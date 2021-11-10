The Estate 2 Teasers for November 2021 (on S3): Season 2 premieres!

The Estate South African soapie continues the over 150 episodes that make up the first season. The show offers educative and entertaining actions played by professional actors who know how to interpret the script to relate with viewers. The Estate 2 teasers for November are out and will help you settle into the new season's captivating plots.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Estate 2 cast member Sdumo Mtshali. Photo: @INumber Number

Source: Facebook

The Estate TV show has been available on SABC 3 since April 2021. The new season of this soapie deepens the plots that make up the storyline and unveils the consequences of some actions and inactions of the characters in the first season. For example, how does Muzi hope to stop his name from coming top on the list of suspects in the disappearance of Shadrack? Several exciting things are worth finding out as the new season premieres on Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021.

The Estate teasers for November 2021

As usual, SABC 3 is the station to watch every weekday starting from the 9th of November, 2021. Different households, including the Phakathwayos, Mokobanes, and the Mokoenas, continue the tussle for power and land within and outside the estate. This month's highlights provide you with a sneak peek of what to look forward to in this new season.

Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021 - Episode 1 (157)

The second season premieres as Lwandle rummages through Muzi's jacket; what she sees is surprising. Meanwhile, Chantelle informs Gigi about the operations of an escort job.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Wednesday, 10th of November, 2021 - Episode 2 (158)

Lwandle becomes more suspicious of Muzi's intentions, while Martin and Jo disagree concerning Shadrack's case. However, Gigi disappoints Chantelle but makes it easy.

Thursday, 11th of November, 2021 - Episode 3 (159)

Lwandle's feelings about Muzi's involvement in the disappearance of Shadrack deepens. Meanwhile, Dumisani demands an answer to a challenging question concerning her father from Sindi, while Chantelle experiences an impressive leap in her career choice.

Friday, 12th of November, 2021 - Episode 4 (160)

Lwandle and Muzi's relationship worsens as they continue to quarrel with each other. Muzi seeks accommodation somewhere else, while Mmatshepo does not believe that Shadrack is genuinely missing.

Mmatshepo does not believe that Shadrack is genuinely missing. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 15th of November, 2021 - Episode 5 (161)

Muzi meets an unfavourable situation at the court hearing. Nevertheless, Mmatshepo attempts to ease the pain by taking alcohol, and Chantelle discovers Siya's past truth.

Tuesday, 16th of November, 2021 - Episode 6 (162)

Lwandle challenges Muzi about her growing suspicions regarding the disappearance of Shadrack. On the other hand, Dumisani is not taking her father's absence in a good stride, and Siya requests Chantelle to stop poking his nostrils in his affairs.

Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021 - Episode 7 (163)

Shadrack is already missing for over eight days, and when Mmatshepo could not take it any longer, she seeks help from good citizens and begs them to help make sure that Shadrack comes home safely. Elsewhere, Lesiba is in a low mood after a failed attempt to get back into Mmakoena's good book; this results from an unexpected revelation. Finally, Tessa decides to go and chill with Leah only after Precious' rejection.

Thursday, 18th of November, 2021 - Episode 8 (164)

Sindi is in a difficult situation because she is unwilling to choose between her father and Mmatshepo. Tessa gets a welcome into the church where sister Precious worships. However, she must be willing to do away with certain things before becoming a bonafide member.

Friday, 19th of November, 2021 - Episode 9 (165)

The relationship between Mmakoena and Castro increases while Siya blames Lwandle for constantly pointing an accusing finger at Muzi instead of being his ride or die. Nevertheless, Sindi does not know who to support between the Phakathwayo and Mokobanes. But then, Tessa stops eating meat while Chantelle is bothered about her deepening emotions for Siya.

Tessa gets a welcome into the church where sister Precious worships. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 22nd of November, 2021 - Episode 10 (166)

Shadrack's location has been traced to Carletonville, but all the Mokobanes feel is a heightened sense of agitation instead of relief. Sindi is in a difficult situation concerning the conflicting choice between her family and the Mokoenas. Elsewhere, Tessa is being pulled into the centre of Precious' snare.

Tuesday, 23rd of November, 2021 - Episode 11 (167)

Muzi is now a primary suspect, and this leaves his innocence hanging by a thread. Muzi needs Gigi to do him a huge favour, but she wants something in return before consenting to assist him. Elsewhere, Tessa wants nothing to do with Leah as her membership in the cult deepens.

Wednesday, 24th of November, 2021 - Episode 12 (168)

Muzi flips the script and accuses Lwandle of something grievous in a desperate attempt to save his head. Meanwhile, Tessa must pick between her new cult membership or the association with her deceased mother. Castro tries to woo Mmakoena.

Thursday, 25th of November, 2021 - Episode 13 (169)

Mmatshepo has a game plan that she is yet to unleash while Muzi is about to get into serious troubles after mistakenly revealing a secret.

Friday, 26th of November, 2021 - Episode 14 (170)

The Phakathwayo household is tense, and Lwandle is not going back on her decision. Nevertheless, Mmatshepo and Dumisani mourn the disappearance of Shadrack as they know best. Also, the whole inhabitants of the estate form a serious search party after Tessa is declared missing.

Monday, 29th of November, 2021 - Episode 15 (171)

Tessa does not want to return to her family while Castro's shoulder comes in handy for Mmakoena to cry on. Finally, Dumisani gets a clue regarding where he can find his missing father.

Dumisani gets a clue regarding where he can find his missing father. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 30th of November, 2021 - Episode 16 (172)

Martin is burdened with a plenty of emotions ranging from guilt to frustration when Tessa's whereabouts remain unknown. However, scenes from the Mokoena household reveal that Dumisani is increasingly frustrated in his ongoing search for his father.

Lwandle

Lwandle is strongly suspicious about the involvement of a close associate in the disappearance of a friend; a series of unexpected discoveries deepens this resolve. She gets more shocking revelations after her suspect cooks up a story implicating her in a grievous crime. Will she continue to stand on her intuition about the suspect's guilt or step aside?

Muzi

Muzi is a man who is mentally on the run from the strict hand of the law and will do anything to save face. Unfortunately, a close associate seems to be catching up on his gimmicks, and he makes a desperate move to stop these suspicions from connecting him to a murder case. However, this attempt might be dangerous after he mistakenly divulges a dark secret. Is this the end of the road for him?

The Estate 2 teasers for November open with an introductory scene that continues the concluding episodes of season one. How will Lwandle's discovery become the death of Muzi in the new Estate 2 South African series? Watch out for intrigues in this upcoming drama as they broadcast on S3 from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00.

READ ALSO: Loli's Luck Teasers for December 2021: Will Loli return to Global Radio?

Briefly.co.za recently shared what to expect in the latest episodes of Loli's Luck drama series for December 2021.

For instance, Sam decides to give up her portion of a troublesome inheritance amid all the problems over who should be in charge of taking care of her.

Source: Briefly.co.za