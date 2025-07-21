27 books like Percy Jackson: The ultimate list for fans of mythic quests

Percy Jackson is a bestselling fantasy book series by Rick Riordan. If you enjoyed its mix of mythology, humour, and adventure, books like Percy Jackson, such as The Kane Chronicles, Magnus Chase, Fablehaven, and The Storm Runner, are great choices to explore next.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is a fantasy novel series by American author Rick Riordan.

is a fantasy novel series by American author Rick Riordan. It follows a modern-day teenager who discovers he is the son of a Greek god and must embark on perilous quests to save the world.

Books like Percy Jackson are based on myths from different cultures .

are based on . Their stories often follow young heroes on magical and dangerous quests.

Books like Percy Jackson

Below is a list of books like Percy Jackson, perfect for fans who love mythological adventures, young heroes, and epic quests. These books draw from Greek, Roman, Norse, Egyptian, and other mythologies, as well as original fantasy worlds filled with danger, humour, and heart.

The Kane Chronicles

The Kane Chronicles is a trilogy of adventure novels based on Egyptian mythology written by American author Rick Riordan. Set in the world of Egyptian mythology, this trilogy follows siblings Carter and Sadie Kane as they battle gods and monsters from Ancient Egypt. It is a great follow-up for Percy Jackson fans.

Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard by Rick Riordan

Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard is a trilogy of fantasy novels based on Norse mythology. Written by American author Rick Riordan, this Norse mythology series features Magnus Chase, a sarcastic teen who discovers he is the son of a Norse god. It has the same humour and fast-paced action as Percy Jackson.

The Trials of Apollo by Rick Riordan

The Trials of Apollo by Rick Riordan is a five-book fantasy series that follows the god Apollo, who is turned into a regular teenage boy as punishment. To become a god again, he must go on quests, fight old enemies, and learn to be kind and brave. The books are full of action, jokes, and characters from the Percy Jackson world.

Heroes of Olympus by Rick Riordan

Heroes of Olympus is a fantasy book series written by Rick Riordan, one of the richest authors worldwide. It continues the world of Percy Jackson, adding new heroes, Roman mythology, and even bigger quests. It follows seven demigods, both Greek and Roma, who must unite to stop an ancient earth goddess, Gaia, from destroying the world.

Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer is a fantasy series about a 12-year-old boy who is a genius and a criminal mastermind. He discovers a hidden world of fairies, magic, and high-tech creatures, and tries to use their secrets for his own plans. The books are full of action, clever tricks, and fun adventures.

The Pandava Series by Roshani Chokshi

Pandava Quintet is a five-part book series based on Hindu mythology. It follows a young girl named Aru Shah who finds out she is a hero from an ancient story. She must fight demons, go on magical quests, and save the world with the help of her friends.

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia

The Tristan Strong Series by Kwame Mbalia is a great book for fans of Percy Jackson. It follows a boy named Tristan who enters a magical world of African and African-American gods and heroes. Like Percy, he goes on brave quests, meets powerful beings, and learns to believe in himself.

The Storm Runner Trilogy by JC Cervantes

The Storm Runner is a novel written by JC Cervantes and published in September 2018. It follows a boy named Zane who discovers he is connected to ancient Maya gods. With the help of magical friends, he goes on quests to stop powerful enemies and save the world.

An Epic Series of Failures By Chris Rylander

An Epic Series of Failures is a fun story about a boy named Mac who finds out he is part of a secret Viking family. He goes on crazy adventures, fights old enemies, and tries to be a hero, even when things go wrong.

Lore By Alexandra Bracken

Lore By Alexandra Bracken is one of the best books like Percy Jackson for adults. It follows a girl named Lore who gets caught in a deadly hunt where gods walk the earth as mortals and can be killed for their power.

Set Fire To The Gods Duology By Sara Raasch & Kristen Simmons

Set Fire to the Gods is a fantasy story about two fighters, Ash and Madoc, who live in a world ruled by powerful gods. They come from enemy lands, but must work together to stop a war. The books have magic, battles, and god-like powers.

Fablehaven by Brandon Mull

Fablehaven is another great pick for readers who liked Percy Jackson. It follows two siblings, Kendra and Seth, who discover that their grandparents are caretakers of a secret sanctuary for magical creatures. It is exciting, mysterious, and perfect for fans who love fantasy with heart.

The Unwanteds by Lisa McMann

The Unwanteds is a fantasy series set in a strict society called Quill, where creativity is seen as dangerous. It is about a boy named Alex who is sent away for being creative, only to find a secret magical world where art becomes powerful magic. Like Percy Jackson, this thrilling book is full of magic, adventure, and brave kids finding their place in the world.

The Serpent’s Secret by Sayantani DasGupta

The Serpent’s Secret is about a 12-year-old girl named Kiranmala who lives in New Jersey and thinks she is just a normal kid. But everything changes when her parents go missing and a demon from Indian stories called a rakkhosh shows up at her house.

Amari and the Night Brothers Series by B.B. Alston

Amari and the Night Brothers is about a girl named Amari who finds a hidden world of magic while searching for her missing brother. She joins a secret training program, discovers her own powers, and must prove she belongs in a world that doubts her.

Lies We Sing To The Sea By Sarah Underwood

Lies We Sing to the Sea is a fantasy story inspired by Greek mythology, especially The Odyssey. It follows a girl named Leto, who is sacrificed to the sea but wakes up alive in a magical house.

The Song Of Achilles By Madeline Miller

The Song of Achilles is a story based on Greek mythology. It tells the life of Achilles through the eyes of his best friend, Patroclus. The book follows their friendship, love, and the battles they face during the Trojan War.

American Gods By Neil Gaiman

American Gods is one of the fantasy books like Percy Jackson. It centres around a man named Shadow who meets a strange traveller called Mr. Wednesday. Shadow soon finds himself in the middle of a secret war between the old gods from ancient myths and new gods like media and technology.

The Land of Stories Series by Chris Colfer

The Land of Stories is a series of children's fiction, adventure, and fantasy books written by Chris Colfer. It follows twins Alex and Conner, who magically fall into a fairy-tale book and discover an enchanted land where classic characters like Cinderella and Red Riding Hood are real.

The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel by Michael Scott

The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel is a series of six fantasy novels written by Irish author Michael Scott. It depicts the story of two teenage twins, Sophie and Josh, who get caught in a magical battle between good and evil.

What book is similar to Percy Jackson?

Books similar to Percy Jackson include The Heroes of Olympus by Rick Riordan, Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer, and The Unwanteds by Lisa McMann.

What to read as an adult who loved Percy Jackson?

Adults who loved Percy Jackson can enjoy books, such as American Gods, The Stormlight Archive, and The Kingkiller Chronicle for more mature myth and magic adventures.

What is the main genre of Percy Jackson?

The main genre of Percy Jackson is fantasy, specifically mythological fantasy and adventure.

Conclusion

If you love Percy Jackson, there are many other fun and exciting books like Percy Jackson to enjoy. Stories like Heroes of Olympus, Artemis Fowl, Kane Chronicles, and Magnus Chase are full of adventure, magic, and brave heroes. These books will take you on thrilling journeys through myths, legends, and magical worlds.

