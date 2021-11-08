The Estate teasers for December 2021 are out, and the drama in the show's plot is mind-blowing! Recently, The Estate episodes saw Boikanyo face the consequences of a crime he did not commit. Being behind bars is devastating, although he hangs onto the hope of the truth setting him free. Check out these highlights for more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SABC1 The Estate Teasers for December 2021. Photo: @SABC1- Mzansi Fo Sho

Source: Facebook

The Estate storyline focuses on a community, Echelon Estate, who lead lavish lifestyles and would not risk secrets of the neighbourhood spilling out. Outside the iron gates of the suburb is the Thembalethu township community. The residents of the community are peasants who constantly threaten to storm the affluent suburb. Check out the details of The Estate teasers for December 2021 for more snippets of how the drama will pun out.

The Estate teasers for December 2021

Lately, the show has depicted how much it costs to hide a secret and the price The Estate cast members have to pay for the sake of hiding their dirt. Some engage in despicable acts to conceal their tainted tracks. How easy is it to do so?

Episode 63 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

Castro spikes Siya's drink, and Muzi reveals the identity of Goniwe's murderer to Siya. Joelene and Labuschagne's attempts to make Boikanyo confess do not bear fruit.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Episode 64 - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

Phenyo is devastated to come home and find his grandfather dead. Dumisani and Sindi visit Boikanyo in jail, and someone sets Siya up for the murder of a Lesotho informant. Luckily, Castro shows up on time to save him.

Episode 65 - Friday, 3rd of December 2021

Phenyo struggles to come to terms with Ntate Bopape's death, and Muzi initiates his plans to move the bones from Phase 3. Elsewhere, Castro continues to pressure a troubled Muzi.

Episode 66 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

Boikanyo finally finds someone to look after him while in prison, although it comes at a price. Muzi finally gathers enough courage to trust his plan to move the bones from Echelon, and Suzaan receives a formal letter warning her against harassing the residents of Echelon.

Episode 67 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

Boikanyo is hopeful he will get bail, and Leah proposes an excellent marketing strategy to Suzaan. Someone walks in on Siya and Muzi exhuming Tumelo's bones in the middle of the night.

Episode 68 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Suzaan persuades Devina to buy her goods, and Phenyo gets punished. Labuschagne threatens Boikanyo, and Muzi and Lwandle cross paths over the exhumed bones.

Everyone rejoices when their plans go as envisioned. Gif: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 69 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

Suzaan and Siya finally reconnect, and the Mokobane family members decide they are fed up with Phenyo's unruly behaviour. Boikanyo signs a confession.

Episode 70 - Friday, 10th of December 2021

Phenyo gets involved in another mischief while in the Mokobane household. Dumisani encourages Boikanyo not to give up and asks Muzi to help with the situation. Lwandle goes on a mission to find Tumelo's remains.

Episode 71 - Monday, 13th of December 2021

Leah offers Suzaan relationship advice, and Castro wins the elections, although he worries that Boikanyo will expose him. Siya and Muzi's efforts to stop Lwandle from exposing Tumelo's bones are unsuccessful.

Episode 72 - Tuesday, 14th of December 2021

Suzaan meets an unpleasant surprise when she gets to the Miracle Fit Offices, and Lwandle declares she will not forgive Muzi for what he did. Dumisani is equally puzzled by the details of what happened to his brother.

Episode 73 - Wednesday, 15th of December 2021

The Miracle Fit debacle leaves Suzaan devastated, and the search for Phenyo causes worries. Boikanyo commits suicide, and news of his death send shock waves to everyone. Muzi and Castro cross paths over what happened to Boikanyo.

Episode 74 - Thursday, 16th of December 2021

The Miracle Fit scam lands Suzaan into trouble, and Castro offers Gigi a deal she cannot turn down. Shadrack realizes how difficult it is for him to trust people!

Episode 75 - Friday, 17th of December 2021

Shadrack makes a devastating confession during Boikanyo's memorial, and it deviates the attention from his death. The police arrest Phenyo and Sindi decides to choose the man she wants to be with.

Episode 76 - Monday, 20th of December 2021

The Mokobanes face the community's wrath, and Sindi pressures Ayanda to ask her to marry him. Muzi meets with a lawyer, and their meeting leaves him more drained. Later, the police show up to arrest Shadrack!

Everyone needs a shoulder to lean on. Gif: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 77 - Tuesday, 21st of December 2021

The detectives interrogate Muzi about his role in Tumelo's death, and the Mokobane home is attacked. Dumisani pleads with Mmatshepo to postpone Tumelo's funeral until Shadrack is released, but she declines.

Episode 78 - Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021

Lesiba and Mmakoena's houseguests open an old would for Mmakoena, and Leah and Suzaan are murderers. Sindi is enthralled about the next phase of her life.

Episode 79 - Thursday, 23rd of December 2021

Sindi hides her ring from Dumisani. Shadrack is not willing to relent about getting land justice for Thembalethu. Muzi struggles to keep his business on track after the petrol bomb attack on the Mokobanes.

Episode 80 - Friday, 24th of December 2021

Suzaan realizes that Siya regards her as a friend with benefits, and the burnt house leaves Mmatshepo devastated. Muzi races against time to win the land claim case.

Episode 81 - Monday, 27th of December 2021

Mmakoena is given a controversial client, and Phenyo struggles to redeem himself after his series of bad behaviour. Sindi gets caught in the ugly protests as the community of Thembalethu marches to Echelon.

Episode 82 - Tuesday, 28th of December 2021

Phenyo's situation worsens when his problems at school are revealed, and Lesiba is appalled to find out that Mmakoena is representing Muzi. A traumatized Sindi struggles to find her foot, and Muzi deals with the aftermath of the riot.

Bad days do not last forever. Gif: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 83 - Wednesday, 29th of December 2021

Suzaan ignores Siya's messages, and Muzi is willing to do all it takes to fight for his legacy. Matlala threatens him, and he loses Webber in the process.

Episode 84 - Thursday, 30th of December 2021

Lesiba sends Phenyo devastating news, and Siya and Suzaan take their relationship to the next level. The people of Thembalethu gatecrash Castro's inauguration party.

Episode 85 - Friday, 31st of December 2021

Sindi and Dumisani are obsessed with one another, and Castro offers Muzi a deal to help him escape his legal woes. After watching Grace's video, Martin resorts to drugging himself.

Muzi

Muzi realizes he is running out of time; hence, he joins forces with Siya to exhume Tumelo's bones. However, as they do so, Lwandle spots them and threatens to let their secret out after declaring she will not forgive Muzi for the crime. After Boikanyo's death, Castro blames Muzi for it.

After realizing how much mess he is in, Muzi reaches out to a lawyer for help with his dilemma. Mmakoena agrees to represent him in the case, and Castro offers to help him deal with his legal woes at a cost. Will he take the offer?

Suzaan

Suzaan's life takes an unexpected turn, and her attempts to introduce her product into the market is not a smooth sail as she had envisioned. She also receives a letter warning her against harassing the residents of Echelon. Later, the Miracle Fit debacle frustrates her. Her love life bugs her equally, and the thought of being friends with benefits with Siya disturbs her.

After several talks, there is light at the end of the tunnel since Siya agrees to take things a notch higher. Is she ready to get into his tumultuous lifestyle?

The Estate teasers for December prove how dramatic the show will be. Tune in to SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30 for more details about the case. Will the truth about Boikanye's death be brought to light?

READ ALSO: eExtra The Heir Teasers for November 2021: What is this new show about?

Briefly.co.za recently published exhilarating details about The Heir teasers for November 2021. If you have been looking to join the soap opera bandwagon, you should check out these details.

The Heir teasers feature the life of a mother who is forced to raise her baby as a boy, yet she is a girl. She worries about the child being killed. However, the kid grows up and insists on going to school. Will the secret come out through the kid's interaction with other pupils in school?

Source: Briefly.co.za