oak is a Pokémon researcher who is generally considered the best in his field of research. Photo: @Professor Oak on Facebook (modified by author)

Professor Oak is a beloved character recognised for his role as a Pokémon researcher and mentor. He serves as the primary professor in the Kanto region, guiding aspiring trainers like Ash Ketchum on their journeys to become Pokémon Masters.

13. Elizabeth Liones - The Seven Deadly Sins

Elizabeth is a very polite, grateful and caring individual. Photo: @eliprincessss on X (modified by author)

Elizabeth Liones, princess of the Kingdom of Liones, is a famous white-haired anime girl. She is initially introduced as a determined young woman seeking legendary knights. However, she becomes deeply intertwined with the Seven Deadly Sins, particularly Meliodas, the group's leader.

12. Scar - Fullmetal Alchemist

Scar is introduced as a villain who targets alchemists working for the state military from the fictional country of Amestris. Photo: @FMAPerfectShots on X (modified by author)

Scar is best recognised for his distinctive white hair and a prominent X-shaped facial scar. He is a vengeful warrior from the Ishvalan people, driven by a desire to avenge the deaths of his family and people during the Ishval Civil War.

11. Kakashi Hatake - Naruto

Kakashi Hatake is our enigmatic ninja with the hidden Sharingan eye. Photo: @Looper (modified by author)

Kakashi Hatake is famously known as the "Copy Ninja" due to his ability to replicate various jutsu using his Sharingan. He sports distinctive spiky white hair and a mask that obscures his face, adding to his mysterious persona.

10. Archer - Fate/Stay Night

Archer is a nameless hero who gives up his life to let his master, Rin, escape along with Saber and Shirou. Photo: @Archer - Fate/Stay Night on Facebook (modified by author)

Archer, also known as EMIYA from the Fate/Stay Night anime series, is a heroic spirit summoned during the Holy Grail War. He possesses exceptional combat and projection magicraft skills, which allow him to create weapons from his own body.

9. Shoto Todoroki - My Hero Academia

Shoto is a superhero and one of the main protagonists of My Hero Academia. Photo: @Shoto Todoroki on Facebook (modified by author)

Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia is a white-haired anime boy best recognised for his dual Quirk abilities. As the son of the number one hero, Endeavor, he possesses the unique power of Half-Cold Half-Hot, which allows him to generate ice from the right side of his body and fire from the left.

8. Near - Deathnote

Near is the younger of L's two successors, raised in Wammy's House. Photo: @Near (Death Note) on Facebook (modified by author)

Near, also known as Nate River, is characterised by his white hair and childlike appearance, contrasting with his exceptional intelligence and deductive skills. He is known for his strategic mind and puzzle-solving abilities, often playing games to outsmart his opponents, particularly Yagami Light.

7. Zen Wistaria - Snow White with the Red Hair

Zen embodies a very kind, caring and straightforward personality. Photo: @Miyamura on Facebook (modified by author)

Zen Wistaria is a prominent protagonist serving as the second prince of the kingdom of Clarines. His distinctive white hair and adventurous spirit, often escaping royal duties to explore the world outside the castle, have caught the eye of many.

6. Sesshōmaru - Inuyasha

Sesshōmaru's imperious ways cut more profound than his sword, but his elegance is too silky to resist. Photo: @Inu Kagoya on Facebook (modified by author)

Sesshōmaru is a significant character in the Inuyasha franchise. He started as a villain but gradually became an anti-hero allied with the main heroes. Unlike many other yōkai, Sesshōmaru had no interest in possessing even a shard of the Shikon Jewel to enhance his powers.

5. Killua Zoldyck - Hunter x Hunter

Killu is one of the most talented characters in the series. Photo: @Yashioka on Facebook (modified by author)

Killua Zoldyck is a main character in Hunter x Hunter, best known for his striking white hair and exceptional skills as an assassin. Hailing from the infamous Zoldyck family of assassins, Killua possesses remarkable agility and combat abilities.

4. Gojo Satoru - Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo’s heroic nature is why he inspires thousands of fanfics while inciting creatives to pair him with their original characters. Photo: @Kimochi on Facebook (modified by author)

Satoru is a lean, tall fictional character with beautiful, eye-catching snow-white hair. He is a special-grade jujutsu sorcerer from the Gojo clan, widely recognised as the strongest in the world.

3. Ken Kaneki - Tokyo Ghoul

Kaneki is the first known artificial one-eyed ghoul. Photo: @Fast Forward Art on Facebook (modified by author)

Ken Kaneki, an artificial mono-eyed half-ghoul, is the main protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul. He is initially a shy literature student whose life drastically changes after a near-fatal encounter with a ghoul. He finally learns to live like a ghoul and eventually gets nick-named Eye-patch.

2. Kiyoshirō Higashimitarai - Digimon Ghost Game

Kiyoshirō runs the male dormitory at Hazakura Academy. Photo: @daily_shota on X (modified by author)

Kiyoshirō Higashimitarai is a white-haired anime character from the Digimon Ghost Game series. He is notable for his distinct appearance, characterised by his white hair and youthful demeanour.

1. Toshiro Hitsugaya - Bleach

Toshiro's short, spiked, white hair draws attention to the Human World. Photo: @Toshiro Hitsugaya (Captain Hitsugaya) (BLEACH) on Facebook (modified by author)

Tōshirō Hitsugaya is a prominent fictional character from Bleach's manga and anime series. He serves as the captain of the 10th Division of the Gotei 13, a group of Soul Reapers tasked with maintaining the balance between the living world and the afterlife, known as Soul Society.

Why does white hair look good in anime?

White hair is relatively rare in real life, making anime characters with this trait stand out. This uniqueness often enhances their visual appeal and makes them more memorable to viewers. It also creates a striking contrast against various backgrounds, improving the overall aesthetic of the anime.

Why do some anime characters have white hair?

White-haired anime characters are often given unique traits that contribute to their distinctness. Such characters are depicted as powerful, wise, elegant and mysterious.

Who is the white hair character in Bleach?

The Bleach anime franchise features a variety of white-haired characters. Some of these characters include;

Toshiro Hitsugaya

Gin Ichimaru

Yukio Yamazaki

Jūshirō Ukitake

Who is the strongest white-haired anime character?

Satoru Gojo is often regarded as one of the most powerful characters in anime according to various sources such as Ranker and Beebom. He possesses immense cursed energy and the Limitless technique, which allows him to manipulate space at will.

Anime characters with white hair continue to enchant fans across generations, offering depth and intrigue. Their symbolic hair colour often reflects complexity, mystery, and supernatural origins. These characters add richness and diversity to anime's ever-evolving narrative styles.

