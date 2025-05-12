Top 15 90s toys that defined our childhood: a nostalgic journey back in time

The 1990s were a golden era for toys, introducing a plethora of innovative and captivating playthings that defined a generation's childhood. These 90s toys entertained and sparked imaginations worldwide, from digital pets to interactive action figures.

American doll (L), Beanie Babies (C), and Furby (R). The 90s toys not only defined childhood but also left a lasting impact on pop culture. Photo by DeAgostini, Bill O'Leary, Schulze-Schlichtegroll

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The 1990s witnessed several toy crazes that captivated children and adults alike, leading to frenzied shopping sprees and cultural phenomena.

Iconic toys like Tamagotchis, Beanie Babies , and Furby became household names, often leading to frenzied shopping sprees and cultural phenomena.

, and became household names, often leading to frenzied shopping sprees and cultural phenomena. The Tamagotchi toy required the player to actively engage with it, feeding, cleaning, and playing games with the virtual pet.

Top 15 '90s toys that defined childhood

From creepy toys like Furby to interactive toys like the Tamagotchi, the 90s toys made the events of children in that generation super eventful. The iconic toys listed here undoubtedly inspired a generation:

Toy Invented by Mouse Trap Marvin Glass and Associates Electronic Dream Phone Milton Bradley Doodle Bear Tyco Toys Tickle Me Elmo Ron Dubren and Greg Hyman Puppy Surprise Mike Bowling Talkboys Tiger Electronics Pogs Blossom Galbiso Bop-It Dan Klitsner American Girls Pleasant Rowland Polly Pocket Chris Wiggs Beanie Babies Ty Warner Game Boy Colour Satoru Okada Super Soaker Lonnie Johnson Furby David Hampton and Caleb Chung Tamagotchi Aki Maita and Akihiro Yokoi

15. Mouse Trap

Mouse Trap was a game of cunning, manipulative skill. Photo: @beloved_90s_memories on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Release year : 1963

: 1963 Invented by : Marvin Glass and Associates

: Marvin Glass and Associates Country of origin: United States

Although initially released in the early sixties, Mouse Trap gained significant popularity in the 1990s. Players built a wacky Rube Goldberg-style contraption to trap their opponents' mice in hilarious ways. Its thrilling chain reactions made it one of the best '90s toys.

14. Electronic Dream Phone

Dream Phone was released by Milton Bradley in 1991. Photo: @Growing Up In The 90s on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Release year: 1991

1991 Invented by : Milton Bradley

: Milton Bradley Country of origin: United States

Electronic Dream Phone was one of the most iconic 90s games and toys for tweens. Players used a bright pink phone to call mystery boys and gather clues to their identity. Each call revealed hints like "He's not wearing a hat," creating fun, suspenseful gameplay.

13. Doodle Bear

Doodle Bear was invented by Ed Kaplan. Photo: @TOMY Toys UK, Doodle Bear Stuffed Toy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Release year : 1995

: 1995 Invented by: Tyco Toys

Tyco Toys Country of origin: United States

Doodle Bear was a cuddly plush toy kids could draw on using washable markers. Children loved decorating their bears with doodles, names, and messages, then washing them clean again.

12. Tickle Me Elmo

The Tickle Me Elmo doll is one of many iconic toys in Washington, DC. Photo by Bill O'Leary

Source: Getty Images

Release year : 1996

: 1996 Invented by : Ron Dubren and Greg Hyman

: Ron Dubren and Greg Hyman Country of origin: United States

Tickle Me Elmo became a holiday sensation with its infectious giggle and wiggling red body. Elmo laughed, shook, and uttered playful phrases when squeezed, instantly delighting young children everywhere.

11. Puppy Surprise

A young girl playing with Puppy Surprise at Dream Toys 2015. Photos Ki Price

Source: Getty Images

Release year : 1991

: 1991 Invented by: Mike Bowling

Mike Bowling Country of origin: United States

Puppy Surprise was a plush mother dog with a hidden litter of puppies. Kids would open the Velcro pouch to discover if they got three, four, or five pups. The excitement of the "surprise" made it a magical and memorable unboxing experience for children.

10. Talkboy

Talkboy allowed kids to record and manipulate their voices. Photo: @Antonio Cope, JOE.ie on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Release year: 1992

1992 Invented by: Tiger Electronics

Tiger Electronics Country of origin: United States

Talkboy was one of the most iconic old '90s toys, made famous by Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, a 1992 American Christmas comedy film. Created as a movie prop, it became so popular that Tiger Electronics made it real. The hand-held cassette recorder let kids record their voices and play them back in slow motion.

9. Pogs

Pogs were the ultimate playground currency in the ’90s. Photo: @Vintage 72 Toys on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Release year : popularised in the early 1990s

: popularised in the early 1990s Invented by: Blossom Galbiso

Blossom Galbiso Country of origin: United States

Pogs were one of the most nostalgic '90s toys, made from colourful cardboard milk caps. Players stacked Pogs and used a heavy slammer to flip and collect their opponents' pieces. Each cap featured vibrant artwork, including Pokémon and Sailor Moon, making them collectible and tradable on school playgrounds.

8. Bop-It

Bop It - Twist it, pull it, love it. Photo by Julia Ewan

Source: Getty Images

Release year : 1996

: 1996 Invented by: Dan Klitsner

Dan Klitsner Country of origin: United States

Bop It is one of the popular 90s toys that had an interactive electronic game that tested your speed and coordination skills. Players followed rapid voice commands like "bop it," "twist it," or "pull it" quickly.

Each level increased speed, creating chaotic fun and friendly competition among players everywhere. It became a staple at parties, sleepovers, and long car rides with friends.

7. American Girls

American Girls dolls. Photo: @American Girl on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Release year : 1986

: 1986 Invented by: Pleasant Rowland

Pleasant Rowland Country of origin: United States

Although released in the mid-eighties, American Girls became one of the best toys in the 90s. The toys would represent diverse historical characters, helping children learn about American history in different periods. They were the girls' favourite.

6. Polly Pocket

Polly Pocket is a delightful toy with surprises and tiny accessories that inspire imaginative play. Photo: @Polly Pocket on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Release year: 1989

1989 Invented by: Chris Wiggs

Chris Wiggs Country of origin: United Kingdom

Polly Pocket is one of the toys from the 90s that featured miniature dolls in tiny compact playsets that fit in your pocket. Each compact opened to reveal detailed worlds like houses, castles, and even amusement parks. Children loved carrying their imaginative universe anywhere, anytime, with ease and excitement.

5. Beanie Babies

Beanie Babies on the shelf of a variety store waiting for a new owner, 01 September 1999, in Washington, DC. Photo Joyce Naltchayan

Source: Getty Images

Release year : 1993

: 1993 Invented by : Ty Warner

: Ty Warner Country of origin: United States

Beanie Babies were soft, pellet-filled animals that sparked a massive collecting craze worldwide. Each Beanie Baby had a unique name, birthday, and rhyming poem tag. Some people believed rare Beanie Babies would one day be worth small fortunes.

4. Game Boy Color

Game Boy Color is the epitome of childhood gaming. Photo: @TechDonePoorly on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Release year: 1998

1998 Invented by : Satoru Okada

: Satoru Okada Country of origin: Japan

Game Boy Color is one of the nostalgia 90s toys released by Nintendo in 1998. The 8-bit portable game console had multiple titles like Pokémon Red/Blue and Tetris, revolutionising modern-day gaming.

3. Super Soaker

Super Soaker's pressurised water blasts gave kids the ultimate edge during backyard battles. Photo: @The Nostalgic 90's, Vintage 90s on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Release year : 1989

: 1989 Invented by : Lonnie Johnson

: Lonnie Johnson Country of origin: United States

The Super Soaker, invented by NASA engineer Lonnie Johnson in the late 1980s, made summers in the 1990s memorable. It utilised manually pressurised air to shoot water with greater force. Three decades later, the toy is still a hit even amongst adults.

2. Furby

Furby combines modern interactivity with the charm of a classic toy. Photo by Bill O'Leary

Source: Getty Images

Release year: 1998

1998 Invented by : David Hampton and Caleb Chung

: David Hampton and Caleb Chung Country of origin: American

Released in 1998, Furby is an American electronic toy that resembles an owl or hamster. Initially, the creepy-looking creature would speak own language (furbish) but would eventually learn English. However, what made it creepier was that it would come to life unexpectedly, which would scare children.

1. Tamagotchi

Children show their "Tamagotchi" electronic pet on October 25, 2017, in Paris, France. Photo by Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

Release year: 1997

1997 Invented by: Aki Maita and Akihiro Yokoi

Aki Maita and Akihiro Yokoi Country of origin: Japan

In early 1997, the toy world experienced an impressive invention, Tamagotchi, a hand-held digital pet toy. Carried in key chains, children would feed their pets and were keen to keep them alive. Tamagotchi remained a sensation throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s and was seen as a sign of prestige to keep your toy alive for a long time.

What was the 90s toy craze?

According to Mental Floss, the most crazed toy of the 90s was Tamagotchi, which sold 15 units every minute in North America at the height of its popularity. Additionally, Beanie Babies sparked a massive collecting craze with 60% of U.S. households owning at least one.

What was the toy of the year in 1990?

As per Cosmopolitan and Stacker, the "Toy of the Year" was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures by Playmates Toys. Kids everywhere were obsessed with Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo — each with their signature weapons, bandanas, and catchphrases like "Cowabunga!"

What was the coolest thing in the 90s?

The coolest 90s toys depend on personal preferences. According to Complex, 90s toys such as Tamagotchis, Bop It, Super Soakers, and Beanie Babies stood out as the coolest among all the 90s kids.

Furby toys on a table during the annual press conference of the German Toy Retail Association (BVS) and the German Toy Industry Association (DVSI). Photo: Daniel Karmann

Source: Getty Images

What were popular toys in the 90s?

The 1990s were a golden era for toys, introducing a variety of innovative and iconic playthings that captivated children worldwide. Among the most popular were Tamagotchis, Furbies, Beanie Babies, and Tickle Me Elmo.

Trivia

Tamagotchis sold millions worldwide in the late '90s.

worldwide in the late '90s. The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) banned Furbys on its premises over fears they could record conversations.

Game Boy Color revolutionised portable gaming with its color screen and iconic games.

Tickle Me Elmo caused nationwide shopping frenzies in 1996, leading to store shortages.

Pogs were originally milk caps used in a game that became a global craze.

Reflecting on the 90s toys reveals a time when play was both imaginative and interactive. These toys were more than mere entertainment; they were cultural touchstones that brought joy and nostalgia. As many of these toys make a comeback, they continue to bridge generations, reminding people of the simple pleasures of childhood.

READ ALSO: Top 20 most expensive Barbie dolls ever sold

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Barbie dolls, which have been the favourites of little girls and even some adults since they were first released in the 1950s. Some Barbies have high monetary values, selling for hundreds of dollars in auctions.

This depends on various factors, including rarity, condition, and popularity. Explore more facts about the most expensive Barbie dolls in history.

Source: Briefly News