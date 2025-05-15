Top 11 longest rivers in the world: Length, key facts, and trivia

The world's longest rivers are the arteries and veins of our planet. From the mighty Mississippi to the colossal Nile and the deep Congo River, they are a source of food, water, hydropower, and transport and are home to many plant and animal species.

The Amazon River (L). The Congo River (R). Photo: Luis Acosta, Alexis Huguet (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Approximately 71% of the Earth's surface is covered by water.

The Congo River is the second-longest river in Africa.

. The Río de la Plata ranks as the world's widest river , with a 220 km width.

, with a 220 km width. The Irtysh is the longest tributary river in the world.

The world's longest rivers: Top 11

Estimating the exact length of a river can be difficult because it depends on the identification of the source and mouth, as well as the precise measurement of the distance between the two points.

Nonetheless, credible data from the National Geographic, Britannica and WorldAtlas have come in handy in compiling this list.

River Length in kilometers Nile–White Nile–Kagera–Nyabarongo–Mwogo–Rukarara 6,650 (4,130 mi) Amazon–Ucayali–Tambo–Ene–Mantaro 6,400 (3,976 in) Yangtze–Jinsha–Tongtian–Dangqu 6,300 (3,917 mi) Mississippi–Missouri–Jefferson–Beaverhead–Red Rock–Hell Roaring 6,275 (3,902 mi) Yenisey–Angara–Selenga–Ider 5,539 (3,445 mi) Yellow River 5,464 (3,395 mi) Ob–Irtysh 5,410 (3,364 mi) Río de la Plata–Paraná–Rio Grande 4,880 (3,030 mi) Congo–Lualaba-Luvua-Luapula-Chambeshi 4,700 (2,922 mi) Argun (Amur) 4,444 (2,763 mi) Lena 4,400 (2,736 mi)

11. Lena

A view of Lena River. Photo: Mark Redkin

Location: Russia

Russia Source: Baikal Mountains

Baikal Mountains Mouth: Lena Delta

Lena Delta Drainage area: 2,490,000 km²

The Lena River is the longest in Russia. It is one of the three great rivers of Siberia that flow into the Arctic Ocean and are navigable over a length of 3,540 km. Fish species in this region include Siberian sturgeon, Siberian taimen and Upper Yenisei grayling.

10. Argun

Aerial view of the Amur River. Photo: Reza

Location: China-Russia

China-Russia Source: Hailar, Kherlen

Hailar, Kherlen Mouth: Amur

Amur Drainage area: 1,855,000 km²

This water body forms the border between China and Russia for about 944 km. Its main tributaries are the Gen He from the right and the Uryumkan, Gazimur and Urov from the left. The Argun is home to several rare fish species.

9. Congo

The Congo River in DRC. Photo: Marc Jourdier

Location: Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo Source: Boyoma Falls, Lualaba, Chambeshi

Boyoma Falls, Lualaba, Chambeshi Mouth: Atlantic Ocean

Atlantic Ocean Drainage area: 3,680,000 km²

Formerly known as Zaire River, this is the world's third-largest river by discharge volume. Crossing the equator twice, its tributaries flow through the world's second-largest rainforest. The African manatees are native to the Congo River Basin.

8. Río de la Plata

The Río de la Plata River. Photo: Sebastián López

Location: Uruguay rivers

Uruguay rivers Source: Boyoma Falls, Lualaba, Chambeshi

Boyoma Falls, Lualaba, Chambeshi Mouth: Atlantic Ocean

Atlantic Ocean Drainage area: 3,182,064 km²

Although most geographers consider Río de la Plata a river, some regard it as a gulf, estuary or marginal sea per Britannica. It boasts the second-largest drainage basin in South America. Río de la Plata is home to the rare La Plata dolphin.

7. Ob–Irtysh

The frozen Irtysh River. Photo: CFOTO

Location: China, Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan

China, Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan Source: Altai Mountains

Altai Mountains Mouth: Ob

Ob Drainage area: 2,990,000 km²

Interestingly, due to its location, the Ob-Irtysh spends half of the year in a frozen state. Russia's third-largest city is located along its banks. The river is a significant source of water, fish and hydroelectric power. Seven railway bridges span the Ob-Irtysh.

6. Yellow River

The Hukou waterfall on the Yellow River. Photo: AFP

Location: China

China Source: Bayan Har Mountains

Bayan Har Mountains Mouth: Bohai Sea

Bohai Sea Drainage area: 752,546 km²

According to the National Geographic Society, this is the second-largest river in China. The Yellow River derives its name from the yellow colour of its water. Some refer to it as China's Pride and China's Sorrow as it has previously provided a ground for agriculture but has also flooded.

5. Yenisey

An aerial view of the Yenisey River. Photo: DeAgostini

Location: Mongolia, Russia

Mongolia, Russia Source: Mungaragiyn-Gol

Mungaragiyn-Gol Mouth: Yenisey Gulf

Yenisey Gulf Drainage area: 2,580,000 km²

The Yenisei is the largest river that drains into the Arctic Ocean. Its average depth is 14 m, while its maximum is 61 m. The river is home to the world's oldest and deepest lake, Lake Baikal. It forms a habitat for 55 native fish species, including salmonids and the Siberian sturgeon.

4. Mississippi

The Mississippi River. Photo: UCG

Location: United States of America

United States of America Source: Lake Itasca

Lake Itasca Mouth: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Drainage area: 3,248,000 km²

The Mississippi is the largest river in North America. Water skiing was invented in its Lake Pepin. Since the 20th century, this water body has experienced significant pollution, leading to elevated chemical levels and nutrients, a great contributor to the Gulf of Mexico dead zone.

3. Yangtze

The Yangzi River in China. Photo: Forrest Anderson

Location: China

China Source: Dam Qu

Dam Qu Mouth: East China Sea

East China Sea Drainage area: 1,970,000 km²

The Yangzi is the longest river in Eurasia. Its basin covers one-fifth of China and is home to one-third of its population. Industrial pollution and loss of wetlands and lakes ultimately led to the river's native Yangtze sturgeon and Yangtze river dolphin.

2. Amazon

An aerial view of the Amazon River. Photo: Raul Aarboleda

Location: Peru, Colombia, Brazil

Peru, Colombia, Brazil Source: Apurímac River, Mismi Peak

Apurímac River, Mismi Peak Mouth: Atlantic Ocean

Atlantic Ocean Drainage area: 7,000,000 km²

This is the largest river by discharge volume of water in the world. Additionally, its basin is the world's largest. Located at the heart of the Amazon rainforest, the river sustains aquatic plants and animals.

1. Nile

The Nile River. Photo: Fadel Dawod

Location: 11 countries (Egypt, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi)

11 countries (Egypt, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi) Source: White Nile

White Nile Mouth: Mediterranean Sea

Mediterranean Sea Drainage area: 3,254,555 km²

This is the longest river in the world and Africa. However, it has the lowest annual flow rates compared to some of the world's major rivers. The Nile is integral to fishing and agriculture in Sudan and Egypt. Its two major tributaries are the Blue and White Nile.

Is Amazon or the Nile longer?

Some debates contest the Nile as the world's longest river. Some researchers argue that if the precise measurements of Amazon's source were definitive, it would take the number one title.

Which is the deepest river in the world?

The Congo River is renowned for its maximum depth of over 220 m (720 ft). Its minimum depth ranges between 12 and 75 m (39 and 246 ft).

Why is the Nile so green?

This is because of the presence of three major phytoplankton in the water (blue and green algae and diatoms).

The world's longest rivers have served humanity for centuries. From providing fishing grounds, irrigation spots, and habitats for flora and fauna, they play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem.

