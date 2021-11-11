Wrede Stad Teasers for December 2021: Chaos reigns in the Karacay mansion

The Wrede Stad is a Turkish drama that premiered on the 1st of November, 2021, and so far, it has been a roller coaster of emotions. For instance, Agah, a wealthy businessman, must look beyond wealth to keep his family grounded but at what cost? The Wrede Stad teasers beam a searchlight on the activities that will form the major plots in the upcoming episodes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Wrede Stad series cast. Photo: @Wrede Stad Kuiertyd Eextra

Source: Facebook

The essence of ensuring proper upbringing for children within a family has been portrayed in the Wrede Stad soapie so far and continues to drive the storyline. In the teasers for December, you will discover how Ceren became a member of the Karaçay family when she married Nedim. However, her excitement dulls gradually after a series of events within the family.

Wrede Stad teasers for December 2021

The series which began in the past month already aired over 20 episodes. Nevertheless, in these new highlights, you will enjoy a sneak peek of the ups and downs that characters go through to reach their hearts desires.

Wednesday, 1st of December, 2021 - Episode 23

Seniz mesmerises Ceren while putting ideas into Seher's head. But then, how much effort are both mothers willing to put into the task of ensuring their children do not associate with one another.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thursday, 2nd of December, 2021 - Episode 24

Ceren accomplishes a life goal that involves becoming a Karaçay but at what price? Then, however, her family absorbs the shock of the unexpected news.

Friday, 3rd of December, 2021 - Episode 25

The Karaçay mansion becomes the abode of chaos following the wedding of Ceren and Nedim. But then, only one person seems to be genuinely excited about the union, and that is Seniz.

Monday, 6th of December, 2021 - Episode 26

Several interrogations come up regarding the new era in the ffrelatamily's membership status, but Ceren's responses come with a sense of clarity. Meanwhile, Seniz and Ceren are not impressed with the level of dedication Agah is willing to put into the plan.

Tuesday, 7th of December, 2021 - Episode 27

Ceren challenges Cenk about the latter's emotions for her, but the outcome is not a good one. Will Cemre be firm in her decision to expose Seniz's dishonesty?

Ceren challenges Cenk about the latter's emotions for her. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 8th of December, 2021 - Episode 28

Cemre's relationship with her sister, Ceren, experiences more strain because the latter wants to know the child's father in Ceren's womb. This happens after the media leaks the information about Ceren's wedding and pregnancy.

Thursday, 9th of December, 2021 - Episode 29

It is generally believed that the truth will always set a person on the path of liberty. However, the reverse is the case for Cemre, as the truth puts her in a difficult situation. Elsewhere, the demand for Ceren is very high, but how long will this continue?

Friday, 10th of December, 2021 - Episode 30

The D-day for the wedding arrives, but the question is if the union will happen. Who knows what Cenk is planning to unleash?

Monday, 13th of December, 2021 - Episode 31

Nedim and Cemre go missing, and once again, all hell breaks loose at the mansion. Nevertheless, Agah vows to mess up Cemre's entire existence while the Yilmaz family is not united over a secret.

Tuesday, 14th of December - 2021 - Episode 32

Nedim and Cemre seem to be unbothered about the problem that their disappearance is causing among the family members; they are having a pleasurable time together. However, an unhappy and revenge-seeking Ceren vows to end Cemre and Nedim's blossoming relationship.

Wednesday, 15th of December, 2021 - Episode 33

The tension at the mansion does not seem to be going away anytime soon as Nedim and Cemre have not been found. But then, how desperate is Cemre about keeping her whereabouts unknown, and what is Agah doing with the media?

Thursday, 16th of December, 2021 - Episode 34

Nedim and Cemre are still missing, but they are aware that time is against them. On the other hand, Ceren makes a declaration that rattles the members of the Karaçay household.

Friday, 17th of December, 2021 - Episode 35

Nedim and Cemre's escape plan hits the wall, and they are in a terrible situation. Elsewhere, Agah realises the dark truth about his spouse and their son.

Ceren makes a declaration that rattles the members of the Karaçay household. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 20th of December, 2021 - Episode 36

Nedim is back at home with the family, and everyone is excited about his return; however, Nedim is unhappy and creates a scene about Cemre. Cenk collaborates with Seniz, who uses influence to get Cemre out of jail.

Tuesday, 21st of December, 2021 - Episode 37

Agah enters a contract with Nedim and Seher, but what price will be paid? Cemre is happy about the news of her freedom, but this excitement diminishes when she discovers that there is really nowhere to return to.

Wednesday, 22nd of December, 2021 - Episode 38

What becomes of Cenk's true intentions about saving the day? Meanwhile, Ceren turns to the execution of more evil plots to escape from her situation.

Thursday, 23rd of December, 2021 - Episode 39

Agah and Cenk's disagreement increases the existing tension while Seher is determined about discovering the truth. What are the things that Ceren has put in place to capture Nedim?

Friday, 24th of December, 2021 - Episode, 40

Ceren and Cenk must put away their grievances after Nedim falls into a dangerous seizure. However, a visit to the hospital ensures that Agah must make a life-changing decision.

Monday, 27th of December, 2021 - Episode 41

Civan and Damla's relationship grows while Seher and Ceren may never be as close as before, considering Seher's unexpected discovery.

Seniz may likely show everyone the depth of her undefeated prowess. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 28th of December, 2021 - Episode 42

The Yilmaz family is looking for Cemre, who is already fine-tuning a scheme with Cenk. Will Neriman and Ceren get any exciting news? Also, will Seniz show everyone the depth of her undefeated prowess?

Wednesday, 29th of December, 2021 - Episode 43

Cenk and Cemre roll out a plan to help Nedim escape a situation while Ceren plunges herself into a difficult situation with the kind of conversations she is having. Meanwhile, will Seniz's influence be all that is required to pull Ceren out of the problem she creates for herself this time around?

Thursday, 30th of December, 2021 - Episode 44

Cemre attempts to start a new life away from the mansion since everyone seems to be against her now. Unexpectedly, Cenk appears to be her ray of hope in this challenging situation.

Friday, 31st of December, 2021 - Episode 45

The day for Cenk's goodbye party arrives, but things turn sour for Seniz's ploys when Cenk strolls in, hand in hand with Cemre. How will everyone take the news of their decision?

Cemre

Cemre gets into trouble after she disappears with another woman's sweetheart, and she must also face the strain in her relationship with her sister. After the shady honeymoon with her lover ends, her enjoyment is short-lived, and she is sent to jail. Cemre discovers that it is her against the world after she gets out of jail, and living in the family mansion is no longer an option. Will she survive this turmoil?

Ceren

Ceren is happy when she succeeds in marrying into a family that she has always wanted to be part of, only to discover that the union will be the start of a harrowing experience. Ceren's husband elopes with another lady after their wedding, and the worst part is that she is pregnant. What is she willing to do to get her man back, and will her plans succeed?

Wrede Stad teasers for December 2021 makes easy work of briefing viewers about the actions that some characters take to achieve their life goals. In addition, the Turkish series offers you a satisfying amount of relatable scenarios about romance, wealth, and family. Tune in to eExtra from Monday through Friday at 19hr30 to enjoy the mesmerising Wrede Stad soapie.

READ ALSO: Loli's Luck Teasers for December 2021: Will Loli return to Global Radio?

Briefly.co.za recently shared what to expect in the latest episodes of Loli's Luck drama series for December 2021.

For instance, Sam decides to give up her portion of a troublesome inheritance amid all the problems over who should be in charge of taking care of her.

Source: Briefly.co.za