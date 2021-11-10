Elif 2 teasers for December 2021: Tugce learns that Elif is her sister

The December drama on Elif 2 series has new and unexpected twists as the situation at the Emiroglu household gets tense. Tugce is not happy when she discovers that Elif is her sister because she will take away some of her dad’s love. Meanwhile, Nurten and Gonca have plans to sell Elif. So, how will Elif handle all that is going on? Read the following Elif 2 teasers to find out.

Elif telenovela follows the adventures and misadventures of young Elif, who is affected by circumstances created by adults in her life. In season 2, the brave young girl lives with the Emiroglu family after escaping his abusive stepfather. Even at the mansion, her safety is not guaranteed, but she somehow survives.

Elif 2 teasers for December 2021

Elif Turkish series has proven to be one of the most enjoyable Afrikaans dubbed telenovelas on eExtra. Viewers should get ready for a fun-filled December. Here are all the Elif 2 teasers on what is coming up.

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 133 (316)

Selim and Zeynep consent to conduct their divorce in the presence of a judge. Veysel and Tulay hurry to halt the divorce settlement after finding out that Erkut did not reveal the truth.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 134 (317)

Selim makes up his mind to reject the divorce after finding out what is going on. A disappointed Zeynep is mad because of his failure to trust her, and she is ready to raise the kid without his help.

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 135 (318)

Tugce comes face to face with Elif, while Zeynep does not want any association with Selim. Erkut and Arzu, as well as Serdar and Gonca, make up their minds to always support each other.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 136 (319)

Tugce discovers that Elif is her blood sister. Elsewhere, Elif spots Zeynep at the home of Melahat.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 137 (320)

Tugce is not happy because her dad’s love will also be shared with Elif. Meanwhile, Serdar gets a proposal from Arzu while Gonca is embellishing the house again.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 138 (321)

Selim finds out the truth regarding Tugce’s real dad. Elsewhere, Arzu tries to deceive Cupid with Gonca and Serdar.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 139 (322)

Selim has not given up on trying to make things work with Zeynep, while Aliye almost discovers the truth regarding Tugce. Gonca is experiencing financial strain while Seher is bored with working at the Emiroglu home.

10th December 2021, Friday: Episode 140 (323)

Elif almost disappears, but Muhsin gets there on time and without saying that he is coming. Zeynep is not ready to take Selim back, while Necdet has several unanswered questions regarding Gonca.

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 141 (324)

Selim listens to the heartbeat of his child for the first time. Elsewhere, Elif is hidden in a cold room for several hours to avoid being spotted by Nurten’s two acquaintances. Necdet starts believing that what Arzu said regarding Gonca might be the truth.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 142 (325)

Zeynep starts being less harsh to Selim and is later visited by Aliye. Elif desperately tries to locate the house of Melahat but fails to find it while Veysel makes attempts to put the restaurant up for sale. Meanwhile, Seher comes across fascinating details regarding Gonca.

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 143 (326)

Selim wants Aliye to seek Zeynep’s forgiveness or face the consequences. Gonca reveals to Necdet specific details regarding Elif, Nurten and Arzu.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 144 (327)

Tulay does her best to cheer Zeynep, but she remains adamant, while Selim is not ready to let go of his wife and baby. Will Nurten be discovered?

17th December 2021, Friday: Episode 145 (328)

Erkut snaps pictures of Gonca and Serdar together to give them to Necdet. Later, Nurten and Gonca consent to sell Elif but Nurten fails to find her when she goes to wake her up.

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 146 (329)

Nurten wants to get cash even when Elif is missing, but Gonca is not ready to make the exchange without the young girl. On the other hand, Zeynep and Selim have breakfast together while Serdar has his plans where Elif’s wellbeing is concerned.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 147 (330)

Elif goes to the authorities to make a missing person’s report. Later, Tugce makes up her mind to run away after hearing a phone conversation about locating Elif.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 148 (331)

Kenan discovers that Elif is still breathing. Kenan, Sedar and Arzu each race to be the first ones to reach the police station. Sedar is the first one to get there and abduct Elif.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 149 (332)

The authorities start looking for Elif while Melek is sedated. Nurten persuades Muhsin that they need to escape, and Arzu goes after them. Meanwhile, Serdar and Elif are at the field.

24th December 2021, Friday: Episode 150 (333)

Two people breathe their last. Meanwhile, Necdet gets out of jail but does not tell anyone.

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 151 (334)

Arzun is handcuffed while Melek is institutionalized. Melek and Aliye are free to leave the facility after a month while Gonca attempts to assist Elif. Later it is discovered that Veysel sold Melek’s restaurant.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 152 (335)

Arzu is out of jail while Necdet finds Gonca attempting to give Elif a better way to escape. Elsewhere, Melek learns about Elif’s memory loss.

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 153 (336)

Murat accosts Veysel regarding Melek and her restaurant. Elsewhere, Arzu consoles Seher.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 154 (337)

Seher goes away from the farm after receiving threats from Arzu. Meanwhile, Elif has the best life in her new home, while Nacdet has reason to believe that Gonca is receiving help from Erkut. Melek wants to disseminate some pamphlets.

31st December 2021, Friday: Episode 155 (338)

Aliye seeks Zeynep’s pardon for all she has put her through. Elsewhere, Elif and Inci slit a dress in Asuman’s chamber.

What happens to the Elif 2 cast?

The Emiroglu household has been full of drama since the arrival of Elif. Well-kept secrets are slowly being discovered, and poor Elif is at the receiving end of all that is going on. Here is a summary of what happens to individual characters in Elif 2 December episodes.

Elif

Nurten and Gonca have plans to sell her, but she manages to escape. She reports herself missing at the police station. Sedar is the first person to arrive. He kidnaps her and then takes her to the farm. Later, Gonca tries to help her escape, but Necdet catches them. She is later taken to a new home, where she is treated like gold.

Zeynep and Selim

They agree to divorce in court, but Selim later decides against the settlement after finding out the truth. Zeynep is mad at him for not trusting her and is adamant about taking him back. Will Selim give up on his wife and child?

Tugce

She comes face to face with Elif and later learns that they are sisters. She is disappointed about the discovery because she will have to share her dad Kenan’s love with Elif. Will she ever accept her new sister?

You have no reason to miss Elif season 2 this December, as seen from the above Elif 2 teasers. Will Necdet confirm his suspicions regarding Gonca? Catch all the episodes of the Turkish series on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 6.25 p.m.

