Top 11 longest roads in the world ranked by total distance
While roads are typically discussed concerning their function as transportation routes, some of the longest roads in the world serve purposes beyond mere travel. Some cut across places with differing political views and ethnicities while maintaining a full course of business amidst the diversities.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top 11 longest roads in the world
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- AH 1 is one of the world's longest roads in the Asian Highway Network.
- AH 1 stretches about 20,557 kilometres, from Tokyo, Japan, to the Turkey-Bulgaria border.
- The Pan-American Highway is the longest continuous road in the world.
Top 11 longest roads in the world
The role of road networks in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange cannot be overemphasised. Roads, including the Pan-American Highway and the looping Highway 1 in Australia, have made this possible.
We used public data from reputable websites, including National Geographic, World Atlas and Britannica, to determine the list. Discover the longest drivable road in the world below in descending order.
|Nos
|Name
|Length
|Continent
|11
|Trans-Canada Highway
|7,821 km
|North America
|10
|National Highway 219
|10,000 km
|Asia
|9
|Cairo-Cape Town Highway
|10,228 km
|Africa
|8
|Asian Highway 5 (AH 5)
|10,380 km
|Eurasia
|7
|Asian Highway 6 (AH 6)
|10,533 km
|Eurasia
|6
|Tripoli-Cape Town Highway
|10,808 km
|Africa
|5
|Trans-Siberian Highway
|11,000 km
|Asia
|4
|Asian Highway 2 (AH 2)
|13,107 km
|Asia
|3
|Highway 1
|14,500 km
|Australia
|2
|Asian Highway 1 (AH 1)
|20,557 km
|Eurasia
|1
|Pan-American Highway
|30,600 km
|Americas
11. Trans-Canada Highway
|Name
|Trans-Canada Highway
|Length
|7,821 km
|Continent
|North America
|From
|Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
|To
|St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) is a massive roadway that spans 7,821 kilometres. Although not the biggest road in the world, it has helped to facilitate relationships between countries and cultures.
TCH construction began in 1950 and was officially commissioned in September 1962, even though construction continued until 1971. It cuts across Canadian provinces, connecting the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.
Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, and St. John's are major cities connected on this route.
10. National Highway 219
|Name
|National Highway 219
|Length
|10,000 km
|Continent
|Asia
|From
|Kom-Kanas, Xinjiang, China
|To
|Dongxing, Guangxi, China
According to Dangerous Roads, China National Highway 219 (G219) is an extensive road stretching over 10,000 kilometres. It traverses the entire western and southern length of China to become the longest national highway in the country, starting from Kom-Kanas in Xinjiang to Dongxing in Guangxi.
G219 was initially constructed in the 1950s but was not fully paved with asphalt until 2013. It spans the contentious Aksai Chin region, contributing to the 1962 Sino-Indian War.
9. Cairo-Cape Town Highway
|Name
|Cairo-Cape Town Highway
|Length
|10,227 km
|Continent
|Africa
|From
|Cairo, Egypt
|To
|Cape Town, South Africa
Designated as Trans-African Highway 4 (TAH 4), the Cairo-Cape Town Highway is an enormous infrastructure proposed to connect northern and southern Africa. According to the World Atlas, it spans about 10,227 kilometres (6,355 miles), linking Cairo, Egypt, to Cape Town, South Africa.
It crosses neighbouring nations like Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. The TAH 4 initiative was successful thanks to a collaboration between three entities: The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Development Bank (Afdb), and the African Union.
The highway dates back to the early 20th century. It was the vision of the British Empire to create a Cape to Cairo route as a unifying factor for their African colonies.
8. Asian Highway 5
|Name
|Asian Highway 5 (AH 5)
|Length
|10,380 km
|Continent
|Eurasia
|From
|Shanghai, China
|To
|Bulgarian-Turkish border
Asian Highway 5 (AH5) is an important east-west road in the Asian Highway Network. According to DBpedia, it covers about 10,380 kilometres starting at Shanghai, China, and ending at the Turkey-Bulgaria border close to Istanbul.
This route connects countries like China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. AH5 significantly links East Asia with Europe.
It merges major E-roads and national highways to form part of the modern revival of the ancient Silk Road. The highway plays an important role in the United Nations' vision of improving regional connectivity and the economy across Asia and Europe.
7. Asian Highway 6
|Name
|Asian Highway 6 (AH 6)
|Length
|10,533 km
|Continent
|Eurasia
|From
|Busan, South Korea
|To
|Belarusian border, Russia
Asian Highway 6 (AH6) is an essential transcontinental route within the Asian Highway Network, traversing about 10,533 kilometres. According to DBpedia, it comes from Busan, South Korea, to the border between Russia and Belarus.
This route passes through five nations, including North Korea, China, and Kazakhstan. AH6 is crucial to linking East Asia and Western Europe.
AH6 follows major roads such as National Route 7 and the Donghae Expressway in Busan, South Korea. In North Korea, it passes through cities such as Wonsan and Chongjin. It uses expressways like China's G10 to connect cities like Harbin and Qiqihar.
6. Tripoli-Cape Town Highway
|Name
|Tripoli-Cape Town Highway
|Length
|10,808 km
|Continent
|Africa
|From
|Tripoli, Libya
|To
|Cape Town, South Africa
According to the Express, the Tripoli-Cape Town Highway, known as Trans-African Highway 3 (TAH 3), spans around 10,808 kilometres. It passes through Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, and Namibia, to South Africa and Libya.
This highway was the brainchild of the African Development Bank (Afdb), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and the African Union. TAH 3 was proposed to strengthen trade and integration between South and Northern Africa.
5. Trans-Siberian Highway
|Name
|Trans-Siberian Highway
|Length
|11,000 km
|Continent
|Asia
|From
|St. Petersburg, Russia
|To
|Vladivostok, Russia
The Trans-Siberian Highway is an expansive web of federal roads covering over 11,000 kilometres. It starts from St. Petersburg, Russia, on the Baltic Sea, to Vladivostok on the Sea of Japan. The route forms a crucial part of the Asian Highway Network.
According to IRK, this road utilised several major highways like M10, M5, and R254 in St. Petersburg, Chelyabinsk, and Novosibirsk, respectively. Constructing the Amur Highway segment was historically difficult, courtesy of harsh terrain and weather conditions.
The highway was completed in 2015, marking a substantial milestone in Russia's facilitation of transportation through infrastructural development.
4. Asian Highway 2
|Name
|Asian Highway 2 (AH 2)
|Length
|13,107 km
|Continent
|Asia
|From
|Denpasar, Indonesia
|To
|Khosravi, Iran
Asian Highway 2 (AH2) is part of the route within the Asian Highway Network. According to DBpedia, it extends about 13,107 kilometres from Denpasar, Indonesia, to Khosravi, Iran.
The route passes through countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran, and Pakistan. It facilitates the connection of Southeast Asia to the Middle East. It passes through cities like Surabaya and Jakarta, in Indonesia, and continues through Singapore via the Singapore Causeway.
It connects Johor Bahru to Bukit Kayu Hitam in Malaysia, passing through cities like Hat Yai and Bangkok in Thailand. AH2 concludes in Iran at Khosravi and connects with the Arab Mashreq International Road Network.
3. Highway 1 (Australia)
|Name
|Highway 1
|Length
|14,500 km
|Continent
|Australia
|From
|Loop route around Australia
|To
|Loop route around Australia
Australia’s Highway 1 encompasses the continent and links state capitals and major regional centres. According to All Trail, this road is a loop and, as such, combines federal and state highways into an endless ring. It passes through mountains, deserts, and coastal routes.
Highway 1 was constructed in 1955 and is important to the Australian road network. It carries millions of vehicles daily. Depending on the region, the highway has various routes like the M1, A1, or B1. The Pacific Highway, Princes Highway, and Eyre Highway are popular roads that it traverses.
2. Asian Highway 1
|Name
|Asian Highway 1 (AH 1)
|Length
|20,557 km
|Continent
|Eurasia
|From
|Kapıkule, Turkey
|To
|Tokyo, Japan
As National Geographic states, AH 1 is one of the world's longest roads in the Asian Highway Network. It stretches about 20,557 kilometres (12,774 miles), from Tokyo, Japan, to the Turkey-Bulgaria border.
The route passes through countries like North and South Korea, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, Iran, India, and Turkey.
AH1 is an important transcontinental link, promoting transportation and trade across multiple regions and cultures. Geopolitical tensions and infrastructural issues in areas like Myanmar mean difficulty in construction.
1. Pan-American Highway
|Name
|Pan-American Highway
|Length
|30,600 km
|Continent
|Americas
|From
|Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, USA
|To
|Ushuaia, Argentina
The Pan-American Highway starts from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, to Ushuaia, Argentina. This route is the longest continuous road in the world, cutting across countries like Mexico, Canada, and other countries in southern and central American nations.
According to Study, it stretches approximately 30,600 kilometres. The road is a major influence on the exchange of culture, trade, and travel across the Americas.
Although arguably the longest road in the US, the Darién Gap interrupted the Pan-American Highway. The gap is a dense rainforest between Colombia and Panama. This area introduces substantial environmental and logistical difficulties, and travellers must ship their vehicles by other means to bypass this gap.
Frequently asked questions
- What is the longest drivable distance on Earth? The Pan-American Highway takes this title, not minding the interruption at the Darien Gap.
- What is the longest road in the USA? U.S. Route 20 is the longest numbered U.S. highway at 5,415 miles (~8,700 km).
- What is the longest continuous street in the world? Yonge Street in Toronto, Canada, takes first place. It covers an impressive 56 kilometres.
- How many kilometres is the US road network? The US road network is over 6.58 million kilometres in cumulative length.
- Which country has the best roads in the world? According to World Population Review, Singapore is the country with the best roads.
- Which country has the deadliest roads? According to Dangerous Roads, India’s Keylong Kishtwar Road is designated the deadliest road.
- How long is the Pan-American highway? It stretches approximately 30,600 kilometres.
The longest roads in the world serve not just transportation purposes. They are also valuable in promoting cultures and trading systems among nations.
READ ALSO: Top 25 biggest stadiums in the world: Which country has the largest?
As Briefly.co.za published, the biggest stadiums in the world prove that the human mind is unlimited. A glimpse at them makes one wonder how those involved in their construction pulled through.
Among these stadiums are the Asgiriya Stadium in Sri Lanka, which can seat 10,300 people, and Queenstown Event Centre in New Zealand, with a seating capacity of 19,000. Discover the others.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com