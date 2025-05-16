Top 11 longest roads in the world ranked by total distance

While roads are typically discussed concerning their function as transportation routes, some of the longest roads in the world serve purposes beyond mere travel. Some cut across places with differing political views and ethnicities while maintaining a full course of business amidst the diversities.

A landscape of the Trans-Canada Highway. Photo: Brian Kennedy

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

AH 1 is one of the world's longest roads in the Asian Highway Network .

is one of the in the . AH 1 stretches a bout 20,557 kilometres , from Tokyo, Japan, to the Turkey-Bulgaria border.

, from Tokyo, Japan, to the Turkey-Bulgaria border. The Pan-American Highway is the longest continuous road in the world.

Top 11 longest roads in the world

The role of road networks in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange cannot be overemphasised. Roads, including the Pan-American Highway and the looping Highway 1 in Australia, have made this possible.

We used public data from reputable websites, including National Geographic, World Atlas and Britannica, to determine the list. Discover the longest drivable road in the world below in descending order.

Nos Name Length Continent 11 Trans-Canada Highway 7,821 km North America 10 National Highway 219 10,000 km Asia 9 Cairo-Cape Town Highway 10,228 km Africa 8 Asian Highway 5 (AH 5) 10,380 km Eurasia 7 Asian Highway 6 (AH 6) 10,533 km Eurasia 6 Tripoli-Cape Town Highway 10,808 km Africa 5 Trans-Siberian Highway 11,000 km Asia 4 Asian Highway 2 (AH 2) 13,107 km Asia 3 Highway 1 14,500 km Australia 2 Asian Highway 1 (AH 1) 20,557 km Eurasia 1 Pan-American Highway 30,600 km Americas

11. Trans-Canada Highway

A nearly deserted Trans-Canada Highway 1 viewed near Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada. Photo: George Rose

Source: Getty Images

Name Trans-Canada Highway Length 7,821 km Continent North America From Victoria, British Columbia, Canada To St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) is a massive roadway that spans 7,821 kilometres. Although not the biggest road in the world, it has helped to facilitate relationships between countries and cultures.

TCH construction began in 1950 and was officially commissioned in September 1962, even though construction continued until 1971. It cuts across Canadian provinces, connecting the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.

Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, and St. John's are major cities connected on this route.

10. National Highway 219

National Highway 219 in Tibet, China. Photo: Guosheng Wu

Source: Getty Images

Name National Highway 219 Length 10,000 km Continent Asia From Kom-Kanas, Xinjiang, China To Dongxing, Guangxi, China

According to Dangerous Roads, China National Highway 219 (G219) is an extensive road stretching over 10,000 kilometres. It traverses the entire western and southern length of China to become the longest national highway in the country, starting from Kom-Kanas in Xinjiang to Dongxing in Guangxi.

G219 was initially constructed in the 1950s but was not fully paved with asphalt until 2013. It spans the contentious Aksai Chin region, contributing to the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

9. Cairo-Cape Town Highway

Cairo-Cape Town Highway. Photo: @SADCBusNetwork on Facebook

Source: Facebook

Name Cairo-Cape Town Highway Length 10,227 km Continent Africa From Cairo, Egypt To Cape Town, South Africa

Designated as Trans-African Highway 4 (TAH 4), the Cairo-Cape Town Highway is an enormous infrastructure proposed to connect northern and southern Africa. According to the World Atlas, it spans about 10,227 kilometres (6,355 miles), linking Cairo, Egypt, to Cape Town, South Africa.

It crosses neighbouring nations like Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. The TAH 4 initiative was successful thanks to a collaboration between three entities: The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Development Bank (Afdb), and the African Union.

The highway dates back to the early 20th century. It was the vision of the British Empire to create a Cape to Cairo route as a unifying factor for their African colonies.

8. Asian Highway 5

Asian Highway 5. Photo: Jie Gao

Source: Getty Images

Name Asian Highway 5 (AH 5) Length 10,380 km Continent Eurasia From Shanghai, China To Bulgarian-Turkish border

Asian Highway 5 (AH5) is an important east-west road in the Asian Highway Network. According to DBpedia, it covers about 10,380 kilometres starting at Shanghai, China, and ending at the Turkey-Bulgaria border close to Istanbul.

This route connects countries like China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. AH5 significantly links East Asia with Europe.

It merges major E-roads and national highways to form part of the modern revival of the ancient Silk Road. The highway plays an important role in the United Nations' vision of improving regional connectivity and the economy across Asia and Europe.

7. Asian Highway 6

Name Asian Highway 6 (AH 6) Length 10,533 km Continent Eurasia From Busan, South Korea To Belarusian border, Russia

Asian Highway 6 (AH6) is an essential transcontinental route within the Asian Highway Network, traversing about 10,533 kilometres. According to DBpedia, it comes from Busan, South Korea, to the border between Russia and Belarus.

This route passes through five nations, including North Korea, China, and Kazakhstan. AH6 is crucial to linking East Asia and Western Europe.

AH6 follows major roads such as National Route 7 and the Donghae Expressway in Busan, South Korea. In North Korea, it passes through cities such as Wonsan and Chongjin. It uses expressways like China's G10 to connect cities like Harbin and Qiqihar.

6. Tripoli-Cape Town Highway

Name Tripoli-Cape Town Highway Length 10,808 km Continent Africa From Tripoli, Libya To Cape Town, South Africa

According to the Express, the Tripoli-Cape Town Highway, known as Trans-African Highway 3 (TAH 3), spans around 10,808 kilometres. It passes through Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, and Namibia, to South Africa and Libya.

This highway was the brainchild of the African Development Bank (Afdb), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and the African Union. TAH 3 was proposed to strengthen trade and integration between South and Northern Africa.

5. Trans-Siberian Highway

Trans-Siberian Highway, Russia. Photo: Anton Litvintsev

Source: Getty Images

Name Trans-Siberian Highway Length 11,000 km Continent Asia From St. Petersburg, Russia To Vladivostok, Russia

The Trans-Siberian Highway is an expansive web of federal roads covering over 11,000 kilometres. It starts from St. Petersburg, Russia, on the Baltic Sea, to Vladivostok on the Sea of Japan. The route forms a crucial part of the Asian Highway Network.

According to IRK, this road utilised several major highways like M10, M5, and R254 in St. Petersburg, Chelyabinsk, and Novosibirsk, respectively. Constructing the Amur Highway segment was historically difficult, courtesy of harsh terrain and weather conditions.

The highway was completed in 2015, marking a substantial milestone in Russia's facilitation of transportation through infrastructural development.

4. Asian Highway 2

Name Asian Highway 2 (AH 2) Length 13,107 km Continent Asia From Denpasar, Indonesia To Khosravi, Iran

Asian Highway 2 (AH2) is part of the route within the Asian Highway Network. According to DBpedia, it extends about 13,107 kilometres from Denpasar, Indonesia, to Khosravi, Iran.

The route passes through countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran, and Pakistan. It facilitates the connection of Southeast Asia to the Middle East. It passes through cities like Surabaya and Jakarta, in Indonesia, and continues through Singapore via the Singapore Causeway.

It connects Johor Bahru to Bukit Kayu Hitam in Malaysia, passing through cities like Hat Yai and Bangkok in Thailand. AH2 concludes in Iran at Khosravi and connects with the Arab Mashreq International Road Network.

3. Highway 1 (Australia)

Highway 1 (Australia). Photo: Mikulas1

Source: Getty Images

Name Highway 1 Length 14,500 km Continent Australia From Loop route around Australia To Loop route around Australia

Australia’s Highway 1 encompasses the continent and links state capitals and major regional centres. According to All Trail, this road is a loop and, as such, combines federal and state highways into an endless ring. It passes through mountains, deserts, and coastal routes.

Highway 1 was constructed in 1955 and is important to the Australian road network. It carries millions of vehicles daily. Depending on the region, the highway has various routes like the M1, A1, or B1. The Pacific Highway, Princes Highway, and Eyre Highway are popular roads that it traverses.

2. Asian Highway 1

Name Asian Highway 1 (AH 1) Length 20,557 km Continent Eurasia From Kapıkule, Turkey To Tokyo, Japan

As National Geographic states, AH 1 is one of the world's longest roads in the Asian Highway Network. It stretches about 20,557 kilometres (12,774 miles), from Tokyo, Japan, to the Turkey-Bulgaria border.

The route passes through countries like North and South Korea, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, Iran, India, and Turkey.

AH1 is an important transcontinental link, promoting transportation and trade across multiple regions and cultures. Geopolitical tensions and infrastructural issues in areas like Myanmar mean difficulty in construction.

1. Pan-American Highway

Pan-American Highway. Photo: Norbert Hentges

Source: Getty Images

Name Pan-American Highway Length 30,600 km Continent Americas From Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, USA To Ushuaia, Argentina

The Pan-American Highway starts from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, to Ushuaia, Argentina. This route is the longest continuous road in the world, cutting across countries like Mexico, Canada, and other countries in southern and central American nations.

According to Study, it stretches approximately 30,600 kilometres. The road is a major influence on the exchange of culture, trade, and travel across the Americas.

Although arguably the longest road in the US, the Darién Gap interrupted the Pan-American Highway. The gap is a dense rainforest between Colombia and Panama. This area introduces substantial environmental and logistical difficulties, and travellers must ship their vehicles by other means to bypass this gap.

Green tropical landscape in Panama. Photo: Helivideo

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is the longest drivable distance on Earth? The Pan-American Highway takes this title, not minding the interruption at the Darien Gap.

The Pan-American Highway takes this title, not minding the interruption at the Darien Gap. What is the longest road in the USA? U.S. Route 20 is the longest numbered U.S. highway at 5,415 miles (~8,700 km).

U.S. Route 20 is the longest numbered U.S. highway at 5,415 miles (~8,700 km). What is the longest continuous street in the world? Yonge Street in Toronto, Canada, takes first place. It covers an impressive 56 kilometres.

Yonge Street in Toronto, Canada, takes first place. It covers an impressive 56 kilometres. How many kilometres is the US road network? The US road network is over 6.58 million kilometres in cumulative length.

The US road network is over 6.58 million kilometres in cumulative length. Which country has the best roads in the world? According to World Population Review, Singapore is the country with the best roads.

According to World Population Review, Singapore is the country with the best roads. Which country has the deadliest roads? According to Dangerous Roads, India’s Keylong Kishtwar Road is designated the deadliest road.

According to Dangerous Roads, India’s Keylong Kishtwar Road is designated the deadliest road. How long is the Pan-American highway? It stretches approximately 30,600 kilometres.

The longest roads in the world serve not just transportation purposes. They are also valuable in promoting cultures and trading systems among nations.

READ ALSO: Top 25 biggest stadiums in the world: Which country has the largest?

As Briefly.co.za published, the biggest stadiums in the world prove that the human mind is unlimited. A glimpse at them makes one wonder how those involved in their construction pulled through.

Among these stadiums are the Asgiriya Stadium in Sri Lanka, which can seat 10,300 people, and Queenstown Event Centre in New Zealand, with a seating capacity of 19,000. Discover the others.

Source: Briefly News