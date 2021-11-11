Generations: The Legacy teasers and updates for December 2021

Luyolo almost loses his ex because of his friend's misleading advice. He later discovers Sphe's lies. Meanwhile, Pamela might spend Christmas in jail, and Cosmo has canceled the Christmas dinner. Generations: The Legacy teasers for December 2021 unveil more upcoming surprises.

The December episodes of Generations: The Legacy show how Pele's world turns upside down. He receives devastating news from the doctor, followed by unbelievable reports from Bradley's autopsy.

Generations: The Legacy teasers for December 2021

Besides the sad things, exciting events are also happening. For instance, Diale's business is booming, and the stranger who conned Sphe now needs her help. So, what is happening to the rest of Generations: The Legacy cast? Here are all the details:

Wednesday, 1st December 2021

Episode 8 (1828)

The surgeon gives Pele bad news, and Nontle's excitement about a new car is short-lived. Meanwhile, Lelethu stays calm as the pressure to deliver increases.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Episode 9 (1829)

The prison guards calm down the enraged Pamela, and Sphe discerns looming trouble in the Moroka family. Luyolo upsets his ex-lover after taking his friend's advice.

Friday, 3rd December 2021

Episode 10 (1830)

Some brothers revisit years of unresolved issues. Kabisi takes the risk to protect the Moroka name while Ayanda comforts her traumatized daughter.

Monday, 6th December 2021

Episode 11 (1831)

Nurse Lindiwe starts a new life, and two teenage girls find a way to give their friend the sad news. An interviewee impresses Fikile.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021

Episode 12 (1832)

The Diale trio finds another client, and Sphe has low expectations of Luyolo after requesting a private talk. Pele ignores Zanele's advice to ignore the situation, lest he stirs more trouble.

Wednesday, 8th December 2021

Episode 13 (1833)

More people hurt Mbali, and Ayanda receives an unwanted guest. Lelethu believes Dr. Sono's excuse for calling, unaware of his evil trap.

Thursday, 9th December 2021

Episode 14 (1834)

Melokuhle's best friend ignores her when she needs a shoulder to lean on. Spectators are horrified when someone collapses in the lobby, and Mandla desperately needs help.

Friday 10th December 2021

Episode 15 (1835)

Someone goes to Cosmo's workplace to create drama. Sphe wonders why a stranger who conned her needs her help. Elsewhere, Nontle rebel's against her mum's idea of having fun.

Monday, 13th December 2021

Episode 16 (1836)

Bradley's autopsy report shocks Pele. Later, a Cape Town-based spa receives a familiar face. Elsewhere, someone's reckless words ruin the dinner party.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Episode 17 (1837)

Ayanda tests her father's true colours. Lelethu risks his life to achieve his goal while Bonga begs for his mother's support.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Episode 18 (1838)

Nontle is disappointed with some people's closeness. The brothers' rivalry intensifies, and the startled Fikile makes a call after eavesdropping on some conversation.

Thursday, 16th December 2021

Episode 19 (1839)

Ben faces the consequences he overlooked, and Mandla fools everyone into believing he changed. Later, a familiar person gives Sphe a surprise visit.

Friday, 17th December 2021

Episode 20 (1840)

Ayanda's friend betrays her. Pele and Zanele compete against each other. Meanwhile, Mbali will neither forgive nor forget the past.

Monday, 20th December 2021

Episode 21 (1841)

Lucy wonders why Cosmo is excited about Christmas. Meanwhile, Fikile makes her ex-lover realize that he is not as important as he believes. The police chase after a man heading to the airport.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021

Episode 22 (1842)

Mandla exposes his real character when pushed to the wall. Lucy unintentionally jolts Mrekza back to reality, and Sphe discovers she underestimated the problem at hand.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021

Episode 23 (1843)

A con man finds the lifeline that might save him, and Mazwi's eyes help Ayands see the truth. At the same time, Luyolo reprimands his woman for lying to him.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021

Episode 24 (1844)

Lelethu receives devastating news. Cosmo cancels the Christmas celebration in anger, and Pele's intuition assures him that something is wrong.

Friday, 24th December 2021

Episode 25 (1845)

Kabisi is double-minded about meeting the Cele clan's black sheep. Later, Lucy and Mrekza's family treats them as outsiders, and Mandla makes an unusual request to Lerumo.

Monday, 27th December 2021

Episode 26 (1846)

Sphe tries to talk to someone who has been avoiding him. Elsewhere, Ayanda discovers her suspicions about her father were correct.

Tuesday, 28th December 2021

Episode 27 (1847)

Mbali hurts Nontle every time he ignores her. Lerumo demands solutions from everyone. Meanwhile, Luyolo realizes that neglecting the situation will stir more chaos.

Wednesday, 29th December 2021

Episode 28 (1848)

Ben discovers why his ex-wife is bent on helping him. At the same time, Mandla uses a secret conversation he overheard to benefit himself.

Thursday, 30th December 2021

Episode 29 (1849)

Cosmo is impressed by the youngest Diale, who saved the business. On the other hand, Ayanda cannot discern her dad's manipulation.

Friday, 31st December 2021

Episode 30 (1850)

Lefa finally knows why Nontle is friends with the Mocha Mamas, and Gogo Flo's grandson gets a business idea from her coffee beverage.

Nontle

Nontle wants to be close to Mbali, but he does not feel the same way. Also, she has become rebellious towards her parents and feels jealous of a particular couple.

Ayanda

Besides having a depressed daughter, her friend backstabs her. Moreover, Ayanda lets her father manipulate her even after discovering his dark secrets.

Watch the December updates highlighted in Generations: The Legacy teasers on SABC1. The show airs on weekdays at 20h00 on DStv 191 and Openview 101.

