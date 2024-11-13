51 most popular anime characters with white hair ranked
In anime, white-haired characters are often portrayed as mysterious or powerful. This unique trait makes them visually striking and symbolically compelling to audiences. Their white hair suggests age, wisdom, or an intense inner struggle. Explore some of the most popular anime characters with white hair.
White-haired anime characters carry an otherworldly charm that draws viewers into their tales. Their hair colour often signifies a deeper connection to supernatural or mythical elements. From stoic sages to tragic heroes, these characters embody complexity and nuance.
List of most popular anime characters with white hair
In anime, white-hair characters frequently represent unique archetypes; they often possess extraordinary abilities or profound wisdom, making them pivotal to the plot. The allure of anime characters with white hair lies in their visual impact.
Credible sources such as Beebom, Riotus, and Ranker greatly influenced the ranking of these white-haired anime characters. They include;
51. Noelle Silva - Black Clover
Noelle Silva is a young woman with a slender build and pink eyes. She is the tritagonist and one of the key female characters in Yuki Tabata's Black Clover show. Noelle possesses long, silver-coloured hair, which is usually tied in pigtails, with her centre bangs over her forehead.
50. Sui/Souta - Darwin's Game
Sui is a skilled player in Darwin's Game, and Souta is her younger brother's soul who lives in her body. She is known for her strategic mind and combat abilities. Sui often uses her skills to protect Souta and navigate the challenges other players pose.
49. Hatsuharu Sohma - Fruits Basket
Hatsuharu Sohma is a white-haired hero known for his laid-back personality and distinctive appearance, including his white hair. He is possessed by the spirit of the Ox, which influences his character traits and behaviour.
48. Juzo Suzuya - Tokyo Ghoul
Juzo Suzuya is recognised for his distinctive white hair and unique appearance, marked by stitches across his body. He is a special class investigator for the CCG and is best known for his exceptional combat skills and unorthodox methods, often displaying a playful yet dangerous demeanour.
47. Soul Eater Evans - Soul Eater
Soul Eater Evans is a central character in the Soul Eater franchise and is the weapon partner to the protagonist, Maka Albarn. He is depicted with striking platinum blonde hair and a laid-back, calm demeanour. He often tries to maintain an image of nonchalance despite frequently embarrassing himself.
46. Licht - Black Clover
Licht is recognised as the leader of the Elf tribe and one of the strongest mages in the series. Initially portrayed as a villain, his true nature is revealed over time, showcasing him as a kind and tragic figure driven by a desire to avenge his fallen kin after a brutal massacre.
45. Gin Ichimaru - Bleach
Gin Ichimaru is a complex aesthetic white-haired anime boy character from Bleach, known for his distinctive and enigmatic smile. Initially introduced as a member of the Gotei 13, he serves as the captain of the Third Division and later becomes an ally of Sosuke Aizen.
44. Garou - One Punch Man
Garo is a self-proclaimed Hero Hunter and a famous antagonist who hunts down heroes in the One Punch Man series. He was a former student of the well-known hero and martial artist Bang.
43. Tengen Uzui - Demon Slayer
Renowned for his flashy clothing, colourful accessories, and jewellery, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui depicts a flamboyant, eccentric, and loud personality. He is proud and dislikes associating with people and things he does not consider flashy.
42. Tobirama - Naruto
Tobirama Senju is known as the Second Hokage for his white hair and pragmatic approach. He has also created several powerful jutsu, including the Reanimation Jutsu and the Flying Thunder God Technique.
41. Yaichi - House of The Five Leaves
Yaichi is the charismatic leader of bandits known as the Five Leaves, which kidnaps the heirs of wealthy businesses and holds them for ransom. In the show, he is depicted with light-coloured hair and a carefree attitude, often smoking a pipe, which complements his mysterious persona.
40. Atsushi Nakajima - Bungo Stray Dogs
Atsushi Nakajima is the protagonist of Bungo Stray Dogs and can transform into a giant white tiger. An underrated character, he was an orphan with a traumatic past who struggled with self-doubt and a sense of belonging. He initially lived on the streets before being recruited by the Armed Detective Agency.
39. Gintoki - Gintama
Gintoki Sakata is the main protagonist of Gintama and is known for his laid-back personality. A former samurai and member of the Joui War, he runs the Yorozuya, a freelance odd-jobs agency in Edo.
38. Jiraiya - Naruto
Jiraiya is a beloved Naruto character known for his iconic white hair and carefree personality. As a member of the Legendary Sannin, he plays a crucial role in training Naruto Uzumaki, imparting essential ninja techniques like the Rasengan and Sage Jutsu.
37. Byakuya Ishigami - Dr. Stone
Meet Byakuya Ishigami, a character from the manga anime series Dr. Stone. He is Senku's father and has become a favourite among fans.
36. Griffith - Berserk
Griffith is a purely evil villain in the Berserk franchise. His jealous nature pushes him into being reborn as a member of the God Hand, making him one of the most disliked characters in the anime series.
35. Sho Kusakabe - Fire Force
Sho Kusakabe is the brother of the Fire Force's protagonist, Shinra. He is one of the few Adolla Burst users in the series. Sho can seamlessly bend time and space to his will, making him almost undefeatable in battle.
34. Eri - My Hero Academia
Eri, commonly known as Eri-Chan, features large, expressive eyes, distinctive white hair, and a powerful quirk called Rewind. This quirk allows her to reverse the physical state of living beings, effectively healing injuries or reverting them to a younger age.
33. Ash Landers - Black Butler
Ash Landers, the butler of Queen Victoria, is a popular aesthetic-haired anime boy from the series Black Butler. Ash, a fallen angel, considers himself superior to others and is the main antagonist in the series.
32. Mirajane Strauss - Fairy Tail
Mirajane is a slim young woman of below-average height. She has long, white hair which curls slightly at the ends, with two bangs framing her face and reaching down to her chest. Mirajane possesses the unique ability to Take Over, allowing her to transform into powerful forms, notably her Satan Soul form.
31. Decim - Death Parade
Decim from Death Parade is recognised for his distinctive, emotionless demeanour as the bartender of Quindecim. He serves as an arbiter, judging the souls of the deceased through various games to determine their fate - reincarnation or oblivion.
30. Tomoe - Kamisama Kiss
Tomae is a popular silver-haired character with fox-like features reflecting her status as a powerful familiar. She serves as the protector and companion of Nanami Momozono, the series' protagonist, showcasing a mix of loyalty and playful teasing.
29. Altair - Re: Creators
Altair is a main character in the Re: Creators franchise, known for her role as the Military Uniform Princess. She is driven by a desire to confront her creator and challenge the constraints of her existence.
28. Ban - The Seven Deadly Sins
Set in the afterlife, The Seven Deadly Sins features Ban, a Fox Sin of Greed. Ban possesses immortality due to drinking from the Fountain of Youth, which allows him to recover from any injury, making him a formidable fighter.
27. Neferpitou - Hunter x Hunter
As a member of the Chimera Ants, Neferpitou serves as one of the Royal Guards to the Chimera Ant King, Meruem. She showcases immense strength and Nen abilities. The white-haired anime character is fiercely loyal and exhibits a chilling demeanour, particularly regarding her role in hunting down enemies and protecting her king.
26. Kanade Uryuu - Platinum End
Kanade Uryuu is an evil white-haired anime boy best recognised for his role as one of the God Candidates competing to become the next God. He is characterised by his strategic mind and ruthless tactics. Despite his cold demeanour, Kanade eventually dies through the combined efforts of Takehashi, the protagonists, and other candidates.
25. Makishima Shogo - Psycho-Pass
Shogo Makishima is the main antagonist in Psycho-Pass, known for his striking white hair and charismatic yet chilling demeanour. He opposes the Sybil System, advocating for free will and expressing human emotions, which he believes are suppressed in society.
24. Korai Hoshiumi - Haikyuu!!
Korai Hoshiumi, who has exceptional volleyball skills, joins the All Japan Youth Intensive Training Camp. He is recognised as one of the top spikers in the series and is often compared to Hinata Shoyo due to their similar heights and playing styles.
23. Kanade Tachibana - Angel Beats
Also known as Angel, Kanade Tachibana is the main character in Angel Beats. As the Student Council President in the afterlife, she possesses supernatural abilities to maintain order among the students, often clashing with the Afterlife Battlefront.
22. Yamato - One Piece
Yamato is a significant character in the One Piece franchise who first appeared in the Wano Country Arc. Being assigned female at birth and not usually choosing to present as male explicitly, Yamato has typically been referred to as a woman by people when they first encounter him.
21. Jūshirō Ukitake - Bleach
Another tough anime guy with white hair is Jūshirō Ukitake from the Bleach franchise. He was the captain of the 13th Division in Gotei 13 before he succumbed to tuberculosis.
20. Isaac Netero - Hunter x Hunter
Isaac Netero is a pivotal character known for his distinctive and immense power as the 12th chairman of the Hunter Association. He is one of the most robust Nen users in the series, capable of challenging formidable opponents, including the Chimera Ant King, Meruem.
19. Kishō Arima - Tokyo Ghoul
Kishō Arima is a protagonist character in Tokyo Ghoul, best known for his title of "White Reaper." As a highly skilled investigator for the CCG (Commission of Counter Ghoul), he is feared by ghouls for his unmatched combat abilities and relentless pursuit of justice.
18. Black Hanekawa - Monogatari
Black Hanekawa is a character from the Monogatari series, specifically in Bakemonogatari. She is the alter ego of Tsubasa Hanekawa, emerging when her suppressed emotions and desires manifest as a new aberration due to the influence of the Meddlecat.
17. Toge Inumaki - Jujutsu Kaisen
Toge Inumaki is a character from Jujutsu Kaisen known for his unique white hair and reserved demeanour. He is a skilled Jujutsu Sorcerer specialising in cursed speech, allowing him to use phrases infused with cursed energy to control or manipulate his opponents.
16. Seishiro Nagi - Blue Lock
Seishiro Nagi is a contender for the Blue Lock Project and the titular protagonist of the spin-off Blue Lock - Episode Nagi. After demonstrating his overwhelming soccer talent, high school sophomore Seishiro Nagi receives an invitation to the Blue Lock Project and meets strikers nationwide.
15. Yukichi Fukuzawa - Bungo Stray Dogs
Yukichi Fukuzawa, also known as the silver wolf, is a character from Bungo Stray Dogs, recognised for his calm demeanour. He is inspired by the real-life Japanese author and educator Yukichi Fukuzawa and serves as a member of the Armed Detective Agency.
14. Professor Oak - Pokémon
Professor Oak is a beloved character recognised for his role as a Pokémon researcher and mentor. He serves as the primary professor in the Kanto region, guiding aspiring trainers like Ash Ketchum on their journeys to become Pokémon Masters.
13. Elizabeth Liones - The Seven Deadly Sins
Elizabeth Liones, princess of the Kingdom of Liones, is a famous white-haired anime girl. She is initially introduced as a determined young woman seeking legendary knights. However, she becomes deeply intertwined with the Seven Deadly Sins, particularly Meliodas, the group's leader.
12. Scar - Fullmetal Alchemist
Scar is best recognised for his distinctive white hair and a prominent X-shaped facial scar. He is a vengeful warrior from the Ishvalan people, driven by a desire to avenge the deaths of his family and people during the Ishval Civil War.
11. Kakashi Hatake - Naruto
Kakashi Hatake is famously known as the "Copy Ninja" due to his ability to replicate various jutsu using his Sharingan. He sports distinctive spiky white hair and a mask that obscures his face, adding to his mysterious persona.
10. Archer - Fate/Stay Night
Archer, also known as EMIYA from the Fate/Stay Night anime series, is a heroic spirit summoned during the Holy Grail War. He possesses exceptional combat and projection magicraft skills, which allow him to create weapons from his own body.
9. Shoto Todoroki - My Hero Academia
Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia is a white-haired anime boy best recognised for his dual Quirk abilities. As the son of the number one hero, Endeavor, he possesses the unique power of Half-Cold Half-Hot, which allows him to generate ice from the right side of his body and fire from the left.
8. Near - Deathnote
Near, also known as Nate River, is characterised by his white hair and childlike appearance, contrasting with his exceptional intelligence and deductive skills. He is known for his strategic mind and puzzle-solving abilities, often playing games to outsmart his opponents, particularly Yagami Light.
7. Zen Wistaria - Snow White with the Red Hair
Zen Wistaria is a prominent protagonist serving as the second prince of the kingdom of Clarines. His distinctive white hair and adventurous spirit, often escaping royal duties to explore the world outside the castle, have caught the eye of many.
6. Sesshōmaru - Inuyasha
Sesshōmaru is a significant character in the Inuyasha franchise. He started as a villain but gradually became an anti-hero allied with the main heroes. Unlike many other yōkai, Sesshōmaru had no interest in possessing even a shard of the Shikon Jewel to enhance his powers.
5. Killua Zoldyck - Hunter x Hunter
Killua Zoldyck is a main character in Hunter x Hunter, best known for his striking white hair and exceptional skills as an assassin. Hailing from the infamous Zoldyck family of assassins, Killua possesses remarkable agility and combat abilities.
4. Gojo Satoru - Jujutsu Kaisen
Satoru is a lean, tall fictional character with beautiful, eye-catching snow-white hair. He is a special-grade jujutsu sorcerer from the Gojo clan, widely recognised as the strongest in the world.
3. Ken Kaneki - Tokyo Ghoul
Ken Kaneki, an artificial mono-eyed half-ghoul, is the main protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul. He is initially a shy literature student whose life drastically changes after a near-fatal encounter with a ghoul. He finally learns to live like a ghoul and eventually gets nick-named Eye-patch.
2. Kiyoshirō Higashimitarai - Digimon Ghost Game
Kiyoshirō Higashimitarai is a white-haired anime character from the Digimon Ghost Game series. He is notable for his distinct appearance, characterised by his white hair and youthful demeanour.
1. Toshiro Hitsugaya - Bleach
Tōshirō Hitsugaya is a prominent fictional character from Bleach's manga and anime series. He serves as the captain of the 10th Division of the Gotei 13, a group of Soul Reapers tasked with maintaining the balance between the living world and the afterlife, known as Soul Society.
Why does white hair look good in anime?
White hair is relatively rare in real life, making anime characters with this trait stand out. This uniqueness often enhances their visual appeal and makes them more memorable to viewers. It also creates a striking contrast against various backgrounds, improving the overall aesthetic of the anime.
Why do some anime characters have white hair?
White-haired anime characters are often given unique traits that contribute to their distinctness. Such characters are depicted as powerful, wise, elegant and mysterious.
Who is the white hair character in Bleach?
The Bleach anime franchise features a variety of white-haired characters. Some of these characters include;
- Toshiro Hitsugaya
- Gin Ichimaru
- Yukio Yamazaki
- Jūshirō Ukitake
Who is the strongest white-haired anime character?
Satoru Gojo is often regarded as one of the most powerful characters in anime according to various sources such as Ranker and Beebom. He possesses immense cursed energy and the Limitless technique, which allows him to manipulate space at will.
Anime characters with white hair continue to enchant fans across generations, offering depth and intrigue. Their symbolic hair colour often reflects complexity, mystery, and supernatural origins. These characters add richness and diversity to anime's ever-evolving narrative styles.
