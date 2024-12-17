35 fascinating Christmas facts to share this holiday

Christmas is a time full of joy, traditions, and fun surprises. Many fascinating facts about Christmas make this holiday even more special. From how people celebrate around the world to the history behind certain customs, these fascinating Christmas facts are sure to bring some extra holiday cheer to your celebrations.

Christmas tree with gifts near the fireplace (L). Santa Claus, putting a gift under the Christmas tree (R). Photo: Tom Merton, Alexandr Dubynin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Christmas traditions like decorating trees, giving gifts, and singing carols have become beloved parts of the holiday. These fascinating Christmas facts help remind you of the rich history and the fun customs that make this time of year so magical.

Fascinating and interesting Christmas facts

Christmas is a time of joy and traditions, with many interesting facts behind the celebrations. For many, Christmas requires a tree, greeting cards, parties, food and sharing gifts and fellowship. Here is a compilation of fascinating Christmas facts that you may not know.

1. The word "Christmas" means "Christ's Mass"

The term "Christmas" comes from the Old English phrase Cristes Maesse, meaning a religious service for Christ. Over time, it became the universal name for celebrating Jesus' birth.

2. The world's tallest Christmas tree was 221 feet tall

According to Guinness World Records, the world's tallest cut Christmas tree was a 64.6 m (212 ft) Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii) erected and decorated at Northgate Shopping Center, Seattle, Washington, USA, in December 1950.

White and spacious domestic living room decorated with Christmas fir tree and pastel holiday decor. Photo: Yana Iskayeva

Source: Getty Images

3. Christmas celebrates Jesus' birth

Christmas is a Christian holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is believed to be the Son of God. Although the exact date of His birth is unknown, 25 December was chosen by early Christians to align with existing winter festivals, making it a time of joy and worship.

4. The North Pole is where Santa lives

Santa's magical home at the North Pole comes from stories about his workshop, where elves help him make toys. Though it is imaginary, it adds excitement to Christmas lore.

5. All the gifts in the ''Twelve Days of Christmas'' would equal 364 gifts

The total number of gifts in the song is 364, which is one gift for every day of the year except for Christmas Day.

6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was created for a store

Rudolph's story was written in 1939 by Robert L. May for Montgomery Ward, a department store, to give as a holiday booklet for kids. It became so popular that it was later a song and movie.

7. The traditional three colours of Christmas are green, red, and gold

Green has long been a symbol of life and rebirth; red symbolises the blood of Christ, and gold represents light, wealth, and royalty.

8. The largest Christmas stocking was 168 feet long

In 2011, Italians made a massive Christmas stocking that was 168 feet tall and 70 feet wide. It was filled with presents for charity and set a world record.

9. Christmas trees can grow for 15 years before they are sold

Farmers plant small evergreen trees and wait up to 15 years to grow tall enough to become Christmas trees. They are then sold to decorate homes.

10. Thomas Edison invented Christmas lights

Thomas Edison first used electric lights to decorate his laboratory in 1880. Later, his colleague Edward Johnson strung electric bulbs on a Christmas tree, starting the tradition of colourful tree lights.

Christmas facts for kids

Portrait of traditional Santa Claus smiling at camera resting head on arms with Christmas tree in background. Photo: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

Here are some Christmas facts for kids that will make the holiday season even better!

1. Santa Claus is based on a real person, St. Nikolas of Myra

St. Nicholas was a kind and generous bishop in the 4th century who gave gifts to the poor and helped those in need. His story inspired the modern figure of Santa Claus, who brings joy and presents to children worldwide.

2. The first Christmas trees came from Germany

As per History.com, Germans started the tradition of Christmas trees by decorating evergreen trees with candles, fruits, and ornaments. This practice spread across Europe and eventually to other parts of the world, becoming a central part of Christmas celebrations.

3. Candy canes were made to look like shepherd's staff

Candy canes are shaped like a shepherd's staff to remind us of the shepherds who visited baby Jesus. The red stripes stand for Jesus' love and sacrifice.

4. Milk and cookies for Santa is a sweet tradition

Leaving milk and cookies for Santa is a popular tradition where children show gratitude for Santa's hard work. This custom began in the 1930s during the Great Depression, teaching kids the importance of giving and sharing even during tough times.

5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was created for kids

Rudolph was invented in 1939 by a man named Robert May. He wrote the story to give as a gift to children visiting a store during Christmas.

6. Jingle Bells was written for Thanksgiving

The famous song "Jingle Bells" was not meant for Christmas. It was originally written as a fun song for Thanksgiving but became popular as a holiday classic.

7. The first artificial Christmas trees were made from feathers

Germans created the first fake Christmas trees using dyed green goose feathers. This was an eco-friendly way to save real trees during the holiday season.

8. In Japan, people eat KFC on Christmas

Many Japanese families order Kentucky Fried Chicken on Christmas Day. This became a fun tradition after a KFC ad campaign in the 1970s.

9. Santa's reindeer are all female

Male reindeer lose their antlers in winter, but females keep theirs. Since Santa's reindeer have antlers, they are likely all female, including Rudolph.

10. Americans eat 1.76 billion candy canes every Christmas

Candy canes are a favourite holiday treat. People use them to decorate Christmas trees and enjoy their sweet peppermint flavour during the festive season.

Candy canes, candles and bright Christmas lights. Photo: Liliboas

Source: Getty Images

Fun Christmas facts

People from all around the world celebrate Christmas in lots of different ways. Have a look at these fun Christmas facts that can make the holiday season more entertaining and fuller of cheer.

1. Father Christmas is called by lots of different names all around the world

In Germany, he is called Kriss Kringle, La Befana in Italy, Pere Noel in France and Deushka Moroz (which means Grandfather Frost) in Russia.

2. 25 December may not be Jesus' real birthday

Christmas supposedly marks the birth of Jesus Christ on 25 December. However, the Bible does not mention 25 December, and most historians actually believe he was born in the spring.

3. The song "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" was about food

The song was originally sung by carolers in England who would visit homes asking for fig pudding, a traditional holiday dessert, as a reward for their singing.

4. In Peru, they celebrate Christmas Day on Christmas Eve

La Noche Buena (the good night) is the main day of celebrations in Peru. After Church, they go home to enjoy a yummy feast, open their presents and stay up until midnight.

5. Tinsel was first made from real silver

Long ago, people used thin strands of silver to decorate their Christmas trees, making them sparkle. Today, people use shiny plastic tinsel instead.

6. Christmas Wreaths are symbols of Jesus Christ

Christmas wreaths are a popular festive decoration, and they represent Jesus Christ.

7. Christmas pudding used to have meat in it

Early versions of Christmas pudding included meat, fruits, and spices. Over time, it became the sweet dessert we enjoy today.

8. More than 3 billion Christmas cards are sent in the U.S. every year

Christmas cards are a favourite way to share holiday cheer. In the United States alone, over 3 billion cards are mailed yearly, making it one of the most enduring Christmas traditions.

Handmade Christmas cards. Photo: Luliia Bondar

Source: Getty Images

Christmas history facts

Here are some fascinating Christmas history facts that explain how the holiday has evolved over time.

1. The first Christmas card was sent in 1843

Sir Henry Cole, born in England, created the first Christmas card to share holiday greetings. The idea became popular and is now a holiday tradition.

2. Alabama was the first U.S. state to recognise Christmas in 1836

In 1836, Alabama officially recognised Christmas as a holiday, becoming the first state in the United States to do so. This decision helped popularise Christmas celebrations across the country.

3. Christmas became a federal holiday in the U.S. in 1870

According to Freedom Forum, on 26 June 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a law making Christmas a national holiday. This ensured that people across the country could take time off to celebrate the festive season.

4. Christmas has been banned in the past

In the mid-17th century, the Puritan-led English Parliament banned Christmas celebrations in favour of a day of fasting. Furthermore, Alabama was the first state to declare Christmas a legal holiday in 1836, and Oklahoma was the last in 1890.

5. Oklahoma was the last state to declare Christmas a holiday in 1907

Oklahoma, the 46th state to join the Union, officially recognised Christmas as a legal holiday in 1907. This marked the end of the journey to make Christmas a widely accepted holiday in the U.S.

6. ''Jingle Bells'' was the first song played in space

As per Guinness World Records, ''Jingle Bells” became the first song played in space when, on 16 December 1965, it was broadcast during NASA’s Gemini 6A space flight. The song, written by James Lord Pierpont (USA) in 1857, was originally titled “One-Horse Open Sleigh”.

7. Prince Albert introduced the Christmas tree to England in 1840

Decorating Christmas trees is a popular festive pastime. It became popular when Prince Albert introduced the German custom to his wife, Britain's Queen Victoria. With royal approval, this German trend soon became popular worldwide.

8. Pope Julius I set 25 December as Christmas Day in A.D. 350

Pope Julius I officially declared 25 December to celebrate Christ's birth. This date aligned with existing winter festivals and helped unify Christian traditions.

9. Christmas trees have been sold in the U.S. since 1850

The tradition of selling Christmas trees began in the mid-19th century. By 1850, fresh-cut trees were sold in markets, making them a cherished part of holiday celebrations in American homes.

10. The most recorded Christmas song is "Silent Night."

You might wonder which of the Christmas classics on your playlist is the most popular. The answer is "Silent Night," which has accumulated over 733 recorded versions since 1978.

Beautiful, wrapped gifts under the Christmas tree. Photo: Hispanolistic

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Christmas primarily marks the birth of Jesus Christ, an event considered sacred in Christianity. It is a time for families and friends to come together, exchange gifts, celebrate, and create lasting memories. Below are some of the frequently asked about this special holiday.

Who invented Christmas Day?

Christmas Day was not invented by anyone, but it became a celebration over time. Pope Julius I officially recognised the day as the birth of Jesus Christ in A.D. 350. He declared 25 December as the official date for celebrating Christmas, although the exact birthdate of Jesus is unknown.

What are five fun facts about Christmas in England?

Below are five fun facts about Christmas in England:

The word "Christmas" comes from the Old English phrase "Cristes maesse", which translates to "Christ's mass".

The first recorded Christmas celebration in England was in York in 1068.

The tradition of decorating homes with evergreens began in the 16th century.

Prince Albert introduced the German tradition of putting up a Christmas tree in England. In 1833, he put up a tree at Windsor Castle, and the trend quickly spread.

Children hang stockings on their fireplaces on Christmas Eve. They expect Saint Nicholas, also known as Santa Claus or Father Christmas, to fill them with presents, fruit, candy, or coins.

What is Christmas all about?

Christmas is a holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. It is a time of joy, giving, and family gatherings, where people exchange gifts, decorate Christmas trees and enjoy festive meals.

What is a fun fact about Christmas gifts?

A fun fact about Christmas gifts is that the tradition started with the Wise Men bringing gifts to baby Jesus. Today, giving presents symbolises love and generosity during the holiday season.

What is an unusual fact about Christmas?

An unusual fact about Christmas is that 1965 astronauts aboard NASA's Gemini 6 mission played "Jingle Bells" in space using a harmonica and sleigh bells. It was the first song ever performed in outer space!

Learning fascinating Christmas facts can make the holiday season even more enjoyable. Whether you want to discover the history behind traditions or fun surprises about how Christmas is celebrated around the world, these facts remind you of the joy and magic of Christmas. Sharing these facts with friends and family can add extra cheer to your celebrations this year.

READ ALSO: How to get ready for Christmas in South Africa: lunch ideas, trees, crackers, decor

Briefly.co.za shared how you can get ready for Christmas to ensure a great holiday experience. Preparation in South Africa involves a mix of traditional and festive touches.

When planning, you have to aim for a celebration that is both warm and memorable. This guide will help you embrace the spirit of Christmas in South Africa with style and ease.

Source: Briefly News