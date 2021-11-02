eExtra The Heir Teasers for November 2021: What is this new show about?

Have you been thinking of joining the soap opera bandwagon and do not know which show? How about checking out a new show that is coming to our screens soon? The Heir is a thrilling soapie that guarantees to spark all kinds of emotions. The Heir cast members are out to bring out the show's drama through their roles. The hints in The Heir teasers for November 2021 highlights the fascinating Indian soapie.

The Heir storyline features the rivalry between two families, the Pawanias and the Bawajas. The show also highlights the dilemma of a young woman forced to raise her child as a boy because of the fear of her baby being killed. As the baby grows older, she realizes how difficult it is for her to keep the secret. The Heir teasers for November 2021 highlight how much she has to deal with.

The Heir teasers for November 2021

As The Heir episodes air, brace yourself for a thrilling experience. The first episode will get you hooked on the show. These are the snippets of what you should anticipate:

Episode 1 - Wednesday, 3rd of November 2021

Amba dreams of a group of women trying to murder her unborn baby. She gets so frightened that she wakes her mother-in-law, Deena. The mayhem causes Sukhi, her nephew, to wake up.

Episode 2 - Thursday, 4th of November 2021

Baisakhi arranges a game of Kabaddi, and Jagan succeeds in defeating Harjeet and his team. Raghvi joins Jagan in celebrating the win, and the gesture pisses Harjeet so much that he sets the Bajwas crops on fire.

Episode 4 - Friday, 5th of November 2021

Mr Lala is shocked to hear of Charan's death. Therefore, he asks Harjeet for more details and laments how uncouth it was for him to die, yet he fought for peace. Elsewhere, Amba calls out Deena for what she said to Charan the previous night.

Episode 4 - Monday 8th of November 2021

The Bajwas prepare to go to the market with their farm output, and Amrit congratulates Amba for the birth of her baby. Harjeet hops onto the tractor and starts it, and Amrit is startled to see her son, Raj, on the tractor's path.

Episode 5 - Tuesday, 9th of November 2021

Deena swears to murder the newborn baby if it is a girl, as Jagan claimed, and the threats scare Amba out, and she contemplates a way out. When Veeru, her brother, approaches her to find out the truth, she turns him away.

Episode 6 - Wednesday, 10th of November 2021

Amba fearfully brings the baby out for the ritual. She hands baby Manu to Deena, who bathes Manu in milk and declares that Manu is indeed the head of the Pawanias.

Episode 7 - Thursday, 11th of November 2021

Deena commands Raghvi to pick up the slippers, and since Amba is embarrassed, she decides to pick up the footwear herself. The gesture pisses Deena so much that she reprimands Raghvi for not obeying orders.

Episode 8 - Friday, 12th of November 2021

The workers at the Pawania fields protest against the reduced wages, and Deena instructs Jagan to meet with the woman who nursed Manu. However, Jagan takes advantage of the opportunity to escape.

Episode 9 - Monday, 15th of November 2021

Swaroop promises to meet Jagan the next day, and as she makes her way home, she meets Amba and her baby. She tries to tease Manu, but Amba stops her.

Episode 10 - Tuesday, 16th of November 2021

Raghvi beats Swaroop, and as she attempts to defend herself, he maligns her. Swaroop pleads with Jagan to admit that he invited her over, but Jagan refuses. Later, the 'kheer' spills.

Episode 11 - Wednesday, 17th of November 2021

Lala Bajwa walks in on Harjeet as he attempts to murder Manu! He salvages the situation and hands Manu over to Amba. He also applauds Amba for her brevity in presenting Manu as a boy.

Episode 12 - Thursday, 18th of November 2021

Harjeet orders Teji to leave the house! Amba walks in on time to rescue baby Manu who nearly falls off the bed. Deena orders Amba to hand over the baby to her, but Amba refuses.

Episode 13 - Friday, 19th of November 2021

A few years go by, and Manu requests to be taken to a school. A worried Amba reminds Jagan to set an excellent example for Manu, or else Manu will not respect him when he becomes the head of the Pawanias.

Episode 14 - Monday, 22nd of November 2021

Manu feels rejected by his mother; hence, he contemplates running away to stay with his father. He expresses his concerns to Veeru about his mother stopping him from going to school and playing outside.

Episode 15 - Tuesday, 23rd of November 2021

Amba pleads with Deena to let Simi, her daughter, go to school, but Deena refuses to authorize the girl's pursuit of education. Harjeet finds out Raman's dream to become a musician, and the details piss him off.

Episode 16 - Wednesday, 24th of November 2021

Manu sneaks out of the house to play, and when his mother finds out he went outside, she gets furious and scolds him. Deena comes to Manu's rescue and stops Amba from beating up her child.

Episode 17 - Thursday, 25th of November 2021

On his first day at school, Manu's teacher punishes him and commands him to stand on the bench. When the teacher asks a question, Manu answers it correctly and remembers his mother answering the same question.

Episode 18 - Friday, 26th of November 2021

Raj offers to help Amrit sew a cloth, although Rohan is not impressed by Raj offering to help Amrit. The scene stirs a heated argument between Rohan and Raj, and Swaroop intervenes by scolding Rohan for beating Raj.

Episode 19 - Monday, 29th of November 2021

Veeru walks Manu to school, and on the way, Sukhi makes mean remarks about him, and everyone laughs at Manu. When they get to school, Veeru scolds the peon who let Manu leave the school premises on his own.

Episode 20 - Tuesday, 30th of November 2021

Manu lists the demands he would like met should he win the race, and Jagan and Raavi finally get their wish. The school administration warns Amba against letting Veeru get into the school. An unexpected thing happens, and it throws Manu's life into turmoil.

Amba

Amba delivers her baby, although she is forced to lie about Manu's sex since Deena vows to kill the newborn baby if she is a girl. The gesture forces Amba to be overprotective, and for the avoidance of doubt, she gives Manu up for the ritual. Manu is crowned as the new heir of the Pawanias. For how long will she keep the lie?

Manu

Manu is born into uncertain circumstances. Since his mother is overprotective of her baby, she denies him the privilege of playing with the other kids. When Manu turns seven, he insists on going to school. Amba complies with the demand. Although she does so doubtfully, she worries that her secret might come out.

The details in The Heir teasers for November 2021 highlight how tricky Amba's life is. What will the consequences of her actions be? Will she regret keeping the lie? Tune in to eExtra on Monday to Friday at 15h50. You will be in for a bumpy ride.

