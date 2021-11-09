Uzalo Teasers for December 2021: Red pills are taking over

Uzalo teasers for December 2021 bring you highlights of what you should brace yourself for in the oncoming episodes. If the most recent Uzalo episodes left you in suspense, you should consider checking out these hints. You will be appalled by how much drama is in KwaMashu.

Uzalo storyline features the escapades of the residents of KwaMashu. Some are caught up in endless fights trying to gain control, while some Uzalo cast members end up in love triangles. Things get out of hand when the police are involved, and some end up in jail. Check out these snippets of Uzalo teasers for December 2021 for more hints.

Uzalo teasers for December 2021

Recent episodes revealed Hlelo's complicated life and how she had hit rock bottom. Gabisile graciously offers to help her when everyone turns against her, but she is unappreciative. Her actions make Gabisile reconsider coming through for her again.

Episode 193 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

MaDongwe's guilt gets the better part of her; hence she withdraws from the competition. The KwaNjomane Talent show kicks off explosively, and Hlelo leaves the Mhlongo mansion.

Episode 194 - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

Screwdriver and Mr Mbatha initiate their sinister plan, and they are careful not to draw the attention of the other Talent show contestants. Elsewhere, Pastor Gwala vulnerably opens up to a defeated Hlelo about his past.

Episode 195 - Friday, 3rd of December 2021

Mischievous people face the consequences of their actions as KwaMashu's biggest competition comes to an end. A homeless Hlelo finds shelter in the most unexpected place.

Episode 196 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

MaMlambo is puzzled to see someone she least expected in prison, and Hlelo makes a hasty decision that leaves Gabisile mad. As Nosipho deals with her loneliness, a relative unexpectedly shows up at the Mhlongo house and demands to see her.

Episode 197 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

Nyawo causes a frenzy on social media and is invited to participate in the annual national spelling competition. A frustrated Hlelo warns Gabisile to stop meddling in her business, and a defiant Nosipho finally agrees to go to eMzimkhulu.

Episode 198 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Khathide is impressed when things go his way, and MaMlambo realizes how difficult it is to prove her innocence. Nosipho finally makes it to the Xulu homestead after a struggle.

Episode 199 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

MaDongwe finds it difficult to deal with Nonka's condition, and Nosipho struggles to keep up with pressure from a relative. Pastor Gwala is optimistic about making a success at the skills centre.

Episode 200 - Friday, 10th of December 2021

Old foes remain unsold, while Khathide is on his new path of righteousness and is optimistic about winning new admirers. Nosipho faces another bump when the goat meant for her ceremony disappears.

Nyawo is puzzled to discover who his competition is and contemplates taking flight before the fight starts.

Episode 201 - Monday, 13th of December 2021

Nyawo opts out of the competition, and an unexpected visitor shows up at the Xaba residence leaving everyone appalled. MaMlambo prepares a seven-coloured meal for her new friend, and Nosipho gets a sigh of relief when the ancestors show up in her time of need.

Episode 202 - Tuesday, 14th of December 2021

Nyawo faces unforeseen hurdles as he prepares for the spelling competition, and Khathide floods the streets of KwaMashu with a new drug. Lilly unwittingly says something that might have dire consequences in future.

Episode 203 - Wednesday, 15th of December 2021

Sbu's complaining attitude gets out of hand, and Nonka goes the extra mile to get an eviction order. Khathide initiates a new mission, and MaMlambo does a foolish thing.

Episode 204 - Thursday, 16th of December 2021

Sbu is unwilling to relent on his dream, and Nonka serves Lilly and MaDongwe the coldest revenge. The red pill shakes the whole of KwaMashu. Are they ready for the long term effects of the pill?

Episode 205 - Friday, 17th of December 2021

Sbu is frustrated about not being considered a star, yet his song is a hit. Mondli vows to get to the bottom of the matter regarding the red pill taking effect in KwaMashu. A good Samaritan offers to help a desperate Lilly and MaDongwe.

Episode 206 - Monday, 20th of December 2021

Mr Mbatha insinuates a scandal could be brewing between Lily and Pastor Gwala, and Nosipho's world crumbles before her eyes. Mondli suspects MaMlambo could be up to something naughty; hence, he follows her.

Episode 207 - Tuesday, 21st of December 2021

Sbu receives an offer of a lifetime, and Nonka undergoes a spiritual cleansing. Mondli plans an operation to capture the drug dealer in KwaMashu.

Episode 208 - Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021

Sbu gets carried away by stardom, and it affects the people closest to him. Nonka faces the consequences of not being in terms with family members. Elsewhere, a young man gets into trouble after the police hunt him down.

Episode 209 - Thursday, 23rd of December 2021

Nyawo outshines himself during the spelling competition, and Nkunzi is puzzled to learn that the panel beaters opted to work for Sbu instead of him. Mduduzi reveals shocking details during the interrogation.

Episode 210 - Friday, 24th of December 2021

It is Nyawo and Sbu's moment to shine, and an enemy strikes and turns MaMlambo's life upside down. MaDongwe goes all out to help a family member, but it comes back to bite her.

Episode 211 - Monday, 27th of December 2021

Sbu is introduced to the luxurious lifestyle, and Nonka makes the bold move of securing her spot at the distillery table. MaMlambo is in a dilemma on whether to break the law to save herself.

Episode 212 - Tuesday, 28th of December 2021

Sbu gets carried away by his newfound fame, and Mrs Ngema gets the intervention to help her wayward son. Meanwhile, Khathide continues to trouble MaMlambo.

Episode 213 - Wednesday, 29th of December 2021

Sbu spots Hlelo with another man, and it crushes him, and MaMlambo plans Khathide's fall. She gets useful information about Khathide's drug dealing syndicate and tips Mondli off.

Episode 214 - Thursday, 30th of December 2021

Sbu realizes how much it might cost him if lost his music career, and Mondli takes Lily's advice and goes out to get what he wants. MaMlambo makes the bold step of tipping off the police, hoping that she will have Khathide off her back by doing so.

Episode 215 - Friday, 31st of December 2021

Sbu's fantasy comes to an abrupt end, and Gabisile takes the risk of shooting her shot, although her target does not seem to pay attention to her. Meanwhile, everything in MaMlambo's life crumbles before her eyes.

Sbu

Sbu's non-relenting attitude finally works in his favour, and he gets the recognition he wants. He gets introduced to the luxurious lifestyle, and he seems to like every bit of it. Luck knocks at his door, and he receives an offer of a lifetime. However, he lets stardom consume him, and it nearly threatens his future. Will he act fast enough to salvage his music career that just started?

MaMlambo

Life behind bars is not as easy for MaMlambo, and her attempts to prove her innocence do not bear fruit. Her feud with Khathide worries her, and she contemplates ways of outshining him. When she realizes he is a drug dealer, she sets him up to the police. Is this the right thing to do?

Uzalo teasers for December 2021 are the tip of the iceberg of how the oncoming episodes will pun out. Tune in to SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30 for more details. You will be in for a bumpy ride!

