Legacy Teasers for December 2021 (on Me): The war is on at the Price household

The fight to get Legacy’s top position intensifies in the Legacy December episodes. Dineo is determined to know what happened to the man she loved, while Felicity and Stefan are doing all they can to eliminate a particular enemy for good. Below are all the Legacy teasers on how things unfold this December.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Legacy rebroadcast airs on Me from Mondays to Thursdays at 8.00 p.m. Photo: @golimpopo

Source: Twitter

Msizi’s quest to take over Legacy continues as he breaks every rule to bring a powerful individual to his corner. Meanwhile, Stefan’s dealing with a troublesome friend puts his family in danger, while Petra realizes that not all is black and white when it comes to love.

Legacy on Me teasers for December 2021

Are you looking forward to December episodes of the Legacy rebroadcast on Me? Here are all the teasers on what to expect.

Angelique finds a way to get back at Dineo in upcoming episodes of Legacy on Me. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 19 (Red Herring)

Stefan and Felicity’s mission to discover the individual responsible for their problems proves to be more perilous than they estimated. SJ and Petra’s meeting does not go on as anticipated.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 20

At last, SJ discovers Petra’s true character. Elsewhere, Angelique has the perfect plan to make Dineo pay while an unwanted visitor arrives at the Price household.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 21 (What the Butler Saw)

Two sweethearts have their backs against the wall when a crook tells them to let go of something they do not want to give. Petra puts on her best act to ensure her true feelings are not detected.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 22 (Fighting temptations)

The new lovebirds have second thoughts about their decision as they try to learn how to play a game of life. Meanwhile, Felicity is going down a road she is not ready to take.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 23 (Like catching a fish)

Petra learns that there are no clearly defined extremes when people are in love. Felicity is angry when John becomes an obstruction to her plan. Elsewhere, Stefan discovers shocking details regarding a particular enemy.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 24 (Surprises galore)

Stefan and Felicity are stunned when they find out the real surprise that John has prepared for them. The appearance of a past fiancé becomes a threat to a lover’s budding relationship.

Felicity is angry when John derails her plans in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 25 (What do you want?)

The secret that SJ has been keeping is driving Dineo crazy and mad. Msizi goes against the set rules to ensure a powerful individual joins his camp. Elsewhere, Felicity is thrown by the price of a particular individual’s silence.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 26 (Love and trust)

The collaboration between Stefan and Felicity is getting continuously dangerous as the truth gets to them. Meanwhile, the family is shocked by SJ’s recent decisions.

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 27 (Loves labours pay off)

Felicity manages to reverse the circumstances against John. Elsewhere, Msizi does the unexpected while Angelique changes her mind.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 28 (A pregnant pause)

Toja has excellent news in store for SJ. Msizi and Angelique conspire as they work together to ensure the return of an old acquaintance into their lives. Meanwhile, Stefan and Felicity come up with a way to eliminate a foe for good.

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 29 (Rest in peace, Daddy)

Petra is convinced that things will get better, but the situation is more complicated than she thinks. Finally, Stefan gives the family a report of what occurred to the man they cherished.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 30 (Eat where tethered)

Stefan and Felicity are shattered as John gets ready to take ownership of what he wants. Meanwhile, Petra’s hope is renewed after reading a message that was written beyond the grave.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 31 (The good Lord’s work)

Felicity comes across details that will help her get rid of a tricky problem and be free to do whatever she wants. SJ is confused as he has to choose between two unpleasant things.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 32 (Truth or dare!)

Felicity is determined to do things her way, even if it means using unethical means. Meanwhile, SJ is in trouble for being dishonest and lying about something.

Stefan puts his family in danger in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 33 (Rig and rigour)

Angelique and Dineo confirm why your foe’s enemy is a beneficial friend. Stefan and his ex-fiancé get ready to engage in a dangerous side hustle, and Petra covers for him without realizing it.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 34 (Play the player)

Felicity works on a more direct and relevant solution to ensure a foe’s downfall. Willem and Petra do not know what to do when they witness Stefan getting comfortable with a dangerous acquaintance.

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 35 (Taking candy from a baby)

A determined Felicity does the inconceivable to ensure that Dineo accepts something she does not support. Elsewhere, Stefan finds himself in a situation beyond his capabilities after a business deal fails to go as expected.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 36 (Free at last)

Stefan’s actions endanger his family while Felicity believes she is at the top, but Dineo is not one to give up that easily. Meanwhile, Willem has no choice but to make a heartbreaking decision to ensure his son’s future is in a better place.

Felicity is determined to get rid of a particular enemy for good. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Legacy cast?

Things are looking nasty at the Price household in upcoming episodes of the Legacy television series. The characters are determined to get things done their way, even if it means using unethical means. Here is a recap of what happens to some of the cast members during the month.

Felicity

She works with Stefan to discover the individual who has been causing trouble in their lives. She gets angry when John derails her plan but is shocked when she discovers the surprise he has for her and Stefan. Later, she resorts to using unscrupulous means to get what she wants.

Stefan

He works with Felicity to ensure a particular enemy is eliminated from their life forever. He later delivers his report to the family regarding what happened to the man they cherished. Willem and Petra do not know what to do when he is drawn under the influence of a dangerous friend. Later, he lands in deep trouble when a business deal goes sour.

There is a lot to look forward to in upcoming episodes, as seen from the above Legacy teasers. How does Felicity plan to secure her place at the top? You can watch the Legacy rebroadcast on Me from Mondays to Thursdays at 8.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for December 2021: Coming up!

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in December episodes of The River 3 on Mzansi Magic. Viewers should expect nothing but excellent home entertainment from the land of Refilwe and Silver Lakes.

The walls close in on Mabutho as he desperately fights to avoid imprisonment while Cobra is tempted to choose his friend over family. Elsewhere, Lindiwe has a new enemy and will stop at nothing until she exposes them.

Source: Briefly.co.za