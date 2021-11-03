Suidooster teasers for December 2021: Susan's betrayal pains Elana

Suidooster television series fans should expect many unexpected twists and dramatic outcomes in December episodes. Susan wants Elana and Justin to be happy, but she is secretly in love with Justin and does not want to be separated from him. What will Elana do when she discovers their romance? Herein are the Suidooster teasers on what to expect in upcoming episodes.

Zoe is yet to get over Donovan and struggles to accept his relationship with Bridgette. Christmas is approaching, and the choir needs to prepare. However, singing practice stops being fun when they get a new leader who butts heads with everyone. Will Mrs J do something about it?

Suidooster teasers for December 2021

Suidooster is one of the longest-running Afrikaans television series on kykNET and kykNET& Kie with a storyline that never gets outdated. What should fans expect this December? Here are all the Suidooster teasers on what is coming up.

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 1421

Zoe makes an effort to set aside her differences with Bridgette while Nazeem reaches the worst moment of her life. Ty tries to persuade other members of his team to cheat in the church test. Elsewhere, Susan and Justin organize a secret date.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 1422

Susan has a hard time keeping up with her double life while Kate and Mrs J have not stopped competing against each other. On the other hand, Zoe has not stopped trying to get information from an agitated Donovan secretly.

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 1423

It is the day of the festival, and it is full of numerous unexpected incidents. Donovan and Zoe engage in a heated argument while Susan is doing all she can to ensure Elana and Justin are happy.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 1424

Donovan asserts his intentions to reveal his side of the story. Elsewhere, Elana is appalled to learn that Justin has also left town while Wade finds himself caught between two fires.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 1425

Susan is filled with guilt after spending her day away with Justin, but she does not want to be separated from him. Meanwhile, Chris is doing all he can to obtain specific details from Donovan's brother while Mrs J is getting stressed because of how the festival is turning out.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 1426

Zoe has a difficult time coming to terms with the fact that Donovan and Bridgette are in a relationship. Mrs is distressed regarding the church choir, while Elana comes across shocking details.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 1427

Mrs J receives assistance from Bianca in getting new members for the choir while Elana is going crazy with anger. Elsewhere, Zoe tries one last time to eliminate Donovan.

10th December 2021, Friday: Episode 1428

Bridgette is forced to take extreme action in her worsening strife with Zoe. Susan and Justin have a difficult time dealing with the consequences of their love. Elsewhere, Bianca lands a strenuous new work opportunity at the church.

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 1429

Zoe does all she can to move on and accept the relationship between Donovan and Bridgette. Elsewhere, Bianca has the feeling that the new leader for the choir is going to bring problems in the near future while Elana suffers.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 1430

Mrs J talks to Justin and gives him something to think carefully about. Siya is busy making preparations for the Christmas carol service while Bridgette acts without thinking. The day ends on a surprising note for Elana.

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 1431

Mrs J makes a special effort to support Bridgette while Elana makes an emotional plea. On the other hand, it is not exciting to go for singing practice anymore.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 1432

Elana is accosted by Susan while Celeste and the singing group have a huge problem. Wade is supposed to take Carlo to a celebration organized by a friend, but the situation takes an unexpected turn.

17th December 2021, Friday: Episode 1433

Elana endures pain after being betrayed by Susan. Elsewhere, Donovan and Bridgette get a surprise from Zoe while Bianca and the Christmas choir devise a plan.

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 1434

Mrs J goes back to the church's singing group while Donovan's brother needs help urgently. Susan has plans to go away from Ruiterbosch.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 1435

Elana is angry concerning the decision made by Justin and Susan, while Kate is also at loggerheads with the recently recruited leader of the singing group. Elsewhere, Wade is haunted by a former Ruiterbosch inhabitant.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 1436

Rhafiek is busy organizing the departure of his parents while Wade is convinced that he is going insane. Susan tries to bring normalcy to her life, but it is not easy.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 1437

The day does not unfold well for Wade while Bridgette is doing all she can to ensure she turns a bad situation into something good. Siya and Danni are confused and have doubts regarding Celeste, while Elana overestimates her limit.

24th December 2021, Friday: Episode 1438

Today is Christmas Eve in Ruiterbosch, and Siya has a difficult task ahead. Bridgette makes an effort to communicate with Greg while Carlo accidentally overhears a conversation he was not supposed to know about.

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 1439

Susan and Justin spend time as a lovely couple. Wade receives the results for his medical test while Donovan and the rest of the family suspect his brother of stealing.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 1440

Justin is troubled regarding his love life. Elsewhere, Wade has a strong feeling that something unpleasant is about to happen while Donovan accosts Tim. Will he reveal the truth?

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 1441

Mrs is not happy with the unnecessary excitement Wade is causing over a trivial matter, but it seems he will not stop soon as he gets another premonition. Donovan cautions Greg regarding Nazeem while Elana gets a preliminary divorce contract.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 1442

Everyone in Ruiterbosch has something to say regarding Wade's newfound talent. Susan is appalled by the requests that Elana has been making lately. At last, Donovan's brother lands a work opportunity.

31st December 2021, Friday: Episode 1443

Wade is distraught regarding his condition, while Nazeem receives an enticing proposal from a particular individual. Susan is doing all she can to make things work with Elana. But, will there ever be an amicable agreement between them?

What happens to the Suidooster cast?

The suburb of Ruiterbosch is full of activity as Christmas approaches. Matriarch Mrs J has a lot to handle while other characters deal with their individual issues. Here is a summarized account of what to expect in upcoming Suidooster episodes.

Elana

She is shocked to discover that Susan and Justin are out of town at the same time. She is left to nurse her pain after being betrayed by Susan. She later gets a draft settlement agreement for her divorce. Is she ready to lose Justin?

Susan

She and Justin plan a secret date as she struggles to maintain a double life. She is doing her best to ensure that Elana and Justin are happy despite being in love with the latter. Susan is guilt-ridden for spending time with him, but she finds it difficult to avoid him. She and Justin have to deal with the consequences of falling in love. What will Elana do?

Zoe

She tries to make peace with Bridgette, and she cannot stop snooping on Donovan. She argues with Donovan and has difficulty accepting that he is now with Bridgette. She even tries to get rid of him. When will she accept her fate and move on?

Suidooster television series promises one of its best episode line-ups this December, as seen from the above Suidooster teasers. Will Elana and Susan ever come to an amicable agreement? Do not miss the drama on kykNET and kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m.

Source: Briefly.co.za