Top 15 farm dog breeds: The best dogs for herding and protecting

For centuries, dogs have held a special place in the heart of rural life, where the countryside aura lingers in the air and the fields stretch as far as the eye can see. From chasing off pests to herding and guarding stubborn sheep against predators, these canines can probably do it all. But what are the best farm dog breeds? Discover the ideal matches for farm life.

German Shepherd (L), Dachshund (C) and the Bernese Mountain Dog (R) are some of the best farm dog breeds. Photo: Stefan Puchner, Dimitar Dilkoff, Rich Graessle (modified by author)

Whether you are a veteran farmer or a newbie, you most likely spend long hours working on your farm. However, certain dogs offer helping paws to make things easier by covering a wider area within a shorter period. This article highlights the breeds to look out for in case you are in the market for a four-legged farmhand to add to your crew.

Best farm dog breeds with pictures

Certain dog breeds are uniquely suited for farm life due to their intelligence, energy levels and athleticism. According to Dr. Julie Hunt, Veterinary Consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance:

A good dog can serve as a companion and help run errands on the farm. While certain breeds may have similar personalities, the farmer must understand that each dog is different before choosing one to settle with.

To determine the best farm dogs, we analysed various factors, including physical characteristics, life expectancy and adaptability. Data from credible sources such as the American Kennel Club and Farmer's Weekly significantly influenced this research.

Dog breed Temperament German Shepherd Loyal, energetic and intelligent Australian Shepherd Active and protective Australian Cattle Dog Playful, watchful and intelligent Dutch Shepherd Athletic and alert Pembroke Welsh Corgi Friendly, intelligent and independent Dachshund Even-tempered, willful and vivacious Airedale Terrier Confident, outgoing and bold Maremmano-Abruzzese Sheepdog Protective, loyal and independent Anatolian Shepherd Adaptable and devoted Bernese Mountain Dog Playful and friendly with other animals Akbash Affectionate, brave and courageous Kangal Shepherd Patient, authoritative and intelligent Jack Russell Terrier Athletic and tenacious Great Pyrenees Well-mannered, gentle and devoted to family Border Collie Energetic, even-tempered and eager to please

15. Border Collie

A Border Collie out in the field. Photo: Patrick Pleul

Group: Herding

Herding Height: Males (48-60 cm), Females (46-56 cm)

Males (48-60 cm), Females (46-56 cm) Weight: Males (14-25 kg), Females (12-19 kg)

Males (14-25 kg), Females (12-19 kg) Lifespan: 12-15 years

Originally from the Anglo-Scottish border, this dog is mainly kept for its sheep-herding prowess or as a companion pet. Thanks to their strong work ethics and intense desire to please, Border Collies often excel in dog competitions. They are considered the most intelligent dog breed.

14. Great Pyrenees

A Great Pyrenees dog protecting sheep at the Barinaga Ranch. Photo: Michael Macor

Group: Working

Working Height: Males (70-80 cm), Females (65-75 cm)

Males (70-80 cm), Females (65-75 cm) Weight: 55-75 kg (120-165 lbs)

55-75 kg (120-165 lbs) Lifespan: 10-12 years

Are you looking for a canine that can protect your flock even in cold climates? Look no further than the Great Pyrenees. This breed guards livestock from predation by bears and wolves in the French Alps. Great Pyrenees also serve as family dogs as they are legendarily good with kids.

13. Jack Russell Terrier

A Jack Russell terrier playing in the water at the Sandymount beach in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan

Group: Terrier

Terrier Height: 25-20 cm (10-12 in)

25-20 cm (10-12 in) Weight: 5-6 kg (11-13 lbs)

5-6 kg (11-13 lbs) Lifespan: 10-12 years

This breed is named after an English parson, Jack Russell, who used them for fox hunting in the early 19th century. Do not let their small stature deceive you; these dogs have high energy levels derived from stimulation and exercise.

12. Kangal Shepherd

A Kangal Shepherd having a good time with its owner. Photo: Serhat Zafer

Group: Working

Working Height: Males (70-80 cm), Females (63-75 cm)

Males (70-80 cm), Females (63-75 cm) Weight: Males (48-60 kg), Females (40-50 kg)

Males (48-60 kg), Females (40-50 kg) Lifespan: 12-15 years

The Kangal Shepherd is a livestock guardian dog breed kept alongside sheep to keep off wolves and other predators. Although originally from Turkey, these canines have been exported to Kenya and Namibia to protect local flocks from cheetahs. Interestingly, they can reach speeds of up to 56 km/h.

11. Akbash

A young Akbash dog. Photo: @akbashdog_daily (modified by author)

Group: Working

Working Height: Males (60-85 cm), Females (50-75 cm)

Males (60-85 cm), Females (50-75 cm) Weight: Males (45-65 kg), Females (35-55 kg)

Males (45-65 kg), Females (35-55 kg) Lifespan: 10-12 years

Did you know that the Akbash does not possess any herding ability? Nonetheless, this cute farm dog protects shepherds and their flock from predators. Regarding its physical attributes, the hound is usually white-coated, which makes it easier for the shepherd to distinguish between the dog and a predator.

10. Bernese Mountain Dog

A Bernese Mountain Dog during the 2020 Westminster Dog Show in New York, USA. Photo: Rich Graessle

Group: Working

Working Height: Males (64-70 cm), Females (58-66 cm)

Males (64-70 cm), Females (58-66 cm) Weight: Males (35-55 kg), Females (30-45 kg)

Males (35-55 kg), Females (30-45 kg) Lifespan: 7-10 years

Sweet-natured Berners are good at keeping watch over your farm and its inhabitants. Hailing from Bern, Switzerland and the Swiss Alps, this breed was brought into the area by invading Roman soldiers.

9. Anatolian Shepherd

Anatolian Shepherd dogs enjoying some sun. Photo: @anatolian_shepherd_dogs (modified by author)

Group: Working

Working Height: 27-29 inches

27-29 inches Weight: 80-150 lbs

80-150 lbs Lifespan: 10-13 years

According to Dr. Hunt, this canine is enormous but calm in temperament. It is a protector above all else.

Anatolian Shepherds are deployed to the fields in pairs to repel predators such as coyotes.

Their problem-solving abilities help them adapt to different challenges during their herding escapades. Anatolian Shepherds are not prone to unnecessary barking, which can be beneficial on a farm where calmness is desired.

8. Maremmano-Abruzzese Sheepdog

A Maremma Sheepdog at the Mulloon Creek Natural Farm. Photo: Brendon Thorne

Group: Working

Working Height: Males (65-73 cm), Females (60-68 cm)

Males (65-73 cm), Females (60-68 cm) Weight: Males (35-45 kg), Females (30-40 kg)

Males (35-45 kg), Females (30-40 kg) Lifespan: 11-12 years

These Italian ranch dogs were used for centuries to guard sheep from wolves in the Maremma region of Tuscany and Lazio. As young puppies, they are strategically placed among the cattle to bond with each other. At the same time, human interaction is minimal to allow the puppy to learn the flock’s behaviour.

7. Airedale Terrier

An Airedale Terrier during the 2018 Michigan Winter Dog Classic Show. Photo: Jorge Lemus

Group: Terrier

Terrier Height: Males (58-61 cm), Females (56-58 cm)

Males (58-61 cm), Females (56-58 cm) Weight: Males (40-50 kg), Females (35-40 kg)

Males (40-50 kg), Females (35-40 kg) Lifespan: 10-14 years

Widely recognised as the King of Terriers, this breed was originally bred to serve as a hunting pooch but has also been used as a war and police dog in Britain. In the US, Airedale Terriers are also used to hunting birds.

6. Dachshund

A Dachshund during the 2024 Paris Sausage Walk. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff

Group: Hound

Hound Height: 8-9 inches (Standard), 5-6 inches (Miniature)

8-9 inches (Standard), 5-6 inches (Miniature) Weight: 16-32 pounds (Standard), Utmost 11 pounds (Miniature)

16-32 pounds (Standard), Utmost 11 pounds (Miniature) Lifespan: 12-16 years

Dachshunds are a small dog breed from Germany. They have long bodies with short legs and large, floppy ears. Initially bred to flush out burrow-dwelling creatures like badgers, they are now used to hunt rabbits. Due to their protective nature, Dachshunds are considered ideal watchdogs.

5. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

A Pembroke Welsh Corgi during the Seattle Seahawks 2024 Corgi Cup. Photo: Rio Giancarlo

Group: Herding

Herding Height: 25-30 cm

25-30 cm Weight: Males (11-14 kg), Females (11-13 kg)

Males (11-14 kg), Females (11-13 kg) Lifespan: 12-15 years

Considered some of the best farm dogs for protection, Pembroke Welsh Corgis are popular as Queen Elizabeth II’s most preferred breed. The American Kennel Club (AKC) ranked them the 11th most famous breed in 2020.

4. Dutch Shepherd

A Dutch Shepherd with its owner. Photo: Hans Gutknecht

Group: Herding

Herding Height: Males (57-62 cm), Females (55-60 cm)

Males (57-62 cm), Females (55-60 cm) Weight: 30-40 kg (66-88 lbs)

30-40 kg (66-88 lbs) Lifespan: 11-14 years

Due to its versatility, the Dutch Shepherd makes an ideal cattle dog. Not only can they herd the cows together for milking, but they also pull carts. With their true shepherding temperament, this breed can get work done on the farm without the owner’s supervision.

3. Australian Cattle Dog

An Australian Cattle Dog during the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2023. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Group: Herding

Herding Height: Males (46-51 cm), Females (43-48 cm)

Males (46-51 cm), Females (43-48 cm) Weight: 15-22 kg (33-49 lbs)

15-22 kg (33-49 lbs) Lifespan: 13-15 years

Australian Cattle Dogs respond positively to structured training, especially if the exercise is challenging. As an energetic breed, they thrive in a farm environment where there are many activities involved. However, it is vital to note that these dogs were originally bred to herd by biting and might, therefore, nip running kids.

2. Australian Shepherd

An Australian Shepherd out in the field. Photo: Patrick Pleul

Group: Herding

Herding Height: Males (51-58 cm), Females (46-53 cm)

Males (51-58 cm), Females (46-53 cm) Weight: 16-32 kg (35-70 lbs)

16-32 kg (35-70 lbs) Lifespan: 13-15 years

If you have cattle that you need to be driven over long distances, you might not find a better candidate for the job than this American farm dog breed. Aussies require a lot of exercise as they are naturally energetic. In 2019, AKC ranked them the most famous US pooch breed.

1. German Shepherd

A German Shepherd dog running on the training ground. Photo: Stefan Puchner

Group: Herding

Herding Height: Males (60-65 cm), Females (55-60 cm)

Males (60-65 cm), Females (55-60 cm) Weight: Males (30-40 kg), Females (22-32 kg)

Males (30-40 kg), Females (22-32 kg) Lifespan: 9-13 years

German Shepherds were originally bred as herding dogs. They have since been used in many other types of work, including police work, search-and-rescue, disability, and warfare. These canines are also among the world's strongest dog breeds.

FAQs

Best known as man’s best friend, dogs are the world’s most popular pets. Below are some frequently asked questions about farm canines:

What is considered a farm dog?

These are dogs typically used for agriculture or animal husbandry. Some of their responsibilities include herding and guarding flocks.

What makes a good cattle dog?

Some attributes of the perfect farm canine include high intelligence and energy levels, loyal companions and strong work ethics.

What is the best dog for a farm?

As per Farmers Weekly, breeds such as Kangal Shepherds, Border Collies, and Pembroke Welsh Corgis excel as farm dogs due to their loyalty, agility, and herding instincts.

A herding dog at work on a flock of sheep. Photo: Heiko Rebsch

What are the white farm dogs called?

Some white dog breeds often used on farms include Great Pyrenees, Akbash, and Anatolian Shepherds.

What is the friendliest livestock guardian dog?

The Maremma Sheepdog is known as one of the best guardian dogs due to its unwavering devotion to its owner and livestock.

Above are the top 15 best farm dog breeds. From protectors to herders, each canine on this list brings a unique skill set perfect for farm life.

